Winning back-to-back events is far from easy but it's certainly not impossible.

Only last week Celine Boutier followed up her first major success at the Evian Championship with a victory at the Scottish Open and year-after-year we see players winning on back-to-back starts on the PGA Tour.

Jon Rahm is the only man to achieve the feat so far this season but Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau and Scottie Scheffler all won at least twice in-a-row last year and back-to-back winners are fairly common when we get to this time of the year.

Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau have both won two Playoff events in-a-row recently and it's not that long ago that Brendon Todd almost won three PGA Tour events in-a-row so I'm quite happy to leave a few chips on the table on local lad, Lee Hodges, who won very comfortably for the column a fortnight ago.

Born and raised in Alabama, Hodges now resides in Athens, less than 200 miles from Memphis, so he'll be au fait with the heat and humidity and he fared quite nicely here on debut 12 months ago when he finished 13th.

That was his best performance in seven months, since he'd finished ninth in the Honda Classic in February. His only other top-20 in-between those two efforts had been his 16th placed finish on debut at the 3M Open and he built on that performance quite nicely two weeks ago when he led after every round to hack up by seven!

Hodges ranked first for Strokes Gained Tee-to-Green two weeks ago, seventh for another key stat here - Scrambling - and second for Putting Average.

He sensibly withdrew from last week's Wyndham following his wire-to-wire win in Minesota so should be nicely refreshed and I'm more than happy to get him onside again at 150.0149/1 given he's no bigger than 100/1101.00 on the High Street.

Hodges looks a fantastic price in the place markets too. The 11/43.70 available with the Sportsbook for a top-20 finish is far and away the industry best and 15/82.84 about him finishing inside the top-30 looks extremely generous.

As highlighted in the preview, first timers have a very good record at TPC Southwind, so I was keen to get a course debutant onside.

Only seven players in the 70 strong line-up haven't played here before and the best candidate of the seven looks to be the highly-talented Belgian, Thomas Detry.

Without a win on either the DP World or PGA Tour, Detry is far from fulfilling his potential but he arrives in Memphis having finished 13th in the Open Championship and 21st last week at the Wyndham, where he shot 64 in round three.

Many a European has taken to TPC Southwind immediately and in the last three years we've seen an Austrian (Sepp Straka) and an Englishman (Tom Lewis) finish runner-up at a huge price on debut.

Detry has ranked 12th and ninth for Scrambling in each of his last two starts and it's a shame his price has changed on the Sportsbook.

He was an industry best 150/1151.00 yesterday and that was worth taking with seven places up for grabs but that's understandably gone now so I'm backing him in the win and place markets separately.

It's very tempting to back him at 5/61.84 to finish inside the top-40 and it's rather bizarre that he's a shorter price than Hodges in the top-30 market (7/42.70 to Hodges' 15/82.84) so it's not easy to get him onside but he's slightly bigger than 7/24.40 for a top-20 finish on the Exchange and that's more than fair.

