Golf Tips: Best bets for the Genesis Invitational on the PGA Tour

The PGA Tour stops off in Los Angeles this week for the Genesis Invitational where a stellar line-up tees off on Thursday so ready Steve Rawlings' comprehensive preview...

Steve says: " Course specialist, Dustin Johnson, commands the utmost respect but he was disappointing at another course that's perfect for him - Royal Greens - last time out when he could only finish eighth, having finished first, second and first there in his first three starts.

"DJ hasn't won anywhere since winning at Royal Greens in early 2021 and although I'd have played him at 20.019/1 plus, at a few ticks shorter I'm reluctantly leaving him out...

"With the best 11 players in the world in attendance, this is ridiculously competitive and I didn't want to get too involved before the off but three of the world's top-ten look over-priced - the world number four, Viktor Hovland, the number five, Rory McIlroy, and the reigning US Masters champ and world number 10, Hideki Matsuyama.

"I really was quite surprised to see Rory trading at in excess of 25.024/1 given he has form at all three correlating courses (won three times at Quail Hollow), he's played well here a couple of times, and the last time was saw him in action he traded at odds-on in the Dubai Desert Classic.

"He's led after the opening round in two of his last six starts and as many as 30 times in total so he's a fair price at 28/1 in the first-round leader market too."

The Genesis Invitational Each-Way Tips: Matsuyama can master Riviera

Dave Tindall has three-each way tips for the action at Riviera in California...

Dve says: "Like Augusta, course form is another biggie here and the last six Genesis champions all had a previous top five at Riviera.

"First stop, therefore, is current Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama. The Japanese star ranked 5th for SG: Approach when tied eighth at the Waste Management Phoenix Open last week and is 11th in that category this season.

"And what a season it's been for the 29-year-old. He's already won twice, hoisting the silverware in his home CJ Cup and finishing with a pair of 63s to capture the Sony Open last month.

"If it seems that Matsuyama has somehow used his wins up - a theory that can prove costly in golf betting - rewind to late 2016 when he won four times in five starts. Okay two of those were Japanese Tour events but one was the WGC-HSBC Champions."

The Genesis Invitational First-Round Leader Tips: Put faith in Fitzpatrick

Dave Tindall turns his focus to the PGA Tour again this week and has three picks to be First-Round Leader at Riviera.

Dave says: "Riviera is a great fit for Matt Fitzpatrick and the Englishman has shown it with a solid tied 30th on debut in 2020 and an excellent tied fifth last year.

"In that 2021 edition, he opened with a 66 to sit second after 18 holes and the following week he was the first-round leader at the WGC-Workday Championship thanks to another 66.

"Fitzpatrick doesn't tend to shoot stupidly low scores so he's a better FRL bet when scoring is tough and 66 really does mean something. That's definitely the case this week.

"In addition, his confidence must be flowing heading to Riviera after finishing tied sixth at Pebble Beach and tied 10th in Phoenix over the last fortnight.

"He shot a pair of weekend 67s at TPC Scottsdale so the Yorkshireman has some great momentum as he looks to shine again in LA.

"Fitzpatrick goes off in the first group from No. 10 at 06:40 and looks a worthy bet at 50/1."

Find Me a 100 Winner: Ruthless Reed worth risking at Riviera

The PGA Tour visits LA for the Genesis Invitational - the final event on the West Coast Swing - and Steve Rawlings has four outsiders to trade.

Steve says: "Patrick Reed's a ruthless closer, as he showed at the Farmers Insurance Open last year, and he's a prolific winner too. He's won nine PGA Tour titles over the last nine years with 2017 the only year in which he drew a blank.

"Although prolific, Reed doesn't always telegraph when the next success is due so his ordinary current form is of no huge concern and given he plays so well at correlating venues, I'm also prepared to overlook his, as yet, ordinary course form figures that read MC-59-51."

Genesis Invitational 2022: Course and current form stats

Andy Swales has the course info for Riviera and the latest players' form stats as well as the ones to watch...

Andy says: "Located around two miles from the coast, and 18 miles west of downtown Los Angeles, Riviera is set to host the men's and women's golf events at the 2028 Olympic Games.

"Originally called Los Angeles Athletic Club, Riviera is laid out in the shadows of the Santa Monica Mountains, and is a short distance from Sunset Boulevard.

"With its tree-lined fairways and handful of subtle dog-legs, Riviera demands solid ball-striking and accurate iron play...

"Matt Fitzpatrick has started 2022 strongly thanks to a brace of top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour. The Englishman is currently second in the PGA Tour's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green table, which should be a key category at Riviera this week. He was tied-5th here last year."

