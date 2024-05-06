Wells Fargo Championship 2024: Course and current form stats

Quail usually favours the bigger hitters

Tournament and Course Notes

• With just one week remaining until the second major of 2024 takes place in Kentucky, the elite of world golf is teeing-up at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina;

• This 63-year-old venue first staged a PGA Tour event in 1969. It is a parkland course that has hosted over 30 top-tier professional tournaments, including one major championship. Between 1969 and 1979 it was home to the Kemper Open, before returning to the PGA Tour calendar in May 2003;

• Famous architect Tom Fazio has been involved in a number of Quail renovations, most recently in 2016, when he prepared the course for the following year's PGA Championship. And Quail Hollow will stage another PGA Championship next year.

• However, the biggest structural change occurred 10 years ago, when all 18 putting surfaces were upgraded from Bentgrass to Bermuda ahead of the Wells Fargo event in 2014;

• Laid out 600 feet above sea level, and six miles south of Charlotte city centre, Quail Hollow is a testing tree-lined layout which has water in play on five holes. The course did not host this event in 2022, as it was used to stage the Presidents Cup during September;

• Although Quail has generally favoured the bigger hitters, good course management remains an important attribute at a venue which has plenty of sand.

Good Current Form

This time last year, Wyndham Clark 18/119.00 travelled to Quail Hollow as the world No 80.

He subsequently won the event, added the US Open for good measure six weeks later and during the early months of 2024 posted four podium finishes that include a victory at Pebble Beach.

He's now the No 3 and in this calendar year is second only to Scottie Scheffler when it comes to accumulating most World Ranking points.

Among the other in-form golfers taking part are Xander Schauffele 9/110.00 and Ludvig Aberg 12/113.00.

Schauffele certainly registers plenty of top-10s but should have won more tournaments than he has.

Aberg is another pro, similar to Clark, who has swiftly moved up the World Ranking during the past year and his length off the tee will certainly boost his chances this week.

Good Course Form

In the absence of Scottie Scheffler, the highest-ranked golfer teeing-up is world No 2 Rory McIlroy 8/19.00.

The Northern Irishman is a three-time winner at Quail Hollow and he arrives in North Carolina on the back of a confidence-boosting victory in the two-player team event at TPC Louisiana.

Tommy Fleetwood 20/121.00 may be worth backing at Quail Hollow.

The Englishman tied-fifth here last year and tends to perform better on the more difficult layouts.

He stood on the podium at Augusta National and should definitely feel upbeat when he arrives at the first tee this Thursday.

Further down the pecking order are Sung Jae Im 50/151.00 and Rickie Fowler 66/167.00.

Korea's Im tied-eighth here 12 months ago and, during April, won a tournament in his home country. In his last start on the PGA Tour, he tied-12th at Harbour Town.

Fowler, meanwhile, has an excellent record in this event and although his current form is not scintillating, his best result (T18) of 2024 came in his most recent outing two weeks ago.

Perhaps this indicates a change in fortune for the one-time world No 4.

Stroke Averages

Lowest Eight At Quail Hollow (2016-23)

Average .... (Rounds)

69.70: Max Homa (10)

70.00: Wyndham Clark (10)

70.00: Rickie Fowler (22)

70.08: Rory McIlroy (24)

70.10: Justin Rose (10)

70.10: Brendon Todd (10)

70.13: Jason Day (16)

70.33: Justin Thomas (18)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: No tournament in 2020 (Covid pandemic) or 2022 (due to Presidents Cup match being staged at QH later in year).

Note: Current Form table includes the two-man team event (Zurich Classic) at TPC Louisiana.

Note: In Course Form table, 2017 refers to the PGA Championship.

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves