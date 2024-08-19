Danish Championship 2024: Form stats for this week's tournament in Aarhus

Danes out in force on home turf

Wiesberger 18/1 19.00 ready to return to winners' enclosure

Challenge Tour's Brandon & Hamish can claim e/w slots

Tournament and Course Notes

• The DP World Tour travels approximately 1,000 miles north, from Prague to Aarhus, to pitch up at this week's first time venue;

• Although Lubker Resort will be making its debut on the DP World Tour, the course did make an appearance on the Challenge Tour schedule in 2011. It has also been involved in early-stage rounds of the European Tour's annual Qualifying School;

• The Resort consists of three nine-hole courses titled Sand, Sky and Forest. All three were designed by Robert Trent Jones II and opened in 2008. This week's layout will be a combination of its Sand and Sky courses;

• The venue is situated in the eastern region of Jutland, with Lubker's courses laid out among the forests of the Djursland peninsula.

Good Current Form

Only three members of the world's top 100 players are teeing-up this week. And three of the four highest-ranked golfers in the field hail from this week's host country Denmark.

The 'top seed' is world No 48 Nicolai Hojgaard 11/112.00, who returns home after failing to qualify for the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Play-Offs.

After making his Ryder Cup debut last year, Hojgaard has endured a disappointing season in the States, although he should still comfortably retain his PGA Tour playing-rights for 2025.

On his most recent trip to Europe he finished seventh at this month's Olympic tournament in Paris.

Much further down the Ranking at 197 is eight-time DP World Tour winner Bernd Wiesberger 18/119.00.

The 38-year-old Austrian is a former world No 21 and Ryder Cup golfer.

He's also won twice in Denmark, which includes his most recent Tour title in 2021.

Since returning from the wilderness of the LIV Tour, Wiesberger has slowly started to find some decent form and his results this season have certainly been consistent.

Three of his last six DP World Tour starts have yielded top 10s, including being runner-up at June's European Open, along with a tie-for-sixth on Sunday in the Czech Republic.

Also finishing tied-sixth in Prague was Brandon Robinson-Thompson 50/151.00 who has spent much of 2024 on the European Challenge Tour. His most recent three starts across both Tours read: 6th-Won-3rd.

This includes August's Challenge Tour victory in Scotland and he is currently 10th in the Road to Mallorca standings.

Another high finish is certainly on the cards, although possibly each-way rather than as outright winner.

Finally, one other in-form Challenge Tour pro to take note of is Hamish Brown 60/161.00.

His name may sound Scottish, but he is actually from Denmark and thanks to an excellent season so far stands third in the Road to Mallorca table.

He is definitely another each-way candidate who should relish this week's event on home soil.

The 25-year-old is almost certain to be playing on the DP World Tour full-time in 2025.





World Ranking Points



Most Points In 2024 (Top Six)

Pts

67.86: Nicolai Hojgaard

49.58: Thorbjorn Olesen

46.14: Romain Langasque

39.89: Tom McKibbin

36.64: David Ravetto

33.54: Nacho Elvira

Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves