Golf Tips: Our experts' best bets for AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The Punter's Preview: Former winners and big priced outsiders chanced at Pebble

The PGA Tour takes in one of the world's finest venues this week and Steve 'The Punter' Rawlings is back with his detailed betting preview ahead of Thursday's start.

A disappointingly weak field of 156 will play two courses on Thursday and Friday - Spyglass Hill and Pebble Beach - before the post-cut contenders battle it out over the famous Pebble Beach Links over the weekend.

And Steve is keen on the chances of a former winner go well again...

Phil Mickelson isn't in great form but he's won this event five times previously and several times when seemingly in the wilderness so 70.069/1 is just too big to ignore. He traded at odds-on in the event last year and his event form figures over the last three years read 2-1-3.

Find Me a 100 Winner: Three off the tee worth punting at Pebble

Having already backed a number of outsiders as detailed in his main preview, Steve also is looking to make a profit by backing a trio of big-price golfers before the off in the hope that they can get into contention and trade much lower in-play.

Steve has this to say about one of his trio, Brian Gay...

Gay doesn't have a spectacular Pebble portfolio and he was only 38th last year but he was eighth in 2018 and seventh two years go and he's another that won't care a jot how blowy it gets.

Odds of 400.0399/1 are insulting for a five time PGA Tour winner who's tasted success as recently as November.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Each-Way Tips: Molinari to make hay in Monterey

After his 200/1 pick Matthew NeSmith landed some tasty place returns last week, Dave Tindall is here with three each-way selections for the Pebble Beach Pro-Am with eight places paid on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Dave says: "The Italian moved his family to the West Coast of America last year and he's been impressive in what are now his local events. The Italian posted T8 in The American Express and added T10 at the Farmers Insurance Open."

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2021: Course and current form guides

Andy Swales provides the key course information for this week's PGA event as well as looking at the players' form to decide who could be in contention.

He says: "Phil Mickelson, a five-time winner at Pebble, somehow saves his best performances for this event, even though the 50-year-old is no longer the force he once was. But don't rule out another T-10 this week."