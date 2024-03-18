Porsche Singapore Classic 2024: Form stats for this week's DP World Tour event

Undulating fairways and greens, plus lots of sand

Tournament and Course Notes

• Known locally as 'The Beast', Laguna National's Classic Course is one of Singapore's premier golfing venues. This parkland layout has undulating fairways and putting surfaces, along with plenty of sand, a handful of dog-legs, while water comes into play on 10 holes;

• Opened in 1993, the Classic Course has undergone two upgrades during the past 14 years. Located close to Singapore's east coast, the course was given its first redesign in 2010;

• Seven years later it had further 'surgery' which yielded the creation of two new holes, while a number of others were comprehensively renovated and re-routed;

• The refurbished venue hosted last year's Singapore Classic, as the DP World Tour returned to Laguna National for the first time in nine years.

• Prior to last year, all previous European Tour events at Laguna National had been held on the club's Masters Course.

Good Current Form

With very little 'Course Form' for guidance, it's worth focusing more on 'Current Form'.

Shane Lowry 15/28.50 appears to be running into some decent form, having posted a trio of top-20 finishes on the PGA Tour since early March.

This includes a brace of T5s, plus a tie-for-19th at Sawgrass on Sunday.

This week's top-seed is Frenchman Matthieu Pavon 16/117.00, who tied-sixth at Laguna National last year and was a winner in San Diego during January.

Jordan Smith 20/121.00, runner-up on his most recent start in South Africa two weeks ago, tied-17th over the Classic Course in February 2023.

The consistent Scot Ewen Ferguson 25/126.00 must be considered a decent e/w option in such a mediocre field as this.

So far this year, the 27-year-old Glaswegian has posted six top-25 finishes from seven outings.

Among the entries this week is Paul Casey 16/117.00, who is currently a member of the Saudi-backed LIV Tour.

The 46-year-old is ranked outside the top 800 at present, but his form on the LIV Tour this year has been pretty good.

In four starts, there have been three top-dozen finishes, highlighted by a play-off defeat in Hong Kong on March 10th.

Finally, Richard Mansell 28/129.00 makes his first start in six weeks, following back-to-back top-10s in the Middle East.

The 27-year-old Englishman tied-sixth on his Laguna National debut 12 months ago.

