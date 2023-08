39/1 40.00 is the price as Steve backs Mac

Steve Rawlings: "The driver stays in the bag for most of the holes and neither the Driving Distance nor the Driving Accuracy stats are much use, as demonstrated perfectly by last year's victor, Thriston Lawrence, who ranked 59th for DD and 70th for DA!

"Accuracy is slightly more important than power however and Matthew Fitzpatrick ranked first for Driving Accuracy in 2018 and 16th when he won in 2017 and the 2021 winner, Rasmus Hojgaard, ranked second for D.A.

"The 2019 winner, Sebastian Soderberg, only ranked 33rd for Greens In Regulation but Lawrence ranked 11th, Hojgaard ranked third two years ago, and the first and second in 2018, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Lucas Bjerregaard, ranked second and first for GIR. And that's the key stat...

"I couldn't ignore Robert MacIntyre at 40.0m so I'm reluctantly leaving out Wallace from the start. MacIntyre hasn't guaranteed his place on the European Ryder Cup team, but I'd be gobsmacked if he doesn't tee it up in Rome.

"He's a winner at the venue, and he's done enough lately to make the team, whether he secures the final spot on the European Points List or not. I wouldn't be surprised if that had been communicated to him by the captain, Luke Donald.

"MacIntyre has played here twice and he's yet to make the weekend, so that's a huge negative, but he ranked third for Scrambling when finishing second to Rory McIlroy at the Scottish Open and first last week in the Czech Masters when finishing fourth."

Matt Cooper: "Shubhankar Sharma's breakthrough win on the DP World Tour came at the wooded Randpark GC in Johannesburg and soon after he won at tight Saujana in Malaysia.

"Remember that a few weeks later he led the WGC Mexico Championship at the tight Chapultepec in Mexico City after 36 and 54 holes before finishing ninth.

"Since then he has been sixth at short and tight Hong Kong in late 2018, third after 54 holes at Wentworth in 2019, third at altitude in Madrid in late 2021, the halfway leader of the Kenya Open in early 2022 and second in Sun City last November.

"His course form doesn't look great at first glance (MC-50-MC) but he was just three back of the 54-hole lead in that middle effort. Recalling that excellent performance in the Open in his last start, with plenty of good form at spots similar to Crans, I really like him at three figures."

Steve Rawlings: "The South African isn't in great form at present and he was disappointing when missing the cut at the Czech Masters last week but he's just too prolific to ignore at a triple-figure price at a venue at which he's already won.#

"Lawrence had an inauspicious start on the DP World Tour, missing 15 of his first 21 cuts but he's won four of his last 46 starts and on three occasions he's won when seemingly hopelessly out of form.

"His first victory, at the Joburg Open in November 2021, came after a disqualification in his national open had been sandwiched between two missed cuts. Although his victory here 12 months ago came after an eight-place finish at the Czech Masters, he wasn't in great shape for his next two victories."

Dave Tindall: "Antoine Rozner has played plenty of strong golf in recent times, with only poor finishes stopping him cashing some very healthy cheques.

"But a Sunday slide down the leaderboard certainly wasn't the case here on debut in 2021 when the Frenchman fired a superb closing 62 to finished tied 13th.

"Last year he showed his liking for this quirky, twisting mountain track to an even greater extent when shooting laps of 64 and 65 on the way to a third-place finish.

"A first-round leader at the Korea Championship earlier this year, he was fourth after 18 holes in last month's Open Championship at Hoylake. From his 2pm tee-start, Rozner can get off to another fast start on a course where the same names crop up on the leaderboard year after year."

Andy Swales: "The course sits more than 4,000 feet above sea level, so the ball travels around 10% further than normal through this rarefied air. The course has reasonably small putting surfaces and steep surrounding slopes, which means the emphasis at Crans is on accuracy.

"It's important to avoid the many damaging slopes which can sweep the ball into tricky spots and sometimes oblivion. The tree-lined fairways are severely undulating - both uphill and downhill - and water comes into play on five holes, all of these on the back nine.

"The newest three water hazards were added during the winter of 2012-13. Having strong course management skills are particularly important at Crans-sur-Sierre...

"Yannick Paul, the accurate German is pushing for Ryder Cup selection and is currently just outside an automatic spot. Was 10th at Albatross on Sunday and makes his Crans-sur-Sierre debut this week. Is currently fifth in the DP World Tour's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green category, and 11th in both SG: Tee-to-Green and Scrambling."

