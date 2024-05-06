Masters Tips

How To Bet on Golf

Steve Rawlings Golf Previews

Golf Each-Way Tips

Long Odds Golf Tips

Each-Way Calculator

Myrtle Beach Classic 2024: Form stats for this week's tournament in South Carolina

The highly-rated Dunes Golf and Beach Club was opened 76 years ago
Dunes Golf and Beach Club staged six Senior Tour events during the 1990s

The PGA Tour welcomes a new event to the calendar. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

  • The PGA Tour tees-up in Myrtle Beach for the first time

  • GB's Matt ready to claim title No 2

  • Ben can strike winning note in South Carolina

    • Tournament and Course Notes

    • This week's Myrtle Beach Classic takes place at the highly-regarded Dunes Golf and Beach Club;

    • Laid out a few hundred metres from the coast, this popular South Carolina course is located around 70 miles south of Wilmington, and 100 miles north of Charleston;

    • Opened in 1948, this will be the first time that the venue has hosted an official event on the PGA Tour. However, it did stage the US Women's Open of 1962, along with six Tour Championships (1994-99) on the Senior Tour. It was also once (1973) the location for the PGA Tour's Qualifying School tournament;

    • Rees Jones, the son of Robert Trent Jones who designed the course more than seven decades ago, said: "It is a challenging tree-lined championship course laid out on sandy, rolling terrain, with the ocean nearby. It has been one of the highlights of my career to have had the opportunity to restore and enhance the original design";

    • Water comes into play on five holes, and there are a handful of testing dog-legs.

    Latest betting for this week's Myrtle Beach Classic

    Current Form

    With no one inside the world's top 50 teeing-up this week, opportunity knocks for many of the PGA Tour's lower order.

    Britain's Matt Wallace will certainly fancy his chances. The 34-year-old from Hillingdon understands how to win tournaments.

    He's won four on the DP World Tour and last year broke his duck on the PGA Tour.

    And he arrives in South Carolina on the back of finishing tied-fourth at TPC Craig Ranch on Sunday.

    Ben Griffin appears to be moving closer to a maiden PGA Tour title.

    The 28-year-old is in his second full season at this level and during his rookie year of 2023 lost a play-off during the Fall Series.

    Since the start of January his highest finish has been tied-ninth and last week in Dallas finished tied-13th.

    Justin Lower is another consistent pro who appears to be travelling in the right direction.

    Although more of an each-way contender than outright winner, the 35-year-old is currently 68th in this season's FedEx Cup standings and the majority of players above him will be teeing-up at Quail Hollow.

    Finally, Puerto Rico's Rafael Campos is enjoying decent current form with finishes of 14th and 9th either side of taking part in the two-player team event in New Orleans.

    He usually posts his best results in these less-prestigious events, as his brace of podium finishes (Puerto Rico/Dominican Republic) on the PGA Tour illustrate. He has, however, tasted victory on the Korn Ferry Tour.

    Latest betting for next week's PGA Championship

    World Ranking Points

    Most Points Since January 1st, 2024 (Top 10 Listed)
    Pts
    45.14: Erik van Rooyen
    35.64: Kevin Yu
    33.94: Thorbjorn Olesen
    29.23: Justin Lower
    27.63: Doug Ghim
    27.17: Ben Griffin
    26.07: Kyoung-Hoon Lee
    24.83: Andrew Novak
    24.81: Sami Valimaki
    24.76: Beau Hossler
    Only those entered this week are included in table

    Betfair Sportsbook

    Note: Current form table includes two-man team event in New Orleans.

    Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

New customers can get £20 in free bets!

New customers can earn £20 in free bets when they place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook after signing up. T&Cs apply.

Last 10 Weeks

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W18 W17 W16 W15 W14 W13 W12 W11 W10 W9
Ryan Fox MC 4 38 MC 78 MC MC 35
Erik van Rooyen 33 55 MC MC 25 2
Thorbjorn Olesen MC 36 58 14 MC MC MC
Beau Hossler 52 MC 78 57 MC MC 28
Robert MacIntyre MC 8 MC 33 MC 32 60
Matt Wallace 4 36 MC 17 MC MC
Sami Valimaki MC 45 54 MC MC
Ryo Hisatsune 13 MC 78 33 MC 18 MC
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 59 11 40 MC 31 9 MC 4
Ben Griffin 13 MC 14 39 36 17 MC 55 MC
Victor Perez MC 43 45 17 MC 3 16
Thriston Lawrence MC MC 65 2 10
Alejandro Tosti MC MC 33 MC 2 75 MC MC
Alexander Bjork MC 33 MC 54 47
Chan Kim MC 28 6 14 53 67 68 61 28
Seong Hyeon Kim 4 MC 36 14 45 61 MC MC 67
Sam Ryder MC MC 43 MC 64 33 16 21
Justin Suh MC MC MC MC 33 MC MC MC
Michael Kim MC 11 14 MC 64 33 MC 23 MC
Kevin Yu MC 28 MC 39 MC MC 9
Chandler Phillips MC 19 55 MC 45 3 MC Wd
Matti Schmid MC MC 11 69 21 17 26 10 MC
Alex Smalley 13 MC 6 MC MC MC MC MC
Davis Thompson MC 23 18 45 21 MC MC 47
Jorge Campillo 24 39 18 MC MC 49 MC 53
Doug Ghim MC 28 43 MC MC 67 16 16
Sam Stevens 62 4 40 14 57 64 MC 18 MC
Ben Silverman MC MC MC 81 36 MC MC 42 16
Justin Lower 24 28 4 25 28 Wd MC 36 MC
CT Pan Wd 28 51 42 51 28
Carl Yuan MC MC MC 58 MC 5 MC MC
Taiga Semikawa 9 24 MC 49
Max Greyserman MC 4 40 MC 7 33 15 47
Chez Reavie MC 40 33 33 MC 12 MC
JJ Spaun MC MC 51 36 MC 64
Rico Hoey MC MC 33 14 MC 54 32 56
David Skinns 48 11 MC 7 75 MC 67 4
Brandon Wu MC 28 59 MC MC MC 42 MC
Andrew Novak 30 23 58 53 17 MC 9
Dylan Wu 30 28 58 78 26 19 MC
Martin Laird 48 MC 51 31 54 10 9
Jimmy Stanger MC MC 23 MC MC 35 3 35
Tyler Duncan MC 51 MC 64 23 MC
Ryan Moore MC 45 31 5 45 MC
Parker Coody MC MC 6 58 MC 67 MC 47
Joe Highsmith MC MC MC 51 21 MC 6 MC
Joel Dahmen 62 28 67 MC MC 49 11 49 MC
Greyson Sigg MC 8 9 MC 45 45 MC 56
Chesson Hadley MC 8 MC MC MC MC 35
Hayden Buckley 52 MC MC MC MC 61 MC MC
Carson Young 30 MC MC MC MC 54 MC 56
Ben Martin 48 MC 55 7 67 31 42 MC
Robby Shelton MC MC 33 MC 33 MC MC
Nick Hardy MC 28 MC 25 57 MC MC MC
Kevin Streelman MC MC 45 26 MC 32 MC
Garrick Higgo MC 4 MC 33 69 Wd 32 16
Harry Hall MC 28 58 28 67 MC 49 MC
Adrien Dumont de Chassart 30 MC 23 MC 81 MC 6 MC
Matthew NeSmith MC MC 43 MC MC MC 26 MC
Aaron Baddeley 41 39 82 17 MC 23 MC
Jacob Bridgeman MC 19 23 MC 21 MC 23 28
Erik Barnes MC MC 58 MC 17 Wd 2
Taylor Dickson 36 61 52 1
Nicholas Lindheim MC MC MC MC MC MC
Pierceson Coody MC MC 18 74 57 Wd 32 MC
Joseph Bramlett MC MC MC 36 17 MC 41
Troy Merritt 9 MC 67 MC MC MC 23 47
Trace Crowe MC MC 11 Wd MC MC MC
Callum Tarren MC 11 23 MC 69 72 MC MC
McClure Meissner MC 23 MC 10 MC 26 23 53
David Lipsky MC 23 MC 58 MC MC 42 41
Chad Ramey MC 2 50 MC 17 MC MC 35
Tyson Alexander 52 MC 55 14 64 MC MC 16
Davis Riley 30 28 MC 14 MC MC 62
Jordan Gumberg MC MC 51 1
Henrik Norlander 64 19 36 MC MC 15
Paul Barjon MC 4 MC MC MC MC MC MC
Tom Whitney 66 MC 63 75 MC 33 61 MC
Hayden Springer MC MC MC 58 MC 72 3
Wesley Bryan MC 2 MC
Ben Taylor MC 37 MC MC MC MC MC
Rafael Campos 9 38 14 MC MC MC 18
Wilson Furr MC MC 55 MC 36 MC MC
Nico Echavarria 24 4 14 MC MC MC 15 21
Patton Kizzire 24 28 23 Wd MC MC MC
Chris Gotterup 24 11 MC MC 57 61 MC 35
Austin Smotherman MC 23 50 9 68
Kevin Dougherty 30 MC MC MC 45 45 MC MC
Lanto Griffin MC 36 51 57
Marty Dou Ze Cheng MC MC 50 32
Roger Sloan MC MC MC MC 45 49 55
Patrick Fishburn MC 4 23 MC MC MC 42 MC
Ryan McCormick 41 MC MC 82 MC MC 58
Austin Cook 20 MC MC 37 53 MC 10
James Hahn MC 63 72 MC
Harrison Endycott 52 MC 33 MC 64 MC 42
Martin Trainer MC 2 MC MC MC 5 MC 5
Richy Werenski MC 55 59 MC MC MC 18
Scott Piercy 52 28 59 32 42
Kelly Kraft 13 11 MC
Scott Gutschewski MC MC 66 MC 69 MC MC
Josh Teater MC MC MC 58 MC MC 61
Kevin Chappell 30 MC MC 33 MC 23
Russell Knox 19 MC 25 MC
Evan Harmeling 5 MC 52 MC 10
Cody Gribble MC MC MC 23
Philip Knowles 3
Ryan Brehm MC 3 MC MC 53 72 55 MC
Sean O`Hair 37 18 MC 61
Kevin Kisner MC MC 68 72 MC MC MC MC
Dalton Ward MC 25 MC 3
Alistair Docherty MC 20 34 MC MC
Daniel Berger 13 MC 50 45 MC MC MC
Jonathan Byrd MC MC MC
Matt Atkins 29
Brandt Snedeker 48 40 72 MC MC MC MC
Bill Haas MC 18 MC
Raul Pereda De La Huerta MC MC MC MC 78 MC 42 MC
Anders Albertson 16 MC
Nick Watney MC 11 MC MC
DJ Trahan MC
Seung-Yul Noh 59 29 14 MC 32
Tommy Gainey 9 MC 14 32 MC
Adam Long MC 43 MC 64 MC
Harry Higgs MC 43 MC MC
William McGirt MC 43 MC MC
Jim Herman MC 49
George Bryan
Blaine Hale MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Morgan DeNeen
Jon Mayer
Braden Shattuck MC MC
Ryan Abbate
Blades Brown
**********
Includes two-man team
event in New Orleans
(Zurich Classic)

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Wells Fargo Championship: The Punter's Preview

  2. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Wells Fargo Championship 2024: Course and current form stats

  3. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Volvo China Open First-Round Leader Tips: Picks from 40/1 to 100/1

  4. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Volvo China Open Each-Way Tips: Manassero revival can continue at 66/1

More Golf Form Guide