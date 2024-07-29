Olympics

Olympic Games 2024: Form stats for this week's men's golf tournament in Paris

Le Golf National in Paris has staged 29 French Opens, plus the 2018 Ryder Cup
This will be the second time that golf has been included in a Paris Olympic Games. The first time was in 1900.

This year's golf events are being played on a course well known to members of the DP World Tour. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

  • Undulating fairways and slick putting surfaces

  • Powerful American quartet in Paris

  • Noren, Rahm & Niemann strong medal candidates

Course Notes

• It's a busy few months for Parisian course Le Golf National, which stages two important tournaments in the space of 10 weeks. This week, the course will host the men's event at the 2024 Olympic Games and, in mid-October, will be the venue for the French Open;

• In addition to hosting 29 national opens on the DP World Tour since 1991, Le Golf National was also the venue for the 2018 Ryder Cup. However, none of the four players representing the United States this week were members of the team that lost 17½-10½ to Europe six years ago;

• Located around 15 miles south-west of Paris city centre, Le Golf National is a modern stadium course with plenty of water and sand, but very few trees. Opening for business on October 5th, 1990, the course wasted little time in hosting the French Open for the first time - just eight months later;

• Water hazards of various descriptions come into play on nine holes, while the fairways are beautifully contoured, with numerous peaks and hollows. The rough is usually heavy, while the putting surfaces are large, slick and undulating. Accuracy, from tee-to-green, is certainly the name of the game at this venue. The testing Albatros course at Le Golf National has a capacity for 80,000 spectators.

Olympic Qualification

The field comprises of 60 players, with qualification based on World Ranking positions following the completion of June's US Open.

The top 15 players in the Ranking were eligible to compete, although there was a limit of four golfers from any one country.

This meant that the following American pros were unable to take part: Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala and Max Homa.

No other nation had more than one player inside the top 15. Outside of the top 15, the remaining slots went to the highest-ranked players from countries that did not already have two golfers qualified.

Countries that didn't have either three or four pros qualifying from inside the top 15 are only permitted a maximum of two. A handful of qualified golfers chose not to compete.

On The Tee ...

Scottie Scheffler 7/24.50 may be the clear world No 1, but the man of the moment is his American compatriot Xander Schauffele (No 2) 11/26.50, the winner of two major titles during the past 12 weeks.

Schauffele arrives in Paris fresh from winning The Open Championship two weeks ago, which followed on from his triumph at Valhalla (PGA Championship) in mid-May.

Add Collin Morikawa (No 6) 12/113.00 and Wyndham Clark (No 5) 55/156.00 into the mix and it's easy to see why all four US golfers are ready to challenge for the prestigious title of Olympic men's golf champion 2024.

Schauffele is also the defending champion, having won gold in Tokyo in 2021.

So which other pros are also expected to challenge for the three medals

While the American contingent look strong, their one disadvantage is that none of them have competed over Le Golf National previously.

This is the one area where long-term members of the DP World Tour may have an edge. Rory McIlroy 17/29.50 will be hoping that the Olympics will provide some sort of golden consolation, following another disappointing year without a major title.

Since 2008, McIlroy has competed in three French Opens at Le Golf National, as well as the Ryder Cup. In addition to standing on the podium eight years ago, he also tied-fourth in 2010.

Among the players who have won here previously is Tommy Fleetwood 20/121.00.

However, the Englishman does have a strange Le Golf National history. His record in French Opens at the course reads: Starts 6; Wins 1, MCs 5. But he did triumph in four of his five matches at the 2018 Ryder Cup.

Three others to consider are Jon Rahm 10/111.00, Joaquin Niemann 25/126.00 and Alexander Noren 30/131.00.

Rahm and Niemann have enjoyed strong seasons on the Saudi-backed LIV Tour. As recently as Sunday, Rahm won their latest event in Staffordshire where Niemann tied-for-second.

Rahm, who tied-seventh at Royal Troon earlier this month, has finished inside the top-10 in all 10 of his LIV Tour starts this year.

He currently holds second spot in the overall LIV standings for 2024, trailing only Niemann who has won twice.

The Chilean has posted three other podium finishes this season.

And don't forget Noren, who is a former champion at Le Golf National. The Swede's most recent start came at Royal Troon where he tied-13th.

Approximately half of this week's field will be competing over Le Golf National for the first time.

World Ranking Points

Most Points Since January 1st, 2024
Pts
598.77: Scottie Scheffler
389.85: Xander Schauffele
250.80: Rory McIlroy
195.70: Wyndham Clark
185.31: Collin Morikawa
182.12: Ludvig Aberg
148.45: Hideki Matsuyama
146.21: Matthieu Pavon
116.50: Byeong Hun An
108.13: Tommy Fleetwood
106.25: Shane Lowry
102.12: Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Only those entered this week are included in table Note:

List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / Last 10 at Le Golf National (2012-23)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W30 W29 W28 W27 W26 W25 W24 W23 W22 W21
Scottie Scheffler 7 1 41 1 2
Xander Schauffele 1 15 13 7 8
Rory McIlroy MC 4 2 15 4
Ludvig Aberg MC 4 27 12 5
Wyndham Clark MC 10 9 56 MC
Collin Morikawa 16 4 13 14 2 4
Viktor Hovland MC 46 20 MC 15
Jon Rahm 1 7 10 3 Wd
Tommy Fleetwood MC 34 15 16 20 21
Hideki Matsuyama 66 MC 23 6 8
Tom Kim MC 15 MC 2 26 43 4 24
Matt Fitzpatrick 50 39 36 64 5
Matthieu Pavon 50 MC 16 5 MC
Sepp Straka 22 MC 61 23 56 5 5
Shane Lowry 6 9 19 49 33
Jason Day 13 23 44 MC 33
Byeong Hun An 13 MC Wd MC 22
Min Woo Lee MC 73 2 21 24
Corey Conners 25 10 27 9 20 6
Nick Taylor MC 57 42 MC 27 MC
Christiaan Bezuidenhout MC Wd 23 32 4 17
Alexander Noren 13 10 MC MC 22 MC
Nicolai Hojgaard 66 39 66 50 35 MC
Stephan Jaeger MC MC 31 21 MC
Thomas Detry 26 55 14 41 56
Ryan Fox 25 57 17 67 56 7 32
Emiliano Grillo 24 43 MC 55 41 27 64
Erik van Rooyen MC 39 6 MC 42
Victor Perez MC 10 44 MC 12 3 50
Adrian Meronk 16 50 42 32 MC 2
Thorbjorn Olesen 43 39 61 MC 27
Keita Nakajima MC MC 20 6
CT Pan MC 2 MC 35 37
Sami Valimaki MC MC 12 MC 35 MC
Joaquin Niemann 2 58 6 3 32
Kevin Yu 73 MC MC 20 31 42 61
Alejandro Tosti MC 53 MC MC Wd 17
Guido Migliozzi 31 MC MC 22 1 8 24
David Puig MC 55
Matteo Manassero 31 15 47 10 7 MC 13
Matti Schmid 12 57 MC 32 52 15 MC MC
Carl Yuan MC MC MC 20 Wd MC
Shubhankar Sharma 19 39 5 44 59 51 41
Daniel Hillier 19 46 MC MC 63 65 MC
Camilo Villegas MC MC MC MC MC MC
Adrien Dumont de Chassart MC MC 46 MC 51 MC
Rafael Campos MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Carlos Ortiz 29 14 9 1
Gavin Green 44 55 25 39 34 MC
Kiradech Aphibarnrat MC MC MC MC MC MC
Kris Ventura 16 24 13 MC 10 MC 14
Nico Echavarria MC 52 63 54 MC MC
Gaganjeet Bhullar 33
Phachara Khongwatmai 28
Guillermo Pereira 34 35 35 39
Fabrizio Zanotti MC 37 32 50 MC 65
Abraham Ancer 16 58 26 18 24
Joel Girrbach MC 52 33 74 MC MC
Marty Dou Ze Cheng MC MC 31 54 MC 38 48
Tapio Pulkkanen 45 MC 6 MC 23
Joost Luiten MC MC 52 15 33 MC
Kieran Vincent 41 51 28 18 24 1
Miguel Tabuena 8 5
Matthias Schwab MC MC 27 10 MC MC MC
Kalle Samooja 34 27 51 32
**********
List includes leading reserves
Player `23 `22 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14 `13 `12
Scottie Scheffler
Xander Schauffele
Rory McIlroy 3
Ludvig Aberg
Wyndham Clark
Collin Morikawa
Viktor Hovland
Jon Rahm 5 10
Tommy Fleetwood MC 1 MC MC MC
Hideki Matsuyama
Tom Kim 6
Matt Fitzpatrick 27 MC MC MC 26
Matthieu Pavon MC 30 57 MC MC MC
Sepp Straka
Shane Lowry 16 MC 17
Jason Day
Byeong Hun An 20
Min Woo Lee 64
Corey Conners
Nick Taylor
Christiaan Bezuidenhout MC
Alexander Noren 18 1 10 8 MC 15
Nicolai Hojgaard 60 66
Stephan Jaeger
Thomas Detry 35 8 16 MC 25
Ryan Fox MC MC 18 44 6
Emiliano Grillo MC MC MC 23
Erik van Rooyen MC MC
Victor Perez MC 30 16 MC
Adrian Meronk 11
Thorbjorn Olesen 10 20 MC 3 Wd MC MC MC
Keita Nakajima
CT Pan
Sami Valimaki 20
Joaquin Niemann
Kevin Yu
Alejandro Tosti
Guido Migliozzi 47 1 MC
David Puig
Matteo Manassero MC MC MC MC 48 25 17
Matti Schmid
Carl Yuan
Shubhankar Sharma MC 40 27
Daniel Hillier MC
Camilo Villegas
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Rafael Campos
Carlos Ortiz
Gavin Green 50 48 MC
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 47 45 Dq MC 43 MC
Kris Ventura
Nico Echavarria
Gaganjeet Bhullar Wd MC
Phachara Khongwatmai 49 69
Guillermo Pereira
Fabrizio Zanotti MC 37 55 33 20 9 42 40
Abraham Ancer
Joel Girrbach
Marty Dou Ze Cheng
Tapio Pulkkanen MC 30 65 MC
Joost Luiten 11 32 9 18 49 47
Kieran Vincent
Miguel Tabuena
Matthias Schwab MC 37
Kalle Samooja MC 18
**********
No tournament in either
2020 or 2021 due to Covid
**********
List includes leading reserves

