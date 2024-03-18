The Open Betting Tips

Porsche Singapore Classic 2024: Form stats for this week's DP World Tour event

The Classic Course, which opened for business in 1993, has twice been renovated during the past 14 years
The Classic Course at Laguna National made its DP World Tour debut last year

The DP World Tour travels to Singapore for the first of five Asian-based tournaments during the next seven weeks. Words and form stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

  • Undulating fairways and greens, plus lots of sand

  • Ferguson 25/126.00, a strong [e/w] option this week

  • In-form Shane 15/28.50 the standout starter in Singapore

    • Tournament and Course Notes

    • Known locally as 'The Beast', Laguna National's Classic Course is one of Singapore's premier golfing venues. This parkland layout has undulating fairways and putting surfaces, along with plenty of sand, a handful of dog-legs, while water comes into play on 10 holes;

    • Opened in 1993, the Classic Course has undergone two upgrades during the past 14 years. Located close to Singapore's east coast, the course was given its first redesign in 2010;

    • Seven years later it had further 'surgery' which yielded the creation of two new holes, while a number of others were comprehensively renovated and re-routed;

    • The refurbished venue hosted last year's Singapore Classic, as the DP World Tour returned to Laguna National for the first time in nine years.

    • Prior to last year, all previous European Tour events at Laguna National had been held on the club's Masters Course.

    Latest betting for this week's Porsche Singapore Classic

    Good Current Form

    With very little 'Course Form' for guidance, it's worth focusing more on 'Current Form'.

    Shane Lowry 15/28.50 appears to be running into some decent form, having posted a trio of top-20 finishes on the PGA Tour since early March.

    This includes a brace of T5s, plus a tie-for-19th at Sawgrass on Sunday.

    This week's top-seed is Frenchman Matthieu Pavon 16/117.00, who tied-sixth at Laguna National last year and was a winner in San Diego during January.

    Jordan Smith 20/121.00, runner-up on his most recent start in South Africa two weeks ago, tied-17th over the Classic Course in February 2023.

    The consistent Scot Ewen Ferguson 25/126.00 must be considered a decent e/w option in such a mediocre field as this.

    So far this year, the 27-year-old Glaswegian has posted six top-25 finishes from seven outings.

    Among the entries this week is Paul Casey 16/117.00, who is currently a member of the Saudi-backed LIV Tour.

    The 46-year-old is ranked outside the top 800 at present, but his form on the LIV Tour this year has been pretty good.

    In four starts, there have been three top-dozen finishes, highlighted by a play-off defeat in Hong Kong on March 10th.

    Finally, Richard Mansell 28/129.00 makes his first start in six weeks, following back-to-back top-10s in the Middle East.

    The 27-year-old Englishman tied-sixth on his Laguna National debut 12 months ago.

    Latest betting for this year's Masters Tournament

    World Ranking Points


    Most Points Since November 1st, 2023 (Top 10 Listed)
    Pts
    102.42: Matthieu Pavon
    47.21: Shane Lowry
    37.36: Rikuya Hoshino
    31.04: Thriston Lawrence
    29.75: Rasmus Hojgaard
    26.37: Zander Lombard
    19.65: Keita Nakajima
    19.19: Jesper Svensson
    18.58: Darius Van Driel
    17.88: Matteo Manassero
    Only those entered this week are included in table

    Betfair Sportsbook

    Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

    Note: In 'Course Form' table, the 2015 event refers to the Asian Tour, while 2023 was the DP World Tour.

    Now Read: PGA Tour Valspar Championship: The Punter's Preview

Last 10 Weeks / Laguna Form (2015 & 2023)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W11 W10 W9 W8 W7 W6 W5 W4 W3 W2
Matthieu Pavon MC 52 28 3 1 39 7
Shane Lowry 19 3 4 60 25 MC
Rasmus Hojgaard 49 MC 6 8 2 11 11
Thriston Lawrence 2 10 19 49 MC MC 2
Rikuya Hoshino MC 36 64 1 12 MC MC
Jordan Smith 2 MC 56 MC 41 4
Zander Lombard MC MC 6 16 2 13 16 6
Keita Nakajima MC 33 MC 4
Yannik Paul 65 35 4 MC 8
Adrian Otaegui 24 4 65 MC MC 56 20
Ewen Ferguson 23 20 7 9 23 MC 11
Tom McKibbin 9 12 4 16 14 25
Joost Luiten 58 MC 33 MC 21 14
Sebastian Soderberg 55 6 9 41 23
Alex Fitzpatrick 19 42 MC 16 16
Callum Shinkwin 27 MC 4 11 53
Romain Langasque 41 MC MC MC 35 25 14
Grant Forrest 23 MC 51 30
Daniel Hillier 54 42 23 MC 36
Dan Bradbury MC MC MC MC 30
Julien Guerrier 41 MC 8 63 70 14
Richard Mansell 9 9 25 14
Matthew Southgate 33 56 63 MC 47
Jesper Svensson 67 11 16 2 47 31
Matteo Manassero 1 36 MC 35 MC MC
Richie Ramsay MC 41 55 48 70 21 43
Calum Hill MC 48 37 41 32
Daniel Brown 23 4 61 76 MC 43
Maximilian Kieffer MC 33 MC 4 31 48
Jeff Winther MC 24 55 MC 66 25
Shubhankar Sharma MC MC 37 16
Aaron Cockerill 55 42 MC 6 23 4
Sean Crocker 33 16 63 MC 6
Frederic LaCroix 50 MC 4 3
Ugo Coussaud 23 24 2 12 34 70
Matthew Jordan 4 16 MC 41
Gavin Green MC 12 11 MC MC 47 MC
Todd Clements MC MC 24 20 51 40
Scott Jamieson 3 16 MC 31
Hurly Long 29 MC 43 MC MC 48
Darius Van Driel 74 1 MC 29
Marcus Helligkilde 77 23 51 53
Paul Waring 29 6 MC 47 41
Guido Migliozzi MC 49 MC 68 25 13
Jordan Gumberg 51 1 MC 17 MC MC
Louis De Jager 11 24 36 49 MC 20 56
Ockie Strydom MC 31 16 4 MC MC 40
Eddie Pepperell 23 42 MC 16 MC
Jens Dantorp MC 33 62 MC MC 59
Matthew Baldwin 15 47 MC 23 MC MC 48
Julien Brun MC 16 MC 56 47 MC 56
Alejandro Del Rey 64 16 56 37 38
Fabrizio Zanotti 76 29 23 MC
Andy Sullivan 23 4 36 MC 43 MC 66
Dale Whitnell MC MC 23 38 48
Marcel Schneider 23 MC 29 MC MC
Casey Jarvis 35 12 42 49 65 MC MC 41
David Ravetto MC 3 64 1 MC
Masahiro Kawamura MC 16 MC 78 7
Niklas Norgaard Moller 29 MC 27 8 34 63
JaydenTreySchaper MC 59 MC 24 MC 23 38
Manuel Elvira MC 31 4 49 MC 23 41
Jason Scrivener 17 MC 61 56 47 MC
Adri Arnaus MC 20 MC MC MC 53
David Law MC MC MC MC 56 MC
Sam Bairstow 15 MC MC 13 23 23
Daan Huizing 68 16 16 76 25
Simon Forsstrom MC 27 MC MC MC 56
Mike Lorenzo-Vera MC MC 13 25
Renato Paratore MC MC MC
Angel Hidalgo Portillo 5 36 MC MC MC 9 MC
David Micheluzzi 17 45 MC 16 MC 5
Marco Penge MC MC MC 35 MC MC
Johannes Veerman 46 16 29 54 16
Oliver Bekker 6 41 MC 25 MC MC 9
Hao Tong Li 60 16 63 7 14
Ricardo Gouveia 58 MC 42 70 MC 23 74
Andrea Pavan 11 MC MC MC 48 MC MC
Taichi Kho MC 14 MC 46
Satoshi Kodaira MC MC Wd MC 38 MC
Francesco Laporta 71 16 61 MC 59
Jeong-Woo Ham 48 MC 36 57 MC
Rafael Cabrera-Bello MC MC MC 37 31
Lorenzo Scalise 35 47 11 MC 70 56 MC
Jeong Weon Ko 46 MC 9 65 73 59 70
Edoardo Molinari 56 MC MC MC MC
Max Rottluff MC MC 49 MC 59
James Morrison MC 55 33 67 23 56
Brandon Stone MC MC MC 6 MC MC 4
Marcus Kinhult 56 MC MC MC MC
Matthias Schwab 35 61 23 MC MC MC MC
Adam Blomme MC MC MC 54 MC MC
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez 6 41 23 MC MC MC
Lukas Nemecz MC MC 54 56
Max McGreevy MC 34 8 MC 16 6
Ashun Wu 29 MC 23 9 48 MC MC 48
Ross Fisher MC MC 55 65 MC MC
Gunner Wiebe 41 MC MC MC 70 MC
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 14 23 13 MC 67
Tom Vaillant MC MC 35 MC MC
Jaco Prinsloo MC MC 6 10 33 MC 37
Joel Girrbach 38 MC 56 MC 8 20
Bernd Wiesberger 16 37 21
Frederik Schott 11 MC 56 MC MC 37
Will Enefer 55 MC MC MC 62 MC
Rhys Enoch MC MC 37 1
Alexander Knappe
Chase Hanna MC MC MC 35 MC MC
Stuart Manley MC MC MC MC 74 MC
Pieter Moolman MC MC 36 MC 16 51
Michael Hendry MC MC 27 14 MC 4
Filippo Celli MC 42 23 MC
Deyen Lawson 28 40 31 7 37 28 9
Tom Lewis MC 36 MC 70 74
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia MC MC 27 12 37 31
Nicolas Colsaerts 29 59
Gu Xin Chen MC 17 MC MC 46 MC MC MC
Andrew Martin MC MC MC 2 13 2
Sebastian Friedrichsen 41 55 68 MC 65 MC
Sung Hoon Kang MC MC 42 MC MC MC
Ratchanon TK Chantananuwat 21 MC 40 9
Tom Power Horan 24 MC MC MC 6 MC
Paul Casey 2 29 5 11
Jonas Blixt MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
John Lyras MC Dq
Matthis Besard MC MC MC 48 13
Espen Kofstad MC 47 MC MC MC MC
Stephen Gallacher 55 MC MC 66
Justin Harding MC MC MC MC MC
Amarin R Kraivixien 24
Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen 42 MC MC
Sam Jones MC 42 MC MC 68
Joshua Berry MC 23 MC MC 12
Nicklaus Chiam
Haydn Barron 20 64 9 43
Jack Davidson MC 13 MC
Andrew Wilson MC MC 70 23
Benjamin Rusch MC 50 70
Garrick Porteous MC 50 49
Nicolo Galletti 11 73
Lauri Ruuska MC MC MC
James Nicholas MC 12 42 55
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia MC 74
Joshua Yap
Irvyn Tan
Player 2023 2015
Matthieu Pavon 6
Shane Lowry
Rasmus Hojgaard
Thriston Lawrence MC
Rikuya Hoshino MC
Jordan Smith 17
Zander Lombard 6
Keita Nakajima
Yannik Paul 34
Adrian Otaegui 30
Ewen Ferguson MC
Tom McKibbin 12
Joost Luiten
Sebastian Soderberg MC
Alex Fitzpatrick
Callum Shinkwin
Romain Langasque 63
Grant Forrest 6
Daniel Hillier MC
Dan Bradbury 34
Julien Guerrier 38
Richard Mansell 6
Matthew Southgate 12
Jesper Svensson
Matteo Manassero
Richie Ramsay 55
Calum Hill 67
Daniel Brown 38
Maximilian Kieffer MC
Jeff Winther 23
Shubhankar Sharma 54
Aaron Cockerill
Sean Crocker
Frederic LaCroix
Ugo Coussaud
Matthew Jordan 17
Gavin Green MC
Todd Clements 49
Scott Jamieson 23
Hurly Long 30
Darius Van Driel MC
Marcus Helligkilde 17
Paul Waring 6
Guido Migliozzi
Jordan Gumberg
Louis De Jager MC
Ockie Strydom 1
Eddie Pepperell MC
Jens Dantorp MC
Matthew Baldwin MC
Julien Brun 12
Alejandro Del Rey 3
Fabrizio Zanotti 23
Andy Sullivan 17
Dale Whitnell 12
Marcel Schneider 3
Casey Jarvis
David Ravetto 23
Masahiro Kawamura MC MC
Niklas Norgaard Moller 38
JaydenTreySchaper MC
Manuel Elvira
Jason Scrivener
Adri Arnaus MC
David Law
Sam Bairstow
Daan Huizing
Simon Forsstrom 58
Mike Lorenzo-Vera 49
Renato Paratore
Angel Hidalgo Portillo
David Micheluzzi
Marco Penge
Johannes Veerman MC
Oliver Bekker
Hao Tong Li MC
Ricardo Gouveia
Andrea Pavan
Taichi Kho MC
Satoshi Kodaira
Francesco Laporta
Jeong-Woo Ham
Rafael Cabrera-Bello MC
Lorenzo Scalise
Jeong Weon Ko MC
Edoardo Molinari
Max Rottluff
James Morrison MC
Brandon Stone
Marcus Kinhult MC
Matthias Schwab
Adam Blomme
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
Lukas Nemecz
Max McGreevy
Ashun Wu 12
Ross Fisher 49
Gunner Wiebe MC
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 49
Tom Vaillant
Jaco Prinsloo
Joel Girrbach
Bernd Wiesberger
Frederik Schott MC
Will Enefer
Rhys Enoch
Alexander Knappe 34
Chase Hanna 42
Stuart Manley
Pieter Moolman
Michael Hendry
Filippo Celli
Deyen Lawson
Tom Lewis
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia
Nicolas Colsaerts 65
Gu Xin Chen MC
Andrew Martin
Sebastian Friedrichsen
Sung Hoon Kang
Ratchanon TK Chantananuwat MC
Tom Power Horan
Paul Casey
Jonas Blixt
John Lyras
Matthis Besard
Espen Kofstad
Stephen Gallacher
Justin Harding
Amarin R Kraivixien 60
Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen
Sam Jones
Joshua Berry
Nicklaus Chiam
Haydn Barron
Jack Davidson
Andrew Wilson
Benjamin Rusch
Garrick Porteous
Nicolo Galletti
Lauri Ruuska
James Nicholas
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
Joshua Yap
Irvyn Tan

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

