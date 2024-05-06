Masters Tips

Wells Fargo Championship 2024: Course and current form stats

Quail Hollow is a testing, tree-lined, parkland layout
The 16th hole at Quail Hollow

The sixth of this season's eight Signature Events takes place at the highly-rated Quail Hollow Club this week. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

  • Quail usually favours the bigger hitters

  • Fleetwood 20/121.00 can claim maiden PGA Tour title

  • Fowler 66/167.00 a definite e/w option at Quail

    • Tournament and Course Notes

    • With just one week remaining until the second major of 2024 takes place in Kentucky, the elite of world golf is teeing-up at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina;

    • This 63-year-old venue first staged a PGA Tour event in 1969. It is a parkland course that has hosted over 30 top-tier professional tournaments, including one major championship. Between 1969 and 1979 it was home to the Kemper Open, before returning to the PGA Tour calendar in May 2003;

    • Famous architect Tom Fazio has been involved in a number of Quail renovations, most recently in 2016, when he prepared the course for the following year's PGA Championship. And Quail Hollow will stage another PGA Championship next year.

    • However, the biggest structural change occurred 10 years ago, when all 18 putting surfaces were upgraded from Bentgrass to Bermuda ahead of the Wells Fargo event in 2014;

    • Laid out 600 feet above sea level, and six miles south of Charlotte city centre, Quail Hollow is a testing tree-lined layout which has water in play on five holes. The course did not host this event in 2022, as it was used to stage the Presidents Cup during September;

    • Although Quail has generally favoured the bigger hitters, good course management remains an important attribute at a venue which has plenty of sand.

    Good Current Form

    This time last year, Wyndham Clark 18/119.00 travelled to Quail Hollow as the world No 80.

    He subsequently won the event, added the US Open for good measure six weeks later and during the early months of 2024 posted four podium finishes that include a victory at Pebble Beach.

    He's now the No 3 and in this calendar year is second only to Scottie Scheffler when it comes to accumulating most World Ranking points.

    Among the other in-form golfers taking part are Xander Schauffele 9/110.00 and Ludvig Aberg 12/113.00.

    Schauffele certainly registers plenty of top-10s but should have won more tournaments than he has.

    Aberg is another pro, similar to Clark, who has swiftly moved up the World Ranking during the past year and his length off the tee will certainly boost his chances this week.

    Good Course Form

    In the absence of Scottie Scheffler, the highest-ranked golfer teeing-up is world No 2 Rory McIlroy 8/19.00.

    The Northern Irishman is a three-time winner at Quail Hollow and he arrives in North Carolina on the back of a confidence-boosting victory in the two-player team event at TPC Louisiana.

    Tommy Fleetwood 20/121.00 may be worth backing at Quail Hollow.

    The Englishman tied-fifth here last year and tends to perform better on the more difficult layouts.

    He stood on the podium at Augusta National and should definitely feel upbeat when he arrives at the first tee this Thursday.

    Further down the pecking order are Sung Jae Im 50/151.00 and Rickie Fowler 66/167.00.

    Korea's Im tied-eighth here 12 months ago and, during April, won a tournament in his home country. In his last start on the PGA Tour, he tied-12th at Harbour Town.

    Fowler, meanwhile, has an excellent record in this event and although his current form is not scintillating, his best result (T18) of 2024 came in his most recent outing two weeks ago.

    Perhaps this indicates a change in fortune for the one-time world No 4.

    Stroke Averages

    Lowest Eight At Quail Hollow (2016-23)
    Average .... (Rounds)
    69.70: Max Homa (10)
    70.00: Wyndham Clark (10)
    70.00: Rickie Fowler (22)
    70.08: Rory McIlroy (24)
    70.10: Justin Rose (10)
    70.10: Brendon Todd (10)
    70.13: Jason Day (16)
    70.33: Justin Thomas (18)
    Min. No. of Rounds = 10
    Only those entered this week are included in table

    Note: No tournament in 2020 (Covid pandemic) or 2022 (due to Presidents Cup match being staged at QH later in year).

    Note: Current Form table includes the two-man team event (Zurich Classic) at TPC Louisiana.

    Note: In Course Form table, 2017 refers to the PGA Championship.

    MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

    Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / Quail Hollow (2012-23)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W18 W17 W16 W15 W14 W13 W12 W11 W10 W9
Rory McIlroy 1 33 22 3 19 21 21
Wyndham Clark 3 MC 31 2 2
Xander Schauffele 23 18 8 5 2 25
Ludvig Aberg 10 2 14 8 25
Viktor Hovland MC 62 36
Patrick Cantlay 23 3 22 68 36
Brian Harman 12 MC 25 MC 2 12
Max Homa 55 3 25 64 8
Tommy Fleetwood 49 3 7 35 MC
Sahith Theegala MC 2 45 28 9 6
Collin Morikawa 23 9 3 75 45 MC
Matt Fitzpatrick 11 28 22 10 5 MC 21
Hideki Matsuyama 38 7 6 12
Cameron Young 62 9 2 54 36 4
Russell Henley 12 38 4 MC 4 41
Keegan Bradley 55 22 MC MC 36
Jordan Spieth MC 39 MC 10 MC MC 30
Matthieu Pavon 30 49 12 5 MC 52 28
Jason Day 59 18 30 MC 35 36
Tom Kim 52 18 30 MC Wd 52 62
Chris Kirk 10 16 26 44 28
Sepp Straka 11 5 16 MC 16 57 MC
Sam Burns 44 MC MC 45 30
Nick Taylor 10 49 MC 64 26 12
Justin Thomas 5 MC 64 MC 12
Tony Finau 12 55 2 MC 45
Will Zalatoris MC 44 9 74 MC 4
Denny McCarthy 28 45 2 35 48 MC
Akshay Bhatia 18 35 1 11 17 MC MC
Lucas Glover 33 20 25 11 MC 30 35
Sung Jae Im 1 12 MC MC 31 18 MC
Rickie Fowler 18 30 MC 68 36 41
JT Poston 5 30 45 55 66
Shane Lowry 1 64 43 29 19 3 4
Byeong Hun An 4 67 16 MC MC 8 21
Eric Cole MC 33 52 MC 33 MC 21 MC
Stephan Jaeger 20 18 MC 1 MC 44 MC
Emiliano Grillo 64 MC 54 8
Si Woo Kim 13 18 30 17 6 30
Harris English 28 22 MC 19 21
Adam Schenk 13 49 12 5 33 19 MC 56
Adam Hadwin 10 42 53 5 MC 52
Kurt Kitayama 23 33 35 36 19 MC
Austin Eckroat 11 17 MC 33 45 36 1
Jake Knapp 8 62 55 MC 45 57 4
Corey Conners 11 44 38 25 13 18 41
Adam Scott 30 22 14 45 MC
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 3 28 25 9 13 44 MC
Taylor Moore MC 58 20 2 12 31 48
Alex Noren 3 23 14 11 19 9
Taylor Pendrith 1 11 11 MC 36 MC MC MC
Cameron Davis 49 12 21 MC 18
Tom Hoge 41 MC 18 14 54 12 28
Grayson Murray 39 51 MC 42 25
Justin Rose 44 MC MC MC 64
Brendon Todd 58 5 33 MC 6 MC
Billy Horschel MC 1 MC 7 12 MC 9
Mackenzie Hughes 41 39 14 3 26 30
Peter Malnati 19 49 MC 36 1 68 9
Andrew Putnam MC 18 14 MC 53 8
Nick Dunlap 30 69 MC 11 MC 48 53
Patrick Rodgers 5 Wd 74 MC MC 25
Lee Hodges MC 58 MC MC 26 35 12 MC
Adam Svensson 44 51 57 49 MC MC MC
Ben Kohles 2 28 MC 78 MC MC 6 MC
Matt Kuchar MC MC MC 49 MC MC
Seamus Power MC 12 MC 26 64 21
Gary Woodland MC 64 MC 21 MC 72 MC
Webb Simpson 42 45 54 MC 30
Kevin Tway 9 11 3 37 MC 32
**********
Table includes the two-man
team event in New Orleans
(Zurich Classic)
Player `23 `21 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14 `13 `12
Rory McIlroy 47 1 8 16 22 4 1 8 10 2
Wyndham Clark 1 43 MC
Xander Schauffele 2 14 72 MC
Ludvig Aberg
Viktor Hovland 43 3
Patrick Cantlay 21 MC 33
Brian Harman MC 18 24 74 13 35 MC 65 10 57
Max Homa 8 MC 1 MC*
Tommy Fleetwood 5 14 MC 61
Sahith Theegala 56
Collin Morikawa MC
Matt Fitzpatrick 35 MC
Hideki Matsuyama 31 MC* 5 11 20 38
Cameron Young 59
Russell Henley 72 MC MC 71 MC 43
Keegan Bradley 35 18 MC MC* 33 MC
Jordan Spieth MC 28 32
Matthieu Pavon
Jason Day MC MC 24 1 9 9
Tom Kim 23
Chris Kirk 56 MC 30 50 57
Sepp Straka MC 54 MC
Sam Burns MC Wd 55
Nick Taylor 26 54 MC MC MC
Justin Thomas 14 26 21 1 MC 7
Tony Finau 23 MC 60 21 44 28 16
Will Zalatoris MC
Denny McCarthy 8 MC MC MC
Akshay Bhatia 43 MC
Lucas Glover MC MC 31 MC 33 8 28 MC 27 MC
Sung Jae Im 8 MC 31
Rickie Fowler 14 MC 4 21 5 4 38 MC* 1
JT Poston MC 26 MC MC
Shane Lowry MC 65 34 48 MC
Byeong Hun An MC MC Wd 63 28 MC
Eric Cole MC
Stephan Jaeger 27 MC MC
Emiliano Grillo 23 14 9 MC 61
Si Woo Kim 43 Wd MC
Harris English 3 43 54 17 74
Adam Schenk MC MC 13 MC
Adam Hadwin MC MC 38 16 MC 61 MC
Kurt Kitayama MC
Austin Eckroat 64
Jake Knapp
Corey Conners 8 43 42 MC
Adam Scott 5 MC* 61 17 MC
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Taylor Moore 27
Alex Noren MC MC 67
Taylor Pendrith MC
Cameron Davis 59 26 MC
Tom Hoge MC 65 MC* 41 MC
Grayson Murray MC 59 22
Justin Rose 3 MC 3 5
Brendon Todd 8 18 MC MC MC
Billy Horschel 48
Mackenzie Hughes MC MC MC 59 MC MC
Peter Malnati Wd 43 MC 34 MC MC
Andrew Putnam Wd 43 MC* MC
Nick Dunlap
Patrick Rodgers MC 37 34 MC MC 2
Lee Hodges MC
Adam Svensson 27 MC
Ben Kohles MC MC
Matt Kuchar 23 9
Seamus Power 18 54 13 27
Gary Woodland 14 5 Wd MC 22 24 4 18 61
Webb Simpson 64 18 21 33 MC 2 38 32 4
Kevin Tway MC 72 MC 65
******************************
No tournaments in
2020 or 2022

