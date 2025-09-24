Alan Shearer Exclusive: Europe will beat USA and win the Ryder Cup 2025

Betfair ambassador Alan Shearer on the Ryder Cup

Football legend predicts win for Europe at Bethpage

He remembers hole-in-one and playing with Westwood

Europe can beat the USA in the 2025 Ryder Cup

I'll be glued to the TV on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for the Ryder Cup. It's a brilliant event and completely changed golf this weekend because all of a sudden, all these players who are used to playing for themselves are now in a team environment and you can see they love it.

This weekend is going to be extra special because going to New York, if Europe get a great start on Friday, the home support could turn on their players. I really think that.

On the other hand, if Team USA get early momentum, they'll be difficult to beat.

If it was in Europe, I'd say hands down Europe would win but they've still got a great opportunity.

It's such a tough one to call but I'm going to go with Europe to win it again. I think they'll get off to a great start and make it very difficult for the USA. Friday, Saturday and Sunday should be great.

The Ryder Cup reminds me of my hole-in-one

I went to the Ryder Cup at Gleneagles. I remember it well because two days before on that week was my only ever hole in one up in Scotland. We went up there and played a few early rounds at a different course and that was the week of my only hole in one.

I wouldn't like to be taking that first tee shot on Friday morning. I remember playing in the Pro-Am at Wentworth when I was 10 deep on the first tee box and Lee Westwood looked at me, asked if I was alright and I said: "No, I'm shi*ting myself."

He replied; "Well, now you know how we feel on that first drive at the Ryder Cup."

I can imagine how nerve-wracking and exciting it is. There's no doubt the juices will be flowing. I have great respect for all of them. They're all superstars but it's so different when they're in a team environment.