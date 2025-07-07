Golf Form Guide

ISCO Championship 2025: Form stats for this week's tournament in Kentucky

Golfer Beau Hossler
Beau Hossler : Can he claim his maiden PGA Tour title this Sunday?

The PGA Tour welcomes a new venue to their annual schedule, with this week's event teeing-up at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

  • Short course with small putting surfaces

  • Thorbjornsen [16/1] fancied for Tour breakthrough

  • Hoey [25/1] can claim maiden triumph

Tournament and Course Notes

The original 1966 design, by Chick Adams, was given a facelift by Keith Foster ahead of Hurstbourne making its PGA Tour debut this Thursday.

This upgrade involved making changes to bunkers, while also adjusting the slopes on a number of greens.

Its Bentgrass putting surfaces are some of the smallest on Tour, while the layout will be one of the shortest faced by the pros this year.

Hurstbourne is a traditional parkland course, with water coming into play on six holes. This rural venue is located approximately 11 miles west of downtown Louisville. The tournament is co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

Five To Watch

With just one member of the world's top 100 teeing-up in Kentucky, selecting a winner from this week's mediocre field is similar to searching for needles in haystacks!

Those who stand out a little more than the rest include Michael Thorbjornsen 16/117.00, Beau Hossler 30/131.00 and Kevin Roy 18/119.00.

Thorbjornsen is a young golfer from Ohio, who's currently enjoying his first full season on the PGA Tour.

He's posted a number of top 10s during the first half of 2025 and is already a two-time career runner-up on the PGA Tour.

Twelve years older than Thorbjornsen, but barely two years longer into his PGA Tour career, is Roy.

The 35-year-old is well-placed to book his spot in this season's Play-Offs, thanks to recent back-to-back top-10s in Michigan and Illinois.

Sunday's podium in the John Deere Classic was his best performance to date, after closing with a 65 at TPC Deere Run.

As for the more experienced Hossler, he tied-11th at the weekend and is still chasing a maiden title following four runner-up finishes.

He still has work to do to secure his Tour card for next season, but is more than ready to stand on the top step of the podium in Louisville where the field is packed with journeymen pros.

Finally, two other golfers to consider this week are Davis Bryant 150/1151.00 and Rico Hoey 25/126.00.

Bryant is an American competing on the DP World Tour where his most recent two results have yielded top 10s in Italy and Germany.

The 25-year-old only played in his first professional tournament in July 2024, but has already shown he has the potential to rise quickly through the ranks.

Hoey, meanwhile, has previously registered a brace of podium finishes on the PGA Tour, while tasting victory on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023.

World Ranking Points


Most Points Since January 1st (Top Six Listed)
52.06: Emiliano Grillo
44.01: Kevin Roy
38.83: Seong Hyeon Kim
33.47: Mark Hubbard
33.09: Michael Thorbjornsen
29.88: Beau Hossler
Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W27 W26 W25 W24 W23 W22 W21 W20 W19 W18
Emiliano Grillo 2 73 19 24 16 20 MC
Michael Thorbjornsen 21 4 Wd 41 54 33
Beau Hossler 11 60 52 59 19 MC 65
Mark Hubbard 33 13 MC 47 28 7 5
Kevin Roy 3 8 18 46 54 15
Adam Hadwin MC 78 57 27 51 MC 60
Justin Lower 44 46 MC 68 MC 60 MC MC
Seong Hyeon Kim 10 24 MC 6 1
Rico Hoey 11 MC 36 66 MC 7 52
Patrick Fishburn 18 MC 43 MC MC MC MC
Vince Whaley 33 32 52 11 37 15
Seamus Power 44 MC Wd 59 MC 34 MC
Harry Higgs MC 24 MC 51 59 2 MC
Chandler Phillips MC 13 64 MC MC 15
David Lipsky 3 MC MC MC MC MC
Chan Kim MC 19 MC MC MC MC
Steven Fisk MC MC 43 66 13
Adam Schenk MC MC 50 65 MC MC 5
Hayden Springer 44 34 59 77 65 MC
Patton Kizzire 54 MC MC Wd 20 49
McClure Meissner MC MC MC 28 MC 65
Sam Ryder MC MC MC 53 13 MC
Jackson Suber MC 6 18 53 MC MC
Carson Young 5 MC 52 53 13 MC
Takumi Kanaya MC 46 MC MC MC MC 45 5
Kris Ventura 27 34 MC 16 MC MC
Kazuma Kobori 3 16 MC MC 25 52
Brandon Robinson-Thompson 46 21 MC MC 31 4
Brice Garnett MC MC MC 36 31 MC
Ben Kohles 44 78 MC MC 37 52
Frankie Capan MC MC MC 77 MC MC
Adam Svensson 44 MC MC 46 59 MC
Angel Ayora 49 7 19 MC 11 61
Luke List MC 41 MC 36 67 MC
William Mouw MC 34 MC MC 27 MC
Peter Malnati MC 41 59 66 MC MC
Ricky Castillo MC MC MC 59 37 5
Marcus Armitage 26 57 40 13 41 MC
Ben Silverman MC 67 36 70 20 MC
Quade Cummins 57 78 4 MC 36 27 MC
Greyson Sigg MC MC MC MC MC
Rafael Campos MC MC MC MC 55 45 67
Joseph Bramlett MC MC MC MC 13 39
Jeremy Paul 33 MC 18 59 MC MC
Taylor Dickson MC MC MC 37 29
Chad Ramey MC 26 MC MC 45 MC
John Pak MC MC 27 28 MC 70
Thomas Rosenmueller MC 51 MC MC MC 52
Tim Widing MC MC 52 MC
Robin Williams MC MC MC 56 59 7
David Skinns MC 67 9 MC 52
Taylor Montgomery 31 34 36 7 MC MC
Will Gordon MC 51 MC MC MC 5
Paul Peterson MC 60 52 MC MC
Martin Laird MC 40 MC 2 MC
Dylan Wu 54 59 70 45 45 MC
Marcus Kinhult 33 73 37 MC 12
Will Chandler MC MC MC MC 76 27 MC
Fabrizio Zanotti MC 21 26 42 25
Cameron Champ 27 19 9 MC 52 MC 15
Lanto Griffin MC 51 MC 27 MC MC MC
Hamish Brown MC 57 26 MC MC 52
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez 17 33 26 MC 41 MC
Andrea Pavan 38 41 MC 68 MC 31
Zac Blair 33 MC MC 52 MC MC MC
Josh Teater 23 42 MC 26 MC 16 MC
Kiradech Aphibarnrat MC 33
Noah Goodwin MC MC 18 21 MC MC
Jason Scrivener MC MC 26 MC 37
Cristobal Del Solar 54 86 36 MC MC 31 MC
Matthew NeSmith MC MC 64 43 9 MC MC
Carl Yuan MC MC 2 MC Wd MC 50
Ben Martin MC MC 48 MC 33
Nick Hardy MC 51 MC 11 MC MC
Ding Wenyi 26 MC 60 51 MC 12
Scott Jamieson 19 72 MC 37 MC
Conor Purcell 61 MC MC 56 49 MC
Tyler Duncan MC 20 MC 48 MC MC 6
Seung-Yul Noh 40 MC 24 23 MC 10 Wd
Braden Thornberry MC MC MC MC MC MC
Jens Dantorp 26 28 26 MC MC 65
Gavin Green 68 21 13 34 MC
Ricardo Gouveia 61 MC 19 MC MC MC
Manuel Elvira MC 19 7 MC 11 52
Casey Jarvis MC MC MC 37 MC
Davis Bryant 4 10 MC 42 MC 33
Jack Senior MC MC 4 41 MC
Shubhankar Sharma MC MC MC MC MC
Andreas Halvorsen 46 16 MC MC MC MC
Troy Merritt MC MC MC 27 4 MC
Hayden Buckley MC MC MC MC 7 MC
Tom Vaillant MC 50 60 MC MC
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia MC 82 60 MC 49 MC
Kaito Onishi MC 73 MC 5 MC MC
Ryan Van Velzen MC MC MC MC MC 15 MC
Joel Moscatel MC MC 74 MC MC MC
Jeong Weon Ko 49 MC MC MC MC MC
Trevor Cone MC MC 42 52 MC MC
Brandon Wu MC MC MC 27 MC MC
Andrew Wilson MC MC 26 MC 16 17
Kevin Velo MC 73 MC MC Wd MC MC
Matthew Riedel MC 26 MC MC MC
Kevin Chappell MC MC MC 53
Matthew Baldwin MC MC MC 27 MC MC
Mason Andersen MC 85 Wd MC 37 MC
Max Kieffer MC 16 49 51 MC MC
Callum Tarren MC 5 MC MC
Scott Piercy MC 28 13 10 MC MC 25 MC
Aaron Baddeley MC MC MC MC
Fabian Gomez 48 13 56 34 MC 31 57
Thomas Aiken MC MC MC MC 49
Jannik De Bruyn MC 50 MC MC MC MC
Joel Girrbach 54 57 MC MC MC 33
Rafa Cabrera-Bello 26 21 13 22 61 33
Alexander Levy 38 MC 17 MC MC
Chez Reavie MC MC
Callum Shinkwin 41 49 Wd 41 MC
Zihao Jin MC 69 MC MC MC MC
Erik Barnes MC MC
Mikael Lindberg 49 63 MC 63 MC 24
Austin Cook MC MC MC MC MC MC MC 39
Bjorn Akesson MC MC MC MC MC
Tommy Gainey 19 MC MC MC MC MC
Marcus Byrd MC 5 10
Matthias Schwab 61 MC MC 64 MC MC
Bronson Burgoon 44 11 MC 23 61
Brendon Doyle 12 57
Jimmy Walker MC MC
Martin Trainer MC MC MC MC MC
MJ Daffue 71 51 32 MC 26 66 MC
Julien Brun MC MC 42 41 MC
Jonathan Byrd 48 MC
James Hahn 63 MC MC MC
Bill Haas Wd 66
Sean O`Hair
Nick Watney MC MC MC 64 45 MC
Alexander Knappe 73 MC Wd MC
Richard Sterne MC MC 26 59 MC
Kevin Kisner MC MC MC MC MC MC
Ryan Brehm MC MC MC
Cody Gribble MC
Anders Albertson MC MC MC 34 30 69 64 MC
George McNeill 42 MC MC
Jackson Koivun 11 MC
Brian Stuard
Jason Dufner MC
Gordon Sargent 62 67 MC
JB Holmes
Jim Herman MC
Stephen Stallings 51 MC
Miles Russell MC
William McGirt 66 28 MC Wd MC MC
Robert Streb MC 13 MC MC 40 MC 44
Adam Long MC MC MC MC 69 MC 18
Sung Kang 8 24 51 MC MC MC MC
Kyle Stanley MC
Satoshi Kodaira MC 29 MC MC 13 27 Wd
Ryan Armour MC MC MC 25
Ben Crane MC MC
David Hearn MC
Daniel Iceman

