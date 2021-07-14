Open Championship Cheat Sheet: Our experts' best bets for Royal St George's

Open Each-Way Tips: English the value at Royal St George's

No, home team, that is not an English golfer heading up Dave Tindall's Open golf bets, it's under-the-radar US golfer Harris English. Shame, as Dave is probably the most in-form tipster in the game right now after adding 50/1 Lucas Glover to the list of winning tips in 2021.



English, a two-time winner this season, is 'the player with the biggest discrepancy between world ranking and price' in this week's Open field.

Dave points out that first of the world no.12's wins in 2021 came at a windy coastal venue at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and he brings fine recent form to the event with a win at the Travelers followed by third at the US Open.

Let's leave the final word to Dave: "Living/playing at Sea Island could also add a few percent to his chances given that fellow residents include 2015 Open winner Zach Johnson, 2017 runner-up Matt Kuchar and Davis Love III (top 10 in both starts at Royal St George's)."

For the record, Dave's other picks are Patrick Reed and Scottie Scheffler.

Open Player Guide: Profiles of the top 50

The strong likelihood is that the Open winner will come from the top 50 in the betting. Handy then, that Matt Cooper has profiled all of them in this piece which contains many potentially invaluable nuggets.

Of tournament third favourite Jordan Spieth, Matt writes: "He thrives when big undulations fire his short game creativity so he should be delighted when he makes acquaintance with the greens at Royal St George's. He's now recorded 10 top 20 finishes in his last 12 strokeplay starts, including his last time out at Torrey Pines which came in spite of poor course form and a bad start."

Steve Rawlings Open Preview: Everything you need to know

Steve Rawlings really does serve up a huge amount of information in his comprehensive tournament previews and this week's is packed full of good stuff. If you're a fan of doing your own research you might like to note the following...

"Phil Mickelson doubled-up at Muirfield in 2013 having won the Scottish Open the week before, although an under the radar performance in the Scottish is arguably the best prep...

"In the last year before it was played at a links venue, Louis Oosthuizen missed the cut at Loch Lomond in 2010 before scooting up at St. Andrews. Both Darren Clarke and Ernie Els, the 2011 and 2012 winners, made the cut but finished down the field at Castle Stuart and in 2014, Rory McIlroy, having led at Royal Aberdeen after round one, finished 14th in the Scottish Open before winning at Hoylake. And, as already mentioned, Stenson won at Troon in 2016 after a never in the hunt 13th in the Scottish."

If you just want to back Steve's selections then get your money on Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Tyrell Hatton, Lee Westwood and Christian Bezuidenhout.

Ben Coley: Hughes is a special bet in The Open

Mackenzie Hughes is one of the more interesting debutants on offer at prices which perhaps wrongly assume this will be a bit too much. A fabulous putter who contended for the US Open and finished 14th last time out, both times hitting good approaches, I think he could really take to this and top Canadian is a great way to play him.

Corey Conners is a worthy favourite but while a second-round 65 in Scotland catches the eye, ultimately he's been poor in his last three events. A better ball-striker than Hughes he may well be, but that long game has gone missing and his short-game simply isn't good enough to make up the difference.

Hughes nearly won a windy Honda Classic last March and has since underlined that a tough test is ideal. His sole PGA Tour victory came by the coast and of the four, completed by Adam Hadwin and Richard T. Lee, he might be best equipped for an Open Championship.

With Hadwin out of form and Lee's Korean Tour efforts not stacking up all that well, Hughes may only have Conners to beat and 3.02/1 about him doing so is by far the best bet in the sub-markets.

Best Brits Open Bets: Keep your Hatton on Tyrrell

You'll also find Tyrell Hatton as a selection for Matt Cooper in his look at the best options for a bet on the home team at The Open.

Of Hatton, Matt says: "Iin the last 18 months he's won at Bay Hill in tough conditions, at the prestigious Wentworth in the BMW PGA Championship, and in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

"I believe approach shots and short game especially will be key this week. Hatton ranks 11th on the PGA Tour for Strokes Gained Approach, 49th for Scrambling, fifth for Three Putt Avoidance and 14th for Putt Average."

Open Championship Find Me a 100 Winner Special: Past winners set to thrive

You can bet on the Open Championship in many ways, a popular one being trading to a profit, where you back players in various markets at a bigger price than you lay them.

The best market to trade because of the large amount of liquidity is the Winner market, and Steve Rawlings has selected a trio of veterans that he is backing before the off at a triple figure price, hoping they contend long enough to be able to lay his bet back at a much lower price.

On one of his picks, former winner Phil Mickelson, Steve says, "In addition to his glorious win at Muirfield eight years ago, he missed out on the playoff by a stroke in 2004, when huge outsider, Todd Hamilton, edged out Ernie Els at Troon, he was the only player to get anywhere near Henrik Stenson in 2016, finishing second and 11 shots clear of J.B Holmes in third, having been matched at a low of 1.684/6 in-running, and he was matched at just 2.01/1 after ten holes on Sunday when he also finished second here in 2011 before a poor back-nine put pay to his chances.

"He's repeatedly spoken about how hard he finds it to focus nowadays but he managed it nicely at Kiawah, with his brother Tim playing a key role on the bag and I fancy the pair can go well again here."

Open Top 5/10 Finish Tips: Links lover Spieth can shine again

Another excellent preview from Dave Tindall, who looks at the Top 5 and Top 10 Finish markets on the Exchange where he likes a former Open champion to contend.

On Jordan Spieth, Dave says, "At the time of writing, Jordan Spieth hadn't been in for his press conference at Royal St George's but, to be honest, given his links pedigree and current form, I'd be happy to back him on any Open course.

"Spieth won the last Open to be played on English soil at Royal Birkdale in 2017 while he was tied ninth at Carnoustie in 2018 after being the 54-hole leader again, fourth at St Andrews in 2015 and tied 20th at Royal Portrush.

"Looking through his records shows that 10 of his 11 top 10s in majors were actually top threes. Therefore, when he's on, he's on and Spieth is best played in the Top 5 market at 5.95/1."

The Open First-Round Leader Tips: 100/1 Henley the value

If it's an early pay-out you're after then there's no better market to have a wager in than the First Round Leader. It works exactly as it says on the tin, whoever leads after the first round wins the market (dead-heat rules apply for ties), and you can back each-way (six places paid) on the Sportsbook.

In-form Dave Tindall loves a bet in this market and he has three selections for you to consider ahead of Thursday's start, including one on Russell Henley.

Dave says, "Henley has been the first-round leader in his last two US Opens - 2018 at linksy Shinnecock and 2021 by the coast at Torrey Pines. Looking at the Masters, he's been fourth and sixth after round one in two of his last three appearances at Augusta National. The US PGA? Yep, third after Thursday's play in 2015 and ninth after 18 holes in 2016."

"Bottom line: Henley is an in-form American with a history of fast starts in majors. That 100/1 looks a great bet."

Open Championship First Round 3-Balls

Another way of hopefully banking some profits on day one at Royal St George's is having a bet in the 3-ball markets. You won't be getting massive odds here but that's because your selection simply has to beat his two other playing partners over 18 holes.

Paul Krishnamurty has scoured the markets for us and has come up with a quintet of selections on day one of this year's Open Championship including Branden Grace, whom he says, "Grace warrants a place on any shortlist. His low ball-flight offers a big advantage and he's looked a winner-in-waiting of late, finishing fourth at the Memorial and seventh in the US Open."

Open Championship 2021: History, current form and major stats

And finally, if it's stats you're after, the current form of every player and how they've performed in previous majors, then Andy Swales has you covered: