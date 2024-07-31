Golf Tips: Our experts' best bets for the Paris Olympics men's golf

Lowry backed each-way at Le Golf National at 22/1 23.00

Rahm ready to claim Olympic Gold at 12/1 13.00

Get the key course and form stats for Olympic Golf

Olympic Golf Tips and Predictions

Steve Rawlings: "As many as 10 of the last 13 54-hole leaders have been beaten so converting from the front here is notoriously tricky. Jordan Smith, who was matched at just 1.11, led by six after two holes of round two in last year's Open de France but he went on to finish tied for second. A year earlier, Rasmus Hojgaard had led by eight strokes after he'd finished his second round on Friday morning but he also finished second.

"Although it's tough to convert from the front and we've witnessed plenty of course winners from off the pace in round four, every winner here has been inside the top-ten places through 54 holes, but Migliozzi pushed that in 2022 given he was tied ninth through three rounds.

"We've seen winners come from two, three, four, five and seven adrift at Paris National and when McDowell defended the Open de France title ten years ago, he trailed by eight with a round to go...

"Having been forced to withdraw from the US Open before the off with a foot injury, an event he won in 2021, Jon Rahm finished seventh at the Open Championship before winning the Liv Golf UK event on Sunday. He has played here twice previously, finishing 10th and fifth and I thought he was fairly priced at 12/1 given his recent upturn in form."

Recommended Bet

Back Jon Rahm to win Olympic Gold EXC 13.0

Dave Tindall: "Shane Lowry has experience of the Olympics after taking part in Tokyo three years ago. He was in the hunt too, sitting seventh at halfway after a 65 and still in the top 10 with a round to play before sliding away.

"The Irishman heads to Paris in fine form after sixth in the US PGA, 19th at the US Open and, on his last two starts, ninth at the Travellers and sixth at Troon.

"He hasn't played Le Golf National much in recent times - he wasn't on the 2018 European Ryder Cup team - but after sitting out the Open de France for five years after taking 17th in 2012, he took 16th on his most recent appearance in 2018.

"However, make no mistake, this course should suit him: he's 17th in Driving Accuracy, 19th Tee To Green and 10th for Approach on the PGA Tour this season. He was 10th for SG: Putting at Troon so all the pieces are in place...

"Top six will secure an each-way return as it happens but Lowry is certainly a contender for gold. Winning a DP World Tour event on home soil as an amateur, landing a WGC title, scoring a thrilling Open victory at Royal Portrush, being part of a winning Ryder Cup team, Lowry is pretty good at ticking items off list."

Recommended Bet Back Shane Lowry each-way SBK 22/1

Andy Swales: "Located around 15 miles south-west of Paris city centre, Le Golf National is a modern stadium course with plenty of water and sand, but very few trees. Opening for business on October 5th, 1990, the course wasted little time in hosting the French Open for the first time - just eight months later;

"Water hazards of various descriptions come into play on nine holes, while the fairways are beautifully contoured, with numerous peaks and hollows. The rough is usually heavy, while the putting surfaces are large, slick and undulating. Accuracy, from tee-to-green, is certainly the name of the game at this venue. The testing Albatros course at Le Golf National has a capacity for 80,000 spectators...

"Scottie Scheffler 7/2 may be the clear world No 1, but the man of the moment is his American compatriot Xander Schauffele (No 2) 11/2, the winner of two major titles during the past 12 weeks. Schauffele arrives in Paris fresh from winning The Open Championship two weeks ago, which followed on from his triumph at Valhalla (PGA Championship) in mid-May."

Recommended Bet Xander Schauffele SBK 6/1

Dave Tindall: "Alex Noren was quick out of the blocks in both big events in Scotland recently, opening with a 65 in the Scottish Open and a 69 at the Open Championship.

"That was good enough to secure eighth after 18 holes at The Renaissance Club and fourth following day one at Royal Troon. As at Troon, he's in one of the first groups out in Paris (08.22) and that gives him a good chance to claim an early place on the leaderboard.

"Noren is a former winner at Le Golf National having captured the 2018 Open de France there and he's not finished worse than 18th in his last four visits. Also part of Europe's winning Ryder Cup team at the famed Paris venue in 2018, the 42-year-old boasts first-round leads in the last eight months at both the Bermuda Championship (61) and The American Express (62)."