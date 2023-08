55.0 54/1 Fitzpatrick has course form to succeed

Steve Rawlings: "Abraham Ancer had just turned 30 when he won here in 2021 but Zalatoris won two days before his 26th birthday last year and five of the last seven winners have been in their 20s.

"We have to go back eight years to find the last triple-figure priced winner at TPC Southwind but historically, this has been a very good venue for outsiders and veterans.

"Now that the tournament played here is a FedEx Cup Playoff event, outsiders and veteran winners may be a thing of the past and the profile of the winners looks to be changing but it's a course that doesn't need to be overpowered so it's one that gives the older pros a bit of a chance...

"Matt Fitzpatrick has had a disappointing summer since winning at Hilton Head back in April so he's a risky play on current form but with course form figures reading 4-6-57-5, I'm happy to chance him at 55.0.

"The Sheffielder hasn't been at his best but seeing his brother, Alex, get off the mark on the Challenge Tour last week could be the boost he needs to get him back on track."

Dave Tindall: "Last year Sam Burns was seventh after 54 holes before slipping to 20th so clearly this is a course where he can shine.

"As well as a top 15 last week, Burns made the top 20 in the Scottish Open two starts earlier and has six top 20s since his Matchplay win.

"A sixth at Colonial is his best effort in that run so the 33/1 reflects that his form isn't as stellar over the last few months as some of his big-name rivals.

"But he was fifth at halfway in the Scottish Open last month and improved from 52nd after 36 holes to take 14th at the Wyndham on Sunday.

"Burns may be closer to another breakout performance than we think and three of his wins have come off finishes of 17th, 26th and 20th so last week's 14th could be offering a strong hint."

Steve Rawlings: "Born and raised in Alabama, Lee Hodges now resides in Athens, less than 200 miles from Memphis, so he'll be au fait with the heat and humidity and he fared quite nicely here on debut 12 months ago when he finished 13th.

"That was his best performance in seven months, since he'd finished ninth in the Honda Classic in February. His only other top-20 in-between those two efforts had been his 16th placed finish on debut at the 3M Open and he built on that performance quite nicely two weeks ago when he led after every round to hack up by seven!

"Hodges ranked first for Strokes Gained Tee-to-Green two weeks ago, seventh for another key stat here - Scrambling - and second for Putting Average.

He sensibly withdrew from last week's Wyndham following his wire-to-wire win in Minesota so should be nicely refreshed and I'm more than happy to get him onside again at 150.0 given he's no bigger than 100/1 on the High Street.

Dave Tindall: "Seamus Power made his mark early, enjoying a great run in October/November which included a win at the Bermuda Championship.

"A loss of form and an injury have hampered him but after a tied 13th in the John Deere Classic on his last start on American soil, the Irishman could be ready to thrive here again.

"The use of the word 'again' is deliberate as he was the first-round leader at TPC Southwind (St. Jude Classic) in the second of his three visits in 2018. That was due to a 65, a score he also signed for on day two of his debut a year earlier.

"Power was ninth after round one of the John Deere and 10th following the opening lap at Memorial three starts before that so let's take the 66/1 that he finds his rhythm early once more."

Andy Swales: This gently undulating tree-lined course was built on the site of a former dairy farm. The course was given a major facelift 19 years ago when the original Bentgrass putting surfaces were switched to Bermuda;

"They also narrowed many of the fairways, planted more than 100 new trees, added 15 bunkers and enlarged three ponds;

"A number of other modifications were made to the course in 2020. This included the renovation of all bunkers, while the seventh hole was extended by 15 yards, and the third fairway was moved 12 yards to the right;

"The greens at TPC Southwind are considerably smaller than the PGA Tour average, which is why accuracy will be a particularly vital currency this week. Precision driving and pin-point iron play is the key to success at Southwind."

"Jason Day, the former world No 1, is enjoying a comeback season on the PGA Tour. His victory in Texas during May was his first for five years, and he tees-up in Tennessee on the back of finishing joint runner-up at Royal Liverpool."