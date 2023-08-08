</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">FedEx St. Jude Championship Each-Way Tips: 33/1, 60/1 and 66/1 tips in Memphis</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/dave-tindall/">Dave Tindall</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-08-08">08 August 2023</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "FedEx St. Jude Championship Each-Way Tips: 33/1, 60/1 and 66/1 tips in Memphis", "name": "FedEx St. Jude Championship Each-Way Tips: 33/1, 60/1 and 66/1 tips in Memphis", "description": "It's the first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs and Dave Tindall has three bets to challenge for glory at TPC Southwind...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/fedex-st-jude-championship-each-way-tips-33-1-60-1-and-66-1-tips-in-memphis-070823-719.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/fedex-st-jude-championship-each-way-tips-33-1-60-1-and-66-1-tips-in-memphis-070823-719.html", "datePublished": "2023-08-08T11:02:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-08-08T11:16:00+01:00", "articleBody": "It's the first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs and Dave Tindall has three bets to challenge for glory at TPC Southwind... [33/1] Sam Burns is always dangerous on Bermuda greens [66/1] Lucas Glover can shine again after Wyndham joy [60/1] Byeong Hun An has current and course form It's a streamlined FedEx Cup Playoff opener this year with the field now 70 players instead of 125 for the first event of the three-tournament series. The top 50 at the end of this week's no-cut tournament advance to the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields near Chicago before the leading 30 battle it out for megabucks in the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake. Justin Thomas and Adam Scott were among those to miss out so, quiz question, which player is the only participant to have made every edition of the Playoffs since they started in 2007. Answer: Matt Kuchar. TPC Southwind in Memphis is a familar venue. It's a par 70 measuring 7,223 yards and features Zoysia fairways and smallish Bermuda greens. A rainy Wednesday will soften those putting surfaces while there could be some testing 15mph winds on Thursday. Brian Harman, Lucas Glover and Sepp Straka all made the top four last year. That seemed unusual at the time although, in hindsight, perhaps it was a sign of what was to come from the underrated trio. Sam Burns @ [33/1] This is not to pick on Tommy Fleetwood - a superb golfer and a lovely man - but the Englishman is 28/1 to take victory this week despite never having won on the PGA Tour. Sam Burns has won five times at this level since May 2021 and yet is five points bigger at 33s. Burns enjoyed two-win seasons in both 2021 and 2022. Another victory before this one is completed and he can extend that sequence to a third year. That would be quite an achievement. Four of those five victories - including May's WGC Match Play - came on Bermuda greens and that's what he takes on again this week. It's clearly his favoured surface and last week's 14th place in the Wyndham Championship where he shot 65-67 on the weekend and ranked 5th for SG: Putting on Sunday was his fifth top 15 finish on his last six starts on Bermuda greens. But how about these particular ones? Well, two years ago Burns finished runner-up in this event and ended the week ranked 2nd for SG: Putting after picking up 6.301 shots on the greens. He shot 64s in rounds two and four to make a playoff but lost out to Mexico's Abraham Ancer. He was left to rue a double bogey at 13 and a putt in the playoff that lipped out. Last year Burns was seventh after 54 holes before slipping to 20th so clearly this is a course where he can shine. As well as a top 15 last week, Burns made the top 20 in the Scottish Open two starts earlier and has six top 20s since his Matchplay win. A sixth at Colonial is his best effort in that run so the 33/1 reflects that his form isn't as stellar over the last few months as some of his big-name rivals. But he was fifth at halfway in the Scottish Open last month and improved from 52nd after 36 holes to take 14th at the Wyndham on Sunday. Burns may be closer to another breakout performance than we think and three of his wins have come off finishes of 17th, 26th and 20th so last week's 14th could be offering a strong hint. Back Sam Burns each way @ [33/1] Bet now Lucas Glover @ [66/1] Lucas Glover acted out the perfect victory scene in last week's Wyndham Championship. He holed a putt to secure a two-shot win and then had his kids scamper onto the green to give him a hug. "Daddy, you've won!" Perhaps the emotion of all that will see him disappear back into the pack this week. But another scenario is that having secured his place in the Playoffs at the last moment and with little time to reflect on the victory, he'll get straight back on the horse and gallop into contention again. On the numbers, there's everything to suggest that the former US Open champion can excel once more. Stats at TPC Southwind show that Strokes Gained: Tee To Green is the best predictor and, within that, SG: Approach more important than Off The Tee or Around The Green. Glover ranked 1st for both Tee To Green and Approach when taking victory at the Wyndham Championship. He was also 1st in those same two categories two starts earlier at the Barbasol Championship. Quite simply, Glover is one of the most in-form players in the field this week and yet he's out at [66/1]. Since the start of July, he's posted a win, a fourth, a fifth and a sixth. That's brilliant golf even though the fields weren't as stacked as this. But let's not forget that the 43-year-old shot 65-68-69-66 to finish third here last year. Yes, he has course form too. Also 23rd in Par 4 Scoring - another good stat to look at here given that it's a par 70 - Glover is 1st for Proximity this season, 7th in Driving Accuracy and crucially, as it's been a huge weakness in the past, he's transformed his performances on the greens after switching to a broomstick putter. Glover has ranked in the top 15 for Strokes Gained Putting in three of his last five events and gained 4.880 strokes on the Bermuda greens when winning at Sedgefield. The difference has been incredible. Speaking after that Wyndham win and looking forward to this week, he said: "Last time I played Memphis I played very well, so excited to get back there. "I think it's one of the more underrated courses on the Tour, nobody ever talks about TPC Southwind. It's really good, good test. Changed a lot when they went to Bermuda greens." With the new putter rewarding his high-class long game, Glover can thrive again. Back Lucas Glover each way @ [66/1] Bet now Byeong Hun An @ [60/1] Firstly, a couple with local connections. Stephan Jaeger went to college in Tennessee and now lives here. He's racked up three top 15s and two other top 35s in his last five PGA Tour events. Recent 3M Open winner Lee Hodges also lives in these parts and shot bookend 65s when tied 13th here last year. But I'll side with another in-form player; one who has a similar profile to Glover. Byeong Hun An is down at 124th on the SG: Putting stats but he's recorded positive figures in each of his last four events. That turnaround was highlighted last week when he ranked 7th for SGP, picking up nearly six shots on the greens. Add that to his stellar long game - he's 19th for SG: Tee To Green this year and ranked 4th for Approach at the Wyndham - and the results are jumping off the page. An was third in the Scottish Open after opening with a 61, banked tied 23rd at Hoylake (his best showing in nine starts at The Open Championship) and followed that with second place at last week's Wyndham Championship. That hotstreak has elevated him to 37th in the FedEx Cup standings but he still needs a push to grab his place in the top 30 who contest the season-ending Tour Championship. On that very subject, he said last week: "Yeah, so that was my goal, I guess, all my career. I never made it to East Lake. "That was my goal for the year. And then I played just really steady golf all year, I think. Didn't really have a really good finish until the Scottish and today, I guess. But, you know, it's trending. That's what me and my coach say, it's trending. "Feel like the tee to green's been very solid. I've been putting it great the last couple months. So everything seems like it's clicking. "I feel I'm playing the best golf right now and hopefully it gets better from here." This is just his third visit to TPC Southwind but he made a real impression on his last start in 2020. An fired rounds of 68-65-66 to sit second after 54 holes. It went awry on Sunday when he dropped to 12th spot but that was just two shots behind second place. The 31-year-old from Seoul, who once won the prestigious BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth by a mighty six shots, is 23rd in Par 4 Scoring this year and has been showing off a stellar short game: 4th for SG: Around The Greens. Everything looks in place for him to show up strongly again at [60/1]. Back Byeong Hun An @ [60/1] Bet now", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Sam Burns - 1280.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Sam Burns - 1280.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Sam Burns - 1280.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Dave Tindall", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/dave_tindall" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Sam Burns - 1280.728x485.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Sam Burns - 1280.450x300.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Sam Burns - 1280.600x400.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Sam Burns - 1280.728x485.jpg 728w" alt="American Sam Burns"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Sam Burns can win again</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977216">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-fedex-st-jude-championship-2023/12604990?selectedMixedItem=487530212" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-fedex-st-jude-championship-2023/12604990?selectedMixedItem=487530212">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=FedEx%20St.%20Jude%20Championship%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%2033%2F1%2C%2060%2F1%20and%2066%2F1%20tips%20in%20Memphis&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Ffedex-st-jude-championship-each-way-tips-33-1-60-1-and-66-1-tips-in-memphis-070823-719.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Ffedex-st-jude-championship-each-way-tips-33-1-60-1-and-66-1-tips-in-memphis-070823-719.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Ffedex-st-jude-championship-each-way-tips-33-1-60-1-and-66-1-tips-in-memphis-070823-719.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Ffedex-st-jude-championship-each-way-tips-33-1-60-1-and-66-1-tips-in-memphis-070823-719.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Ffedex-st-jude-championship-each-way-tips-33-1-60-1-and-66-1-tips-in-memphis-070823-719.html&text=FedEx%20St.%20Jude%20Championship%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%2033%2F1%2C%2060%2F1%20and%2066%2F1%20tips%20in%20Memphis" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><strong>It's the first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs and Dave Tindall has three bets to challenge for glory at TPC Southwind...</strong></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><b class="inline_odds" title="34.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">33/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">34.00</span></b> Sam Burns is always dangerous on Bermuda greens</h3> </li> <li> <h3><b class="inline_odds" title="67.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">66/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">67.00</span></b> Lucas Glover can shine again after Wyndham joy</h3> </li> <li> <h3><b class="inline_odds" title="61.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">60/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">61.00</span></b> Byeong Hun An has current and course form</h3> </li> <hr><p>It's a streamlined FedEx Cup Playoff opener this year with the field now 70 players instead of 125 for the first event of the three-tournament series.</p><p>The top 50 at the end of this week's no-cut tournament advance to the <span>BMW Championship at Olympia Fields near Chicago before the leading 30 battle it out for megabucks in the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake.</span></p><p><span>Justin Thomas and Adam Scott were among those to miss out so, quiz question, which player is the only participant to have made every edition of the Playoffs since they started in 2007. Answer: Matt Kuchar.</span></p><p><span>TPC Southwind in Memphis is a familar venue. It's a par 70 measuring 7,223 yards and features Zoysia fairways and smallish Bermuda greens. </span></p><p><span>A rainy Wednesday will soften those putting surfaces while there could be some testing 15mph winds on Thursday.</span></p><p><span>Brian Harman, Lucas Glover and Sepp Straka all made the top four last year. That seemed unusual at the time although, in hindsight, perhaps it was a sign of what was to come from the underrated trio.</span></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-fedex-st-jude-championship-2023/12604990?selectedMixedItem=487530212">Sam Burns @ <b class="inline_odds" title="34.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">33/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">34.00</span></b></a></h2><p></p><p>This is not to pick on Tommy Fleetwood - a superb golfer and a lovely man - but the Englishman is 28/1 to take victory this week despite never having won on the PGA Tour.</p><p>Sam Burns has won five times at this level since May 2021 and yet is five points bigger at 33s.</p><p>Burns enjoyed two-win seasons in both 2021 and 2022. Another victory before this one is completed and he can extend that sequence to a third year. That would be quite an achievement.</p><p>Four of those five victories - including May's WGC Match Play - came on Bermuda greens and that's what he takes on again this week.</p><p>It's clearly his favoured surface and last week's 14th place in the Wyndham Championship where he shot 65-67 on the weekend and ranked 5th for SG: Putting on Sunday was his fifth top 15 finish on his last six starts on Bermuda greens.</p><p>But how about these particular ones?</p><p>Well, two years ago Burns finished runner-up in this event and ended the week ranked 2nd for SG: Putting after picking up 6.301 shots on the greens.</p><p>He shot 64s in rounds two and four to make a playoff but lost out to Mexico's Abraham Ancer. He was left to rue a double bogey at 13 and a putt in the playoff that lipped out.</p><p>Last year Burns was seventh after 54 holes before slipping to 20th so clearly this is a course where he can shine.</p><p>As well as a top 15 last week, Burns made the top 20 in the Scottish Open two starts earlier and has six top 20s since his Matchplay win.</p><p>A sixth at Colonial is his best effort in that run so the 33/1 reflects that his form isn't as stellar over the last few months as some of his big-name rivals.</p><p>But he was fifth at halfway in the Scottish Open last month and improved from 52nd after 36 holes to take 14th at the Wyndham on Sunday.</p><p>Burns may be closer to another breakout performance than we think and three of his wins have come off finishes of 17th, 26th and 20th so last week's 14th could be offering a strong hint.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Sam Burns each way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="34.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">33/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">34.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-fedex-st-jude-championship-2023/12604990?selectedMixedItem=487530212" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-fedex-st-jude-championship-2023/12604990?selectedMixedItem=487530212">Lucas Glover @ <b class="inline_odds" title="67.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">66/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">67.00</span></b></a></h2><p></p><p>Lucas Glover acted out the perfect victory scene in last week's Wyndham Championship.</p><p>He holed a putt to secure a two-shot win and then had his kids scamper onto the green to give him a hug. "Daddy, you've won!"</p><p>Perhaps the emotion of all that will see him disappear back into the pack this week.</p><p>But another scenario is that having secured his place in the Playoffs at the last moment and with little time to reflect on the victory, he'll get straight back on the horse and gallop into contention again.</p><p>On the numbers, there's everything to suggest that the former US Open champion can excel once more.</p><p>Stats at TPC Southwind show that Strokes Gained: Tee To Green is the best predictor and, within that, SG: Approach more important than Off The Tee or Around The Green.</p><p>Glover ranked 1st for both Tee To Green and Approach when taking victory at the Wyndham Championship. He was also 1st in those same two categories two starts earlier at the Barbasol Championship.</p><p>Quite simply, Glover is one of the most in-form players in the field this week and yet he's out at <b class="inline_odds" title="67.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">66/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">67.00</span></b>.</p><p>Since the start of July, he's posted a win, a fourth, a fifth and a sixth. That's brilliant golf even though the fields weren't as stacked as this.</p><p>But let's not forget that the 43-year-old shot 65-68-69-66 to finish third here last year. Yes, he has course form too.</p><p>Also 23rd in Par 4 Scoring - another good stat to look at here given that it's a par 70 - Glover is 1st for Proximity this season, 7th in Driving Accuracy and crucially, as it's been a huge weakness in the past, he's transformed his performances on the greens after switching to a broomstick putter.</p><p>Glover has ranked in the top 15 for Strokes Gained Putting in three of his last five events and gained 4.880 strokes on the Bermuda greens when winning at Sedgefield. The difference has been incredible.</p><p>Speaking after that Wyndham win and looking forward to this week, he said: "Last time I played Memphis I played very well, so excited to get back there.</p><p>"I think it's one of the more underrated courses on the Tour, nobody ever talks about TPC Southwind. It's really good, good test. Changed a lot when they went to Bermuda greens."</p><p>With the new putter rewarding his high-class long game, Glover can thrive again.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Lucas Glover each way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="67.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">66/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">67.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-fedex-st-jude-championship-2023/12604990?selectedMixedItem=487530212" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-fedex-st-jude-championship-2023/12604990?selectedMixedItem=487530212">Byeong Hun An @ <b class="inline_odds" title="61.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">60/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">61.00</span></b></a></h2><p></p><p>Firstly, a couple with local connections.</p><p>Stephan Jaeger went to college in Tennessee and now lives here. He's racked up three top 15s and two other top 35s in his last five PGA Tour events.</p><p>Recent 3M Open winner Lee Hodges also lives in these parts and shot bookend 65s when tied 13th here last year.</p><p>But I'll side with another in-form player; one who has a similar profile to Glover.</p><p>Byeong Hun An is down at 124th on the SG: Putting stats but he's recorded positive figures in each of his last four events.</p><p>That turnaround was highlighted last week when he ranked 7th for SGP, picking up nearly six shots on the greens.</p><p>Add that to his stellar long game - he's 19th for SG: Tee To Green this year and ranked 4th for Approach at the Wyndham - and the results are jumping off the page.</p><p>An was third in the Scottish Open after opening with a 61, banked tied 23rd at Hoylake (his best showing in nine starts at The Open Championship) and followed that with second place at last week's Wyndham Championship.</p><p>That hotstreak has elevated him to 37th in the FedEx Cup standings but he still needs a push to grab his place in the top 30 who contest the season-ending Tour Championship.</p><p>On that very subject, he said last week: "Yeah, so that was my goal, I guess, all my career. I never made it to East Lake.</p><p>"That was my goal for the year. And then I played just really steady golf all year, I think. Didn't really have a really good finish until the Scottish and today, I guess. But, you know, it's trending. That's what me and my coach say, it's trending.</p><p>"Feel like the tee to green's been very solid. I've been putting it great the last couple months. So everything seems like it's clicking.</p><p>"I feel I'm playing the best golf right now and hopefully it gets better from here."</p><p>This is just his third visit to TPC Southwind but he made a real impression on his last start in 2020.</p><p>An fired rounds of 68-65-66 to sit second after 54 holes. It went awry on Sunday when he dropped to 12th spot but that was just two shots behind second place.</p><p>The 31-year-old from Seoul, who once won the prestigious BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth by a mighty six shots, is 23rd in Par 4 Scoring this year and has been showing off a stellar short game: 4th for SG: Around The Greens.</p><p>Everything looks in place for him to show up strongly again at <b class="inline_odds" title="61.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">60/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">61.00</span></b>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Byeong Hun An @ <b class="inline_odds" title="61.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">60/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">61.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-fedex-st-jude-championship-2023/12604990?selectedMixedItem=487530212" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-fedex-st-jude-championship-2023/12604990?selectedMixedItem=487530212">Back Sam Burns each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="34.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">33/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">34.00</span></b></a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-fedex-st-jude-championship-2023/12604990?selectedMixedItem=487530212">Back Lucas Glover each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="67.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">66/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">67.00</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-fedex-st-jude-championship-2023/12604990?selectedMixedItem=487530212">Back Byeong Hun An each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="61.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">60/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">61.00</span></b></a></p></p> </div> </div> Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change. href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=FedEx%20St.%20Jude%20Championship%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%2033%2F1%2C%2060%2F1%20and%2066%2F1%20tips%20in%20Memphis&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Ffedex-st-jude-championship-each-way-tips-33-1-60-1-and-66-1-tips-in-memphis-070823-719.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Ffedex-st-jude-championship-each-way-tips-33-1-60-1-and-66-1-tips-in-memphis-070823-719.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Ffedex-st-jude-championship-each-way-tips-33-1-60-1-and-66-1-tips-in-memphis-070823-719.html" target="_blank" More Golf Bets sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Each-Way Betting</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Find Me A 100 Winner</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/">First Round Leader</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/">Three-Ball Tips</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/liv-golf/">LIV Golf</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/">FedEx Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/">News</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/">Tournament Reports</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a 