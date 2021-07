The Open 2021: Major stats ahead of this week's event in Kent

This week's Open Championship brings down the curtain on what has been an incredible 12 months for major championship golf.

Because of the global pandemic, last year's three American majors were all re-scheduled between early-August and mid-November.

All of which meant that in the space of 11 months and 10 days, there would be seven major titles up for grabs.

So far, during this period, there have been no repeat champions, with four of the six tournaments crowning golfers who were winning a major for the first time.

During this memorable 12 months of major championship golf, Jon Rahm has certainly been the standout player, and is currently enjoying a hot streak of form.

He is the only pro to have posted top-10s in each of the last four majors, culminating in last month's victory at the US Open.

And if he hadn't been forced to quit the Memorial Tournament in early June after testing positive for Covid - while holding a six-stroke lead through 54 holes - he would most probably be the World No 1 going into this week's Open Championship.

Two other pros who continue to show a high level of consistency in major championships are Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka.

But while Schauffele is still waiting for his maiden triumph at this level, Koepka is searching for major title No 5.

Both have posted top-four finishes in The Open: Schauffele was runner-up to Francesco Molinari three years ago, while three of Koepka's last four visits to the British Isles have yielded T10s.

South African challenge

A resurgent Louis Oosthuizen has registered a trio of podium finishes in majors since last September and must be considered a serious contender this weekend.

The South African won The Open 11 years ago, while also losing a play-off five years later.

As for golfers who are reasonably new to major championships, Scottie Scheffler has certainly impressed.

Over the past 12 months he has the third-best stroke average in majors, behind the players who currently occupy No 1 and No 2 in the World Ranking - Dustin Johnson and Rahm.

The 25-year-old from Texas was tied-12th in Scotland on Sunday, thanks to rounds of 72-63-67-69 - an excellent debut on a British coastal course.

Finally, from a British perspective, Paul Casey has been in good form this year, with a string of top-10s in big tournaments.

These include the US Open, PGA Championship and Players Championship, which followed a European Tour victory in Dubai early in the year.

The Englishman turns 44 next week, and with age seemingly less of a barrier than a couple of decades ago, Casey might be worth an e/w flutter.

Stroke Averages

Last 12 Months In The Majors

70.33: Jon Rahm (24)

70.35: Dustin Johnson (20)

70.45: Scottie Scheffler (20)

70.50: Xander Schauffele (22)

70.56: Brooks Koepka (18)

70.63: Louis Oosthuizen (24)

70.71: Patrick Reed (24)

70.82: Collin Morikawa (22)

70.88: Bryson DeChambeau (24)

70.92: Paul Casey (24)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Most Top-6s in Majors

Since Jan 1st, 2018

8: Brooks Koepka

6: Dustin Johnson

6: Xander Schauffele

5: Jon Rahm

4: Tony Finau

Most Top-10s in Majors

Since Jan 1st, 2018

9: Tony Finau

9: Brooks Koepka

8: Jon Rahm

8: Xander Schauffele

7: Dustin Johnson

7: Rory McIlroy

6: Justin Rose

5: Patrick Reed



