The Punter's Open Championship In-Play Blog: Scheffler the 5/2 favourite after round one

Potential draw bias favouring Scheffler and Co

Rory and Hatton look to kick on in the morning

Fitzpatrick a tempting price after day one

22:00 - July 17, 2025

There are one or two stragglers yet to finish their opening rounds at the 153rd edition of the Open Championship but none of them are going to threaten the five men tied at the top on four-under-par.

There was a period in the early afternoon when it looked like the wind was dying and the scoring was improving but the back nine is around a stroke harder than the front and once the wind picked up again, the birdies stopped dropping.

Afternoon starters, Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre and Tyrrell Hatton all got to -3 but Hatton was the only one of the three to stay there.

Having been matched at as low as 5.59/2, McIlroy drifted all the way out to 16.531/2 but after an excellent par save at 15 and this birdie at 17, he's back into a single-figure price after he posted a one-under-par 70.

Rory escapes trouble on 17. He takes a birdie heading onto 18. pic.twitter.com/QmplsgkTl3 -- The Open (@TheOpen) July 17, 2025

Harris English and Christiaan Bezuidenhout teed it up in the afternoon but the other three tied at the top, Haotong Li, Matt Fitzpatrick and Jacob Skov Olesen, all teed off in the morning and Tyrrell Hatton is the only other afternoon starter within two of the lead.

As highlighted in the In-Play Tactics section of the preview, Mark O'Meara, who trailed by seven after round one back in 1998, is the only winner in the last 30 years not to be within five strokes of the lead after the opening round in an Open Championship.

A fast start is usually vital and only three of the last 20 Open winners have been outside the top 10 after round one. That's not great news for Rory McIlroy or Jon Rahm who sit tied for 20th but only three off the lead.

This is only the third time the Open has been staged at Portrush, so we have very little to go on but both venue winners, Max Faulkner in 1951, and Shane Lowry in 2019, started well.

Faulkner sat tied for fifth and just two off the lead after round one and Lowry sat solo second and just one back after a four-under-par 67.

Both men built on their fast starts nicely. Faulkner was clear by two at halfway and six in front with a round to go and Lowry was tied at the top at the midway point and four clear with 18 to play.

Looking back to 2019, the first five home were all inside the top three and ties and no more than two off the lead after round one so it really doesn't look like we can't look too far down the leaderboard.

Haotong Li and one of my picks, Justin Rose, were the only two in the field not to record a bogey in round one and although he only shot two-under, Rose was arguably the most impressive performer on a tricky first day, but he may just get hampered by the draw...

I'm always wary of the weather forecasts at the Open Championship but at the time of writing, it looks like the wind will drop tomorrow afternoon and that's great news for the 5/23.50 favourite, Scheffler, who posted -3 despite missing far too many fairways.

Scottie Scheffler's 68 ties the lowest score by a player who hit 3 or fewer fairways in an Open Championship round the last 25 years. -- Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) July 17, 2025

I'm very tempted to back Fitzpatrick at 12/113.00 this evening but if Rory and Hatton play well in the morning, and they may well do given the forecast is far from awful, the Sheffielder will drift before he tees off at 14:26 so having backed Scheffler before the off at 6/17.00, I'm going to sit on my hands for now and see how tomorrow develops.

Open Championship Pre-Event Picks:

Scottie Scheffler @ 7.26/1

Xander Schauffele @ 32.031/1

Justin Rose @ 75.074/1

Nicolai Hojgaard @ 180.0179/1

Daniel Brown each-way @ 300/1301.00

Kristoffer Reitan @ 600.0599/1