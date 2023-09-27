</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Europe are the new favourites</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/max-liu/">Max Liu</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-09-27">27 September 2023</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Who will win the Ryder Cup 2023? Europe are the new favourites", "name": "Who will win the Ryder Cup 2023? Europe are the new favourites", "description": "The Ryder Cup countdown continues with an extraordinary reversal in the betting after Europe became the new favourites on Betfair....", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/who-will-win-the-ryder-cup-2023-europe-are-the-new-favourites-270923-204.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/who-will-win-the-ryder-cup-2023-europe-are-the-new-favourites-270923-204.html", "datePublished": "2023-09-27T15:15:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-09-27T15:17:00+01:00", "articleBody": "The Ryder Cup countdown continues with an extraordinary reversal in the betting after Europe became the new favourites on Betfair.... Europe are new favourites at evens USA drift on Betfair before Friday's start Get Ryder Cup tips on Betting.Betfair Team Europe are the new evens favourites to win the 2023 Ryder Cup after they shortened on Betfair and holders USA drifted to [11/10]. Captain Luke Donald's Europe were 11/10 on Tuesday but the betting shows that confidence in their chances is growing the closer the start of the tournament gets. With less than 48 hours to go before the contest begins on Friday, US backers may have been getting nervy about their team's chance of winning in European soil for the first time since 1993. Questions have been asked about their players' lack of experience as they head to Rome's Marco Simone club to defend the title they won two years ago. Today, captain USA Zach Johnson played down concerns but that did not stop the odds on a US win drifting on Betfair and Europe leapfrogging them in the market. Watch our special Ryder Cup podcast here... Who will be top points scorers in the Ryder Cup? As for the markets on indvidual players, Rory McIlroy is the 4/1 favourite to be the top points scorer for Europe. Scottie Scheffler is 9/2 to be the USA's top-performing player. The American is 15/2 to be the overall top scorer and the Irishman is 8/1. Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele all come next in the top Ryder Cup points score betting at 11/1. You can already read Ryder Cup previews, including profiles of Team Europe and Team USA, and there will be more betting tips to come before Friday. extraordinary reversal in the betting after Europe became the new favourites on Betfair....</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Europe are new favourites at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf?gaMod=markets-by-columns&eventId=30951668&gaZone=Main&bseId=30951668&isSP=false&bsContext=REAL&bssId=14041984&bsmSt=1695967200000&action=addSelection&bsUUID=0beb4ad2ddbc22a223bfd259244d716f2c47bef1&bsmId=924.277968047&modules=betslip&xsrftoken=14b4f540-470b-11ee-a1bd-fa163e32dace&bsGroup=30951668" target="_blank" rel="noopener">evens</a></strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>USA drift on Betfair before Friday's start</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Get Ryder Cup tips on Betting.Betfair</strong></h3> </li> <hr><p><span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/the-ryder-cup-2023/12393859?selectedMixedItem=-938356937"><strong>Team Europe are the new evens favourites</strong></a> to win the 2023 Ryder Cup after they shortened on Betfair and holders <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/the-ryder-cup-2023/12393859?selectedMixedItem=-938356937"><strong>USA drifted to <b class="inline_odds" title="2.08"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/10</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.08</span></b></strong></a>.</span></p><p><span>Captain Luke Donald's Europe were 11/10 on Tuesday but the betting shows that confidence in their chances is growing the closer the start of the tournament gets.</span></p><p>With less than 48 hours to go before the contest begins on Friday, US backers may have been getting nervy about their team's chance of winning in European soil for the first time since 1993.</p><p>Questions have been asked about their players' lack of experience as they head to Rome's Marco Simone club to defend the title they won two years ago.</p><p>Today, captain USA Zach Johnson played down concerns but that did not stop the odds on a US win drifting on Betfair and Europe leapfrogging them in the market.</p><hr><h2><span>Watch our special Ryder Cup podcast here...</span></h2><h2></h2><p> <iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/S6yEZfaJrTM" title="The Ryder Cup | Golf...Only Bettor | Episode 17" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

Who will be top points scorers in the Ryder Cup?

As for the markets on indvidual players, Rory McIlroy is the 4/1 favourite to be the top points scorer for Europe.

Scottie Scheffler is 9/2 to be the USA's top-performing player. The American is 15/2 to be the overall top scorer and the Irishman is 8/1.

Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele all come next in the top Ryder Cup points score betting at 11/1.

You can already read Ryder Cup previews, including profiles of Team Europe and Team USA, and there will be more betting tips to come before Friday.

Read Ryder Cup 2023: Dave Tindall's guide to the action at Marco Simone

