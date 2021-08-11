Find Me a 100 Winner: Pan and Poston picked for Greensboro gains

I thought we were going to get one over the line last week. Jonathan Caldwell was the first of the three picks to start well, and he was matched at a low of 15.014/1 at the Hero Open during round one before eventually finishing 30th. That was five points short of the first lay back target but the other two picks both traded much shorter...

Scott Piercy, who eventually finished third in the Barracuda Championship, was matched at 4.47/2 during round four and James Morrison was matched at just 1.330/100 when he hit the front after his 63 on Sunday at the Hero Open. I was confident of a playoff at least but Grant Forest birdied the tough par three 17th to pull alongside Morrison before making a straightforward birdie four at the par five 18th to win by one. Close but no cigar once again.

So after a third and a second last week, can we go one better this time? I'll start in the States where I've picked out two at the Wyndham Championship...

Poston can deliver again at Sedgefield

Outsiders have a great record in this event and last year's champ, Jim Herman, was the third 1000.0 chance to take the title in the last 11 years. So it makes sense to back a couple here and I'm going to start with the 2019 champ, J.T Poston, who was a 270.0269/1 chance two years ago.

This is a very competitive renewal of the Wyndham Championship, but I was still a little surprised to see Poston trading at a triple-figure price given he returns to Sedgefield in fine fettle.

A third round 76 derailed his chances at the 3M Open last time out two weeks ago, where he finished 28th, but a reaction to the week before was highly likely given he lost a playoff at the Barbasol Championship, an event won by Herman the year before, having looked the certain winner.

Poston traded at 1.011/100 before he double-bogeyed the 15th and bogeyed the 16th on Sunday to open the door for the winner, Seamus Power, who birdied two of his last three holes to catch Poston.

He's had time to get over that result now and he looks a very fair price to contend again at Sedgefield where course form counts for plenty.

The 2011 winner, Webb Simpson, is a standing dish at Sedgefield, where he places year after year, Davis Love and Brandt Snedeker have both won the event on multiple occasions recently and the 2016 winner, Si Woo Kim, traded at odds-on in running last year.

Pan the man after Olympic glory

When Snedeker won the second of his titles in 2018, alongside course specialist, Simpson, Taiwanese golfer C.T Pan finished second. He looks over-priced to go one better this week after a sensational bronze medal performance at the Olympics last time out, where he overcame a ridiculously slow start.

Pan trailed by 11 strokes in tied 57th after a 74 in round one in Japan but he shot 66-66-63 after that to get into the playoff for the bronze medal, where he eventually got the better of the other six players tied for third.

Pan is already a PGA Tour winner, having won the RBC Heritage in 2019, an event also won by Sedgefield victors Love, Simpson and Carl Pettersson. Pan has put up some very strong finishes at a couple of other big events lately too.

His seventh at the US Masters in November last year and his third in the Honda Classic in March, along with his Olympic bronze, advertise just how capable he is. With the added incentive of a good week needed to secure his place in the FedEx Cup playoffs, I can see him rising to the occasion.

As highlighted in the preview, it's not uncommon for players hovering around the 125 mark in the FedEx Cup standings to play well in this - the last counting event before the playoffs begin next week - and Pan currently sits in 120th so his place in next week's Northern Trust is not yet guaranteed.

Back Brown to bank profits at the London Club

As many as seven of the last 10 winners of a regular European Tour event have been matched at a triple-figure price before the off so, although we don't have much to go on at this week's Cazoo Classic, I was keen to chance at least one outsider at the London Club.

As highlighted in the preview, at the only two events staged previously around the Heritage Club, form at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Portugal held up well so I was keen to consider form there, and I was also keen to get with the English contingent.

The Scots prospered in Scotland last week and, given the English have won six of the last 10 events there, I can see an Englishman winning in Kent too. So step forward the 2019 winner of the Portugal Masters, Surrey's Steven Brown.

He hasn't been in the greatest of form of late, but he's made five of his last six cuts and he already has a couple of top-five finishes in his homeland. I thought odds in excess of 200.0199/1 were fair and I was also happy to chance him at an industry-wide best of 13/2 for a top-20 finish with the Sportsbook.

