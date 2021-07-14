To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Open Championship Cheat Sheet: Our experts' best bets for Royal St George's

Golfer Phil Mickelson
Phil Mickelson is fancied to go well at a big price at Royal St George's

We've assembled our key Open betting columns in one place with wagers from Steve Rawlings, Dave Tindall, Matt Cooper and a guest appearance from Ben Coley...

"He thrives when big undulations fire his short game creativity so he should be delighted when he makes acquaintance with the greens at Royal St George's. He's now recorded 10 top 20 finishes in his last 12 strokeplay starts, including his last time out at Torrey Pines which came in spite of poor course form and a bad start."

Matt Cooper on Jordan Spieth

Open Each-Way Tips: English the value at Royal St George's

No, home team, that is not an English golfer heading up Dave Tindall's Open golf bets, it's under-the-radar US golfer Harris English. Shame, as Dave is probably the most in-form tipster in the game right now after adding 50/1 Lucas Glover to the list of winning tips in 2021.

English, a two-time winner this season, is 'the player with the biggest discrepancy between world ranking and price' in this week's Open field.

Dave points out that first of the world no.12's wins in 2021 came at a windy coastal venue at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and he brings fine recent form to the event with a win at the Travelers followed by third at the US Open.

Let's leave the final word to Dave: "Living/playing at Sea Island could also add a few percent to his chances given that fellow residents include 2015 Open winner Zach Johnson, 2017 runner-up Matt Kuchar and Davis Love III (top 10 in both starts at Royal St George's)."

Harris English swing.jpg

For the record, Dave's other picks are Patrick Reed and Scottie Scheffler.

Read Dave's full column here

Open Player Guide: Profiles of the top 50

The strong likelihood is that the Open winner will come from the top 50 in the betting. Handy then, that Matt Cooper has profiled all of them in this piece which contains many potentially invaluable nuggets.

Of tournament third favourite Jordan Spieth, Matt writes: "He thrives when big undulations fire his short game creativity so he should be delighted when he makes acquaintance with the greens at Royal St George's. He's now recorded 10 top 20 finishes in his last 12 strokeplay starts, including his last time out at Torrey Pines which came in spite of poor course form and a bad start."

Jordan Spieth smiling 1280.jpg

Read all 50 profiles here

Steve Rawlings Open Preview: Everything you need to know

Steve Rawlings really does serve up a huge amount of information in his comprehensive tournament previews and this week's is packed full of good stuff. If you're a fan of doing your own research you might like to note the following...

"Phil Mickelson doubled-up at Muirfield in 2013 having won the Scottish Open the week before, although an under the radar performance in the Scottish is arguably the best prep...

"In the last year before it was played at a links venue, Louis Oosthuizen missed the cut at Loch Lomond in 2010 before scooting up at St. Andrews. Both Darren Clarke and Ernie Els, the 2011 and 2012 winners, made the cut but finished down the field at Castle Stuart and in 2014, Rory McIlroy, having led at Royal Aberdeen after round one, finished 14th in the Scottish Open before winning at Hoylake. And, as already mentioned, Stenson won at Troon in 2016 after a never in the hunt 13th in the Scottish."

If you just want to back Steve's selections then get your money on Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Tyrell Hatton, Lee Westwood and Christian Bezuidenhout.

Read the full article here

Ben Coley: Hughes is a special bet in The Open

Mackenzie Hughes is one of the more interesting debutants on offer at prices which perhaps wrongly assume this will be a bit too much. A fabulous putter who contended for the US Open and finished 14th last time out, both times hitting good approaches, I think he could really take to this and top Canadian is a great way to play him.

Corey Conners is a worthy favourite but while a second-round 65 in Scotland catches the eye, ultimately he's been poor in his last three events. A better ball-striker than Hughes he may well be, but that long game has gone missing and his short-game simply isn't good enough to make up the difference.

Hughes nearly won a windy Honda Classic last March and has since underlined that a tough test is ideal. His sole PGA Tour victory came by the coast and of the four, completed by Adam Hadwin and Richard T. Lee, he might be best equipped for an Open Championship.

With Hadwin out of form and Lee's Korean Tour efforts not stacking up all that well, Hughes may only have Conners to beat and 3.02/1 about him doing so is by far the best bet in the sub-markets.

Read Ben's full thoughts and other bets here

Best Brits Open Bets: Keep your Hatton on Tyrrell

You'll also find Tyrell Hatton as a selection for Matt Cooper in his look at the best options for a bet on the home team at The Open.

Tyrell Hatton driving from behind 1280.jpg

Of Hatton, Matt says: "Iin the last 18 months he's won at Bay Hill in tough conditions, at the prestigious Wentworth in the BMW PGA Championship, and in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

"I believe approach shots and short game especially will be key this week. Hatton ranks 11th on the PGA Tour for Strokes Gained Approach, 49th for Scrambling, fifth for Three Putt Avoidance and 14th for Putt Average."

Click here to read Matt's full reasoning and his other Brit to back

Open Championship Find Me a 100 Winner Special: Past winners set to thrive

You can bet on the Open Championship in many ways, a popular one being trading to a profit, where you back players in various markets at a bigger price than you lay them.

The best market to trade because of the large amount of liquidity is the Winner market, and Steve Rawlings has selected a trio of veterans that he is backing before the off at a triple figure price, hoping they contend long enough to be able to lay his bet back at a much lower price.

On one of his picks, former winner Phil Mickelson, Steve says, "In addition to his glorious win at Muirfield eight years ago, he missed out on the playoff by a stroke in 2004, when huge outsider, Todd Hamilton, edged out Ernie Els at Troon, he was the only player to get anywhere near Henrik Stenson in 2016, finishing second and 11 shots clear of J.B Holmes in third, having been matched at a low of 1.684/6 in-running, and he was matched at just 2.01/1 after ten holes on Sunday when he also finished second here in 2011 before a poor back-nine put pay to his chances.

"He's repeatedly spoken about how hard he finds it to focus nowadays but he managed it nicely at Kiawah, with his brother Tim playing a key role on the bag and I fancy the pair can go well again here."

Read Steve's full preview and other selections here

Open Top 5/10 Finish Tips: Links lover Spieth can shine again

Another excellent preview from Dave Tindall, who looks at the Top 5 and Top 10 Finish markets on the Exchange where he likes a former Open champion to contend.

On Jordan Spieth, Dave says, "At the time of writing, Jordan Spieth hadn't been in for his press conference at Royal St George's but, to be honest, given his links pedigree and current form, I'd be happy to back him on any Open course.

"Spieth won the last Open to be played on English soil at Royal Birkdale in 2017 while he was tied ninth at Carnoustie in 2018 after being the 54-hole leader again, fourth at St Andrews in 2015 and tied 20th at Royal Portrush.

"Looking through his records shows that 10 of his 11 top 10s in majors were actually top threes. Therefore, when he's on, he's on and Spieth is best played in the Top 5 market at 5.95/1."

Read Dave's full preview here

The Open First-Round Leader Tips: 100/1 Henley the value

If it's an early pay-out you're after then there's no better market to have a wager in than the First Round Leader. It works exactly as it says on the tin, whoever leads after the first round wins the market (dead-heat rules apply for ties), and you can back each-way (six places paid) on the Sportsbook.

In-form Dave Tindall loves a bet in this market and he has three selections for you to consider ahead of Thursday's start, including one on Russell Henley.

RUSSELL HENLEY July 2018.jpg

Dave says, "Henley has been the first-round leader in his last two US Opens - 2018 at linksy Shinnecock and 2021 by the coast at Torrey Pines. Looking at the Masters, he's been fourth and sixth after round one in two of his last three appearances at Augusta National. The US PGA? Yep, third after Thursday's play in 2015 and ninth after 18 holes in 2016."

"Bottom line: Henley is an in-form American with a history of fast starts in majors. That 100/1 looks a great bet."

Get Dave's trio of selections here

Open Championship First Round 3-Balls

Another way of hopefully banking some profits on day one at Royal St George's is having a bet in the 3-ball markets. You won't be getting massive odds here but that's because your selection simply has to beat his two other playing partners over 18 holes.

Paul Krishnamurty has scoured the markets for us and has come up with a quintet of selections on day one of this year's Open Championship including Branden Grace, whom he says, "Grace warrants a place on any shortlist. His low ball-flight offers a big advantage and he's looked a winner-in-waiting of late, finishing fourth at the Memorial and seventh in the US Open."

Find out what Paul's other tips are here

TheOpenClaretJug1280.jpg

Open Championship 2021: History, current form and major stats

And finally, if it's stats you're after, the current form of every player and how they've performed in previous majors, then Andy Swales has you covered:

Stats 1: Tournament history and current form
Stats 2: Major championship stats

Get 10 places on your 2021 Open Championship each-way bets

Betfair is paying 10 places on each-way bets at the 2021 Open Championship. T&Cs apply.

Open Championship 2021: Open Championship 2021 (Winner)

Show Hide

Thursday 15 July, 6.34am

Market rules

Back Lay
Jon Rahm
Brooks Koepka
Xander Schauffele
Jordan Spieth
Justin Thomas
Rory McIlroy
Dustin Johnson
Tyrrell Hatton
Viktor Hovland
Patrick Cantlay
Louis Oosthuizen
Bryson DeChambeau
Patrick Reed
Collin Morikawa
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Shane Lowry
Paul Casey
Tommy Fleetwood
Scottie Scheffler
Tony Finau
Branden Grace
Daniel Berger
Marc Leishman
Lee Westwood
Cameron Smith
Harris English
Justin Rose
Abraham Ancer
Webb Simpson
Sergio Garcia
Joaquin Niemann
Rickie Fowler
Robert MacIntyre
Ian Poulter
Lucas Herbert
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Jason Day
Adam Scott
Phil Mickelson
Min Woo Lee
Garrick Higgo
Will Zalatoris
Alex Noren
Stewart Cink
Jason Kokrak
Corey Conners
Sam Burns
Matt Wallace
Brian Harman
Ryan Palmer
Bernd Wiesberger
Kevin Kisner
Russell Henley
Charley Hoffman
Guido Migliozzi
Keegan Bradley
Thomas Detry
Padraig Harrington
Richard Bland
Martin Kaymer
Francesco Molinari
Gary Woodland
Lucas Glover
Matt Jones
Erik Van Rooyen
Danny Willett
Victor Perez
Kevin Streelman
Billy Horschel
Ryan Fox
Matt Kuchar
Max Homa
Emiliano Grillo
Henrik Stenson
Andy Sullivan
Chris Kirk
Cameron Tringale
Carlos Ortiz
Rafael Cabrera Bello
Brendon Todd
Sam Horsfield
Mackenzie Hughes
Aaron Rai
Johannes Veerman
Harold Varner
Antoine Rozner
Sebastian Munoz
Justin Harding
Marcus Armitage
Lanto Griffin
Dylan Frittelli
Talor Gooch
Dean Burmester
Brandt Snedeker
Joel Dahmen
Jason Scrivener
Troy Merritt
John Catlin
Matthias Schwab
Byeong-Hun An
Chez Reavie
Aaron Pike
Abel Gallegos
Adam Hadwin
Ben Hutchinson
Benjamin Hebert
Brad Kennedy
Chan Kim
C.T. Pan
Christoffer Bring
Cole Hammer
Connor Worsdall
Daniel Croft
Daniel Hillier
Daniel van Tonder
Darren Clarke
Deyen Lawson
Ernie Els
Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano
Hao Tong Li
Jaco Ahlers
Jazz Janewattananond
Jc Ritchie
Jimmy Walker
Joe Long
Jonathan Thomson
Joost Luiten
Jorge Campillo
Keith Mitchell
Kurt Kitayama
Laird Shepherd
Marcel Schneider
Marcus Kinhult
Matthias Schmid
Mike Lorenzo-Vera
Nicholas Poppleton
Paul Waring
Poom Saksansin
Ricardo Celia
Richard Mansell
Richard T Lee
Rikard Karlberg
Rikuya Hoshino
Romain Langasque
Ryosuke Kinoshita
Ryutaro Nagano
Sam Bairstow
Sam Forgan
Shaun Norris
Takumi Kanaya
Yuki Inamori
Yuxin Lin
Brendan Steele
Marcel Siem
Jack Senior
Adam Long
