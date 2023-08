Defending champ worth sticking with

Trio chanced in the mountains

As highlighted in the preview, Matthew Fitzpatrick, who is bidding to win the title for a third time, is a worthy favourite to win the Omega European Masters.

I also thought Robert MacIntyre was very fairly priced at 40.039/1, but with the exception of Matt Wallace, I can't see any other value towards the head of the market, so it stands to reason that I like plenty of outsiders.

I've limited my column picks to three though and first up is the defending champion, Thriston Lawrence.

The South African isn't in great form at present and he was disappointing when missing the cut at the Czech Masters last week but he's just too prolific to ignore at a triple-figure price at a venue at which he's already won.

Lawrence had an inauspicious start on the DP World Tour, missing 15 of his first 21 cuts but he's won four of his last 46 starts and on three occasions he's won when seemingly hopelessly out of form.

His first victory, at the Joburg Open in November 2021, came after a disqualification in his national open had been sandwiched between two missed cuts. Although his victory here 12 months ago came after an eight-place finish at the Czech Masters, he wasn't in great shape for his next two victories.

He won the South African Open in December last year, having finished 41st and 33rd in his two previous starts and, when he won the BMW International Open in June, he had form figures reading MC-42-MC-38-14-52-MC.

So I'm not going to worry that his four appearances since that win have yielded form figures reading 39-MC-74-MC.

Matt Cooper is keen on his chances this week and so am I at a ridiculously big 110.0109/1 on the Exchange.

On a similar theme, I'm happy to chance the prolific Spaniard, Pablo Larrazabal, who's seeking his fifth win in 35 starts. He's already finished seventh and 16th here previously and there may be a strange reason why the course suits him.

I can't really see why the two venues might correlate but it's interesting to note how many players have won this event as well as the BMW International at Golfclub München Eichenried - a tournament Pablo's won twice.

In addition to Lawrence, who's won both events in the last 12 months, fellow South African, Ernie Els, has won at both venues and so too have European giants Thomas Bjorn, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Lee Westwood, and Sergio Garcia. And the likes of Martin Kaymer, Matt Fitzpatrick and even Andres Romero, have come close to winning at both tracks.

One could argue that's just a list of quality players that could rock up and win anywhere. To an extent that's true but the winning scores at the two tournaments are often very similar and now that Golfclub München Eichenried has matured, much like Crans, it isn't a course that needs to be overpowered.

After a sensational first round at the Czech Masters last week, Finland's Sami Valimaki did well to stick to the task all week to finish tied for fourth and he looks reasonably priced at in excess of 100/1101.00, as does the talented Italian, Guido Migliozzi, who I've always felt could take to this track.

For my final pick, however, I'm following Matt Cooper in again with India's Shubhankar Sharma, who we haven't seen since he finished a quite brilliant eighth in the Open Championship.

Matt lays out a great case for Sharma in his each-way column and all I can really add is that he ranked 13th for Driving Accuracy and second for Scrambling at Hoylake last time out. The second stat is particularly eye-catching given that's been the key stat at Crans for many a year.

