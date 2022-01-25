Each-Way Golf Betting Calculator: Our tool helps you easily work out your winnings

Working out your winnings from an each-way bet on the golf can be confusing so use our calculator and let us do the maths for you!

Whether you have had a bet on a major or a standard tour event we can work out your returns, all you need to do is fill in the fields including stake, place terms and how many players have tied for the place.

Each-way bets on golf can confuse some punters as the place terms can change depending on the event with majors typically offering more places to bettors. And when your selection dead heats - ties for the place - it can get pretty fiddly.

So next time that happens to you come back here, punch in the required information and we'll tell you how much you should be winning.