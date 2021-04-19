The Punter's De-Brief: 125/1 Cink and 50/1 Catlin win on a golden week for Betting.Betfair tipsters

It's been a spectacular week for Betting.Betfair followers with Matt Cooper's each-way fancy, John Catlin, winning the Austrian Golf Open and Dave Tindall's pick, Stewart Cink, coasting to victory at the RBC Heritage.

Cink, who was generally a 240.0239/1 chance until Dave's tweet below on Tuesday night, went off at around half that price and he after he opened up with back-to-back eight-under-par 64s, he was never headed.

In the debate on whether to back someone if they've done well at the Masters, there's a player at the Heritage whose first 5 wins came the week after a major, including 2 here!



T12 at Augusta. His finishes in those majors before he won a week later: 13-28-17-17-14



Cink or swim? ? Dave Tindall (@DaveTindallgolf) April 13, 2021

The 47-year-old, who'd won the tournament back in 2000 and 2004, led by five after round two and he was still five in front with a round to go. And defeat never really looked likely.

Collin Morikawa's price dipped to around 3.55/2 when he gone to within four after he'd birdied the first but he bogeyed the easy par five second and it was left to the Argentine, Emiliano Grillo, to put some heat on Cink. He traded at below 8.07/1 when he got to within four at the turn but a three-putt bogey five at the 12th put an end to his challenge and Cink coasted home by four-strokes after a brilliant birdie two at the 17th.

It was a lot tighter in Austria where Catlin, a pre-event 50.049/1 chance, and Max Kieffer, a 130.0129/1 shot before the off, pulled clear of the filed with impressive front-nines.

Martin Kaymer, a pre-event 30.029/1 chance, who was matched at 1.981/1 during round three, and Spain's Alejandro Canizares, who were both in search of their first wins in seven years, began the final round tied for the lead, one ahead of Kieffer and two clear of Catlin but the writing was on the wall for the pair from very early on yesterday.

Kaymer played the first three holes in three-over-par and Canizares bogeyed the opening hole before making the turn in three-over! The former world number one rallied late on to finish alone in third, beaten by three and three clear of fourth, and Canizares finished tied for seventh.

My Bets

It's been a profitable week but it's been frustrating.

As highlighted in the In-Play Blog, I backed Catlin at the halfway stage and having layed Kieffer in-running at odds-on, once those two went clear of the rest it was very easy to trade to a healthy profit yesterday.

Long long way to go. Happy to take on Kieffer at odds-on and see what happens ? Steve Rawlings (@SteveThePunter) April 18, 2021

Those two had it between them for the last five or six holes before the playoff so it was just a case of going in and out on the pair as they shortened up and lengthen with no risk. Both hit a low of 1.21/5 before Catlin won at the fourth extra hole when poor Kieffer went into the water three times!

I'd began the RBC Heritage by laying everyone trading at 60.059/1 and below and had I just left the event alone after that, I'd have made a nice enough profit there too but unfortunately, I didn't. I layed the winner at halfway at 2.68/5. And I only did that because I took the decision to take Saturday night off - as detailed in the below quote from the In-Play Blog

"It's a tough decision to make. If Cink holds his head today and maintains his advantage, I'll be kicking myself for getting him in the book too early but if he flaps about today and comes back to the field, I'll be asking myself what on earth I was playing at not getting him in the book.

"Had I been around this evening to monitor the action then I'd probably wait and trade the event in-running but after a full-on week at Augusta last week, I'm going to crack open a beer or two and watch the F.A Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Manchester City."

Not the greatest decision I've ever made, especially given how I feel about football after last night's miserable announcement about a proposed Super League, but I needed a bit of a break and I was still able to trade to a small profit last night thanks to the early move in the market on Morikawa and Grillo's presence on the leaderboard.

We've got two events to enjoy again this week - the brand-new Gran Canaria Open on the European Tour and the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on the PGA Tour.

I'll be back tomorrow with the previews.

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter