ISCO Championship 2025: Form stats for this week's tournament in Kentucky

Short course with small putting surfaces

Thorbjornsen [16/1] fancied for Tour breakthrough

Hoey [25/1] can claim maiden triumph

Tournament and Course Notes

The original 1966 design, by Chick Adams, was given a facelift by Keith Foster ahead of Hurstbourne making its PGA Tour debut this Thursday.

This upgrade involved making changes to bunkers, while also adjusting the slopes on a number of greens.

Its Bentgrass putting surfaces are some of the smallest on Tour, while the layout will be one of the shortest faced by the pros this year.

Hurstbourne is a traditional parkland course, with water coming into play on six holes. This rural venue is located approximately 11 miles west of downtown Louisville. The tournament is co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

Five To Watch

With just one member of the world's top 100 teeing-up in Kentucky, selecting a winner from this week's mediocre field is similar to searching for needles in haystacks!

Those who stand out a little more than the rest include Michael Thorbjornsen 16/117.00, Beau Hossler 30/131.00 and Kevin Roy 18/119.00.

Thorbjornsen is a young golfer from Ohio, who's currently enjoying his first full season on the PGA Tour.

He's posted a number of top 10s during the first half of 2025 and is already a two-time career runner-up on the PGA Tour.

Twelve years older than Thorbjornsen, but barely two years longer into his PGA Tour career, is Roy.

The 35-year-old is well-placed to book his spot in this season's Play-Offs, thanks to recent back-to-back top-10s in Michigan and Illinois.

Sunday's podium in the John Deere Classic was his best performance to date, after closing with a 65 at TPC Deere Run.

As for the more experienced Hossler, he tied-11th at the weekend and is still chasing a maiden title following four runner-up finishes.

He still has work to do to secure his Tour card for next season, but is more than ready to stand on the top step of the podium in Louisville where the field is packed with journeymen pros.

Finally, two other golfers to consider this week are Davis Bryant 150/1151.00 and Rico Hoey 25/126.00.

Bryant is an American competing on the DP World Tour where his most recent two results have yielded top 10s in Italy and Germany.

The 25-year-old only played in his first professional tournament in July 2024, but has already shown he has the potential to rise quickly through the ranks.

Hoey, meanwhile, has previously registered a brace of podium finishes on the PGA Tour, while tasting victory on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023.

World Ranking Points



Most Points Since January 1st (Top Six Listed)

52.06: Emiliano Grillo

44.01: Kevin Roy

38.83: Seong Hyeon Kim

33.47: Mark Hubbard

33.09: Michael Thorbjornsen

29.88: Beau Hossler

Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves