BMW Championship 2024: Form stats ahead of this week's tournament in Colorado

Opened in 1981, Castle Pines is laid out 6,000 feet above sea level
The Jack Nicklaus-designed Castle Pines layout last hosted a PGA Tour event 18 years ago

It's week two of the three-tournament FedEx Cup Play-Offs, with words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

  • Castle Pines laid out more than 6,000 feet above sea level

  • Rejuvenated Clark 25/126.00 can challenge 'Big Two' in Colorado

  • Scott 45/146.00 a strong e/w candidate

Tournament and Course Notes

• Castle Pines Golf Club returns to the PGA Tour calendar for the first time since 2006. For 21 straight seasons from 1986, the course hosted a Stableford event called The International;

• This will be the first PGA Tour event to be staged in the state of Colorado since September 2014, when the BMW Championship was held at Cherry Hills;

• Castle Pines is located in the town of Castle Rock, approximately 30 miles south of Denver. The course was designed by Jack Nicklaus and opened in October 1981;

• Laid out just over 6,000 feet above sea level, this picturesque Colorado course has tree-lined fairways, while water comes into play on seven holes (most of it on the back nine);

• This week's tournament is the second of three Play-Off events, featuring the top 50 players in this season's FedEx Cup standings. By Sunday evening, those occupying a top-30 slot will be eligible to compete at the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

Good Current Form

This year's top two golfers, Scottie Scheffler 16/54.20 and Xander Schauffele 11/26.50, relentlessly powered-on at last week's Play-Offs' opener in Tennessee finishing fourth and second respectively.

And anyone wishing to win in Colorado on Sunday will have the difficult task of finishing ahead of these 'Two Giants of 2024'.

Therefore, there may be more mileage in seeking out some each-way possibilities at Castle Pines, rather than selecting someone to get the better of both Scheffler and Schauffele.

Wyndham Clark 25/126.00, who posted a quartet of podium finishes before the end of April, appears to have rediscovered his mojo, following a mediocre run of results in May and June.

His tie-for-seventh at TPC Southwind on Sunday appears to suggest he could seriously challenge over the closing two play-off events.

Further down the pecking order Adam Scott 45/146.00 remains competitive, despite being without a PGA Tour victory since February 2020.

At 44, the Australian is playing some of his best golf for three or four years. He tied-for-18th on Sunday, which followed back-to-back top 10s in Scotland last month.

Finally, another e/w contender is Scotland's Robert MacIntrye 50/151.00 who is enjoying the season of his life.

A career-high No 15 in the World Rankings, MacIntyre has won twice on the PGA Tour during 2024, and tied-seventh in Tennessee on Sunday.

He is certain of qualifying for next week's FedEx Cup finale in Georgia, as a member of the PGA Tour's elite top 30.

World Ranking Points

Most Points In 2024 (Top 10)
673.52: Scottie Scheffler
429.09: Xander Schauffele
261.18: Rory McIlroy
241.93: Hideki Matsuyama
210.30: Wyndham Clark
190.18: Collin Morikawa
186.10: Ludvig Aberg
161.55: Sahith Theegala
157.52: Robert MacIntyre
147.03: Matthieu Pavon
Only those entered this week are included in table

Last 10 Weeks

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W33 W32 W31 W30 W29 W28 W27 W26 W25 W24
Scottie Scheffler 4 1 7 1 41
Xander Schauffele 2 9 1 15 13 7
Rory McIlroy 68 5 MC 4 2
Ludvig Aberg 40 18 MC 4 27 12
Wyndham Clark 7 14 MC 10 9 56
Hideki Matsuyama 1 3 66 MC 23 6
Collin Morikawa 22 24 16 4 13 14
Viktor Hovland 2 30 MC 46 20 MC
Patrick Cantlay 12 25 5 3
Tommy Fleetwood 22 2 MC 34 15 16
Sahith Theegala 46 6 MC 4 48 32
Russell Henley 30 5 48 7
Brian Harman 50 45 60 21 9 21
Robert MacIntyre 7 MC 50 1 MC 16 MC
Max Homa 70 43 70 61 MC
Tony Finau 16 12 MC 5 3
Sung Jae Im 40 41 7 4 12 3 MC
Keegan Bradley 59 22 46 MC 39 32
Aaron Rai 16 1 75 4 7 2 19
Matthieu Pavon 46 58 50 MC 16 5
Matt Fitzpatrick 18 Wd 50 39 36 64
Jason Day 22 9 13 23 44 MC
Cameron Young 61 22 31 6 9 67
Sepp Straka 61 35 22 MC 61 23 56
Akshay Bhatia 12 MC 64 MC 2 5 16
Billy Horschel 10 7 2 MC 55 41
Shane Lowry 50 MC 26 6 9 19
Justin Thomas 30 31 62 5 MC
Sam Burns 5 12 31 55 9
Adam Scott 18 10 2 39 32
Byeong Hun An 33 24 13 MC Wd MC
Nick Dunlap 5 MC MC 1 MC 10 66 MC
Corey Conners 50 9 25 10 27 9
Chris Kirk 50 31 44 63 26
Denny McCarthy 9 33 MC MC 7 31 32
Davis Thompson 33 12 66 46 1 2 9
Cameron Davis 40 MC 19 26 1 48 MC
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 22 22 16 MC Wd 23 32
Eric Cole 18 7 31 46 7 6 48 MC
Adam Hadwin 50 28 MC MC 34 27 MC
Taylor Pendrith 22 5 5 72 23 16
Alexander Noren 30 45 13 10 MC MC
Stephan Jaeger 40 MC 26 MC MC 31 21
Max Greyserman 33 2 2 13 21 26 31 21
Thomas Detry 46 MC 9 26 55 14
Si Woo Kim 50 MC 43 26 31 32
Austin Eckroat 18 6 MC 66 MC 27 74
JT Poston 33 MC MC MC 30 55 32
Tom Hoge 46 MC 72 MC 3 MC
Will Zalatoris 12 MC MC MC Wd 42 MC

