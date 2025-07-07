ISCO Championship 2025: Form stats for this week's tournament in Kentucky
The PGA Tour welcomes a new venue to their annual schedule, with this week's event teeing-up at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...
-
Short course with small putting surfaces
-
Thorbjornsen [16/1] fancied for Tour breakthrough
-
Hoey [25/1] can claim maiden triumph
Tournament and Course Notes
The original 1966 design, by Chick Adams, was given a facelift by Keith Foster ahead of Hurstbourne making its PGA Tour debut this Thursday.
This upgrade involved making changes to bunkers, while also adjusting the slopes on a number of greens.
Its Bentgrass putting surfaces are some of the smallest on Tour, while the layout will be one of the shortest faced by the pros this year.
Hurstbourne is a traditional parkland course, with water coming into play on six holes. This rural venue is located approximately 11 miles west of downtown Louisville. The tournament is co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.
Betfair Exchange market for the 2025 ISCO Championship
Five To Watch
With just one member of the world's top 100 teeing-up in Kentucky, selecting a winner from this week's mediocre field is similar to searching for needles in haystacks!
Those who stand out a little more than the rest include Michael Thorbjornsen 16/117.00, Beau Hossler 30/131.00 and Kevin Roy 18/119.00.
Thorbjornsen is a young golfer from Ohio, who's currently enjoying his first full season on the PGA Tour.
He's posted a number of top 10s during the first half of 2025 and is already a two-time career runner-up on the PGA Tour.
Twelve years older than Thorbjornsen, but barely two years longer into his PGA Tour career, is Roy.
The 35-year-old is well-placed to book his spot in this season's Play-Offs, thanks to recent back-to-back top-10s in Michigan and Illinois.
Sunday's podium in the John Deere Classic was his best performance to date, after closing with a 65 at TPC Deere Run.
As for the more experienced Hossler, he tied-11th at the weekend and is still chasing a maiden title following four runner-up finishes.
He still has work to do to secure his Tour card for next season, but is more than ready to stand on the top step of the podium in Louisville where the field is packed with journeymen pros.
Betfair Sportsbook latest for 2025 ISCO Championship
Finally, two other golfers to consider this week are Davis Bryant 150/1151.00 and Rico Hoey 25/126.00.
Bryant is an American competing on the DP World Tour where his most recent two results have yielded top 10s in Italy and Germany.
The 25-year-old only played in his first professional tournament in July 2024, but has already shown he has the potential to rise quickly through the ranks.
Hoey, meanwhile, has previously registered a brace of podium finishes on the PGA Tour, while tasting victory on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023.
Betfair latest for the 2025 Open Championship
World Ranking Points
Most Points Since January 1st (Top Six Listed)
52.06: Emiliano Grillo
44.01: Kevin Roy
38.83: Seong Hyeon Kim
33.47: Mark Hubbard
33.09: Michael Thorbjornsen
29.88: Beau Hossler
Only those entered this week are included in table
Now read The Punter's preview for the 2025 ISCO Championship
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Last 10 Weeks
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W27
|W26
|W25
|W24
|W23
|W22
|W21
|W20
|W19
|W18
|Emiliano Grillo
|2
|73
|19
|24
|16
|20
|MC
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|21
|4
|Wd
|41
|54
|33
|Beau Hossler
|11
|60
|52
|59
|19
|MC
|65
|Mark Hubbard
|33
|13
|MC
|47
|28
|7
|5
|Kevin Roy
|3
|8
|18
|46
|54
|15
|Adam Hadwin
|MC
|78
|57
|27
|51
|MC
|60
|Justin Lower
|44
|46
|MC
|68
|MC
|60
|MC
|MC
|Seong Hyeon Kim
|10
|24
|MC
|6
|1
|Rico Hoey
|11
|MC
|36
|66
|MC
|7
|52
|Patrick Fishburn
|18
|MC
|43
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Vince Whaley
|33
|32
|52
|11
|37
|15
|Seamus Power
|44
|MC
|Wd
|59
|MC
|34
|MC
|Harry Higgs
|MC
|24
|MC
|51
|59
|2
|MC
|Chandler Phillips
|MC
|13
|64
|MC
|MC
|15
|David Lipsky
|3
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Chan Kim
|MC
|19
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Steven Fisk
|MC
|MC
|43
|66
|13
|Adam Schenk
|MC
|MC
|50
|65
|MC
|MC
|5
|Hayden Springer
|44
|34
|59
|77
|65
|MC
|Patton Kizzire
|54
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|20
|49
|McClure Meissner
|MC
|MC
|MC
|28
|MC
|65
|Sam Ryder
|MC
|MC
|MC
|53
|13
|MC
|Jackson Suber
|MC
|6
|18
|53
|MC
|MC
|Carson Young
|5
|MC
|52
|53
|13
|MC
|Takumi Kanaya
|MC
|46
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|45
|5
|Kris Ventura
|27
|34
|MC
|16
|MC
|MC
|Kazuma Kobori
|3
|16
|MC
|MC
|25
|52
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|46
|21
|MC
|MC
|31
|4
|Brice Garnett
|MC
|MC
|MC
|36
|31
|MC
|Ben Kohles
|44
|78
|MC
|MC
|37
|52
|Frankie Capan
|MC
|MC
|MC
|77
|MC
|MC
|Adam Svensson
|44
|MC
|MC
|46
|59
|MC
|Angel Ayora
|49
|7
|19
|MC
|11
|61
|Luke List
|MC
|41
|MC
|36
|67
|MC
|William Mouw
|MC
|34
|MC
|MC
|27
|MC
|Peter Malnati
|MC
|41
|59
|66
|MC
|MC
|Ricky Castillo
|MC
|MC
|MC
|59
|37
|5
|Marcus Armitage
|26
|57
|40
|13
|41
|MC
|Ben Silverman
|MC
|67
|36
|70
|20
|MC
|Quade Cummins
|57
|78
|4
|MC
|36
|27
|MC
|Greyson Sigg
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Rafael Campos
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|55
|45
|67
|Joseph Bramlett
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|13
|39
|Jeremy Paul
|33
|MC
|18
|59
|MC
|MC
|Taylor Dickson
|MC
|MC
|MC
|37
|29
|Chad Ramey
|MC
|26
|MC
|MC
|45
|MC
|John Pak
|MC
|MC
|27
|28
|MC
|70
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|MC
|51
|MC
|MC
|MC
|52
|Tim Widing
|MC
|MC
|52
|MC
|Robin Williams
|MC
|MC
|MC
|56
|59
|7
|David Skinns
|MC
|67
|9
|MC
|52
|Taylor Montgomery
|31
|34
|36
|7
|MC
|MC
|Will Gordon
|MC
|51
|MC
|MC
|MC
|5
|Paul Peterson
|MC
|60
|52
|MC
|MC
|Martin Laird
|MC
|40
|MC
|2
|MC
|Dylan Wu
|54
|59
|70
|45
|45
|MC
|Marcus Kinhult
|33
|73
|37
|MC
|12
|Will Chandler
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|76
|27
|MC
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|MC
|21
|26
|42
|25
|Cameron Champ
|27
|19
|9
|MC
|52
|MC
|15
|Lanto Griffin
|MC
|51
|MC
|27
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Hamish Brown
|MC
|57
|26
|MC
|MC
|52
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|17
|33
|26
|MC
|41
|MC
|Andrea Pavan
|38
|41
|MC
|68
|MC
|31
|Zac Blair
|33
|MC
|MC
|52
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Josh Teater
|23
|42
|MC
|26
|MC
|16
|MC
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|MC
|33
|Noah Goodwin
|MC
|MC
|18
|21
|MC
|MC
|Jason Scrivener
|MC
|MC
|26
|MC
|37
|Cristobal Del Solar
|54
|86
|36
|MC
|MC
|31
|MC
|Matthew NeSmith
|MC
|MC
|64
|43
|9
|MC
|MC
|Carl Yuan
|MC
|MC
|2
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|50
|Ben Martin
|MC
|MC
|48
|MC
|33
|Nick Hardy
|MC
|51
|MC
|11
|MC
|MC
|Ding Wenyi
|26
|MC
|60
|51
|MC
|12
|Scott Jamieson
|19
|72
|MC
|37
|MC
|Conor Purcell
|61
|MC
|MC
|56
|49
|MC
|Tyler Duncan
|MC
|20
|MC
|48
|MC
|MC
|6
|Seung-Yul Noh
|40
|MC
|24
|23
|MC
|10
|Wd
|Braden Thornberry
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jens Dantorp
|26
|28
|26
|MC
|MC
|65
|Gavin Green
|68
|21
|13
|34
|MC
|Ricardo Gouveia
|61
|MC
|19
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Manuel Elvira
|MC
|19
|7
|MC
|11
|52
|Casey Jarvis
|MC
|MC
|MC
|37
|MC
|Davis Bryant
|4
|10
|MC
|42
|MC
|33
|Jack Senior
|MC
|MC
|4
|41
|MC
|Shubhankar Sharma
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Andreas Halvorsen
|46
|16
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Troy Merritt
|MC
|MC
|MC
|27
|4
|MC
|Hayden Buckley
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|7
|MC
|Tom Vaillant
|MC
|50
|60
|MC
|MC
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|MC
|82
|60
|MC
|49
|MC
|Kaito Onishi
|MC
|73
|MC
|5
|MC
|MC
|Ryan Van Velzen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|15
|MC
|Joel Moscatel
|MC
|MC
|74
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jeong Weon Ko
|49
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Trevor Cone
|MC
|MC
|42
|52
|MC
|MC
|Brandon Wu
|MC
|MC
|MC
|27
|MC
|MC
|Andrew Wilson
|MC
|MC
|26
|MC
|16
|17
|Kevin Velo
|MC
|73
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|Matthew Riedel
|MC
|26
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Chappell
|MC
|MC
|MC
|53
|Matthew Baldwin
|MC
|MC
|MC
|27
|MC
|MC
|Mason Andersen
|MC
|85
|Wd
|MC
|37
|MC
|Max Kieffer
|MC
|16
|49
|51
|MC
|MC
|Callum Tarren
|MC
|5
|MC
|MC
|Scott Piercy
|MC
|28
|13
|10
|MC
|MC
|25
|MC
|Aaron Baddeley
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Fabian Gomez
|48
|13
|56
|34
|MC
|31
|57
|Thomas Aiken
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|49
|Jannik De Bruyn
|MC
|50
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Joel Girrbach
|54
|57
|MC
|MC
|MC
|33
|Rafa Cabrera-Bello
|26
|21
|13
|22
|61
|33
|Alexander Levy
|38
|MC
|17
|MC
|MC
|Chez Reavie
|MC
|MC
|Callum Shinkwin
|41
|49
|Wd
|41
|MC
|Zihao Jin
|MC
|69
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Erik Barnes
|MC
|MC
|Mikael Lindberg
|49
|63
|MC
|63
|MC
|24
|Austin Cook
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|39
|Bjorn Akesson
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Tommy Gainey
|19
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Marcus Byrd
|MC
|5
|10
|Matthias Schwab
|61
|MC
|MC
|64
|MC
|MC
|Bronson Burgoon
|44
|11
|MC
|23
|61
|Brendon Doyle
|12
|57
|Jimmy Walker
|MC
|MC
|Martin Trainer
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MJ Daffue
|71
|51
|32
|MC
|26
|66
|MC
|Julien Brun
|MC
|MC
|42
|41
|MC
|Jonathan Byrd
|48
|MC
|James Hahn
|63
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Bill Haas
|Wd
|66
|Sean O`Hair
|Nick Watney
|MC
|MC
|MC
|64
|45
|MC
|Alexander Knappe
|73
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Richard Sterne
|MC
|MC
|26
|59
|MC
|Kevin Kisner
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ryan Brehm
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Cody Gribble
|MC
|Anders Albertson
|MC
|MC
|MC
|34
|30
|69
|64
|MC
|George McNeill
|42
|MC
|MC
|Jackson Koivun
|11
|MC
|Brian Stuard
|Jason Dufner
|MC
|Gordon Sargent
|62
|67
|MC
|JB Holmes
|Jim Herman
|MC
|Stephen Stallings
|51
|MC
|Miles Russell
|MC
|William McGirt
|66
|28
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|Robert Streb
|MC
|13
|MC
|MC
|40
|MC
|44
|Adam Long
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|69
|MC
|18
|Sung Kang
|8
|24
|51
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Kyle Stanley
|MC
|Satoshi Kodaira
|MC
|29
|MC
|MC
|13
|27
|Wd
|Ryan Armour
|MC
|MC
|MC
|25
|Ben Crane
|MC
|MC
|David Hearn
|MC
|Daniel Iceman
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
