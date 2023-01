The Punter picks out four outsiders to trade across two events

Lee Westwood was a 140.0139/1 chance when he won the Abu Dhabi Championship in 2020 and although he was generally a 90.089/1 chance, Shane Lowry was matched at 100.099/1 before the off four years ago so outsiders have a reasonable record of late so I'm happy to chance 120.0119/1 shot - Guido Migliozzi.

Talented Italian an insulting price again

As highlighted in the preview, I suspect playing in last week' Hero Cup will prove to be beneficial given so many in the field haven't played since last year and the three-time DP Tour winner, Migliozzi, appeared to enjoy himself at the former host venue - Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

Migliozzi was woeful here 12 months ago, when he shot rounds of 78 and 79 to miss the cut but he's an in-and-out performer and I'm happy to overlook the poor course debut.

Migliozzi didn't telegraph any of his previous three DP World Tour Championship victories, his three Alps Tour wins, or his second placed finish in the British Masters last year (lost a playoff), so I'm happy to chance him at a triple-figure price and if he misses the cut sobeit.

Back 2u Guido Migliozzi 120.0119/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Poston contend if the putter heats up again

As highlighted in the preview, The American Express has been a terrific event for outsiders so I;m happy to cast my net nice and wide with three selections, starting with last year's John Deere Classic winner - J.T Poston.

Poston has started 2023 reasonably well with a 21st at the Sentry Tournament and a top-20 finish last week in the Sony Open.

His tee-to green games has been strong and consistent with the putter holding him back so he needs to improve in that department.

Both of his PGA Tour wins (and his playoff defeat) have come in low-scoring events in which the putter has got hot and I'm a little surprised that he's drifted all the way out to 110.0109/1 given he was seventh here back in 2019.

Back 2u J.T Poston 110.0109/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Can 'Glass Eyes' putt nicely again?

Byeong Hun An's putting has been so bad at times that Sam Harrop was inspired to pen this little ditty.

At the age 17, An became the youngest-ever winner of the U S Amateur in 2009, he absolutely hacked up at Wentworth in the BMW PGA Championship in 2015 (winning by six!) and although he's yet to win on the PGA Tour, he's twice been beaten in a playoff.

An finished runner-up at the Zurich Classic in 2016 (beaten in a playoff) and he traded at a low of 1.664/6 at the Memorial Tournament in 2018 before being edged out by Bryson DeChambeau in extra time.

An won the LECOM Suncoast Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour last February and he was fourth in the Fortinet Championship in September but it's his 12th in the Sony Open that's really caught my eye.

The Korean star would have finished much closer had he not made an eight at the par four tenth on Saturday (still shot 66!) and his high finish was very much down to his putting.

An ranked third for Strokes Gained Putting and sixth for Putting Average. Less Glass Eyes and more Class Eyes. A repeat of that will see him go close.

An missed the cut here on debut in 2020 but finished eighth on his only other visit 12 months later.

Back 1u Byeong Hun An 280.0279/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

