Who will win Ryder Cup 2023? USA favourites after historic win

The USA are the favourites to win the next Ryder Cup in 2023 after they romped to victory over Europe at Whistling Straits on Sunday.

Steve Stricker's team pulled off a record 19-9 victory to reclaim the trophy from holders Europe and can be backed at 1.51/2 to do it again when the pair meet in two years.

USA were firm favourites going into the 2021 event and they won easily to frank the opinions of many, including our own Dave Tindall who wrote on these pages that he couldn't see past a victory for the hosts.

The only real doubts surrounding the US was their ability to play as a team but that did not come to pass. In the end, captain Stricker attributed the win to unity as Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka put aside their much-discussed differences.

The USA had the stronger team in terms of rankings and they outplayed Europe across the three days. Heading into the singles on Sunday, USA were 11-5 up so Europe had it all to do. Rory McIlroy gave them hope early on but that soon fell away.

The next Ryder Cup takes place in Rome in two years. Stricker was quick to rule out captaining the team again but the USA will go into it with a young that's full of winners and high on momentum.

The fact remains, however, that this was only the USA's second victory in six Ryder Cups. They haven't won on European soil since 1993, so it will be 30 years by the time they tee off in the Italian capital.

So are USA deserved early favourites? Home advantage is massive in the Ryder Cup - the last away win was Europe's in 2012 - and Europe have two years to regroup as they bid to reclaim the trophy they surrendered in Wisconsin yesterday.