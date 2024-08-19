BMW Championship 2024: Form stats ahead of this week's tournament in Colorado

Castle Pines laid out more than 6,000 feet above sea level

Rejuvenated Clark 25/1 26.00 can challenge 'Big Two' in Colorado

Scott 45/1 46.00 a strong e/w candidate

Tournament and Course Notes

• Castle Pines Golf Club returns to the PGA Tour calendar for the first time since 2006. For 21 straight seasons from 1986, the course hosted a Stableford event called The International;

• This will be the first PGA Tour event to be staged in the state of Colorado since September 2014, when the BMW Championship was held at Cherry Hills;

• Castle Pines is located in the town of Castle Rock, approximately 30 miles south of Denver. The course was designed by Jack Nicklaus and opened in October 1981;

• Laid out just over 6,000 feet above sea level, this picturesque Colorado course has tree-lined fairways, while water comes into play on seven holes (most of it on the back nine);

• This week's tournament is the second of three Play-Off events, featuring the top 50 players in this season's FedEx Cup standings. By Sunday evening, those occupying a top-30 slot will be eligible to compete at the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

Good Current Form

This year's top two golfers, Scottie Scheffler 16/54.20 and Xander Schauffele 11/26.50, relentlessly powered-on at last week's Play-Offs' opener in Tennessee finishing fourth and second respectively.

And anyone wishing to win in Colorado on Sunday will have the difficult task of finishing ahead of these 'Two Giants of 2024'.

Therefore, there may be more mileage in seeking out some each-way possibilities at Castle Pines, rather than selecting someone to get the better of both Scheffler and Schauffele.

Wyndham Clark 25/126.00, who posted a quartet of podium finishes before the end of April, appears to have rediscovered his mojo, following a mediocre run of results in May and June.

His tie-for-seventh at TPC Southwind on Sunday appears to suggest he could seriously challenge over the closing two play-off events.

Further down the pecking order Adam Scott 45/146.00 remains competitive, despite being without a PGA Tour victory since February 2020.

At 44, the Australian is playing some of his best golf for three or four years. He tied-for-18th on Sunday, which followed back-to-back top 10s in Scotland last month.

Finally, another e/w contender is Scotland's Robert MacIntrye 50/151.00 who is enjoying the season of his life.

A career-high No 15 in the World Rankings, MacIntyre has won twice on the PGA Tour during 2024, and tied-seventh in Tennessee on Sunday.

He is certain of qualifying for next week's FedEx Cup finale in Georgia, as a member of the PGA Tour's elite top 30.

World Ranking Points

Most Points In 2024 (Top 10)

673.52: Scottie Scheffler

429.09: Xander Schauffele

261.18: Rory McIlroy

241.93: Hideki Matsuyama

210.30: Wyndham Clark

190.18: Collin Morikawa

186.10: Ludvig Aberg

161.55: Sahith Theegala

157.52: Robert MacIntyre

147.03: Matthieu Pavon

Only those entered this week are included in table