Despite having to concede six stokes to the world number one and FedEx Cup leader, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy was well backed before the start of the Tour Championship, with his price contracting from around 13.012/1 to 10.09/1 but it wasn't long before his supporters were ruing their choice of selection as he opened the tournament with a triple-bogey seven!

To his credit, he knuckled down to shoot a three-under-par 67 on Thursday but after another 67 on Friday, he was trailing Scheffler by nine and trading at 60.059/1 and he was matched at a high of 110.0109/1.

When rain stopped play on Saturday, Rory had closed the gap to just five with two holes of his third round to play and he was trading at 13.012/1 overnight but it was all change again early on Sunday as Scheffler found his grove to kick clear.

Rory birdied his last two holes of the third round when play resumed to shoot a sensational seven-under-par 63 but Scottie birdied four of his remaining six holes and defeat for the world number one looked highly unlikely prior to round four.

Leading by six, Scheffler, who was matched at a low of 1.13 2/15 , was trading at 1.24 1/4 .

In a tie for second, Rory sat alongside Xander Schauffele, who had hit a low of 2.1411/10 when he drew alongside Scheffler after four holes of the third round, but the market strongly favoured Rory.

McIlroy was trading at 11.521/2 and Xander was available to back 21.020/1 after his disappointing finish to round three (shot +2 on the back-nine) and Scottie gave everyone hope when he opened the final round with a bogey.

Scheffler also bogeyed the fourth and the sixth but a birdie at the eighth steadied the ship and he was still in command with four holes to play after Rory bogeyed the 14th and Sungjae Im racked up a double bogey at the same hole.

Im was matched at a low of just 3.02/1 and as it transpired, if he had birdied the par five 18th, he'd have got into a playoff but in the end it all came down to the fortunes of Rory and Scottie at two holes - the par three 15th and the par four 16th.

Rory drained this 30-foot birdie putt at 15 to draw along Scheffler before making a tremendous up-and-down for par at 16, after Scottie had missed his par save from eight feet.

WOW!



HUGE putt from @McIlroyRory to regain a share of the lead @PlayoffFinale. pic.twitter.com/PgnAcqpRtR ? PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 28, 2022

Scheffler had led for 70 holes but once passed he couldn't respond, and Rory became the first man to pick up the FedEx Cup trophy for a third time.

Scottie Scheffler: 8th player in PGA Tour history to have 54-hole lead of 6 shots and not win



In three of the eight instances, it happened to the reigning number 1 player in the world (Greg Norman, 1996 Masters and Dustin Johnson, 2017 WGC-HSBC Champions). ? Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) August 28, 2022

Over on the DP World Tour, Matt Cooper's each-way pick, Thriston Lawrence, who was a 44.043/1 chance before the off on the exchange, led the Omega European Masters by three strokes with a round to go and he began the day trading at around 1.910/11 but his lead was trimmed immediately when Matt Wallace chipped in for birdie at the opening hole.

The pair had a ding-dong battle all day before Wallace finally drew alongside Lawrence when the South African bogeyed the tough par three 16th.

Wallace, who was 55.054/1 chance before the off, was matched at a low of 1.814/5 in-running as the pair both parred the last two holes and we were into extra time.

There's now been a playoff in seven of the last nine renewals of the Omega European Masters but this one was one of the least dramatic. Lawrence made a regulation par four at the 18th before Wallace missed his par putt from about six feet and it was all over very quickly.

Crans is a fiddly little track where course form repeats time and time again, but Lawrence is the third debutant winner in-a-row.

The PGA Tour has a two-week long break now before the 2022/23 season kicks off with the Fortinet Championship in California, so the DP World Tour takes centre stage for a fortnight and following his extra time defeat in Switzerland, Wallace heads to Denmark this week in attempt to win the Made in HimmerLand title for a second time, having won the event back in 2018. I'll be back later today or tomorrow with the preview.

