150/1 151.00 Moore can make strong start says Dave Tindall

279/1 280.00 Lingmerth sees Steve target another big win

80/1 81.00 is good price for Todd at course he should enjoy

Steve Rawlings: "This is most definitely an event for outsiders - and Herman was the third 1000.0 chance to win in 11 years following Arjun Atwal in 2010 and Davis Love III in 2015.

"With length off the tee an irrelevance, this is somewhere the oldies can really shine. As already mentioned, Snead is the oldest ever PGA Tour winner and when Love won here in 2015, he became the third oldest to win on the PGA Tour. Herman was 42 when he lifted the trophy in 2020...

"There's been plenty of support for course specialist, Russell Henley, and I'm not in the least bit surprised. He has Sedgefield numbers reading 46-MC-31-9-7-5 so after a slow start he's now the man to beat and he really should have this title tucked away already.

"Henley held a clear lead after rounds one, two and three in 2021 before falling one short of the six-man playoff when he shot 71 in round four and he finished fifth 12 months ago having sat tied for 23rd after day one.

"Henley's straight driving is made for the venue (currently ranks first for DA on the PGA Tour) and if we disregard his missed cut in the Open Championship last time out, he's been in fair form of late, finishing inside the top-20 in five of his eight starts since his excellent fourth in the US Masters."

Back Russell Henley @ 24.0 Bet now

Dave Tindall: "The American Ryan Moore posted a top 25 at the Canadian Open in June and tied 14th at the Barbasol three starts ago.

"Also seventh at Pebble Beach in February, this is one of the courses where we could see him make a mark again.

"During a run of five missed cuts out of six last year, Moore came to Sedgefield and finished tied 21st. In terms of this market, he was fifth after round one before going on to lead at halfway.

"Moore was also second after day one here in both 2018 and way back in 2009 when he went on to win the tournament, his first victory on the PGA Tour.

"It's a special place for him and given that he was second on the first-round leaderboard at the Barbasol last month, he looks worth a play at a massive 150/1 to challenge for FRL honours again here."

Back Ryan Moore each way @ 150/1 Bet now

Steve Rawlings: "In addition to his high finish at the Scottish Open, David Lingmerth, just like Hodges last week, is just outside automatic qualification for next week's FedEx St Jude.

"Hodges sat 73rd before the 3M Open and Lingmerth sits 74th so he needs a good week to get into the playoffs and that's more than feasible.

"Although he's never performed especially well here, with a 37th two years ago his best effort in five appearances, the fact that he's finished second at the Players Championship ten years ago on debut and sixth this year, suggests Sedgefield is a track that should suit the Swede.

"Lingmerth is one of the shorter hitters on Tour so there are plenty of places where he'll struggle to contend but this isn't one of them. As already mentioned, keeping it on the fairways is key around Sedgefield so the fact that he ranks 15th for Driving Accuracy is a huge plus."

Back David Lingmerth (1 U) @ 280.0 Bet now

Dave Tindall: "This is a week where form on correlating courses acts as a good guide. There are lots of them but one obvious theme is layouts where shorter-hitter thrives.

"Brendon Todd's big purple patch on the PGA Tour came in late 2019 when he won on back-to-back starts at the Mayakoba Golf Classic and the Bermuda Championship.

"They were achieved on short tracks with winning scores of 20-under and 24-under respectively. Todd's latest trip to North Carolina produced a tied eighth in the Wells Fargo at Quail Hollow a few months ago while he made the top 10 here in 2021 after finishing 65-66.

"Two starts ago he was runner-up in the John Deere Classic and since then he's made the top 50 in the Open Championship at Hoylake."

Back Brendon Todd e-w @ 80/1 Bet now

Andy Swales: "The smaller-than-average undulating greens slope from back to front, which makes them fairly receptive to approach shots;

"Although this tree-lined course has a number of ditches criss-crossing fairways early in the round, the only two sizeable water hazards arrive at 15 and 16;

"The average-winning 72-hole total at Sedgefield is 261.33, while six of the last seven tournaments have yielded winning scores of 260 or below. And another birdie-fest is predicted this week...

"Despite being currently outside the world's top 200, Chesson Hadley is a possible each-way contender this week. He tied-eighth at Sedgefield last year and was inside top-30 in Minnesota on Sunday."