To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

How To Bet on Golf

Steve Rawlings Golf Previews

Golf Each-Way Tips

Long Odds Golf Tips

PGA Tour Golf Tips

Each-Way Calculator

Golf Tips: Best bets for the Genesis Invitational on the PGA Tour

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Max Homa winning the Genesis Invitational in 2021
Who will follow Homa in triumphing the Genesis Invitational?

Get tips from Steve Rawlings, Dave Tindall and our other golf experts for this week's Genesis Invitational on the PGA Tour...

"I really was quite surprised to see Rory trading at in excess of 25.024/1 given he has form at all three correlating courses (won three times at Quail Hollow), he's played well here a couple of times, and the last time was saw him in action he traded at odds-on in the Dubai Desert Classic."

Genesis Invitational: Rory the perfect fit for Riviera


The PGA Tour stops off in Los Angeles this week for the Genesis Invitational where a stellar line-up tees off on Thursday so ready Steve Rawlings' comprehensive preview...

Steve says: " Course specialist, Dustin Johnson, commands the utmost respect but he was disappointing at another course that's perfect for him - Royal Greens - last time out when he could only finish eighth, having finished first, second and first there in his first three starts.

"DJ hasn't won anywhere since winning at Royal Greens in early 2021 and although I'd have played him at 20.019/1 plus, at a few ticks shorter I'm reluctantly leaving him out...

"With the best 11 players in the world in attendance, this is ridiculously competitive and I didn't want to get too involved before the off but three of the world's top-ten look over-priced - the world number four, Viktor Hovland, the number five, Rory McIlroy, and the reigning US Masters champ and world number 10, Hideki Matsuyama.

"I really was quite surprised to see Rory trading at in excess of 25.024/1 given he has form at all three correlating courses (won three times at Quail Hollow), he's played well here a couple of times, and the last time was saw him in action he traded at odds-on in the Dubai Desert Classic.

"He's led after the opening round in two of his last six starts and as many as 30 times in total so he's a fair price at 28/1 in the first-round leader market too."

Steve's bet: Back Rory McIlroy @ 26.025/1

The Genesis Invitational Each-Way Tips: Matsuyama can master Riviera

Dave Tindall has three-each way tips for the action at Riviera in California...

Dve says: "Like Augusta, course form is another biggie here and the last six Genesis champions all had a previous top five at Riviera.

"First stop, therefore, is current Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama. The Japanese star ranked 5th for SG: Approach when tied eighth at the Waste Management Phoenix Open last week and is 11th in that category this season.

Hideki Matsuyama Riviera.jpg

"And what a season it's been for the 29-year-old. He's already won twice, hoisting the silverware in his home CJ Cup and finishing with a pair of 63s to capture the Sony Open last month.

"If it seems that Matsuyama has somehow used his wins up - a theory that can prove costly in golf betting - rewind to late 2016 when he won four times in five starts. Okay two of those were Japanese Tour events but one was the WGC-HSBC Champions."

Dave's bet: Back Hideki Matsuyama each-way @ 21.020/1

The Genesis Invitational First-Round Leader Tips: Put faith in Fitzpatrick

Dave Tindall turns his focus to the PGA Tour again this week and has three picks to be First-Round Leader at Riviera.

Dave says: "Riviera is a great fit for Matt Fitzpatrick and the Englishman has shown it with a solid tied 30th on debut in 2020 and an excellent tied fifth last year.

"In that 2021 edition, he opened with a 66 to sit second after 18 holes and the following week he was the first-round leader at the WGC-Workday Championship thanks to another 66.

"Fitzpatrick doesn't tend to shoot stupidly low scores so he's a better FRL bet when scoring is tough and 66 really does mean something. That's definitely the case this week.

"In addition, his confidence must be flowing heading to Riviera after finishing tied sixth at Pebble Beach and tied 10th in Phoenix over the last fortnight.

"He shot a pair of weekend 67s at TPC Scottsdale so the Yorkshireman has some great momentum as he looks to shine again in LA.

"Fitzpatrick goes off in the first group from No. 10 at 06:40 and looks a worthy bet at 50/1."

Dave's bet: Back Matt Fitzpatrick e/w at 51.050/1

Find Me a 100 Winner: Ruthless Reed worth risking at Riviera

The PGA Tour visits LA for the Genesis Invitational - the final event on the West Coast Swing - and Steve Rawlings has four outsiders to trade.

Steve says: "Patrick Reed's a ruthless closer, as he showed at the Farmers Insurance Open last year, and he's a prolific winner too. He's won nine PGA Tour titles over the last nine years with 2017 the only year in which he drew a blank.

Patrick Reed Augusta.jpg

"Although prolific, Reed doesn't always telegraph when the next success is due so his ordinary current form is of no huge concern and given he plays so well at correlating venues, I'm also prepared to overlook his, as yet, ordinary course form figures that read MC-59-51."

Back 2u Patrick Reed @ 140.0139/1
Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Genesis Invitational 2022: Course and current form stats

Andy Swales has the course info for Riviera and the latest players' form stats as well as the ones to watch...

Andy says: "Located around two miles from the coast, and 18 miles west of downtown Los Angeles, Riviera is set to host the men's and women's golf events at the 2028 Olympic Games.

"Originally called Los Angeles Athletic Club, Riviera is laid out in the shadows of the Santa Monica Mountains, and is a short distance from Sunset Boulevard.

"With its tree-lined fairways and handful of subtle dog-legs, Riviera demands solid ball-striking and accurate iron play...

"Matt Fitzpatrick has started 2022 strongly thanks to a brace of top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour. The Englishman is currently second in the PGA Tour's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green table, which should be a key category at Riviera this week. He was tied-5th here last year."

Andy's Player to Watch: Matt Fitzpatrick @ 48.047/1

***

Not sure about your each-way payout? Take a look at our brand new golf each-way calculator - simply enter your stake, the number of places on offer and the position of your player and it will give you the full lowdown...

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

The Genesis Invitational 2022: The Genesis Invitational 2022 (Winner)

Show Hide

Thursday 17 February, 2.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Jon Rahm
Patrick Cantlay
Dustin Johnson
Justin Thomas
Collin Morikawa
Rory McIlroy
Cameron Smith
Xander Schauffele
Hideki Matsuyama
Viktor Hovland
Scottie Scheffler
Will Zalatoris
Sam Burns
Brooks Koepka
Matt Fitzpatrick
Sungjae Im
Bubba Watson
Adam Scott
Tony Finau
Jordan Spieth
Joaquin Niemann
Talor Gooch
Marc Leishman
Max Homa
Thomas Pieters
Sergio Garcia
Russell Henley
Luke List
Jason Kokrak
Paul Casey
Seamus Power
Kevin Na
Corey Conners
Abraham Ancer
Si Woo Kim
Maverick McNealy
Cameron Tringale
Alex Noren
Patrick Reed
Sahith Theegala
Tom Hoge
Lanto Griffin
Harold Varner III
Carlos Ortiz
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Jhonattan Vegas
Mackenzie Hughes
Keegan Bradley
Doug Ghim
Francesco Molinari
Patrick Rodgers
Adam Hadwin
Aaron Wise
Sebastian Munoz
Erik Van Rooyen
Patton Kizzire
Charley Hoffman
Min Woo Lee
Cam Davis
Troy Merritt
Rickie Fowler
Ryan Palmer
K.H. Lee
Taylor Moore
Robert MacIntyre
Joel Dahmen
Cameron Young
Wyndham Clark
Mito Pereira
Martin Laird
Matt Jones
Taylor Pendrith
Matt Kuchar
Aaron Rai
Emiliano Grillo
Scott Stallings
Beau Hossler
Branden Grace
J.J. Spaun
Andrew Putnam
Cameron Champ
J.T. Poston
Pat Perez
Matt Wallace
James Hahn
Doc Redman
Russell Knox
Chez Reavie
Harry Higgs
Dylan Frittelli
Brendan Steele
Robert Streb
Kramer Hickok
Vince Whaley
Matthew NeSmith
Charl Schwartzel
Lee Hodges
Andrew Landry
Adam Long
Kyle Stanley
C.T. Pan
Sam Ryder
Michael Brennan
Sepp Straka
Scott Piercy
Danny Lee
Adam Schenk
Roger Sloan
Hank Lebioda
Brandon Hagy
Peter Malnati
Anirban Lahiri
Henrik Norlander
David Lipsky
Brian Stuard
Kevin Tway
Chesson Hadley
Nick Watney
Aaron Beverly
Jaekyeong Lee
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Golf Bets