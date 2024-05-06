Myrtle Beach Classic 2024: Form stats for this week's tournament in South Carolina
The PGA Tour welcomes a new event to the calendar. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...
The PGA Tour tees-up in Myrtle Beach for the first time
GB's Matt ready to claim title No 2
Ben can strike winning note in South Carolina
Tournament and Course Notes
• This week's Myrtle Beach Classic takes place at the highly-regarded Dunes Golf and Beach Club;
• Laid out a few hundred metres from the coast, this popular South Carolina course is located around 70 miles south of Wilmington, and 100 miles north of Charleston;
• Opened in 1948, this will be the first time that the venue has hosted an official event on the PGA Tour. However, it did stage the US Women's Open of 1962, along with six Tour Championships (1994-99) on the Senior Tour. It was also once (1973) the location for the PGA Tour's Qualifying School tournament;
• Rees Jones, the son of Robert Trent Jones who designed the course more than seven decades ago, said: "It is a challenging tree-lined championship course laid out on sandy, rolling terrain, with the ocean nearby. It has been one of the highlights of my career to have had the opportunity to restore and enhance the original design";
• Water comes into play on five holes, and there are a handful of testing dog-legs.
Current Form
With no one inside the world's top 50 teeing-up this week, opportunity knocks for many of the PGA Tour's lower order.
Britain's Matt Wallace will certainly fancy his chances. The 34-year-old from Hillingdon understands how to win tournaments.
He's won four on the DP World Tour and last year broke his duck on the PGA Tour.
And he arrives in South Carolina on the back of finishing tied-fourth at TPC Craig Ranch on Sunday.
Ben Griffin appears to be moving closer to a maiden PGA Tour title.
The 28-year-old is in his second full season at this level and during his rookie year of 2023 lost a play-off during the Fall Series.
Since the start of January his highest finish has been tied-ninth and last week in Dallas finished tied-13th.
Justin Lower is another consistent pro who appears to be travelling in the right direction.
Although more of an each-way contender than outright winner, the 35-year-old is currently 68th in this season's FedEx Cup standings and the majority of players above him will be teeing-up at Quail Hollow.
Finally, Puerto Rico's Rafael Campos is enjoying decent current form with finishes of 14th and 9th either side of taking part in the two-player team event in New Orleans.
He usually posts his best results in these less-prestigious events, as his brace of podium finishes (Puerto Rico/Dominican Republic) on the PGA Tour illustrate. He has, however, tasted victory on the Korn Ferry Tour.
World Ranking Points
Most Points Since January 1st, 2024 (Top 10 Listed)
Pts
45.14: Erik van Rooyen
35.64: Kevin Yu
33.94: Thorbjorn Olesen
29.23: Justin Lower
27.63: Doug Ghim
27.17: Ben Griffin
26.07: Kyoung-Hoon Lee
24.83: Andrew Novak
24.81: Sami Valimaki
24.76: Beau Hossler
Only those entered this week are included in table
Note: Current form table includes two-man team event in New Orleans.
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Last 10 Weeks
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W18
|W17
|W16
|W15
|W14
|W13
|W12
|W11
|W10
|W9
|Ryan Fox
|MC
|4
|38
|MC
|78
|MC
|MC
|35
|Erik van Rooyen
|33
|55
|MC
|MC
|25
|2
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|MC
|36
|58
|14
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Beau Hossler
|52
|MC
|78
|57
|MC
|MC
|28
|Robert MacIntyre
|MC
|8
|MC
|33
|MC
|32
|60
|Matt Wallace
|4
|36
|MC
|17
|MC
|MC
|Sami Valimaki
|MC
|45
|54
|MC
|MC
|Ryo Hisatsune
|13
|MC
|78
|33
|MC
|18
|MC
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|59
|11
|40
|MC
|31
|9
|MC
|4
|Ben Griffin
|13
|MC
|14
|39
|36
|17
|MC
|55
|MC
|Victor Perez
|MC
|43
|45
|17
|MC
|3
|16
|Thriston Lawrence
|MC
|MC
|65
|2
|10
|Alejandro Tosti
|MC
|MC
|33
|MC
|2
|75
|MC
|MC
|Alexander Bjork
|MC
|33
|MC
|54
|47
|Chan Kim
|MC
|28
|6
|14
|53
|67
|68
|61
|28
|Seong Hyeon Kim
|4
|MC
|36
|14
|45
|61
|MC
|MC
|67
|Sam Ryder
|MC
|MC
|43
|MC
|64
|33
|16
|21
|Justin Suh
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|33
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Michael Kim
|MC
|11
|14
|MC
|64
|33
|MC
|23
|MC
|Kevin Yu
|MC
|28
|MC
|39
|MC
|MC
|9
|Chandler Phillips
|MC
|19
|55
|MC
|45
|3
|MC
|Wd
|Matti Schmid
|MC
|MC
|11
|69
|21
|17
|26
|10
|MC
|Alex Smalley
|13
|MC
|6
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Davis Thompson
|MC
|23
|18
|45
|21
|MC
|MC
|47
|Jorge Campillo
|24
|39
|18
|MC
|MC
|49
|MC
|53
|Doug Ghim
|MC
|28
|43
|MC
|MC
|67
|16
|16
|Sam Stevens
|62
|4
|40
|14
|57
|64
|MC
|18
|MC
|Ben Silverman
|MC
|MC
|MC
|81
|36
|MC
|MC
|42
|16
|Justin Lower
|24
|28
|4
|25
|28
|Wd
|MC
|36
|MC
|CT Pan
|Wd
|28
|51
|42
|51
|28
|Carl Yuan
|MC
|MC
|MC
|58
|MC
|5
|MC
|MC
|Taiga Semikawa
|9
|24
|MC
|49
|Max Greyserman
|MC
|4
|40
|MC
|7
|33
|15
|47
|Chez Reavie
|MC
|40
|33
|33
|MC
|12
|MC
|JJ Spaun
|MC
|MC
|51
|36
|MC
|64
|Rico Hoey
|MC
|MC
|33
|14
|MC
|54
|32
|56
|David Skinns
|48
|11
|MC
|7
|75
|MC
|67
|4
|Brandon Wu
|MC
|28
|59
|MC
|MC
|MC
|42
|MC
|Andrew Novak
|30
|23
|58
|53
|17
|MC
|9
|Dylan Wu
|30
|28
|58
|78
|26
|19
|MC
|Martin Laird
|48
|MC
|51
|31
|54
|10
|9
|Jimmy Stanger
|MC
|MC
|23
|MC
|MC
|35
|3
|35
|Tyler Duncan
|MC
|51
|MC
|64
|23
|MC
|Ryan Moore
|MC
|45
|31
|5
|45
|MC
|Parker Coody
|MC
|MC
|6
|58
|MC
|67
|MC
|47
|Joe Highsmith
|MC
|MC
|MC
|51
|21
|MC
|6
|MC
|Joel Dahmen
|62
|28
|67
|MC
|MC
|49
|11
|49
|MC
|Greyson Sigg
|MC
|8
|9
|MC
|45
|45
|MC
|56
|Chesson Hadley
|MC
|8
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|35
|Hayden Buckley
|52
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|61
|MC
|MC
|Carson Young
|30
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|54
|MC
|56
|Ben Martin
|48
|MC
|55
|7
|67
|31
|42
|MC
|Robby Shelton
|MC
|MC
|33
|MC
|33
|MC
|MC
|Nick Hardy
|MC
|28
|MC
|25
|57
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Streelman
|MC
|MC
|45
|26
|MC
|32
|MC
|Garrick Higgo
|MC
|4
|MC
|33
|69
|Wd
|32
|16
|Harry Hall
|MC
|28
|58
|28
|67
|MC
|49
|MC
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|30
|MC
|23
|MC
|81
|MC
|6
|MC
|Matthew NeSmith
|MC
|MC
|43
|MC
|MC
|MC
|26
|MC
|Aaron Baddeley
|41
|39
|82
|17
|MC
|23
|MC
|Jacob Bridgeman
|MC
|19
|23
|MC
|21
|MC
|23
|28
|Erik Barnes
|MC
|MC
|58
|MC
|17
|Wd
|2
|Taylor Dickson
|36
|61
|52
|1
|Nicholas Lindheim
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Pierceson Coody
|MC
|MC
|18
|74
|57
|Wd
|32
|MC
|Joseph Bramlett
|MC
|MC
|MC
|36
|17
|MC
|41
|Troy Merritt
|9
|MC
|67
|MC
|MC
|MC
|23
|47
|Trace Crowe
|MC
|MC
|11
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Callum Tarren
|MC
|11
|23
|MC
|69
|72
|MC
|MC
|McClure Meissner
|MC
|23
|MC
|10
|MC
|26
|23
|53
|David Lipsky
|MC
|23
|MC
|58
|MC
|MC
|42
|41
|Chad Ramey
|MC
|2
|50
|MC
|17
|MC
|MC
|35
|Tyson Alexander
|52
|MC
|55
|14
|64
|MC
|MC
|16
|Davis Riley
|30
|28
|MC
|14
|MC
|MC
|62
|Jordan Gumberg
|MC
|MC
|51
|1
|Henrik Norlander
|64
|19
|36
|MC
|MC
|15
|Paul Barjon
|MC
|4
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Tom Whitney
|66
|MC
|63
|75
|MC
|33
|61
|MC
|Hayden Springer
|MC
|MC
|MC
|58
|MC
|72
|3
|Wesley Bryan
|MC
|2
|MC
|Ben Taylor
|MC
|37
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Rafael Campos
|9
|38
|14
|MC
|MC
|MC
|18
|Wilson Furr
|MC
|MC
|55
|MC
|36
|MC
|MC
|Nico Echavarria
|24
|4
|14
|MC
|MC
|MC
|15
|21
|Patton Kizzire
|24
|28
|23
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Chris Gotterup
|24
|11
|MC
|MC
|57
|61
|MC
|35
|Austin Smotherman
|MC
|23
|50
|9
|68
|Kevin Dougherty
|30
|MC
|MC
|MC
|45
|45
|MC
|MC
|Lanto Griffin
|MC
|36
|51
|57
|Marty Dou Ze Cheng
|MC
|MC
|50
|32
|Roger Sloan
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|45
|49
|55
|Patrick Fishburn
|MC
|4
|23
|MC
|MC
|MC
|42
|MC
|Ryan McCormick
|41
|MC
|MC
|82
|MC
|MC
|58
|Austin Cook
|20
|MC
|MC
|37
|53
|MC
|10
|James Hahn
|MC
|63
|72
|MC
|Harrison Endycott
|52
|MC
|33
|MC
|64
|MC
|42
|Martin Trainer
|MC
|2
|MC
|MC
|MC
|5
|MC
|5
|Richy Werenski
|MC
|55
|59
|MC
|MC
|MC
|18
|Scott Piercy
|52
|28
|59
|32
|42
|Kelly Kraft
|13
|11
|MC
|Scott Gutschewski
|MC
|MC
|66
|MC
|69
|MC
|MC
|Josh Teater
|MC
|MC
|MC
|58
|MC
|MC
|61
|Kevin Chappell
|30
|MC
|MC
|33
|MC
|23
|Russell Knox
|19
|MC
|25
|MC
|Evan Harmeling
|5
|MC
|52
|MC
|10
|Cody Gribble
|MC
|MC
|MC
|23
|Philip Knowles
|3
|Ryan Brehm
|MC
|3
|MC
|MC
|53
|72
|55
|MC
|Sean O`Hair
|37
|18
|MC
|61
|Kevin Kisner
|MC
|MC
|68
|72
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Dalton Ward
|MC
|25
|MC
|3
|Alistair Docherty
|MC
|20
|34
|MC
|MC
|Daniel Berger
|13
|MC
|50
|45
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jonathan Byrd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Matt Atkins
|29
|Brandt Snedeker
|48
|40
|72
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Bill Haas
|MC
|18
|MC
|Raul Pereda De La Huerta
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|78
|MC
|42
|MC
|Anders Albertson
|16
|MC
|Nick Watney
|MC
|11
|MC
|MC
|DJ Trahan
|MC
|Seung-Yul Noh
|59
|29
|14
|MC
|32
|Tommy Gainey
|9
|MC
|14
|32
|MC
|Adam Long
|MC
|43
|MC
|64
|MC
|Harry Higgs
|MC
|43
|MC
|MC
|William McGirt
|MC
|43
|MC
|MC
|Jim Herman
|MC
|49
|George Bryan
|Blaine Hale
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Morgan DeNeen
|Jon Mayer
|Braden Shattuck
|MC
|MC
|Ryan Abbate
|Blades Brown
|**********
|Includes two-man team
|event in New Orleans
|(Zurich Classic)
