Wyndham Championship Each-Way Tips: Ideal conditions for Kokrak to land third win

Given his remarkable stats for the season, it is a daunting task to step into Dave Tindall's shoes this week, but at least it is for a tournament for which I know the drill inside out. The Wyndham Championship is played at the same venue, at the same time, every year. For full details, check out Steve Rawlings' comprehensive tournament preview here.

This is my process. First as always, check all the key stats for this particular test, compiling a list of players that fit the bill. In this case, greens in regulation, strokes gained: approach; driving accuracy, par-four performance and par-four birdie or better leaders. Also, check form on Bermuda greens.

Then run through that list, analysing their recent and course form, along with the remainder of the top-30 in the betting. The standard procedure for any event.

Next, check all these names against courses which specifically correlate with Sedgefield Country Club, as listed in Steve's preview. Sawgrass, Harbour Town, Detroit Country Club, Keene Trace, Aronimink, East Lake.

Finally, check the FedEx Cup list. The Wyndham is famous for being the final counting event before the play-offs and last chance for players outside the top-125 to qualify. Time and again, these bubble boys raise their games when it matters.

Main Bet: Jason Kokrak each-way @ 29.028/1

I'll start with the rapidly improving Jason Kokrak. Known for years as a brilliant ball-striker who couldn't get the job done when it matters, the 36 year-old has now won twice in less than a year. He saw off Jordan Spieth at the Charles Schwab Championship in June and, after some decent efforts just off the pace, could be ready to go in again.

For my money, the next win will come at a track where there's a really strong emphasis on iron play. This has long been Kokrak's forte.

Sedgefield, where he's finished top-16 on three of his last four attempts, should be absolutely perfect.

The key to success here is an accurate long game with great approach play to set up birdie chances.

He's got solid form at various correlating tracks. Four times top-20 at the Heritage, a career best ninth at this year's Players Championship at Sawgrass, 12th in last month's Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit, ninth on his sole visit to East Lake, top-20 on his sole visit to Aronimink. He thrives on Bermuda, as evidenced by top-20s on eight of his last nine starts in Florida. Nearly all this came during less productive spells of his career.

Next Best: Ryan Armour each-way @ 81.080/1

At 122nd place on the FedEx list, Ryan Armour should be just safe, because he's already stepped up to the plate when it mattered. A trio of top-eight finishes at the Palmetto Championship, Barbasol Championship (correlates well) and 3M Open have done the trick. There is every reason to think he can keep the run going in ideal conditions.

Armour's stats read like a dream for this. Fourth among these for driving accuracy over the past year, sixth for par-four birdies this season, 14th for proximity to the hole. He hit over 72% of greens in regulation on six of his last eight starts.

Furthermore, he's got plenty of Sedgefield pedigree, finishing top-25 on his last four visits including a pair of top-eights that would have yielded a place return on these each-way terms.

Final Bet: Rory Sabbatini each-way @ 81.080/1

Finally from 141st place on the FedEx list, don't rule out a late charge from Rory Sabbatini. He wouldn't be the first to emerge from such money list doldrums, and his last effort was hugely encouraging. It has been a grim year but he very nearly won the Olympic gold medal from nowhere. He can certainly count himself unlucky not to have reached a play-off, after Xander Schauffele somehow held it together at the death.

Now registered as Slovakian, the formerly Canadian and South African veteran has a stack of previous form at both here and correlating tracks. Thrice top-eight in six attempts at Sedgefield, eight top-25s from 12 at Harbour Town, third at the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Even in this dire year, Rory has been prolific on par-fours. He ranks fourth among these for birdies on par-fours - precisely what is needed to get the job done here.

Webb Simpson a worthy favourite

I couldn't bring myself to tip an 11/1 chance each-way but, prohibitive as the odds sound, they are perfectly fair about Webb Simpson and would have landed a big profit in past years. A former champion, he's finished second or third in the last four renewals. A closing 64 at the St Jude bodes well for another very strong bid.

Zalatoris feared

Will Zalatoris was also very tempting at 25/1. He needs to win this in order to gain a full PGA Tour card and qualify for next week's play-offs. His iron play is tremendous, out of the top drawer, and is highly liable to reap dividends on this course at some stage. Again, he had a nice warm-up with eighth place in last week's WGC event.

Also Doug Ghim ticked a lot of statistical boxes, particularly third among these for proximity to the hole. His best effort of the season came in a low scoring event, the American Express, and he's registered a few decent top-20s of late to confirm wellbeing.