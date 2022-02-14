To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Genesis Invitational 2022: Course and current form stats

Riviera staged its first top level tournament more than 90 years ago
Despite not a single water hazard in sight, Riviera is exceptionally tough from tee-to-green

The PGA Tour's West Coast Swing concludes in California this weekend. Words and stats compiled by Andy Swales...

"The stats may even suggest that Riviera could be considered the most demanding tee-to-green course on the PGA Tour."

After six weeks alternating between coastal venues and desert conditions, the players will now sample traditional parkland golf for the first time in 2022.

Travelling 370 miles west from the Arizona city of Phoenix, the players have arrived on the outskirts of Los Angeles for the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.

This week's tournament started life as the Los Angeles Open in 1926, making it one of the longest running events on the calendar.

Three years later Riviera became involved for the first time and, in 2020, the event was granted 'invitational' status, thus raising its level of prestige even more.

Riviera has also hosted three major championships during its life, most recently in 1995 when Steve Elkington beat Colin Montgomerie in a play-off at the PGA Championship.

Course Characteristics

Located around two miles from the coast, and 18 miles west of downtown Los Angeles, Riviera is set to host the men's and women's golf events at the 2028 Olympic Games.

Originally called Los Angeles Athletic Club, Riviera is laid out in the shadows of the Santa Monica Mountains, and is a short distance from Sunset Boulevard.

With its tree-lined fairways and handful of subtle dog-legs, Riviera demands solid ball-striking and accurate iron play.

Even though there is not a single water hazard in play, good course management will be vitally important this week.

The rough is often penal, while the course has earned a reputation of favouring right-handers who fade the ball from left-to right - or left-handers who can 'draw'.

In 2008, architect Tom Fazio made changes to a number of holes while also adding yardage.

And the stats may even suggest that Riviera could be considered the most demanding tee-to-green course on the PGA Tour.

This is due to the low percentage of players finding both 'fairways off the tee' and 'greens in regulation'.

Course Comparisons (1.1.2016 thru 31.12.2021)


Driving Accuracy (DA) (%)
73.56: Sea Island (RSM Classic) (1/29)
53.54: Riviera (Genesis) (27/29)
52.43: Torrey Pines (Farmers Insurance) (29/29)
(PGA Tour average: 61.92)
(1/29 = easiest; 29/29 = hardest)

Greens in Regulation (GiR) (%)
75.86: Sedgefield (Wyndham) (1/29)
59.33: Riviera (Genesis) (28/29)
59.27: Innisbrook (Valspar) (29/29)
(PGA Tour average: 67.79)

DA + GiR Combined (%)
74.57: Sea Island (RSM Classic) (1/29)
58.00: Sheshan (HSBC Champions) (28/29)
56.43: Riviera (Genesis) (29/29)

Note: To qualify for any of the three shortened tables above, a minimum of 300 golfers must have completed at least 54 holes at the venue/tournament between January 1st 2016 and December 31st, 2021. Averages do not include players who failed to complete 54 holes. A total of 29 PGA Tour venues/tournaments qualified for inclusion in these tables.

Stroke Averages


Lowest 12 At Riviera (2016-21)
Average.... (Rounds)
68.75: Dustin Johnson (24)
69.17: Max Homa (12)
69.33: Adam Scott (24)
69.42: Jon Rahm (12)
69.50: Patrick Cantlay (16)
69.59: Bubba Watson (17)
69.64: Matt Kuchar (22)
69.69: Xander Schauffele (16)
69.75: Talor Gooch (12)
69.83: Rory McIlroy (18)
69.95: Jason Kokrak (22)
70.05: Tony Finau (20)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table

Four To Watch

Matt Fitzpatrick: The 27-year-old from Sheffield has started 2022 strongly thanks to a brace of top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour. The Englishman is currently second in the PGA Tour's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green table, which should be a key category at Riviera this week. He was tied-5th here last year.

Dustin Johnson: Has an excellent record at Riviera where he has posted six top-four finishes, including a victory in 2017. The 37-year-old is teeing-up on American soil for only the third time since last year's Ryder Cup.

Hideki Matsuyama: Winner in Hawaii earlier this year and, despite missing the cut in Los Angeles 12 months ago, his course form at Riviera is reasonably strong.

Bubba Watson: A three-time champion at Riviera and arrives in LA on the back of a respectable tied-14th at TPC Scottsdale on Sunday.

Note: The top 11 players in the World Ranking are teeing-up at Riviera this week.

Twitter: Golf Stats Alive

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Form Since 1.1.22 / Riviera (2012-21)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W7 W6 W5 W4 W3 W2 W1
Jon Rahm 10 3 14 2
Collin Morikawa 18 62 5
Viktor Hovland MC 1 4 30
Patrick Cantlay 2 4 9 4
Dustin Johnson 8 25
Rory McIlroy 3 12
Justin Thomas 8 20 5
Xander Schauffele 3 18 34 12
Cameron Smith 4 MC 1
Hideki Matsuyama 8 30 1 13
Scottie Scheffler 1 20 25
Jordan Spieth 60 2 MC 21
Sam Burns MC MC 19
Brooks Koepka 3 MC 28
Abraham Ancer 43 8 40 MC 35
Tony Finau MC 28 MC 40 19
Sung Jae Im 6 11 MC 8
Jason Kokrak 45 17 38
Matt Fitzpatrick 10 6
Patrick Reed 38 46 55 15
Paul Casey 24 12 16
Kevin Na 28 20 13
Will Zalatoris 2 6
Thomas Pieters 24 12 1
Joaquin Niemann 8 6
Talor Gooch 26 20 MC 27 15
Marc Leishman 28 16 36 10
Max Homa 14 MC 15
Tom Hoge 14 1 MC 2 MC
Russell Henley 33 14 2
Corey Conners 38 MC MC 11
Harold Varner MC 1 22
Seamus Power MC 9 14 3 15
Adam Scott 38 9 10
Sergio Garcia 24 12
Mackenzie Hughes 16 MC
Cameron Tringale MC 3 MC
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 14 46 40 17
Min Woo Lee MC 35 4
Si Woo Kim 26 11 11 55 23
Ryan Palmer MC 16 12
Luke List 53 1 22
Bubba Watson 14 2
Brian Harman 14 MC 3 48
Erik van Rooyen 4 12 20 25
Robert MacIntyre 9 13 MC MC
Alexander Noren 6 39 MC
Carlos Ortiz 33 70 MC
Sebastian Munoz 23 39 MC
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 38 63 48 33
Maverick McNealy 33 30 27
Aaron Wise MC MC
Matt Jones 58 MC MC MC 3
Cameron Davis MC 56 27 10
Branden Grace 49 MC 33
Jhonattan Vegas 8 39 MC
Lanto Griffin 16 30 3
Keegan Bradley 26 65 12
Charley Hoffman 67 Wd
Matt Wallace MC 35 68
Joel Dahmen 62 6 MC MC 28
Aaron Rai MC 6 59 MC
Guillermo Pereira MC MC 25
Troy Merritt 38 4 MC
Cameron Champ MC 46 MC
Emiliano Grillo MC MC 63 MC
Rickie Fowler MC MC MC
Matt Kuchar MC MC 7
Cameron Young 26 20 40 MC
Brendan Steele MC MC MC
Dylan Frittelli MC 24 MC MC
Kramer Hickok 53 MC 20
Andrew Putnam MC 6 14 27
Taylor Moore 16 MC 67
Charl Schwartzel MC 76 39
Robert Streb MC 56 MC MC
Martin Laird 14 46
Harry Higgs 49 MC 40 MC
Patton Kizzire 10 MC 22 42
CT Pan MC 78 MC
Greyson Sigg 33 34 25 42
Sahith Theegala 3 MC 25 33 48
Adam Hadwin 26 16 MC 25
Adam Long MC 65 MC MC
Adam Schenk MC 56 MC MC
Hayden Buckley MC 49 MC MC 12
Adam Svensson 49 79 49 7
Henrik Norlander MC MC 63 55
David Lipsky 24 56 14 MC
JT Poston 23 MC 25 42
Francesco Molinari 43 62 6
Pat Perez MC 9 6 MC
Sepp Straka 66 16 49 42
Hank Lebioda MC 46 49 MC
Scott Stallings 21 MC 46 MC
Nick Taylor MC 14 30 33
Patrick Rodgers MC MC 62 40
Roger Sloan MC 14 MC
Lee Hodges MC MC 3 MC
Taylor Pendrith 49 16 MC MC
Doug Ghim 49 34 59
Kevin Tway 53 MC 46 MC 61
Andrew Landry MC MC
Scott Piercy MC MC 76 MC
Chez Reavie MC MC 70 MC
Wyndham Clark MC MC 56 13
Danny Lee MC MC MC
James Hahn MC MC MC
Brandon Hagy MC MC MC MC
Doc Redman 33 25 MC
JJ Spaun 16 34 25 MC
Vince Whaley MC MC 40 17
Sam Ryder 23 MC 49 63
Russell Knox 33 33 MC 7
Matthew NeSmith MC MC 34 MC
Beau Hossler MC 3 MC MC
Peter Malnati 65 42 25 MC MC
Trey Mullinax 28 MC 59 MC
Anirban Lahiri MC 46 66
Kyle Stanley MC MC MC 27
Brian Stuard 58 60 MC MC MC
Alex Smalley MC 56 25 MC
Tyler McCumber MC MC MC MC
Brice Garnett 53 MC MC 70
Chesson Hadley MC MC MC MC MC
Nick Watney MC MC MC MC
Davis Riley 49 MC 59 20
Jae Kyung Lee
Aaron Beverly
Player `21 `20 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14 `13 `12
Jon Rahm 5 17 9
Collin Morikawa 43 26
Viktor Hovland 5
Patrick Cantlay 15 17 15 4 MC MC
Dustin Johnson 8 10 9 16 1 4 2 2 MC 4
Rory McIlroy MC 5 4 20 20
Justin Thomas MC MC 2 9 39 54 41
Xander Schauffele 15 23 15 9
Cameron Smith 4 MC 49 6 28 63
Hideki Matsuyama MC 5 9 MC 11 4 23
Scottie Scheffler 20 30 MC
Jordan Spieth 15 59 51 9 22 MC 4 12 MC
Sam Burns 3 23 MC
Brooks Koepka 38 43 MC
Abraham Ancer MC 43 44 68
Tony Finau 2 51 15 2 MC MC 56
Sung Jae Im MC MC
Jason Kokrak 32 MC 37 20 22 2 41 MC MC* 34
Matt Fitzpatrick 5 30
Patrick Reed 51 59 MC
Paul Casey 37 25 49 39 39 2
Kevin Na 38 MC 33 2 4 MC 61 MC MC 76
Will Zalatoris 15 MC
Thomas Pieters 68 2
Joaquin Niemann 43 MC 44
Talor Gooch 12 10 20
Marc Leishman 32 43 4 MC MC 5 MC 59 61 17
Max Homa 1 5 37 MC MC
Tom Hoge 52 MC 53 39
Russell Henley 38 17 44 61 MC MC
Corey Conners MC MC
Harold Varner 62 13 MC 60 MC 26 70
Seamus Power 64
Adam Scott 38 1 7 53 11 2 10 17
Sergio Garcia MC 37 37 49 MC 4 13 4
Mackenzie Hughes 32 MC MC
Cameron Tringale 26 30 MC 8 68 47 12 21 24
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Min Woo Lee
Si Woo Kim MC 37 3 MC MC MC
Ryan Palmer 67 49 MC 24
Luke List MC 30 15 26 MC 20
Bubba Watson MC MC 15 1 Wd 1 14 1 MC 13
Brian Harman 43 47 51 MC 72 MC 3 51
Erik van Rooyen MC
Robert MacIntyre
Alexander Noren 12 59 16
Carlos Ortiz MC 26 9 26 20
Sebastian Munoz 43 26
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 66 13 25
Maverick McNealy MC
Aaron Wise MC MC MC
Matt Jones 8 MC MC 14 59
Cameron Davis 43 MC
Branden Grace 20 MC MC 37 22
Jhonattan Vegas MC MC MC 15 75 40 MC
Lanto Griffin 26 37
Keegan Bradley 60 MC 51 MC 34 MC 4 20 16 2
Charley Hoffman 52 MC MC 41 4 63 30 12 68 MC
Matt Wallace
Joel Dahmen MC 5 MC MC
Aaron Rai
Guillermo Pereira
Troy Merritt MC MC 41 MC 11 MC
Cameron Champ MC MC MC
Emiliano Grillo MC MC
Rickie Fowler 20 MC 62
Matt Kuchar MC 2 28 26 22 8 MC 38 24
Cameron Young
Brendan Steele 43 MC 49 39 39 14 10 46 69
Dylan Frittelli MC MC 28
Kramer Hickok 64
Andrew Putnam 32 MC MC 49
Taylor Moore
Charl Schwartzel 62 Wd 68 MC 45 41 5 3
Robert Streb MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Martin Laird MC 43 MC 9 8 11 65 MC MC
Harry Higgs MC
Patton Kizzire 70 52
CT Pan 20 MC 44 MC
Greyson Sigg
Sahith Theegala 49
Adam Hadwin 26 26 75 6 34 16 22
Adam Long MC MC MC
Adam Schenk 47 MC 53
Hayden Buckley
Adam Svensson
Henrik Norlander MC
David Lipsky
JT Poston 43 30 28 17
Francesco Molinari 8 MC MC MC 52 MC 40
Pat Perez MC 47 56 41 28 MC 41 75 51 13
Sepp Straka 43 MC
Hank Lebioda
Scott Stallings MC MC 4 MC 66 45
Nick Taylor 20 MC 33 41 55 26 MC
Patrick Rodgers 12 30 15 26 22 MC
Roger Sloan MC
Lee Hodges
Taylor Pendrith
Doug Ghim MC
Kevin Tway MC MC MC MC
Andrew Landry 26 37 MC MC
Scott Piercy 64 17 MC MC 77 61 MC
Chez Reavie MC 10 MC 73 MC 7 MC
Wyndham Clark 8 17
Danny Lee 52 MC MC MC MC MC 69 MC
James Hahn 15 13 14 28 MC 1 29 61
Brandon Hagy
Doc Redman MC
JJ Spaun 63 MC MC MC
Vince Whaley
Sam Ryder MC 56
Russell Knox MC MC MC
Matthew NeSmith 20
Beau Hossler 15 MC
Peter Malnati MC MC 44 MC 64 MC
Trey Mullinax
Anirban Lahiri MC 26 64 39
Kyle Stanley 32 64 MC MC 39 MC 24
Brian Stuard MC 23 60 MC 39 39 MC
Alex Smalley
Tyler McCumber 52
Brice Garnett MC MC
Chesson Hadley MC MC
Nick Watney MC 28 22 34
Davis Riley
Jae Kyung Lee
Aaron Beverly

