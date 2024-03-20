Golf Tips: Our experts' best bets for Valspar Championship and Singapore Classic

60/1 61.00 Sepp can strike at the Valspar

PGA Tour Valspar Championship Tips

Steve Rawlings: "Course form stands up ridiculously well here and in its relatively short history, we've now seen four men win the event twice and a number of winners have also finished runner-up. The 2015 winner, Spieth, traded at a low of 2.12 last year before eventually finishing third.

"Burns, Casey, KJ Choi and Retief Goosen have claimed the prize on multiple occasions and Choi is one of five winners to have also finished second. He finished runner-up behind Jim Furyk in 2010 and Furyk himself subsequently finished second in 2012.

"O'Hair, Senden (twice) and Singh have all also won the event and finished second and Patrick Reed, who was second to Casey in 2018, has finished runner-up twice. Overseas players have a reasonably strong record and an American has won only ten of the first 21 editions...

"Jordan Spieth missed the cut last week at Sawgrass and that's definitely a bit of a worry, but he won his last title, the RBC Heritage in 2022, after missing the cut at the US Masters. He very nearly won the Masters on debut 10 years ago after missing the cut in Texas.

"Spieth hasn't been a regular here of late so it's perhaps significant that he returns after last year's third given that was his first visit since 2018 when he missed the cut."

Back Jordan Spieth @ 22.0 Bet here

Dave Tindall: "Sepp Straka cwon last year's John Deere Classic, a tournament whose results correlate very well with this one. For evidence, check the profiles of Spieth, John Senden, Sean O'Hair and Vijay Singh, who have won both this event and the John Deere.

"As for this week's course, Straka only managed 46th on debut last year but, adding some detail, he ended day one as the first-round leader thanks to a 66. He was 21st after 54 holes before a Sunday slip.

"Straka likes a tough test as shown by his win with 10-under in another Florida event, the 2022 Honda Classic, and two excellent performances in last year's majors: tied seventh in the US PGA and tied second in the Open Championship."

Back Sepp Straka each-way @ 60/1 Bet here

Steve Rawlings: "Given how little time he's spent on the PGA Tour, the 29-year-old Taylor Montgomery doesn't have an abundance of form at the courses that correlate best with Copperhead (Waialae, TPC River Highlands, Deere Run and Colonial Country Club) and he's playing here for the first time but his record in the Sony Open at Waialae is encouraging.

"He's played there twice, finishing 12th and 13th but he led after round one last year and he was in front at halfway back in January. You can't win around Copperhead if the putter misbehaves and that's another big plus for Montgomery.

"He ranked 11th for Putting Average at Sawgrass last week, he's ranked inside the top-seven for Strokes Gained: Putting in five of last nine starts and he currently ranks third on the PGA Tour for SG: Putting."

Back Taylor Montgomery @ 120.0 Bet here

Dave Tindall: "Ryan Moore was always on the mercurial side and he's even more so these days.

"But although the idea of him adding to his five PGA Tour titles (latest in 2016) doesn't really take flight when trying to imagine him winning this week, he's very capable of making an early impression.

"Moore has opened with a 65 in two of his latest nine PGA Tour events and the second one came earlier this month at another Florida event, the Cognizant Classic. It put him third on the day one leaderboard.

"As for course history, Moore finished fifth, third and 18th in his first three visits here from 2015-2017.

"But his best first-round effort came two appearances ago in 2021 when a 66 left him second after 18 holes. That means in two of his latest five Florida starts he's ended the opening lap inside the top three."

Back Ryan Moore each-way @ 125/1 Bet here

Andy Swales: "The pros will be tested by a handful of subtle dog-legs on these fairly tight and gently undulating tree-lined fairways. Water comes into play on six holes.

"During the past couple of years, the rough has been grown higher and brought closer to putting surfaces. Fourteen of Copperhead's last 20 champions were no worse than fifth at the half-way mark...

"There are few course specialists teeing-up this week. The main exceptions are two-time winner Sam Burns 10/1 and Justin Thomas 12/1. Both pros have made reasonable starts to the year.

"Burns has had four top-10s in seven starts, while Thomas has posted four T12s from six. Two-time major champion Thomas last won on the PGA Tour 22 months ago, yet he doesn't appear to be too far away from another victory."

Justin Thomas @ 12/113.00 Bet here

DP World Tour Singapore Classic Tips

Steve Rawlings: "There was all sorts of drama at last year's event - although a dramatic finale was always possible with 15 players within four of the lead with a round to go.

"The winner had trailed by seven after rounds one and two and he was still four adrift after 54 holes and outside the top-ten but he won cosily in the end, having been matched at 1000.0 during his opening round.

"Spain's Alejandro Del Rey was matched at 2.0 when he had led by three strokes after a fast start to round four and Valimaki hit a low of just 1.2 when he subsequently led by three, but it was Strydom that finished the event the strongest, birdying four of the last six holes.

"If you plan to trade any of your positions, it may make sense to do so in-between rounds given the event will played out throughout the early hours in the UK and liquidity won't be great in-play...

"Bernd Wiesberger is an eight-time winner on the DP World Tour and he has a great record on paspalum greens - winning twice, finishing runner-up three times and third once, at the Qatar Masters.

"Since returning to the DP World Tour, he's finished 21st in the Dubai Desert Classic, 37th at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship and 16th last time out in Bahrain, where he ranked number one for Strokes Gained: Around the Green. He's ranked inside the top-11 for Greens In Regulation in four of his last five starts and and has drifted to a very backable price at 75.0."

Back Bernd Wiesberger @ 75.0 Bet here

Matt Cooper: "When last seen a couple of weeks ago the Englishman Paul Casey was only missing out on triumph at LIV Golf Hong Kong in extra holes and success in that part of the world is something he has known in the past.

"He's been a winner at both Yalong Bay and Shenzhen, and has recored top 10s at Sheshan International, Honghua International, Tomson, Lake Malaren and Binhai Lake - all of those named being modern layouts like this week's test. He's also finished first and third at Jack Nicklaus Korea which is more of the same.

"Closer to Laguna National, with the air closer and stickier, he's finished third at Stonehill in Thailand, seventh at Kuala Lumpur GC, thrashed a 64 at KN Golf Links in Vietnam and finished second and 10th at Sentosa in Singapore (and when he was there a little under a year ago he closed with a 63)."

Back Paul Casey each-way @ 14/1 Bet here

Andy Swales: "Known locally as 'The Beast', Laguna National's Classic Course is one of Singapore's premier golfing venues. This parkland layout has undulating fairways and putting surfaces, along with plenty of sand, a handful of dog-legs, while water comes into play on 10 holes...

"This week's top-seed is Frenchman Matthieu Pavon 16/1, who tied-sixth at Laguna National last year and was a winner in San Diego during January."