Six of last seven champs had 72-hole totals of 260 or less

Chesson 125/1 126.00 could be decent higher-priced e/w option

Si Woo Kim 25/1 26.00 enjoys low-scoring layouts

Tournament Notes

• The race to qualify for the FedEx Cup Play-Offs reaches a conclusion this weekend;

• On Sunday evening, the leading 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings will be eligible to compete in the first of three Play-Off events taking place during August;

• This year's Play-Offs have been streamlined. Previously, the leading 125 golfers in the FedEx standings earned invitations to the opening Play-Off event. This has now been significantly reduced, with no cut after 36 holes;

• The remaining two Play-Off events will have field sizes of 50 (BMW Championship) and 30 (Tour Championship);

• This will be the 16th year in a row that the Wyndham Championship is being staged over the Ross Course at Sedgefield Country Club;

• All previous editions were also held during August;

• Sedgefield Country Club is situated around six miles south-west of Greensboro city centre.

Course Notes

• This lush, well-wooded parkland course has a rich history dating back to 1926;

• Designed by Donald Ross, the course underwent a $3m revamp ahead of its return to the PGA Tour schedule in 2008;

• Sedgefield had previously hosted a Tour event in 1976;

• Since the upgrade was carried out 15 years ago, further changes were made to putting surfaces which were switched from Bentgrass to Bermuda in 2012;

• The smaller-than-average undulating greens slope from back to front, which makes them fairly receptive to approach shots;

• Although this tree-lined course has a number of ditches criss-crossing fairways early in the round, the only two sizeable water hazards arrive at 15 and 16;

• The average-winning 72-hole total at Sedgefield is 261.33, while six of the last seven tournaments have yielded winning scores of 260 or below. And another birdie-fest is predicted this week.

Stroke Averages



Lowest 12 At Sedgefield (2017-22)

Average .... (Rounds)

65.81: Webb Simpson (21)

66.38: Sung Jae Im (16)

66.83: Russell Henley (18)

66.85: Billy Horschel (20)

67.00: Ryan Armour (18)

67.33: Denny McCarthy (18)

67.50: Byeong Hun An (10)

67.50: Chris Kirk (12)

67.50: Rory Sabbatini (22)

67.53: Si Woo Kim (17)

67.55: Richy Werenski (20)

67.56: Ryan Moore (16)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

Sedgefield Top Tips: Six To Watch

Chesson Hadley 125/1126.00: Despite currently outside the world's top 200, is a possible each-way contender this week. Tied-eighth at Sedgefield last year, and inside top-30 in Minnesota on Sunday.

Russell Henley 22/123.00: Seems to do well at venues where a hot putter is perhaps the most important tool in the bag. Top-10s at Sedgefield last three years.

Billy Horschel 50/151.00: Was the Wyndham runner-up three years ago. The experienced American posted a year's best stroke-play finish of tied-13th at the weekend.

Sung Jae Im 18/119.00: All four previous visits have yielded top-25 finishes, including three T10s.

Si Woo Kim 25/126.00: The Korean has occupied all three positions on the Sedgefield podium and tasted victory at Waialae - which is another low-scoring venue - back in January.

Denny McCarthy 28/129.00: The consistent 30-year-old still awaits his maiden PGA Tour victory. Four top-eight finishes from his most recent eight starts.

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves