125/1 126.00 Chesson Hadley has special memories here

28/1 29.00 In-form J.T. Poston can win this for a second time

80/1 81.00 Brendon Todd looks overpriced

After a six-shot win for Brian Harman in the Open Championship and a seven-stroke success for Lee Hodges in the 3M Open, it's been a surreal couple of weeks on the PGA Tour.

What do we get here then, an eight-shot victory for Patrick Rodgers?

The Wyndham Championship is once again the final event of the FedEx Cup regular season but this year the stakes are even higher.

There was some wriggle room when the top 125 made it into the Playoffs but this time only the top 70 go through to the opener: the FedEx St. Jude Championship which starts next week.

That means no coasting for Shane Lowry (76), Justin Thomas (79) or Adam Scott (81). They have to deliver this week.

Sedgefield Country Club is a Donald Ross par 70 measuring 7,131 yards which tends to produce course horses.

Webb Simpson will provide the ultimate test of punters' faith in that angle. He has finishes here of 1st, 2nd, 2nd, 3rd, 3rd, 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th but since April his current form reads MC, 64th, MC, 52nd, MC.

Simpson has strong local connections having been born and raised in North Carolina. He also went to college here.

Chesson Hadley is another North Carolina native and I've had him on the radar for a few months now.

After five missed cuts out of six, he was the first-round leader in the Canadian Open and sixth at halfway, and that's sparked a run of five pay days out of six.

It includes a top 25 at the Rocket Mortgage while in the last two weeks he's posted tied sixth at the Barracuda Championship and 27th (pair of middle 66s) in last week's 3M Open.

He was 4th for SG: Approach at the 3M and 10th for Greens in Regulation at the Barracuda so his irons are looking strong.

Hadley's record in this event mirrors his current form: he struggled for a while but has now worked something out.

He's made his last five cuts, shooting a Friday 64 in 2019 and an opening 65 in 2020.

And the local man has really ramped it up in recent times. He closed with a superb 62 to take tied 15th in 2021 and fired a Sunday 64 to secure tied eighth last year.

"Well I'm like a millionth on the FedEx Cup," Hadley said in his turnaround week in Canada. It wasn't quite that but now he's 126th.

A big week here and he can crash the top 70 who advance.

The good news is, he's got some very notable history when it comes to pulling something out of the bag.

Last year's hot finish here secured his Playoff place when he was in danger of dropping out and he said after that final-round 64: "It was just a magic week again.

"You know, it's not a lot of fun playing from behind the eight-ball, so I was just inside the number and I played well enough to make the cut. A little bit of a shaky third round to finish.



"But to play the round I did today when I didn't really know what I needed to do but I knew if I played well, it wouldn't matter, to do that was huge under a lot of pressure. So I'm really, really happy with how things ended up."

But in 2021, his Sunday was even more dramatic. Hadley had a hole-in-one, went out in 29 and his 62 secured the 125th and final Playoff slot.

"It's unbelievable how every year it comes down to one shot," Hadley said later.

Special things happen to him in this event. Let's hope that trend continues.

Back Chesson Hadley each way @ 125/1126.00 Bet now

The case for J.T. Poston is a very obvious one.

But given that his credentials are laid out in front of us, the 28/129.00 looks more than acceptable.

Let's start with current form as he's one of the hottest players in the field.

Poston was sixth at the John Deere Classic, showed his versatility by occupying that same position in the Scottish Open and then took tied 41st at the Open Championship.

He'd missed the cut on his Open debut at St Andrews and and it wasn't far off Poston's best Major finish: tied 34th in this year's Masters.

Last week, the 30-year-old finished runner-up at the 3M Open.

Poston has won twice on the PGA Tour: here at Sedgefield in 2019 (22-under) and again at the 2022 John Deere (21-under). As an aside, he shot a 62 on the way to both wins.

But the main point to take is that he's a course horse type and, on the evidence of the Wyndham and the John Deere, they're on tracks where you need to shoot 20 or so under.

A hot putter - Poston has ranked 10th, 3rd and 2nd for SG: Putting in his last three regular PGA Tour events - increases the chances of that and he was also 7th for SG: Approach last week.

That strong recent play has taken him to 49th in the FedEx Cup standings but only the top 50 continue on to the BMW Championship so this is no time to take his foot off the gas.

At the frontish end of the market, he looks the one with the most solid credentials.

Back J.T. Poston each way @ 28/129.00 Bet now

This is a week where form on correlating courses acts as a good guide.

There are lots of them but one obvious theme is layouts where shorter-hitter thrives.

Todd's big purple patch on the PGA Tour came in late 2019 when he won on back-to-back starts at the Mayakoba Golf Classic and the Bermuda Championship.

They were achieved on short tracks with winning scores of 20-under and 24-under respectively.

Todd's latest trip to North Carolina produced a tied eighth in the Wells Fargo at Quail Hollow a few months ago while he made the top 10 here in 2021 after finishing 65-66.

Two starts ago he was runner-up in the John Deere Classic and since then he's made the top 50 in the Open Championship at Hoylake.

Todd missed his first six cuts at the John Deere which adds significance to that second place while his quotes at TPC Deere Run were worth noting too.

"I had a pretty productive week last week in Detroit. Felt like I shored up a few things in my game.

"Then I have a new caddie this week, David Clark, and he has brought really positive energy, a little more structure to my practice, my preparation for the tournament. Worked hard on my wedges and the rhythm of my golf swing, and those are two things I'm relying on a lot out there.

"I think the rhythm has helped me off the tee. I've hit all but five fairways, and I think three or four of those have been in the first cut, so driving it really well.

"Wedges have been decent. The putter has heated up a little bit. I went back to a Scotty Cameron Newport 2.25, and that's rolling it really good. Seeing the lines pretty well here."

One of the Tour's straighest hitters (10th in Driving Accuracy), he's also 3rd for SG: Around The Green, 20th in SG: Putting and 31st for Birdie Average. All that seems a good recipe for success this week.

Finally, he's a healthy 42nd in the FedEx Cup standings which shows his price looks inflated.