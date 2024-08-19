Danish Championship 2024: Form stats for this week's tournament in Aarhus
For the second week in a row, members of the DP World Tour will be teeing-up at a first-time venue. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...
-
Danes out in force on home turf
-
Wiesberger 18/119.00 ready to return to winners' enclosure
-
Challenge Tour's Brandon & Hamish can claim e/w slots
Tournament and Course Notes
• The DP World Tour travels approximately 1,000 miles north, from Prague to Aarhus, to pitch up at this week's first time venue;
• Although Lubker Resort will be making its debut on the DP World Tour, the course did make an appearance on the Challenge Tour schedule in 2011. It has also been involved in early-stage rounds of the European Tour's annual Qualifying School;
• The Resort consists of three nine-hole courses titled Sand, Sky and Forest. All three were designed by Robert Trent Jones II and opened in 2008. This week's layout will be a combination of its Sand and Sky courses;
• The venue is situated in the eastern region of Jutland, with Lubker's courses laid out among the forests of the Djursland peninsula.
Good Current Form
Only three members of the world's top 100 players are teeing-up this week. And three of the four highest-ranked golfers in the field hail from this week's host country Denmark.
The 'top seed' is world No 48 Nicolai Hojgaard 11/112.00, who returns home after failing to qualify for the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Play-Offs.
After making his Ryder Cup debut last year, Hojgaard has endured a disappointing season in the States, although he should still comfortably retain his PGA Tour playing-rights for 2025.
On his most recent trip to Europe he finished seventh at this month's Olympic tournament in Paris.
Much further down the Ranking at 197 is eight-time DP World Tour winner Bernd Wiesberger 18/119.00.
The 38-year-old Austrian is a former world No 21 and Ryder Cup golfer.
He's also won twice in Denmark, which includes his most recent Tour title in 2021.
Since returning from the wilderness of the LIV Tour, Wiesberger has slowly started to find some decent form and his results this season have certainly been consistent.
Three of his last six DP World Tour starts have yielded top 10s, including being runner-up at June's European Open, along with a tie-for-sixth on Sunday in the Czech Republic.
Also finishing tied-sixth in Prague was Brandon Robinson-Thompson 50/151.00 who has spent much of 2024 on the European Challenge Tour. His most recent three starts across both Tours read: 6th-Won-3rd.
This includes August's Challenge Tour victory in Scotland and he is currently 10th in the Road to Mallorca standings.
Another high finish is certainly on the cards, although possibly each-way rather than as outright winner.
Finally, one other in-form Challenge Tour pro to take note of is Hamish Brown 60/161.00.
His name may sound Scottish, but he is actually from Denmark and thanks to an excellent season so far stands third in the Road to Mallorca table.
He is definitely another each-way candidate who should relish this week's event on home soil.
The 25-year-old is almost certain to be playing on the DP World Tour full-time in 2025.
World Ranking Points
Most Points In 2024 (Top Six)
Pts
67.86: Nicolai Hojgaard
49.58: Thorbjorn Olesen
46.14: Romain Langasque
39.89: Tom McKibbin
36.64: David Ravetto
33.54: Nacho Elvira
Only those entered this week are included in table
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Now read the PUNTER's BMW Championship Preview
Last 10 Weeks
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W33
|W32
|W31
|W30
|W29
|W28
|W27
|W26
|W25
|W24
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|MC
|7
|66
|39
|66
|50
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|MC
|14
|43
|39
|61
|MC
|Romain Langasque
|38
|Wd
|3
|9
|MC
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|60
|21
|4
|Tom McKibbin
|MC
|66
|MC
|2
|6
|41
|Jorge Campillo
|52
|43
|26
|MC
|MC
|Marcel Siem
|72
|62
|MC
|1
|Adrian Otaegui
|MC
|MC
|MC
|22
|10
|Nacho Elvira
|28
|MC
|MC
|MC
|David Ravetto
|1
|MC
|MC
|MC
|29
|Yannik Paul
|43
|MC
|26
|MC
|MC
|Shubhankar Sharma
|40
|19
|39
|5
|44
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|18
|27
|MC
|22
|MC
|Julien Guerrier
|43
|70
|13
|22
|Richard Mansell
|10
|50
|10
|MC
|60
|MC
|Daniel Brown
|MC
|10
|61
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Niklas Norgaard Moller
|53
|15
|MC
|33
|67
|Sam Bairstow
|12
|57
|6
|MC
|MC
|Frederic LaCroix
|3
|20
|MC
|Wd
|Joe Dean
|43
|25
|49
|29
|2
|Andy Sullivan
|28
|2
|MC
|16
|MC
|MC
|Bernd Wiesberger
|6
|MC
|16
|42
|7
|David Micheluzzi
|MC
|MC
|2
|10
|MC
|Grant Forrest
|39
|64
|60
|MC
|Ugo Coussaud
|MC
|46
|63
|22
|Matthew Southgate
|MC
|MC
|MC
|4
|MC
|Wd
|Jeff Winther
|MC
|MC
|61
|MC
|Aaron Cockerill
|MC
|MC
|MC
|10
|Joel Moscatel Nachshon
|MC
|27
|MC
|1
|33
|49
|John Parry
|8
|8
|MC
|20
|16
|1
|MC
|Paul Waring
|6
|21
|Wd
|MC
|68
|Callum Shinkwin
|MC
|MC
|42
|38
|Dan Bradbury
|23
|MC
|MC
|10
|MC
|Robin Williams
|12
|3
|47
|5
|45
|MC
|29
|2
|Gavin Green
|33
|44
|55
|25
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|MC
|13
|54
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Adrien Saddier
|3
|29
|16
|MC
|42
|Dylan Frittelli
|MC
|MC
|MC
|52
|33
|MC
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|6
|1
|3
|37
|MC
|40
|MC
|12
|MC
|Andrea Pavan
|12
|MC
|31
|MC
|5
|4
|Jens Dantorp
|43
|67
|6
|MC
|MC
|Nick Bachem
|58
|26
|Wd
|MC
|Todd Clements
|28
|51
|33
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jordan Gumberg
|MC
|MC
|MC
|52
|MC
|MC
|Hamish Brown
|2
|18
|5
|12
|1
|Deon Germishuys
|MC
|8
|47
|24
|MC
|7
|55
|Casey Jarvis
|MC
|33
|MC
|57
|67
|15
|MC
|Marcus Armitage
|MC
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Marcel Schneider
|43
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|15
|Manuel Elvira
|MC
|MC
|MC
|44
|42
|44
|Brandon Stone
|28
|2
|32
|10
|MC
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jannik De Bruyn
|62
|MC
|27
|3
|60
|3
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|MC
|31
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|MC
|MC
|38
|Joel Girrbach
|MC
|49
|MC
|52
|33
|74
|Hurly Long
|38
|53
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|Masahiro Kawamura
|43
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Matthew Baldwin
|12
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|44
|Ockie Strydom
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|73
|Max Rottluff
|62
|44
|16
|MC
|MC
|58
|Filippo Celli
|MC
|MC
|9
|10
|10
|Daan Huizing
|MC
|MC
|MC
|44
|MC
|38
|David Law
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Adri Arnaus
|12
|MC
|MC
|MC
|5
|MC
|Thomas Aiken
|12
|MC
|17
|55
|7
|Lukas Nemecz
|28
|13
|45
|27
|MC
|Ross Fisher
|12
|9
|MC
|25
|Matthias Schwab
|MC
|MC
|MC
|27
|10
|MC
|James Morrison
|28
|MC
|MC
|40
|MC
|15
|Santiago Tarrio
|62
|57
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Eddie Pepperell
|23
|49
|MC
|51
|Garrick Porteous
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Marco Penge
|43
|MC
|MC
|MC
|50
|Dale Whitnell
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|29
|Oliver Bekker
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|60
|Jason Scrivener
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Francesco Laporta
|12
|MC
|50
|MC
|MC
|51
|Oliver Wilson
|53
|44
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Tom Lewis
|MC
|10
|20
|33
|44
|Andrew Wilson
|Wd
|55
|20
|10
|MC
|Simon Forsstrom
|28
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Kristoffer Broberg
|53
|10
|MC
|MC
|29
|Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jamie Rutherford
|17
|63
|MC
|8
|6
|9
|20
|Lorenzo Scalise
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|63
|MC
|Ricardo Gouveia
|68
|MC
|37
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jamie Donaldson
|MC
|MC
|Sam Hutsby
|42
|52
|MC
|59
|MC
|16
|MC
|MC
|Renato Paratore
|MC
|MC
|40
|MC
|Wd
|Matthis Besard
|MC
|25
|6
|MC
|MC
|Rhys Enoch
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ashun Wu
|53
|65
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Gunner Wiebe
|MC
|MC
|MC
|40
|10
|51
|Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia
|MC
|MC
|MC
|29
|Frederik Schott
|43
|57
|MC
|MC
|Dave Horsey
|58
|52
|47
|31
|MC
|MC
|12
|Will Enefer
|MC
|MC
|60
|MC
|James Nicholas
|MC
|MC
|MC
|5
|MC
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|71
|MC
|2
|MC
|22
|MC
|16
|Lucas Vacarisas
|34
|31
|49
|22
|4
|23
|Benjamin Follett-Smith
|58
|MC
|11
|MC
|MC
|29
|17
|MC
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|MC
|27
|27
|MC
|44
|NicolaiKristensen
|22
|MC
|64
|34
|MC
|Jaco Prinsloo
|MC
|37
|MC
|MC
|38
|Jack Davidson
|28
|13
|MC
|MC
|Kristian Krogh Johannessen
|62
|52
|MC
|MC
|Jazz Janewattananond
|MC
|49
|MC
|MC
|Lauri Ruuska
|74
|18
|37
|MC
|10
|MC
|John Axelsen
|8
|MC
|MC
|12
|MC
|MC
|Pieter Moolman
|58
|MC
|5
|MC
|50
|MC
|Chase Hanna
|MC
|53
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Daniel Gavins
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|Soren Kjeldsen
|MC
|52
|Sam Jones
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|10
|MC
|Sebastian Friedrichsen
|38
|22
|55
|MC
|42
|70
|Gary Hurley
|MC
|MC
|34
|55
|MC
|MC
|45
|Daniel Young
|25
|47
|20
|24
|34
|54
|16
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|8
|8
|7
|14
|MC
|4
|Stuart Manley
|MC
|MC
|MC
|65
|Jens Kristian Thysted
|Haydn Barron
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jeppe Kristian Andersen
|12
|MC
|MC
|19
|55
|50
|10
|MC
|Pedro Figueiredo
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Marc Warren
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|23
|JJ Senekal
|22
|MC
|MC
|MC
|8
|MC
|Gu Xin Chen
|MC
|17
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Kristoffer Reitan
|MC
|36
|22
|MC
|MC
|3
|Justin Walters
|61
|MC
|MC
|31
|MC
|MC
|Dylan Mostert
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|36
|Nicolo Galletti
|68
|MC
|MC
|44
|Andrew Martin
|MC
|MC
|29
|51
|Om Prakash Chouhan
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Sung Hoon Kang
|28
|MC
|MC
|48
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Philipp Katich
|MC
|MC
|47
|MC
|MC
|22
|54
|MC
|Peter Launer Baek
|MC
|29
|MC
|34
|58
|Christoffer Bring
|36
|38
|34
|MC
|6
|MC
|49
|Jonas Blixt
|68
|MC
|63
|MC
|Tom Power Horan
|Wd
|MC
|20
|MC
|MC
|51
|MC
|Benjamin Rusch
|73
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|70
|Thomas Bjorn
|17
|Martin Simonsen
|Connor McKinney
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|40
|MC
|Espen Kofstad
|43
|60
|MC
|Wd
|60
|Joshua Berry
|MC
|17
|27
|MC
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|56
|Stephen Gallacher
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jens Fahrbring
|53
|34
|49
|MC
|16
|MC
|Andrew Johnston
|23
|MC
|MC
|32
|33
|MC
|Soren Broholt Lind
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Gary Boyd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Gregory Bourdy
|MC
|MC
|50
|45
|Justin Harding
|MC
|MC
|MC
|33
|MC
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|60
|Nick Watney
|MC
|63
|MC
|MC
|Mats Ege
|MC
|Wd
|47
|20
|MC
|Theo Humphrey
|Toby Tree
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Manuel Quiros
|Tom Shadbolt
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Pietro Bovari
|8
|47
|MC
|37
|18
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Oliver Hundeboll Jorgensen
|66
|Wd
|56
|MC
|22
|MC
|52
|Mink Yu Kim
|36
|Ronan Kleu
|12
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Christofer Blomstrand
|1
|MC
|MC
|8
|55
|40
|MC
|Richard McEvoy
|Haraldur Magnus
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|29
|MC
