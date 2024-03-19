Find Me a 100 Winner: Trust in 119/1 Taylor to contend at Copperhead

119/1 120.00 Taylor can give us a run for our money

Last week's 160.0159/1 fancy, Nick Taylor, sat tied for second at the halfway stage of the Players Championship and I really liked his chances heading into the weekend but having been matched at a low of 11.010/1, just one tick higher than the first lay back target price, he fell away on Saturday, shooting a very disappointing 76.

Taylor's proving to be a popular pick this week, trading at just 44.043/1 to win the Valspar Championship, where another Taylor, Taylor Moore, is attempting to become the third man to defend the title following back-to-back wins for Paul Casey in 2018 and '19 and for Sam Burns in 2021 and '22.

The defending champ has been matched at 100.099/1, but I'm plumping for another Taylor at a triple-figure price...

Taylor Mongomery graduated to the PGA Tour in 2022 following a string of good results on the Korn Ferry Tour and it didn't take him long to make his mark on the bigger stage.

Kicking off with a third-place finish at the Fortinet Championship, Montgomery made his first nine cuts, finishing inside the top-15 on eight occasions.

He lost his way a bit after that sensational start, and he's been a little in out this season but last week's 11th place finish at the Players Championship was an eye-catching performance.

Given how little time he's spent on the PGA Tour, the 29-year-old doesn't have an abundance of form at the courses that correlate best with Copperhead (Waialae, TPC River Highlands, Deere Run and Colonial Country Club) and he's playing here for the first time but his record in the Sony Open at Waialae is encouraging.

He's played there twice, finishing 12th and 13th but he led after round one last year and he was in front at halfway back in January.

You can't win around Copperhead if the putter misbehaves and that's another big plus for Montgomery.

He ranked 11th for Putting Average at Sawgrass last week, he's ranked inside the top-seven for Strokes Gained: Putting in five of last nine starts and he currently ranks third on the PGA Tour for SG: Putting.

Some weeks it's a struggle to limit the number of longshots fancied but that certainly hasn't been the case this week.

The inaugural winner of this week's DP World Tour event, Ockie Strydom, went off at 120.0119/1 last year and I wouldn't be surprised of we get another triple-figure priced winner this time around but it's a tough event to get to grips with - with so little to go on.

A case could certainly be made for backing the defending champ at 200.0199/1 but I'm going tp plump for someone that's won far more recently - the Jonsson Workwear Open winner, Matteo Manassero.

The Italian was an extremely impressive victor two weeks ago in South African and there are several reasons to think he may be able to contend again here.

This is his first tournament in Singapore since he won the Singapore Open back in 2012 so he'll have some found memories on return and he won on paspalum greens (the surface encountered on the dancefloors this week) at the Malaysian Open in 2011.

Scottie Scheffler made winning back-to-back tournaments look easy in the last couple of weeks but it's never easy, so that's a negative but on the plus side, Manassero has put up some decent performances following victories.

He's twice finished fourth the following week and he's bound to be feeling on top of the world after his first DP World Tour victory in 3,942 days!

Still only 30, Manassero could very easily add to his DP World Tour tally of five wins and in what is a weak event, I thought he was worth chancing at [110.0.0].

