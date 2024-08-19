Golf Form Guide

Danish Championship 2024: Form stats for this week's tournament in Aarhus

The Lubker Resort course in Aarhus was designed by Robert Trent Jones II and opened in 2008
Wiesberger: Ready to claim Tour title No 9

For the second week in a row, members of the DP World Tour will be teeing-up at a first-time venue. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

  • Danes out in force on home turf

  • Wiesberger 18/119.00 ready to return to winners' enclosure

  • Challenge Tour's Brandon & Hamish can claim e/w slots

Tournament and Course Notes

• The DP World Tour travels approximately 1,000 miles north, from Prague to Aarhus, to pitch up at this week's first time venue;

• Although Lubker Resort will be making its debut on the DP World Tour, the course did make an appearance on the Challenge Tour schedule in 2011. It has also been involved in early-stage rounds of the European Tour's annual Qualifying School;

• The Resort consists of three nine-hole courses titled Sand, Sky and Forest. All three were designed by Robert Trent Jones II and opened in 2008. This week's layout will be a combination of its Sand and Sky courses;

• The venue is situated in the eastern region of Jutland, with Lubker's courses laid out among the forests of the Djursland peninsula.

Good Current Form

Only three members of the world's top 100 players are teeing-up this week. And three of the four highest-ranked golfers in the field hail from this week's host country Denmark.

The 'top seed' is world No 48 Nicolai Hojgaard 11/112.00, who returns home after failing to qualify for the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Play-Offs.

After making his Ryder Cup debut last year, Hojgaard has endured a disappointing season in the States, although he should still comfortably retain his PGA Tour playing-rights for 2025.

On his most recent trip to Europe he finished seventh at this month's Olympic tournament in Paris.

Much further down the Ranking at 197 is eight-time DP World Tour winner Bernd Wiesberger 18/119.00.

The 38-year-old Austrian is a former world No 21 and Ryder Cup golfer.

He's also won twice in Denmark, which includes his most recent Tour title in 2021.

Since returning from the wilderness of the LIV Tour, Wiesberger has slowly started to find some decent form and his results this season have certainly been consistent.

Three of his last six DP World Tour starts have yielded top 10s, including being runner-up at June's European Open, along with a tie-for-sixth on Sunday in the Czech Republic.

Also finishing tied-sixth in Prague was Brandon Robinson-Thompson 50/151.00 who has spent much of 2024 on the European Challenge Tour. His most recent three starts across both Tours read: 6th-Won-3rd.

This includes August's Challenge Tour victory in Scotland and he is currently 10th in the Road to Mallorca standings.

Another high finish is certainly on the cards, although possibly each-way rather than as outright winner.

Finally, one other in-form Challenge Tour pro to take note of is Hamish Brown 60/161.00.

His name may sound Scottish, but he is actually from Denmark and thanks to an excellent season so far stands third in the Road to Mallorca table.

He is definitely another each-way candidate who should relish this week's event on home soil.

The 25-year-old is almost certain to be playing on the DP World Tour full-time in 2025.

World Ranking Points


Most Points In 2024 (Top Six)
Pts
67.86: Nicolai Hojgaard
49.58: Thorbjorn Olesen
46.14: Romain Langasque
39.89: Tom McKibbin
36.64: David Ravetto
33.54: Nacho Elvira
Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W33 W32 W31 W30 W29 W28 W27 W26 W25 W24
Nicolai Hojgaard MC 7 66 39 66 50
Thorbjorn Olesen MC 14 43 39 61 MC
Romain Langasque 38 Wd 3 9 MC
Rasmus Hojgaard 60 21 4
Tom McKibbin MC 66 MC 2 6 41
Jorge Campillo 52 43 26 MC MC
Marcel Siem 72 62 MC 1
Adrian Otaegui MC MC MC 22 10
Nacho Elvira 28 MC MC MC
David Ravetto 1 MC MC MC 29
Yannik Paul 43 MC 26 MC MC
Shubhankar Sharma 40 19 39 5 44
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 18 27 MC 22 MC
Julien Guerrier 43 70 13 22
Richard Mansell 10 50 10 MC 60 MC
Daniel Brown MC 10 61 MC MC MC
Niklas Norgaard Moller 53 15 MC 33 67
Sam Bairstow 12 57 6 MC MC
Frederic LaCroix 3 20 MC Wd
Joe Dean 43 25 49 29 2
Andy Sullivan 28 2 MC 16 MC MC
Bernd Wiesberger 6 MC 16 42 7
David Micheluzzi MC MC 2 10 MC
Grant Forrest 39 64 60 MC
Ugo Coussaud MC 46 63 22
Matthew Southgate MC MC MC 4 MC Wd
Jeff Winther MC MC 61 MC
Aaron Cockerill MC MC MC 10
Joel Moscatel Nachshon MC 27 MC 1 33 49
John Parry 8 8 MC 20 16 1 MC
Paul Waring 6 21 Wd MC 68
Callum Shinkwin MC MC 42 38
Dan Bradbury 23 MC MC 10 MC
Robin Williams 12 3 47 5 45 MC 29 2
Gavin Green 33 44 55 25
Kiradech Aphibarnrat MC 13 54 MC MC MC MC
Adrien Saddier 3 29 16 MC 42
Dylan Frittelli MC MC MC 52 33 MC
Brandon Robinson-Thompson 6 1 3 37 MC 40 MC 12 MC
Andrea Pavan 12 MC 31 MC 5 4
Jens Dantorp 43 67 6 MC MC
Nick Bachem 58 26 Wd MC
Todd Clements 28 51 33 MC MC MC
Jordan Gumberg MC MC MC 52 MC MC
Hamish Brown 2 18 5 12 1
Deon Germishuys MC 8 47 24 MC 7 55
Casey Jarvis MC 33 MC 57 67 15 MC
Marcus Armitage MC 24 MC MC MC
Marcel Schneider 43 MC MC MC MC 15
Manuel Elvira MC MC MC 44 42 44
Brandon Stone 28 2 32 10 MC
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez MC MC MC MC MC MC
Jannik De Bruyn 62 MC 27 3 60 3
Jacques Kruyswijk MC 31 MC MC MC
Mike Lorenzo-Vera MC MC 38
Joel Girrbach MC 49 MC 52 33 74
Hurly Long 38 53 MC MC MC Wd
Masahiro Kawamura 43 MC MC MC MC
Matthew Baldwin 12 MC MC MC MC 44
Ockie Strydom Wd MC MC MC 73
Max Rottluff 62 44 16 MC MC 58
Filippo Celli MC MC 9 10 10
Daan Huizing MC MC MC 44 MC 38
David Law MC MC MC MC
Adri Arnaus 12 MC MC MC 5 MC
Thomas Aiken 12 MC 17 55 7
Lukas Nemecz 28 13 45 27 MC
Ross Fisher 12 9 MC 25
Matthias Schwab MC MC MC 27 10 MC
James Morrison 28 MC MC 40 MC 15
Santiago Tarrio 62 57 MC MC MC MC
Eddie Pepperell 23 49 MC 51
Garrick Porteous MC MC MC MC MC
Marco Penge 43 MC MC MC 50
Dale Whitnell MC MC MC MC MC
Rafael Cabrera-Bello MC MC MC MC MC 29
Oliver Bekker MC MC MC MC 60
Jason Scrivener MC MC MC MC MC MC
Francesco Laporta 12 MC 50 MC MC 51
Oliver Wilson 53 44 MC MC MC
Tom Lewis MC 10 20 33 44
Andrew Wilson Wd 55 20 10 MC
Simon Forsstrom 28 MC MC MC
Kristoffer Broberg 53 10 MC MC 29
Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen MC MC MC 24 MC MC MC MC
Jamie Rutherford 17 63 MC 8 6 9 20
Lorenzo Scalise MC MC MC MC 63 MC
Ricardo Gouveia 68 MC 37 MC MC MC
Jamie Donaldson MC MC
Sam Hutsby 42 52 MC 59 MC 16 MC MC
Renato Paratore MC MC 40 MC Wd
Matthis Besard MC 25 6 MC MC
Rhys Enoch MC MC MC MC MC
Ashun Wu 53 65 MC MC MC
Gunner Wiebe MC MC MC 40 10 51
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia MC MC MC 29
Frederik Schott 43 57 MC MC
Dave Horsey 58 52 47 31 MC MC 12
Will Enefer MC MC 60 MC
James Nicholas MC MC MC 5 MC
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 71 MC 2 MC 22 MC 16
Lucas Vacarisas 34 31 49 22 4 23
Benjamin Follett-Smith 58 MC 11 MC MC 29 17 MC
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia MC 27 27 MC 44
NicolaiKristensen 22 MC 64 34 MC
Jaco Prinsloo MC 37 MC MC 38
Jack Davidson 28 13 MC MC
Kristian Krogh Johannessen 62 52 MC MC
Jazz Janewattananond MC 49 MC MC
Lauri Ruuska 74 18 37 MC 10 MC
John Axelsen 8 MC MC 12 MC MC
Pieter Moolman 58 MC 5 MC 50 MC
Chase Hanna MC 53 MC MC MC MC
Daniel Gavins MC Wd MC MC
Soren Kjeldsen MC 52
Sam Jones MC MC MC MC 10 MC
Sebastian Friedrichsen 38 22 55 MC 42 70
Gary Hurley MC MC 34 55 MC MC 45
Daniel Young 25 47 20 24 34 54 16
Lucas Bjerregaard 8 8 7 14 MC 4
Stuart Manley MC MC MC 65
Jens Kristian Thysted
Haydn Barron MC MC MC MC MC
Jeppe Kristian Andersen 12 MC MC 19 55 50 10 MC
Pedro Figueiredo MC MC MC MC
Marc Warren MC MC MC MC MC MC 23
JJ Senekal 22 MC MC MC 8 MC
Gu Xin Chen MC 17 MC MC MC
Kristoffer Reitan MC 36 22 MC MC 3
Justin Walters 61 MC MC 31 MC MC
Dylan Mostert Wd MC MC Wd MC 36
Nicolo Galletti 68 MC MC 44
Andrew Martin MC MC 29 51
Om Prakash Chouhan MC MC MC MC
Sung Hoon Kang 28 MC MC 48 MC MC MC MC MC
Philipp Katich MC MC 47 MC MC 22 54 MC
Peter Launer Baek MC 29 MC 34 58
Christoffer Bring 36 38 34 MC 6 MC 49
Jonas Blixt 68 MC 63 MC
Tom Power Horan Wd MC 20 MC MC 51 MC
Benjamin Rusch 73 MC MC MC MC 70
Thomas Bjorn 17
Martin Simonsen
Connor McKinney MC MC MC Wd MC 40 MC
Espen Kofstad 43 60 MC Wd 60
Joshua Berry MC 17 27 MC 24 MC MC MC 56
Stephen Gallacher MC MC MC MC
Jens Fahrbring 53 34 49 MC 16 MC
Andrew Johnston 23 MC MC 32 33 MC
Soren Broholt Lind MC MC MC MC MC MC
Gary Boyd MC MC MC MC MC
Gregory Bourdy MC MC 50 45
Justin Harding MC MC MC 33 MC
Jacob Skov Olesen 60
Nick Watney MC 63 MC MC
Mats Ege MC Wd 47 20 MC
Theo Humphrey
Toby Tree Wd MC MC MC MC
Manuel Quiros
Tom Shadbolt MC MC MC MC MC
Pietro Bovari 8 47 MC 37 18 MC MC MC
Oliver Hundeboll Jorgensen 66 Wd 56 MC 22 MC 52
Mink Yu Kim 36
Ronan Kleu 12 MC MC MC MC MC MC
Christofer Blomstrand 1 MC MC 8 55 40 MC
Richard McEvoy
Haraldur Magnus MC MC MC MC 29 MC

