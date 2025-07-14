The Punter's De-brief: 139/1 Gotterup claims Scottish spoils while 999/1 outsider wins ISCO

Chris Gotterup holds off Rory to win Scottish Open

Mouw matched at 1000.0 999/1 before winning the ISCO Championship

Scheffler now 6/1 to win this week's Open

Tied at the top with pre-event 140.0139/1 chance, Chris Gotterup, and two clear of the remainder, the 2023 winner, Rory McIlroy, was the 2.47/5 favourite to win this year's edition of the Scottish Open ahead of the final round and he was matched in running at 1.635/8.

Tied with Rory after 54 holes, Gotterup, who had hit the front at halfway following a sensational 61 on Friday morning, was trading at 6.411/2 on Sunday morning and it looked like the market had been correct to favour Rory so strongly when Gotterup bogeyed the opening hole in round four.

Gotterup kept tabs with Rory on the front-nine with birdies at three, seven and eight and he eased ahead of the world number two with another at ten.

He'd powered away from the field to win his first PGA Tour title - the Myrtle Beach Classic - by six shots last year and he was every bit as impressive at the Renaissance Club, moving two clear after this stunning tee-shot at the par three 12th.

Chris Gotterup stiffs it at the 12th and extends his advantage. #GenesisScottishOpen | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/MIRtV8HG4I -- DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) July 13, 2025

A missed fairway on the par four 15th that led to a bogey five saw his lead trimmed to a stroke, but he bounced back immediately with a birdie at the par five 16th before a pair of pars at 17 and 18 saw him go on to take the title by two.

England's Marco Penge, who was matched at a low of 5.04/1, finished tied for second alongside Rory and Nicolai Hojgaard and Justin Rose caught the eye, shooting 63 and 64 respectively to move up into tied fourth and sixth.

Open Market takes shape

The last three Open Champions finished 10th, 12th and 15th in the Scottish a week before they won so a high finish around the Renaissance is a huge plus.

Rory shortened up from 10.519/2 to 7.613/2 to win the Open Championship over the first three days of the Scottish but he's drifted back out to 8.615/2 this morning and despite finishing tied for eighth, the world number one, Scottie Scheffler, and the defending champion, Xander Schauffele, haven't moved much.

Scheffler has eased out to 6/17.00 and Schauffele is available to back at 30.029/1.

As highlighted in the Open preview, the LIV Golf Tour's final event before the year's final major, was staged at Valderrama last week, a venue that is very different to the examination faced at Royal Portrush this week.

It's far from an ideal prep but Jon Rahm, who was the only LIV player to finish inside the top 15 at Troon last year, finished the week in style with a bogey-free six-under-par 65 around the tree-lined track to finish second to Talor Gooch, and the Spaniard is a solid 15.529/2 chance to win his third major.

Mouw wins the ISCO Championship from off the pace

Weather interrupted play at the ISCO Championship on Saturday and the halfway five-stroke leader, Chan Kim, who still had six holes of round three to play, was one of many players that needed to finish off their third rounds on Sunday morning.

After a shaky start to round three, Kim, who was matched at as low as 1.684/6, was trailing Paul Peterson by a stroke when he returned to the course on Sunday morning, but he was soon out of contention after bogeying four of his remaining six holes.

Peterson was matched at a low of 3.412/5 and he didn't do an awful lot wrong, posting a one-under-par 69 in round four, but despite playing in the final three-ball of the day, he spent most of the day chasing!

Pre-event 80.079/1 chance, William Mouw, who was playing in just his 20th event on the PGA Tour, was matched at 1000.0999/1 with 18 to play when he trailed Peterson by seven strokes, but he soon got his skates on in round four, setting the tone with birdies at the first three holes.

Mouw went on to post a quite brilliant bogey-free nine-under-par 61 two hours ahead of Peterson and co and he never really looked like being caught, eventually winning by a stroke.

