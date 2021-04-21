Golf Tips: Best bets for Gran Canaria and New Orleans

Last week was golden for Betting.Betfair's golf tipsters - with winners at 125/1 and 50/1 - so find out where they're putting their money at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and Gran Canaria Open.

Gran Canaria Open: Rafa to enjoy home comforts

The Gran Canaria Open kicks off the three-week long Canary Islands Swing and Steve Rawlings fancies the tournament host to enjoy what looks like an easy test.

Steve says: "The only one I like towards the head of the market is the tournament host, Rafa Cabrera Bello. It's no coincidence that six of the last 14 European Tour events in Spain have been won by a high-class Spaniard and Rafa looks a very fair price at around 30.029/1.

"Miguel Angel Jimenez, Jon Rahm (twice) and Sergio Garcia (three times) have all won in Spain in the last decade and Rafa could easily join them at a venue he should know better than anyone.

"Rafa hasn't done anything of much note since finishing fourth in Abu Dhabi in January but he did at least sign off the Texas Open with a bogey-free four-under-par 68 last time out when finishing 44th."

Gran Canaria Open Each-Way Tips: Garrick's got a touch of club class

Matt Cooper correctly tipped John Catlin at 50/1 to win the Austrian Open last week so pay attention to his three each-way selections - with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places - for Gran Canaria this week.

Matt says: "Meloneras has three par-5s and that was the first light that went off regarding Higgo because the 21-year-old South African leads this year's scoring averages on the short holes. But his case stretches further than promising form and a fondness for the one regulation shot holes.

"His first win on the Sunshine Tour? It came in the Sun City Challenge in mid-2019 on the Gary Player course. First win in 2020? At Serengeti, a Jack Nicklaus Design track, typically modern in its construction of fairways and greens. A few weeks later he claimed a first win on the European Tour - where was it? At Royal Obidos, a classic Iberian resort coastal track in the Open de Portugal. He also finished third in the Cyprus Open at Aphrodite Hills, another course with a similar sort of MO.

"Nor was the fourth place last week a one off - it was his best finish of the year, but a fourth top 20 in five starts. I half-expected him to be priced in the lower 20s so I'll happily take 35/1. The left-hander is a superb prospect and this test looks ideal for him."

Gran Canaria Open First-Round Leader Tips: Campillo can start fast

Last week Dave Tindall landed a 125/1 winning bet on Stewart Cink at the RBC Heritage so it pays to listen to our man. This week, as the European Tour heads to Spain, he recommends three each-way picks to be First Round Leader.

Dave says: "Spaniard Campillo could well have played the course but, if not, he'll have encountered plenty like it in Spain so I'm hoping that will override some rather poor form which shows plenty of missed cuts.

"He was a decent T28 in Qatar at the start of March and he's done his best work on day one. Looking at his Thursday scores, he's fired in the 60s in three of his last four events and was T10 after 18 holes in Qatar three starts ago.

"There's enough there to have a punt at 80/1. Campillo heads out at 14:00 local time."

Gran Canaria Open: Form stats ahead of Thursday's opening round

The stunning Meloneras course on Gran Canaria's south coast makes its European Tour debut this week so check out the form stats supplied by Andy Swales.

Andy says: "With this week's event taking place near Gran Canaria's Atlantic coast, the ability to scramble well will be a major factor in deciding the outcome of the tournament. It's never easy to judge approach shots when conditions can quickly change.

"And with this in mind, American Kurt Kitayama 28.027/1 should be fancied again.

"His stats in two European Tour tables - Strokes Gained Around the Green and Scrambling - are favourable, and both of his Tour titles have come at venues which, like this week's course, have strong coastal influences."

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: English pair poised to contend

The PGA Tour takes in its only stroke play team event this week and our man fancies an English pair to thrive in the format. Read Steve's in-depth preview...

Steve says: "For now my only pick is the English pairing of Tyrrell Hatton and Danny Willett.

"Willett has never played here before and Hatton missed the cut on his only appearance in 2017, playing alongside Jamie Donaldson, but he has advanced from the group stage of the WGC Match Play twice and he was third in the RBC Heritage last year.

"Neither man is in sparking form but Hatton's 18th in the US Masters and Willett's 18th in the RBC Heritage last week are decent enough efforts and they appear to have the perfect combined skillsets. Hatton's approach play and scrambling figures are strong and Willett's putting nicely so I can see these two quirky characters clicking."





Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Form stats for this week's team event at TPC Louisiana

The PGA Tour travels to New Orleans for the innovative two-man team event at TPC Louisiana so get the key information and form stats from Andy Swales.

Andy says: "Two teams who have performed well together in the past are Kevin Kisner & Scott Brown; and Charley Hoffman & Nick Watney. Both pairs have a brace of top-10s in the bank, along with a wealth of experience.

"One other twosome which may be worth a look is Chez Reavie & Lucas Glover who are teaming up for the fourth time.

"Finally, in-form Billy Horschel and Louisiana-born Sam Burns are certainly to be taken seriously. Horschel is the only golfer to have won the Zurich Classic both as an individual event, and also a team competition."