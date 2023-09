Europe are new favourites at evens

USA drift on Betfair before Friday's start

Team Europe are the new evens favourites to win the 2023 Ryder Cup after they shortened on Betfair and holders USA drifted to 11/102.08.

Captain Luke Donald's Europe were 11/10 on Tuesday but the betting shows that confidence in their chances is growing the closer the start of the tournament gets.

With less than 48 hours to go before the contest begins on Friday, US backers may have been getting nervy about their team's chance of winning in European soil for the first time since 1993.

Questions have been asked about their players' lack of experience as they head to Rome's Marco Simone club to defend the title they won two years ago.

Today, captain USA Zach Johnson played down concerns but that did not stop the odds on a US win drifting on Betfair and Europe leapfrogging them in the market.

Who will be top points scorers in the Ryder Cup?

As for the markets on indvidual players, Rory McIlroy is the 4/1 favourite to be the top points scorer for Europe.

Scottie Scheffler is 9/2 to be the USA's top-performing player. The American is 15/2 to be the overall top scorer and the Irishman is 8/1.

Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele all come next in the top Ryder Cup points score betting at 11/1.

