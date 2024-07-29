Olympic Games 2024 Each-Way Tips: Picks from 22/1 to 80/1

22/1 23.00 Shane Lowry carried the flag for Ireland and is in great form

25/1 26.00 Alex Noren has an excellent record at Le Golf National

80/1 81.00 Guido Migliozzi is also a former course winner

Golf in the Olympics still seems a little odd although a look at the 60-man field and the venue this year gives plenty of scope for a tournament to remember.

Wind back eight years to Rio and the tournament was also being held just after an Open Championship at Royal Troon.

In the end, on a course that no-one really knew, current form proved pretty useful.

Henrik Stenson won silver less than a month on from his sensational Claret Jug victory at Troon while gold medallist Justin Rose headed to Brazil after securing back-to-back top 25s in the final two majors of the season (Open and US PGA).

But this time, there are no mysteries about the course as DP World Tour regular stop and 2018 Ryder Cup venue, Le Golf National, plays host.

Europe dominated the United States on that occasion but a gold medal for an American golfer is the prediction of many this time with Scottie Scheffler 7/24.50 favourite and current Olympic and Open champion Xander Schauffele 11/26.50.

It was very much set up for the Europeans in 2018 with an emphasis on taking the advantage away from the American bombers by pinching in the fairways and growing the rough.

But Scheffler and Schauffele are better equipped than most to handle the tough driving conditions of this layout while another of the American contingent, 12/113.00 Collin Morikawa, is 4th in Driving Accuracy on the PGA Tour this season (Scheffler is 20th and Schauffele 69th).

They all have strong medal chances, as do Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, but here are three alternatives...

If there was a Sliding Doors moment for Shane Lowry at the Open, it was finding sand at the Postage Stamp in round three.

In admittedly tough conditions he rather unravelled after that gaffe at the shortest hole on the course and went from looking like a likely winner to toying with fading out of the top 10.

As it was, Lowry rallied on day four so basically he played like an Open winner for the large majority of the tournament before eventually finishing sixth, five behind Schauffele.

But any thoughts he'd stew on what might have been evaporated when we saw him waving a flag from a boat on the Seine in Paris.

No, he hadn't had a few jars too many, Lowry had been given the honour of carrying the flag for Ireland. He did so with the enthusiasm you'd expect.

Lowry has experience of the Olympics after taking part in Tokyo three years ago.

He was in the hunt too, sitting seventh at halfway after a 65 and still in the top 10 with a round to play before sliding away.

The Irishman heads to Paris in fine form after sixth in the US PGA, 19th at the US Open and, on his last two starts, ninth at the Travellers and sixth at Troon.

He hasn't played Le Golf National much in recent times - he wasn't on the 2018 European Ryder Cup team - but after sitting out the Open de France for five years after taking 17th in 2012, he took 16th on his most recent appearance in 2018.

However, make no mistake, this course should suit him: he's 17th in Driving Accuracy, 19th Tee To Green and 10th for Approach on the PGA Tour this season.

He was 10th for SG: Putting at Troon so all the pieces are in place.

Speaking recently, Lowry said: "I'm playing good golf and I'd love to win a medal. Obviously I'd want it to be gold, but I'd probably take either three. I'm very excited about it."

Top six will secure an each-way return as it happens but Lowry is certainly a contender for gold.

Winning a DP World Tour event on home soil as an amateur, landing a WGC title, scoring a thrilling Open victory at Royal Portrush, being part of a winning Ryder Cup team, Lowry is pretty good at ticking items off list.

Now for an Olympic gold.

Recommended Bet Back Shane Lowry each-way SBK 22/1

Alex Noren must be delighted to see the Olympics being played at Le Golf National.

The Swede shot 65-67 on the weekend there to win the Open de France in 2018 and that formed part of a four-year run at the venue when he delivered finishing positions of 8-10-1-18.

Overall he has five top 20s in his last six starts at the Paris course and they were against full fields let's remember.

And the good memories at Le Golf National don't end with his Open de France experiences.

Noren was a part of Europe's triumphant Ryder Cup team there in 2018, taking two points from this three matches including a singles win over Bryson DeChambeau.

"This course is all about patience," he said back in 2018 and that's something the 42-year-old has plenty of.

As for current form, he could be teeing off his medal bid at the perfect time.

Earlier in the season Noren pieced together a highly-impressive eight straight top 25s on the PGA Tour.

He had a little wobble in June when missing three of four cuts but July has seen a return to something near his best with 10th in the Scottish Open and 13th in the Open Championship.

Noren drove the ball extremely well in both, ranking 3rd for Driving Accuracy at Troon. That bodes well as he was 2nd for DA when winning at Le Golf National in 2018.

He also represented his country at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, finishing 16th.

Heading to the Far East, he'd missed his previous two cuts (Open and John Deere) before a good performance in Japan sparked a fine run of form.

Timing-wise, he looks to be in a much better position for these Olympics so there's plenty to like about a player who has racked up nine DP World Tour wins on European soil (the other of his 10 came in South Africa).

Recommended Bet Back Alex Noren each-way SBK 25/1

Italy have made a good start to the Olympics with a couple of golds in the pool and maybe they can add a medal in the golf too.

Matteo Manassero is not without hope at a three-figure price but the one I like is Guido Migliozzi at 80/181.00.

Le Golf National already has a special place in his heart after he fired a senstational final-round 62 there to win the Open de France two summers ago.

He added a pair of 69s in his middle two rounds when defending last year.

Migliozzi is definitely a player who can suddenly spike and he had an excellent run across May and June when finishing runner-up in the China Open before winning the KLM Open.

That was his fourth DP World Tour title so he knows how to get it done and the Italian arrives in Paris after a solid 31st in the Open at Royal Troon where he drove it particularly well.

The 27-year-old has some Olympics experience too after finishing mid-pack in Tokyo and to show he can mix it with the best in big events he has some sneaky-good US Open form after finishing fourth at Torrey Pines on debut in 2021 and 14th on his only other appearance a year later at Brookline.

These were his quotes when he won at Le Golf National in 2022.

"An explosion of feeling. It's been an incredible day, I played very, very solid and I was very comfortable with my game. I just kept going hole by hole, I wasn't nervous. I was just enjoying my game and it was a beautiful day of golf."

It's pretty obvious he'll be excited to be back. Take the 80s.