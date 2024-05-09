Golf Tips: PGA Tour cheat sheet including 110/1 chance

17/2 9.50 McIlroy backed to win a Quail Hollow

Steve Rawlings: "Rory arrives fresh after a week off following victory in the Zurich Classic alongside Shane Lowry, where he was most definitely the strongest part of the partnership.

"This is the start of a massive fortnight for the world number two, and he looks primed to make a bold attempt at emulating his feat of eight years ago.

"Back in 2014, Rory won the US PGA Championship at next week's venue, Valhalla, following victories at Hoylake in the Open Championship and at Firestone in the now defunct Bridgestone Invitational.

"He has a fantastic record at Quail Hollow and he's the worthy favourite to set up the chance of another historic hattrick at Valhalla.

"McIlroy is a perfectly fair price at anything over 8/19.00 given how nicely he played two weeks ago. He clearly loves the venue, and a fourth victory could well be on the cards."

Dave Tindall: "There was a flood of money for Hideki Matsuyama at the US Masters last month but the former Augusta winner never got in the race at all.

"Kyboshed by an opening 76, he only just survived the cut and then made limited progress on the weekend to finish 39th.

"I wonder if that could be a case of personal and outside expectations catching up with him. With no such focus on him here, the Japanese star should be free to pick up the excellent form that caused his Masters price crash in the first place.

"That came via a superb win in the Genesis Invitational followed by 12th at Bay Hill, sixth at The Players and seventh in the Texas Open.

"Matsuyama was in the top 20 for both SG: Approach and SG: Off The Tee in all four of those events while to show his all-around prowess, he's also ranked 1st for Around The Green twice this season (Phoenix and Farmers Insurance).

"Third in SG: Putting at Riviera and also returning positive figures for SGP at Augusta, Matsuyama can boast good Quail Hollow form too.

"He was fifth here when it held the 2017 PGA Championship (also played as a par 71), his backers that week no doubt recalling that he was the halfway leader and also second after 54 holes before the pressure of trying to become Japan's first male major winner caught up with him.

"Prior to that he'd finished 11th and 20th in the Wells Fargo so there's plenty to suggest he can thrive when returning to the course for the first time since 2019.

"Riviera tallies particularly well with Quail Hollow in terms of course correlation so Matsuyama's win there in February must bode well.

"His usual injury niggles are a slight concern but we're getting 28/129.00 on an absolute in-form thoroughbred and he makes definite appeal in a Scheffler-less field and no Aberg too."

Dave Tindall: "What the heck, I'm going to throw in Shane Lowry too.

"Here's the Irishman speaking in the aftermath of his New Orleans win with Rory.

"We met up on Wednesday night. We drank some nice stuff and had a good time and we celebrated our win, which you should do. I've been playing (professionally) 16 years and I've only won seven times. You've got to celebrate the good times, too.

"I feel like we played golf with a lot more freedom that week and I feel like it's a lesson for the two of us for the rest of the season, to go and play golf how we played that week in New Orleans.

"I feel like if we can do that we both can be dangerous in the big tournaments. I just think the whole week of playing golf with a smile on your face, playing golf with a little bit of freedom goes a long way in this game. I think we both learned a lot."

"There are stats to go alongside Lowry's words.

"As noted, he set the pace with McIlroy in New Orleans while just five starts earlier Lowry was the first-round leader at the Arnold Palmer Invitational via a 66.

"That followed on from sitting fourth after day one at Torrey Pines and eighth after 18 holes in Phoenix.

"True, Lowry doesn't have much course form to recommend him bar a couple of 69s - one in the 2017 USPGA when it played as a par 71 as it does this week - but there's no reason why he can't throw in a low one.

"The 50s (1/4 Odds 5 Places) is certainly enough to tempt me in and follow Lowry's progress from his 11.22 start.

Andy Swales: "Laid out 600 feet above sea level, and six miles south of Charlotte city centre, Quail Hollow is a testing tree-lined layout which has water in play on five holes. The course did not host this event in 2022, as it was used to stage the Presidents Cup during September.

"Although Quail has generally favoured the bigger hitters, good course management remains an important attribute at a venue which has plenty of sand.

"This time last year, Wyndham Clark 18/119.00 travelled to Quail Hollow as the world No 80.

"He subsequently won the event, added the US Open for good measure six weeks later and during the early months of 2024 posted four podium finishes that include a victory at Pebble Beach.

"He's now the No 3 and in this calendar year is second only to Scottie Scheffler when it comes to accumulating most World Ranking points."

Myrtle Beach Classic Tips and Predictions

Steve Rawlings: "My only selection in the event at a double-figure price is Nico Echavarria.

"The 29-year-old Columbian lost his way after winning the Puerto Rico Open last year, but he's been playing nicely of late, finishing 14th in the Corales Puntacana Championship, fourth in the Zurich Classic, alongside Max Greyserman, and 24th last week in Texas where he shot three 67s and a 68 around Craig Ranch.

"He's twice finished inside the top-ten in the State on the Korn Ferry Tour, his long game is generally accurate and he's a fantastic putter who should take to the venue."

Andy Swales: "Laid out a few hundred metres from the coast, this popular South Carolina course is located around 70 miles south of Wilmington, and 100 miles north of Charleston.

"Opened in 1948, this will be the first time that the venue has hosted an official event on the PGA Tour. However, it did stage the US Women's Open of 1962, along with six Tour Championships (1994-99) on the Senior Tour. It was also once (1973) the location for the PGA Tour's Qualifying School tournament.

"Water comes into play on five holes, and there are a handful of testing dog-legs.

"With no one inside the world's top 50 teeing-up this week, opportunity knocks for many of the PGA Tour's lower order.

"Britain's Matt Wallace will certainly fancy his chances. The 34-year-old from Hillingdon understands how to win tournaments.

"He's won four on the DP World Tour and last year broke his duck on the PGA Tour.

"And he arrives in South Carolina on the back of finishing tied-fourth at TPC Craig Ranch on Sunday."

