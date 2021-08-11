Golf Tips: Best bets for Wyndham Championship and Cazoo Classic

Wyndham Championship: Rose can strike again at Sedgefield



The Wyndham Championship has been a great event for outsiders lately so read Steve Rawlings' in-depth preview and find out who he's backing this year.

Steve says: "It's a bit of a misconception that driving distance is of more importance than driving accuracy. Length is definitely important and there are certain courses where the short hitters just don't stand a chance but this is a track at which Driving Accuracy is most definitely a more important stat than Driving Distance.

"The last six winners here, starting with Davis Love III in 2015, have ranked 32nd, 51st, 71st. 25th, 51st and 51st for Driving Distance. This is NOT a bombers track, this is a course for the accurate types..."

"Having won gold in Rio five years ago, Justin Rose may well have been inspired by the staging of the very recent Olympics and he may also be inspired by the up-and-coming FedEx Cup playoffs given he won the FedEx Cup as recently as 2018.

"Having not played brilliantly since he contended again for a Green Jacket at Augusta and finished eighth in the USPGA Championship, Rose needs a good week given he's languishing in 139th place in the FedEx Cup standings but fortunately for him, this is a venue where he could well shine.

"With a first and a second around Aronimink, Rose plays Ross designs well and although he missed the cut here last year with rounds of 73-67, that was the first time he'd played here since finishing fifth on debut in 2009.

"I was more than happy to take 80.079/1 and I may also play him in the First Round Leader market if he gets a favourable draw as he has a habit of starting fast. Rose hasn't won since January 2019 but he might just be ready to strike again."

Wyndham Championship Each-Way Tips: Ideal conditions for Kokrak to land third win

Paul Krishnamurty recommends his best three each-way picks for the Wyndham...

Paul says: "Known for years as a brilliant ball-striker who couldn't get the job done when it matters, the 36 year-old Jason Kokrak has now won twice in less than a year. He saw off Jordan Spieth at the Charles Schwab Championship in June and, after some decent efforts just off the pace, could be ready to go in again.

"For my money, the next win will come at a track where there's a really strong emphasis on iron play. This has long been Kokrak's forte. Sedgefield, where he's finished top-16 on three of his last four attempts, should be absolutely perfect. The key to success here is an accurate long game with great approach play to set up birdie chances.

"He's got solid form at various correlating tracks. Four times top-20 at the Heritage, a career best ninth at this year's Players Championship at Sawgrass, 12th in last month's Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit, ninth on his sole visit to East Lake, top-20 on his sole visit to Aronimink. He thrives on Bermuda, as evidenced by top-20s on eight of his last nine starts in Florida. Nearly all this came during less productive spells of his career."

Find Me a 100 Winner: Pan and Poston picked for Greensboro gains

After going close last week Steve Rawlings continues his bid to land a monster-priced winner with bets at both of this weekend's events.

Steve says: "This is a very competitive renewal of the Wyndham Championship, but I was still a little surprised to see J.T. Poston trading at a triple-figure price given he returns to Sedgefield in fine fettle.

"A third round 76 derailed his chances at the 3M Open last time out two weeks ago, where he finished 28th, but a reaction to the week before was highly likely given he lost a playoff at the Barbasol Championship, an event won by Herman the year before, having looked the certain winner.

"Poston traded at 1.011/100 before he double-bogeyed the 15th and bogeyed the 16th on Sunday to open the door for the winner, Seamus Power, who birdied two of his last three holes to catch Poston.

"He's had time to get over that result now and he looks a very fair price to contend again at Sedgefield where course form counts for plenty.

"The 2011 winner, Webb Simpson, is a standing dish at Sedgefield, where he places year after year, Davis Love and Brandt Snedeker have both won the event on multiple occasions recently and the 2016 winner, Si Woo Kim, traded at odds-on in running last year."

Wyndham Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Hughes can exploit perfect draw

Paul Krishnamurty, standing in for Dave Tindall, marks your card with three bets for first round leader in this week's PGA Tour event...

Paul says: "Mackenzie Hughes is Exhibit A. Following the Canadian in the First Round Leader market in recent years would have returned handsome dividends.

"Hughes won, or tied, this market at both the 2019 and 2020 Travellers. Over the same three year period, he's landed a place payout on six further occasions, including this event two years ago and at huge odds in the recent Open Championship.

"He's drawn in the, arguably ideal, opening group. That is the clincher and means Hughes edges out Russell Henley from this three-strong staking plan.

"Henley also has a fabulous record in this market. He's won or tied an event in five of the last seven seasons, often when a big outsider. He led after day one at the 2021 and 2018 US Opens, and the 2020 and 2017 renewals of The Northern Trust. In the past three years, including the above, he's earned seven place payouts. He ranks tenth on this season's Round 1 Scoring Average."

Wyndham Championship 2021: Course and current form stats for Sedgefield Country Club

Andy Swales has all the info the Sedgefield course and the latest player form heading into this week's PGA Tour event...

Andy says: "It is neither the longest, nor toughest, of venues on the PGA Tour calendar, and the last five winners of this tournament have all broken 260.

"Only one of its 13 previous winners required more than 264 strokes to complete 72 holes. In last year's instalment, six players posted 24 or more birdies over 72 holes - quite a ratio. It is also one of the easier courses on the PGA Tour for hitting greens in regulation..."

"With so much riding on the outcome of this week's event, such as qualifying for the Play-Offs or retaining their Tour status for next season, it becomes more than just another tournament.

"Those who don't have to face this added pressure are better placed than those who do, and one golfer already close to booking his spot in next month's Tour Championship at East Lake is Patrick Reed.

"Reed is a former winner here, as is Webb Simpson who hails from North Carolina and lives in nearby Charlotte."

Cazoo Classic: Sullivan set to shine at the London Club

The European Tour moves south from Scotland to England and Steve Rawlings fancies one of the home contingent to shine. Read his comprehensive preview...

Steve says: "Bernd Wiesberger heads the market and deservedly so. The only other player trading at less than 30.029/1 in what really is a wide-open tournament is England's Andy Sullivan and I quite like his chances.

"We can disregard last week's 48th placed finish in Scotland when he was completely snookered by the draw but he's been in decent form this summer and another victory on home soil can't be dismissed.

"Since winning the English Championship at the Nicklaus-designed Hanbury Manor by a whopping seven strokes this time last year, Sullivan has played in his homeland four times and his 26th at the Open Championship (a very decent performance) is the only time he finished outside the top-10.

"Sullivan is a winner (and a runner-up) at the Portugal Masters and I fancy he'll take to the venue and contend. In comparison to many non-winners trading at 50.049/1 and below, he looks a very fair price this week and for now, he's my sole selection.

"Outsiders have been faring well on the European Tour this summer so I'll have at least one selection here for the Find Me a 100 Winner column and I'll be back later today or tomorrow with that one."

Cazoo Classic Each-Way Tips: Ramsay's London stock is high

Matt Cooper has three each-way selections for the Cazoo Classic with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places.

Matt says: "The course is a Jack Nicklaus design and I'm a fan of following golfers on his tracks who are confirmed fans of his design principles.

"Indeed, 11 years ago, it was a thread of thought that reaped plenty of reward if you regularly backed Soren Hansen whose control of distance on his approach shots was made for Golden Bear creations.

"In fact, in 2007, 2008 and 2009 the Dane played nine times on such courses and never ended a week outside the top 10 (winning once).

"There's no-one in this week's field quite so dominant but there is a link of sorts because the winner of the last event in that run was Scotland's Richie Ramsay, at Pearl Valley in South Africa.

"He's also a two-time top 10 finisher on the Nicklaus course at Gleneagles, finished T18th here in his only start in 2009 (when T112th after 18 holes), and my interest is also piqued by his tied fourth at Mount Juliet at the start of last month.

"He's backed that result up with three top 30 finishes since and he's hitting lots of greens in regulation at the moment, an obvious tick given the importance of approaches on Nicklaus designs.

"'It's more Race to Dubai points on the board,' he said after logging T15th at the Scottish Open, adding: 'It's been a significant jump in the last two weeks, which is exactly what I needed.'

"I sense he's got the bit between his teeth and, on a test that suits, he can maintain that run in style."

Cazoo Classic 2021: Your form stats for this week's European Tour event

Andy provides the form stats for this week's event in Kent and highlight a handful of players who may be primed to succeed there...

Andy says: "As it's been 12 years since the Tour last visited the Heritage Course, the vast majority of those teeing-up on Thursday will be competing here for the first time.

"That said, conditions won't be too dissimilar to those at other venues in rural England, so experienced golfers such as Andy Sullivan and Richard Bland should feel completely at home this week.

Bland tweeted recently to say he was looking forward to playing in the Cazoo Classic following three weeks of inactivity since The Open. The 48-year-old should still be riding high following his long overdue maiden Tour victory at The Belfry back in May..."

"Other in-form players include Japan's Masahiro Kawamura and American Chase Hanna.

"Kawamura recovered from a poor opening round at Fairmont to finish in a tie-for-16th, while Hanna has enjoyed a number of top-10s (six in his last eight starts) on both the European and Challenge tours this summer.

"Since the start of June, the 27-year-old Hanna has moved more than 400 spots up the World Ranking to sit at a career-high 247.

"Finally, Callum Shinkwin seems to be returning to some better form of late, thanks to a top-six finish at Celtic Manor, as well as a tie-for-16th at Fairmont on Sunday."