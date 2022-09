18:25 -September 29, 2022

Day one of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is done and dusted and three Frenchmen dominate the early leaderboard.

Playing the back-nine first, Romain Langasque, shot 28 on the front-nine to post a course record equalling 11-under-par 61 around St Andrews, Frederic Lacroix posted a ten-under-par 62 around Kingsbarns and Antoine Rozner sits alongside Denmark's Niklas Norgaard Moller in a tie for third after shooting 63 around St Andrews.

Rory McIlroy, who was matched at a low of just 3.814/5 as he played his first eight holes around Carnoustie in four-under-par, still heads the market despite playing his last ten holes in level-par but the question is now, what will tomorrow bring?

The forecast is so bad that there'll be a shotgun start at 8:30 tomorrow morning at all three venues and the jury is out as to where is the best or worst place to be tomorrow.

There's an argument to be made that Kingsbarns could be the worst as it's more exposed, but I'm not convinced, and I guess we'll just have to wait and see.

Traditionally, Carnoustie has always been the toughest of the three venues and that was again the case today...

Carnoustie averaged 70.98, St Andrews 69.23, and Kingsbarns 69. And all the market leaders were at Carnoustie today.

I added to my pre-event picks this morning on the strength of the forecasts, laying Rory for a top-20 finish but I'm not doing anything else yet. It makes sense to see what tomorrow brings.

Layed Rory for a top-20 finish at 1.4. Got a feeling he's going to hate this weather and he's failed to make the top-20 in three of his last five appearances in the event. He appears to either contend or switch off. ? Steve Rawlings (@SteveThePunter) September 29, 2022

The morning wave are just finishing up their opening rounds at the Sanderson Farms Championship and I'll have a look at the state of play there after round one tomorrow.

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Pre-Event Selections:

Tyrrell Hatton @ 20.019/1

Tommy Fleetwood @ 20/1 (each-way)

Sanderson Farms Championship Pre-Event Selection:

Justin Suh @ 70.069/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Back 2u Thriston Lawrence @ 140.0139/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Back 2u Padraig Harrington @ 170.0169/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Back 1u Oliver Wilson @ 240.0239/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Back 2u Hayden Buckley @ 150.0149/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

