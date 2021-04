The Punter's In-Play Blog: Classy Catlin can go in again

18:00 - April 16, 2021

The second round of the RBC Heritage is well underway but I'm going to leave the event alone for now.

As highlighted in the preview, I started the tournament by laying everyone trading at 60.059/1 and below at a combined price of 4/5 so it was always going to be a case of just letting the tournament develop before taking stock before round four.

As highlighted below, I did add four picks at huge prices after the preview had been published but my primary focus will be on the lay book.

Some incredible prices available on the @BetfairExchange at the RBC Heritage. Multiple PGA Tour winners, that have all won recently, on a course that suits at huge prices. Streb, Gay, Landry and Swafford all backed at massive prices. Gay 980! Swafford 1000! ? Steve Rawlings (@SteveThePunter) April 14, 2021

Over on the European Tour, Alejandro Canizares leads the Austrian Golf Open at the halfway stage but it's a tight leaderboard and a tough one to call. Here's the latest standings with prices to back at 17:55.

Alejandro Canizares -7 8.27/1

Martin Kaymer -6 4.84/1

John Catlin -6 5.95/1

Justin Walters -5 14.013/1

Max Kieffer -4 22.021/1

Jacques Kruyswijk 16.5

SSP Chawrasia -4 42.041/1

Richard Mansell -4 42.041/1

Joost Luiten -3 14.013/1

-3 and 40.039/1 bar

We've had ten previous renewals of the event at the Diamond Course and three halfway leaders have gone on to win but we've seen a couple of winners trailing by four, two trailed by five, and when Dylan Frittelli took the title in 2017, he sat tied for 13th and six adrift, so it's been a mixed bag.

The leader hasn't won since 2014 but he went eight years between his first and second European Tour titles and he won the second of the two, at the Trophee Hassan II, wire-to-wire. On that occasion, he led by a stroke after rounds one and two before he shot six clear in round three.

The 38-year-old Spaniard has led after rounds one and two this week but given the cold, tough conditions, it's hard to see him repeating the feat here tomorrow. He's led or co-led at halfway four times in his career and his win in Morocco was the only occasion he went on to win.

Sitting just one off the lead, pre-event 30.029/1 chance, Martin Kaymer, is clearly the man they all have to beat but it's also seven years since he last tasted success and he's not been remotely reliable in-contention since he threw away a ten-stroke lead at the Abu Dhabi Championship back in 2015.

Kaymer traded at a low of 1.34 1/3 before finishing third at the UK Championship at the end of August last year and he was second to John Catlin a week later in the Andalucía Masters at Valderrama, where he was matched in-running at just 1.26 1/4 .

This time ten years ago, the likable 36-year-old German was the number one player in the world but he's tumbled down the rankings and he sat outside the top-100 last week. It would be brilliant to see him win again to reignite his career but given how poor he's been in-the-mix, he looks readily opposable.

It's condensed field and we could witness one or two players muscling in on the action from off the pace but Matt Cooper's each-way fancy, Catlin, who got the better of Kaymer in Spain, looks the value at halfway.

The 30-year-old Californian played himself into contention twice last year and he carried off the trophy on both occasions. Odds of around 6.05/1 look more than fair.

Austrian Golf Open Pre-Event Selections:

Sam Horsfield @ 28.027/1

Masahiro Kawamura @ 70.069/1

Ashun Wu @ 85.084/1

In-Play Pick:

John Catlin @ 6.05/1

RBC Heritage Selections (added after preview published)

Robert Streb @ 770.0769/1

Andrew Landry @ 780.0779/1

Brian Gay @ 980.0979/1

Hudson Swafford @ 1000.0

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Austrian Open

Back Richard McEvoy 1 ½ u @ 220.0219/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.26/5

RBC Heritage

Back J.T Poston 2u @ 160.0159/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Back Patton Kizzire 1 ½ u @ 220.0219/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back Graeme McDowell 1u @ 450.0449/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

