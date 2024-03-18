Porsche Singapore Classic 2024: Form stats for this week's DP World Tour event
The DP World Tour travels to Singapore for the first of five Asian-based tournaments during the next seven weeks. Words and form stats supplied by Andy Swales ...
Undulating fairways and greens, plus lots of sand
Ferguson 25/126.00, a strong [e/w] option this week
In-form Shane 15/28.50 the standout starter in Singapore
Tournament and Course Notes
• Known locally as 'The Beast', Laguna National's Classic Course is one of Singapore's premier golfing venues. This parkland layout has undulating fairways and putting surfaces, along with plenty of sand, a handful of dog-legs, while water comes into play on 10 holes;
• Opened in 1993, the Classic Course has undergone two upgrades during the past 14 years. Located close to Singapore's east coast, the course was given its first redesign in 2010;
• Seven years later it had further 'surgery' which yielded the creation of two new holes, while a number of others were comprehensively renovated and re-routed;
• The refurbished venue hosted last year's Singapore Classic, as the DP World Tour returned to Laguna National for the first time in nine years.
• Prior to last year, all previous European Tour events at Laguna National had been held on the club's Masters Course.
Good Current Form
With very little 'Course Form' for guidance, it's worth focusing more on 'Current Form'.
Shane Lowry 15/28.50 appears to be running into some decent form, having posted a trio of top-20 finishes on the PGA Tour since early March.
This includes a brace of T5s, plus a tie-for-19th at Sawgrass on Sunday.
This week's top-seed is Frenchman Matthieu Pavon 16/117.00, who tied-sixth at Laguna National last year and was a winner in San Diego during January.
Jordan Smith 20/121.00, runner-up on his most recent start in South Africa two weeks ago, tied-17th over the Classic Course in February 2023.
The consistent Scot Ewen Ferguson 25/126.00 must be considered a decent e/w option in such a mediocre field as this.
So far this year, the 27-year-old Glaswegian has posted six top-25 finishes from seven outings.
Among the entries this week is Paul Casey 16/117.00, who is currently a member of the Saudi-backed LIV Tour.
The 46-year-old is ranked outside the top 800 at present, but his form on the LIV Tour this year has been pretty good.
In four starts, there have been three top-dozen finishes, highlighted by a play-off defeat in Hong Kong on March 10th.
Finally, Richard Mansell 28/129.00 makes his first start in six weeks, following back-to-back top-10s in the Middle East.
The 27-year-old Englishman tied-sixth on his Laguna National debut 12 months ago.
World Ranking Points
Most Points Since November 1st, 2023 (Top 10 Listed)
Pts
102.42: Matthieu Pavon
47.21: Shane Lowry
37.36: Rikuya Hoshino
31.04: Thriston Lawrence
29.75: Rasmus Hojgaard
26.37: Zander Lombard
19.65: Keita Nakajima
19.19: Jesper Svensson
18.58: Darius Van Driel
17.88: Matteo Manassero
Only those entered this week are included in table
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Note: In 'Course Form' table, the 2015 event refers to the Asian Tour, while 2023 was the DP World Tour.
Last 10 Weeks / Laguna Form (2015 & 2023)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W11
|W10
|W9
|W8
|W7
|W6
|W5
|W4
|W3
|W2
|Matthieu Pavon
|MC
|52
|28
|3
|1
|39
|7
|Shane Lowry
|19
|3
|4
|60
|25
|MC
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|49
|MC
|6
|8
|2
|11
|11
|Thriston Lawrence
|2
|10
|19
|49
|MC
|MC
|2
|Rikuya Hoshino
|MC
|36
|64
|1
|12
|MC
|MC
|Jordan Smith
|2
|MC
|56
|MC
|41
|4
|Zander Lombard
|MC
|MC
|6
|16
|2
|13
|16
|6
|Keita Nakajima
|MC
|33
|MC
|4
|Yannik Paul
|65
|35
|4
|MC
|8
|Adrian Otaegui
|24
|4
|65
|MC
|MC
|56
|20
|Ewen Ferguson
|23
|20
|7
|9
|23
|MC
|11
|Tom McKibbin
|9
|12
|4
|16
|14
|25
|Joost Luiten
|58
|MC
|33
|MC
|21
|14
|Sebastian Soderberg
|55
|6
|9
|41
|23
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|19
|42
|MC
|16
|16
|Callum Shinkwin
|27
|MC
|4
|11
|53
|Romain Langasque
|41
|MC
|MC
|MC
|35
|25
|14
|Grant Forrest
|23
|MC
|51
|30
|Daniel Hillier
|54
|42
|23
|MC
|36
|Dan Bradbury
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|30
|Julien Guerrier
|41
|MC
|8
|63
|70
|14
|Richard Mansell
|9
|9
|25
|14
|Matthew Southgate
|33
|56
|63
|MC
|47
|Jesper Svensson
|67
|11
|16
|2
|47
|31
|Matteo Manassero
|1
|36
|MC
|35
|MC
|MC
|Richie Ramsay
|MC
|41
|55
|48
|70
|21
|43
|Calum Hill
|MC
|48
|37
|41
|32
|Daniel Brown
|23
|4
|61
|76
|MC
|43
|Maximilian Kieffer
|MC
|33
|MC
|4
|31
|48
|Jeff Winther
|MC
|24
|55
|MC
|66
|25
|Shubhankar Sharma
|MC
|MC
|37
|16
|Aaron Cockerill
|55
|42
|MC
|6
|23
|4
|Sean Crocker
|33
|16
|63
|MC
|6
|Frederic LaCroix
|50
|MC
|4
|3
|Ugo Coussaud
|23
|24
|2
|12
|34
|70
|Matthew Jordan
|4
|16
|MC
|41
|Gavin Green
|MC
|12
|11
|MC
|MC
|47
|MC
|Todd Clements
|MC
|MC
|24
|20
|51
|40
|Scott Jamieson
|3
|16
|MC
|31
|Hurly Long
|29
|MC
|43
|MC
|MC
|48
|Darius Van Driel
|74
|1
|MC
|29
|Marcus Helligkilde
|77
|23
|51
|53
|Paul Waring
|29
|6
|MC
|47
|41
|Guido Migliozzi
|MC
|49
|MC
|68
|25
|13
|Jordan Gumberg
|51
|1
|MC
|17
|MC
|MC
|Louis De Jager
|11
|24
|36
|49
|MC
|20
|56
|Ockie Strydom
|MC
|31
|16
|4
|MC
|MC
|40
|Eddie Pepperell
|23
|42
|MC
|16
|MC
|Jens Dantorp
|MC
|33
|62
|MC
|MC
|59
|Matthew Baldwin
|15
|47
|MC
|23
|MC
|MC
|48
|Julien Brun
|MC
|16
|MC
|56
|47
|MC
|56
|Alejandro Del Rey
|64
|16
|56
|37
|38
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|76
|29
|23
|MC
|Andy Sullivan
|23
|4
|36
|MC
|43
|MC
|66
|Dale Whitnell
|MC
|MC
|23
|38
|48
|Marcel Schneider
|23
|MC
|29
|MC
|MC
|Casey Jarvis
|35
|12
|42
|49
|65
|MC
|MC
|41
|David Ravetto
|MC
|3
|64
|1
|MC
|Masahiro Kawamura
|MC
|16
|MC
|78
|7
|Niklas Norgaard Moller
|29
|MC
|27
|8
|34
|63
|JaydenTreySchaper
|MC
|59
|MC
|24
|MC
|23
|38
|Manuel Elvira
|MC
|31
|4
|49
|MC
|23
|41
|Jason Scrivener
|17
|MC
|61
|56
|47
|MC
|Adri Arnaus
|MC
|20
|MC
|MC
|MC
|53
|David Law
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|56
|MC
|Sam Bairstow
|15
|MC
|MC
|13
|23
|23
|Daan Huizing
|68
|16
|16
|76
|25
|Simon Forsstrom
|MC
|27
|MC
|MC
|MC
|56
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|MC
|MC
|13
|25
|Renato Paratore
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|5
|36
|MC
|MC
|MC
|9
|MC
|David Micheluzzi
|17
|45
|MC
|16
|MC
|5
|Marco Penge
|MC
|MC
|MC
|35
|MC
|MC
|Johannes Veerman
|46
|16
|29
|54
|16
|Oliver Bekker
|6
|41
|MC
|25
|MC
|MC
|9
|Hao Tong Li
|60
|16
|63
|7
|14
|Ricardo Gouveia
|58
|MC
|42
|70
|MC
|23
|74
|Andrea Pavan
|11
|MC
|MC
|MC
|48
|MC
|MC
|Taichi Kho
|MC
|14
|MC
|46
|Satoshi Kodaira
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|38
|MC
|Francesco Laporta
|71
|16
|61
|MC
|59
|Jeong-Woo Ham
|48
|MC
|36
|57
|MC
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|MC
|MC
|MC
|37
|31
|Lorenzo Scalise
|35
|47
|11
|MC
|70
|56
|MC
|Jeong Weon Ko
|46
|MC
|9
|65
|73
|59
|70
|Edoardo Molinari
|56
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Max Rottluff
|MC
|MC
|49
|MC
|59
|James Morrison
|MC
|55
|33
|67
|23
|56
|Brandon Stone
|MC
|MC
|MC
|6
|MC
|MC
|4
|Marcus Kinhult
|56
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Matthias Schwab
|35
|61
|23
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Adam Blomme
|MC
|MC
|MC
|54
|MC
|MC
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|6
|41
|23
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Lukas Nemecz
|MC
|MC
|54
|56
|Max McGreevy
|MC
|34
|8
|MC
|16
|6
|Ashun Wu
|29
|MC
|23
|9
|48
|MC
|MC
|48
|Ross Fisher
|MC
|MC
|55
|65
|MC
|MC
|Gunner Wiebe
|41
|MC
|MC
|MC
|70
|MC
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|14
|23
|13
|MC
|67
|Tom Vaillant
|MC
|MC
|35
|MC
|MC
|Jaco Prinsloo
|MC
|MC
|6
|10
|33
|MC
|37
|Joel Girrbach
|38
|MC
|56
|MC
|8
|20
|Bernd Wiesberger
|16
|37
|21
|Frederik Schott
|11
|MC
|56
|MC
|MC
|37
|Will Enefer
|55
|MC
|MC
|MC
|62
|MC
|Rhys Enoch
|MC
|MC
|37
|1
|Alexander Knappe
|Chase Hanna
|MC
|MC
|MC
|35
|MC
|MC
|Stuart Manley
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|74
|MC
|Pieter Moolman
|MC
|MC
|36
|MC
|16
|51
|Michael Hendry
|MC
|MC
|27
|14
|MC
|4
|Filippo Celli
|MC
|42
|23
|MC
|Deyen Lawson
|28
|40
|31
|7
|37
|28
|9
|Tom Lewis
|MC
|36
|MC
|70
|74
|Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia
|MC
|MC
|27
|12
|37
|31
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|29
|59
|Gu Xin Chen
|MC
|17
|MC
|MC
|46
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Andrew Martin
|MC
|MC
|MC
|2
|13
|2
|Sebastian Friedrichsen
|41
|55
|68
|MC
|65
|MC
|Sung Hoon Kang
|MC
|MC
|42
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ratchanon TK Chantananuwat
|21
|MC
|40
|9
|Tom Power Horan
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|6
|MC
|Paul Casey
|2
|29
|5
|11
|Jonas Blixt
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|John Lyras
|MC
|Dq
|Matthis Besard
|MC
|MC
|MC
|48
|13
|Espen Kofstad
|MC
|47
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Stephen Gallacher
|55
|MC
|MC
|66
|Justin Harding
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Amarin R Kraivixien
|24
|Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen
|42
|MC
|MC
|Sam Jones
|MC
|42
|MC
|MC
|68
|Joshua Berry
|MC
|23
|MC
|MC
|12
|Nicklaus Chiam
|Haydn Barron
|20
|64
|9
|43
|Jack Davidson
|MC
|13
|MC
|Andrew Wilson
|MC
|MC
|70
|23
|Benjamin Rusch
|MC
|50
|70
|Garrick Porteous
|MC
|50
|49
|Nicolo Galletti
|11
|73
|Lauri Ruuska
|MC
|MC
|MC
|James Nicholas
|MC
|12
|42
|55
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|MC
|74
|Joshua Yap
|Irvyn Tan
|Player
|2023
|2015
|Matthieu Pavon
|6
|Shane Lowry
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|Thriston Lawrence
|MC
|Rikuya Hoshino
|MC
|Jordan Smith
|17
|Zander Lombard
|6
|Keita Nakajima
|Yannik Paul
|34
|Adrian Otaegui
|30
|Ewen Ferguson
|MC
|Tom McKibbin
|12
|Joost Luiten
|Sebastian Soderberg
|MC
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|Callum Shinkwin
|Romain Langasque
|63
|Grant Forrest
|6
|Daniel Hillier
|MC
|Dan Bradbury
|34
|Julien Guerrier
|38
|Richard Mansell
|6
|Matthew Southgate
|12
|Jesper Svensson
|Matteo Manassero
|Richie Ramsay
|55
|Calum Hill
|67
|Daniel Brown
|38
|Maximilian Kieffer
|MC
|Jeff Winther
|23
|Shubhankar Sharma
|54
|Aaron Cockerill
|Sean Crocker
|Frederic LaCroix
|Ugo Coussaud
|Matthew Jordan
|17
|Gavin Green
|MC
|Todd Clements
|49
|Scott Jamieson
|23
|Hurly Long
|30
|Darius Van Driel
|MC
|Marcus Helligkilde
|17
|Paul Waring
|6
|Guido Migliozzi
|Jordan Gumberg
|Louis De Jager
|MC
|Ockie Strydom
|1
|Eddie Pepperell
|MC
|Jens Dantorp
|MC
|Matthew Baldwin
|MC
|Julien Brun
|12
|Alejandro Del Rey
|3
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|23
|Andy Sullivan
|17
|Dale Whitnell
|12
|Marcel Schneider
|3
|Casey Jarvis
|David Ravetto
|23
|Masahiro Kawamura
|MC
|MC
|Niklas Norgaard Moller
|38
|JaydenTreySchaper
|MC
|Manuel Elvira
|Jason Scrivener
|Adri Arnaus
|MC
|David Law
|Sam Bairstow
|Daan Huizing
|Simon Forsstrom
|58
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|49
|Renato Paratore
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|David Micheluzzi
|Marco Penge
|Johannes Veerman
|MC
|Oliver Bekker
|Hao Tong Li
|MC
|Ricardo Gouveia
|Andrea Pavan
|Taichi Kho
|MC
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Francesco Laporta
|Jeong-Woo Ham
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|MC
|Lorenzo Scalise
|Jeong Weon Ko
|MC
|Edoardo Molinari
|Max Rottluff
|James Morrison
|MC
|Brandon Stone
|Marcus Kinhult
|MC
|Matthias Schwab
|Adam Blomme
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|Lukas Nemecz
|Max McGreevy
|Ashun Wu
|12
|Ross Fisher
|49
|Gunner Wiebe
|MC
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|49
|Tom Vaillant
|Jaco Prinsloo
|Joel Girrbach
|Bernd Wiesberger
|Frederik Schott
|MC
|Will Enefer
|Rhys Enoch
|Alexander Knappe
|34
|Chase Hanna
|42
|Stuart Manley
|Pieter Moolman
|Michael Hendry
|Filippo Celli
|Deyen Lawson
|Tom Lewis
|Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|65
|Gu Xin Chen
|MC
|Andrew Martin
|Sebastian Friedrichsen
|Sung Hoon Kang
|Ratchanon TK Chantananuwat
|MC
|Tom Power Horan
|Paul Casey
|Jonas Blixt
|John Lyras
|Matthis Besard
|Espen Kofstad
|Stephen Gallacher
|Justin Harding
|Amarin R Kraivixien
|60
|Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen
|Sam Jones
|Joshua Berry
|Nicklaus Chiam
|Haydn Barron
|Jack Davidson
|Andrew Wilson
|Benjamin Rusch
|Garrick Porteous
|Nicolo Galletti
|Lauri Ruuska
|James Nicholas
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|Joshua Yap
|Irvyn Tan
