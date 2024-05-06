Myrtle Beach Classic 2024: Form stats for this week's tournament in South Carolina

The PGA Tour tees-up in Myrtle Beach for the first time

GB's Matt ready to claim title No 2

Ben can strike winning note in South Carolina

Tournament and Course Notes

• This week's Myrtle Beach Classic takes place at the highly-regarded Dunes Golf and Beach Club;

• Laid out a few hundred metres from the coast, this popular South Carolina course is located around 70 miles south of Wilmington, and 100 miles north of Charleston;

• Opened in 1948, this will be the first time that the venue has hosted an official event on the PGA Tour. However, it did stage the US Women's Open of 1962, along with six Tour Championships (1994-99) on the Senior Tour. It was also once (1973) the location for the PGA Tour's Qualifying School tournament;

• Rees Jones, the son of Robert Trent Jones who designed the course more than seven decades ago, said: "It is a challenging tree-lined championship course laid out on sandy, rolling terrain, with the ocean nearby. It has been one of the highlights of my career to have had the opportunity to restore and enhance the original design";

• Water comes into play on five holes, and there are a handful of testing dog-legs.

Current Form

With no one inside the world's top 50 teeing-up this week, opportunity knocks for many of the PGA Tour's lower order.

Britain's Matt Wallace will certainly fancy his chances. The 34-year-old from Hillingdon understands how to win tournaments.

He's won four on the DP World Tour and last year broke his duck on the PGA Tour.

And he arrives in South Carolina on the back of finishing tied-fourth at TPC Craig Ranch on Sunday.



Ben Griffin appears to be moving closer to a maiden PGA Tour title.

The 28-year-old is in his second full season at this level and during his rookie year of 2023 lost a play-off during the Fall Series.

Since the start of January his highest finish has been tied-ninth and last week in Dallas finished tied-13th.

Justin Lower is another consistent pro who appears to be travelling in the right direction.

Although more of an each-way contender than outright winner, the 35-year-old is currently 68th in this season's FedEx Cup standings and the majority of players above him will be teeing-up at Quail Hollow.

Finally, Puerto Rico's Rafael Campos is enjoying decent current form with finishes of 14th and 9th either side of taking part in the two-player team event in New Orleans.

He usually posts his best results in these less-prestigious events, as his brace of podium finishes (Puerto Rico/Dominican Republic) on the PGA Tour illustrate. He has, however, tasted victory on the Korn Ferry Tour.

World Ranking Points

Most Points Since January 1st, 2024 (Top 10 Listed)

Pts

45.14: Erik van Rooyen

35.64: Kevin Yu

33.94: Thorbjorn Olesen

29.23: Justin Lower

27.63: Doug Ghim

27.17: Ben Griffin

26.07: Kyoung-Hoon Lee

24.83: Andrew Novak

24.81: Sami Valimaki

24.76: Beau Hossler

Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: Current form table includes two-man team event in New Orleans.

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves