Genesis Invitational 2022: Course and current form stats

After six weeks alternating between coastal venues and desert conditions, the players will now sample traditional parkland golf for the first time in 2022.

Travelling 370 miles west from the Arizona city of Phoenix, the players have arrived on the outskirts of Los Angeles for the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.

This week's tournament started life as the Los Angeles Open in 1926, making it one of the longest running events on the calendar.

Three years later Riviera became involved for the first time and, in 2020, the event was granted 'invitational' status, thus raising its level of prestige even more.

Riviera has also hosted three major championships during its life, most recently in 1995 when Steve Elkington beat Colin Montgomerie in a play-off at the PGA Championship.

Course Characteristics

Located around two miles from the coast, and 18 miles west of downtown Los Angeles, Riviera is set to host the men's and women's golf events at the 2028 Olympic Games.

Originally called Los Angeles Athletic Club, Riviera is laid out in the shadows of the Santa Monica Mountains, and is a short distance from Sunset Boulevard.

With its tree-lined fairways and handful of subtle dog-legs, Riviera demands solid ball-striking and accurate iron play.

Even though there is not a single water hazard in play, good course management will be vitally important this week.

The rough is often penal, while the course has earned a reputation of favouring right-handers who fade the ball from left-to right - or left-handers who can 'draw'.



In 2008, architect Tom Fazio made changes to a number of holes while also adding yardage.

And the stats may even suggest that Riviera could be considered the most demanding tee-to-green course on the PGA Tour.

This is due to the low percentage of players finding both 'fairways off the tee' and 'greens in regulation'.

Course Comparisons (1.1.2016 thru 31.12.2021)

Driving Accuracy (DA) (%)

73.56: Sea Island (RSM Classic) (1/29)

53.54: Riviera (Genesis) (27/29)

52.43: Torrey Pines (Farmers Insurance) (29/29)

(PGA Tour average: 61.92)

(1/29 = easiest; 29/29 = hardest)

Greens in Regulation (GiR) (%)

75.86: Sedgefield (Wyndham) (1/29)

59.33: Riviera (Genesis) (28/29)

59.27: Innisbrook (Valspar) (29/29)

(PGA Tour average: 67.79)

DA + GiR Combined (%)

74.57: Sea Island (RSM Classic) (1/29)

58.00: Sheshan (HSBC Champions) (28/29)

56.43: Riviera (Genesis) (29/29)

Note: To qualify for any of the three shortened tables above, a minimum of 300 golfers must have completed at least 54 holes at the venue/tournament between January 1st 2016 and December 31st, 2021. Averages do not include players who failed to complete 54 holes. A total of 29 PGA Tour venues/tournaments qualified for inclusion in these tables.

Stroke Averages

Lowest 12 At Riviera (2016-21)

Average.... (Rounds)

68.75: Dustin Johnson (24)

69.17: Max Homa (12)

69.33: Adam Scott (24)

69.42: Jon Rahm (12)

69.50: Patrick Cantlay (16)

69.59: Bubba Watson (17)

69.64: Matt Kuchar (22)

69.69: Xander Schauffele (16)

69.75: Talor Gooch (12)

69.83: Rory McIlroy (18)

69.95: Jason Kokrak (22)

70.05: Tony Finau (20)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

Four To Watch

Matt Fitzpatrick: The 27-year-old from Sheffield has started 2022 strongly thanks to a brace of top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour. The Englishman is currently second in the PGA Tour's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green table, which should be a key category at Riviera this week. He was tied-5th here last year.

Dustin Johnson: Has an excellent record at Riviera where he has posted six top-four finishes, including a victory in 2017. The 37-year-old is teeing-up on American soil for only the third time since last year's Ryder Cup.

Hideki Matsuyama: Winner in Hawaii earlier this year and, despite missing the cut in Los Angeles 12 months ago, his course form at Riviera is reasonably strong.

Bubba Watson: A three-time champion at Riviera and arrives in LA on the back of a respectable tied-14th at TPC Scottsdale on Sunday.

Note: The top 11 players in the World Ranking are teeing-up at Riviera this week.

