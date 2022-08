Following Rory McIlroy's victory in Atlanta on Sunday, the PGA Tour is taking a fortnight off before the 2022/23 season begins in California with the Fortinet Championship so it's DP World Tour action all the way for the next two weeks.

It's the Tour's flagship event next week - the BMW PGA Championship - but before that we stop off in Denmark for the Made in HimmerLand, which I've previewed here.

There have been only seven editions of the tournament so far and the 2018 edition, won by last week's runner-up, Matt Wallace, was staged at the Silkeborg Ry Golfklub instead of the usual host venue - the Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort.

Last year's edition was won by the 27.0 26/1 favourite and defending champion, Bernd Wiesberger, but he's one of two previous course winners to be trading a triple-figure price before the off.

The Austrian was a 120.0119/1 shot in 2019 (event cancelled in 2020 because of Covid) and the 2015 winner, David Horsey, was also available to back at 120.0119/1. The other tournament winners here went off at a double-figure price but the 2017 winner, Julian Suri, was matched at a high of 95.094/1 so outsiders have a fair record at the track.

Hop on Hansen at a tasty price

In addition to staging this event for six of the seven renewals, HimmerLand has also hosted some Nordic Golf League events and the Made in Denmark Challenge on the Challenge Tour in 2018 and that event was won in very impressive fashion by home hero - J.B Hansen - who won by five strokes!

Hansen hasn't performed here in this event yet but that doesn't unduly put me off. He's an in-and-out performer and long periods of nothing are nothing new. Indeed, he's endured quite a slump this year since finishing fifth in South Africa in March, but he caught the eye in Switzerland last week after a slow start with rounds of 65, 68 and 64 to finish 14th.

The 32-year-old Dane is in search of his third DP World Tour event in as many years following impressive enough successes in the Joburg Open in 2020 and the Dubai Championship last year and I'm pleased to see Matt Cooper's keen on his chances too.

Back 2u J.B Hansen @ 140.0139/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Canny Spaniard can get off to another fast start

As highlighted in the preview, two courses that appear to correlate nicely with this one are the Diamond Country Club in Atzenbrugg, home of the Austrian Open, and the Golf Du Palais Royal in Morocco, which hosted the Trophee Hassan II between 2011 and 2015 and Alejandro Canizares ties the three tracks together nicely.

Canizares comfortably won the 2014 edition of the Trophee Hassan II (five strokes) and he led through rounds one, two and three in Austria last year before wilting in round four.

The Spaniard got off to a fast start again in Switzerland last week, leading through rounds one and two, and he led here after round one (sat second at halfway) before finishing ninth in 2019.

Canizares is no stranger to a fast start, and he's now ended day one in front in three of his last 40 starts on the DP World Tour and on nine occasions all told.

It's going to be difficult for him to go again this week after the disappointment of his 73 in Switzerland that saw him drop from one clear to five back (eventually finished seventh) but when he led after round one in Austria in April last year, he'd also led in Kenya after round one in his penultimate start, so if he does record back-to-back fast starts it won't be for the first time.

Canizares looks a fair bet each-way in the First Round Leader market at 100/1 and he's also a huge price in the outright market on the exchange with course, current and correlating course form all ticked off.

1u each-way Alejandro Canizares FRL @ 100/1 (Sportsbook)

Back 1u Alejandro Canizares @ 240.0239/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

