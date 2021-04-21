Find Me a 100 Winner: Longshot Lombard too large a price to leave out

I wrote in the Gran Canaria Open preview that I had at least one outsider lined up for the column and that was Spain's Pep Angles.

The 125/1 with seven places with the Sportsbook looked a really nice price but unfortunately, the Racing Post's Steve Palmer thought the same and that price is long gone now. At 80/1, he's certainly not overpriced and he's now only 110.0109/1 on the exchange.

Given the market move, I'm not going to put him up as an official bet but do keep an eye on the market today. Layers often enter the market very late on Wednesdays and there's every chance he may drift out before the off.

Angles is fancied for several reasons. The Spanish have a decent record in their homeland and Angles has been successful there as recently as November, winning the Andalucía Challenge de Cadiz on the Challenge Tour.

Angles also caught the eye at the recent Kenya Open, where he finished eighth after a slow start (60th after round one), and his fourth-placed finish at the Rocco Forte Open in 2017, on a course that appears very similar to this week's venue, is another plus.

Another Spaniard whose price has collapsed, as recently as today, that I quite liked, is Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez. He was priced up at in excess of 200.0199/1 this morning but again, the price has gone.

He missed the cut in Austria last week, after a disastrous 80 in round one, but he hit 71 in round two and he was in fine form in Kenya last month, finishing fourth in the Kenya Open and 14th a week later in the Kenya Savannah Classic.

As highlighted in the preview, I fancy this will be a low scoring putting contest and that looks ideal for Rodriguez. Again, look out for a drift in the market as he'll be worth getting onside at 150.0149/1 plus, but he too is left out of the staking plan after the price crash and I'm going to war with just one in this event - South Africa's Zander Lombard.

Lombard's price too large to leave

Although a winner in his homeland on the Sunshine Tour, Zander Lombard is yet to win on the European Tour but he came really close to getting off the mark at the aforementioned Rocco Forte Open, where he lost a playoff to Alvaro Quiros and at 26, he's still got plenty of time to fulfil his immense potential.

Lombard's been out of form for some time but if his tied 24th in Austria last week, where he signed off with a six-under-par 66, is anything to go by he may just have found something and he's a juicy price at getting on for 300.0299/1.

Back Zander Lombard @ 280.0279/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Are Richy and Peter the perfect pairing?

The Massachusetts born and Florida based pairing of Richy Werenski and Peter Uihlein look an interesting team at the Zurich Classic of New Orleanshttps://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.182230844.

Since his fourth-placed finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, last year's Barracuda Championship winner, Werenski, has lost his way, missing his last three cuts but that doesn't unduly worry me given he's finished runner-up on the Korn Ferry Tour three times after a period of poor form. Once after a withdrawal and a missed cut, once after three missed cuts on the bounce and once after five weekends off in-a-row.

Werenski can clearly find something from out of the blue and playing alongside fellow Jupiter resident, the in-form Peter Uihlein, he might just find his feet this week.

Uihlein comfortably won the MGM Resorts Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour last week (by four strokes) and the last time he won on the Korn Ferry, he led after round one the following week so there's a chance these two can hit the ground running..

Back Werenski/Uihlein 2 u @ 130.0129/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter