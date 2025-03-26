Golf Tips: Best bets for Houston Open and Hero Indian Open

Steve Rawlings says hot putter makes Bridgemen a bet at 50/1 51.00

Dave Tindall thinks Jason Day can win in Texas at 33/1 34.00

Course info, players' form and outsiders to back at over 100/1 101.00

Read US Masters: Dave Tindall's guide to the action at Augusta National

Houston Open tips and predictions

Steve Rawlings: "Course form stands up nicely. Scheffler has three top-10 finishes from four visits and two second place finishes, the 2022 winner, Tony Finau, finished tied for second last year and last year's winner, Jaeger, had finished 35th and ninth on his two previous visits.

"Jaeger has only ordinary form at Riviera reading MC-7-40 but form there looks worth considering. Sam Burns led this event through rounds two and three before he imploded on Sunday in 2020 and he was five strokes clear at halfway in the Genesis Invitational at Riviera in 2021...

"In four previous editions at Memorial Park, a hot putter has been essential so I'm chancing Jacob Bridgeman and Max Greyserman. Having led through 18, 36 and 54 holes last week before eventually finishing third in the Valspar Championship, there's a risk that Bridgeman will suffer from a bit of mental fatigue this week, but he putted just too well to ignore at Copperhead.

"Averaging an incredible 1.5 putts, he ranked first for both Putting Average and Strokes Gained: Putting and he's in far better shape than he was 12 months ago when he finished 21st here on debut. Bridgeman pitches up in Houston with recent form figures reading 2-15-50-3, compared to last year's MC-28-23-MC and he looks fairly priced at around 50/1."

Recommended Bet Back Jacob Bridgeman EXC 50.0

Dave Tindall: "Jason Day has three wins in Texas and is playing well enough this season to add a fourth. That would take his tally of PGA Tour victories to 14. The Aussie, a former Texas resident, was third at The American Express, eighth at Bay Hill last time and 13th at Pebble Beach.

"Unusually for him, the putter was cold in the first few months of 2025 but he ranked fifth for SG: Putting in the Arnold Palmer Invitational so looks to have worked that out again. Day really jumped into my head due to the short-game test required this week. Thinking of some of the courses that correlate, I can picture Day's name on leaderboards and a deeper delve reveals even more good news.

"Wind back to the 2014 US Open at Pinehurst and Day can be found finishing fourth. Not only that he ranked sixth for Scrambling, showing how his short game was a real asset chipping from those shaved run-off areas. But if you want more recent evidence, simply get the stats up for recent editions of The Masters. Day ranked sixth for SG: Around The Green at Augusta in 2024, while he's been in the top 10 for Scrambling in three of the last five Masters. He's a demon chipping off those bare lies after balls have been repelled off greens."

Recommended Bet Back Jason Day each-way SBK 33/1

Steve Rawlings: "After a couple of missed cuts, at the Cognizant Classic and the Players Championship, Harry Hall finished the final leg of the Florida Swing tamely last week at the Valspar Championship, falling from inside the top-ten at halfway to a tie for 54th over the weekend but he doesn't have a great record in Florida and I'm happy to back him this week at a big price at a track where his brilliant putting could be rewarded.

"The 27-year-old Cornishman is playing at Memorial Park for a third time, having finished 39th on debut in 2022 and 29th last year and he could very easily improve on that now that he's a PGA Tour winner, following his playoff success at the ISCO Championship in July last year.

"Hall held his form very nicely after his victory last summer and although he hasn't been brilliant in Florida again this year, he did lead the Mexico Open after round one last month so there have been glimpses since his two top 10 finishes in Hawaii in January."

Recommended Bet Back Harry Hall EXC 150.0

Dave Tindall: "Rickie Fowler can't get much going over 72 holes at the moment - 18th at the Cognizant earlier this month is his best finish - but over 18 he's worth watching. The Californian started that Cognizant Classic with a 64 to lie fifth after day one and he was eighth after day one of the Players Championship via a 68 before tailing off badly on the weekend.

"He kept the competitive juices flowing by appearing for New York in the TGL Final Series on Monday and Tuesday and looks a big price at 80s to get off to another quick start here. Fowler has some good Houston Open history. He was the first-round leader in 2017 and fifth after the opening lap on his most recent appearance in 2018.

"This is his first appearance at Memorial Park but he gives it decent clunk off the tee and has a good record chipping off tight lies on courses featuring shaved run-off areas (Augusta, Pinehurst) and that's the deal here. Fowler is an afternoon starter at 1.03pm."

Recommended Bet Back Rickie Fowler each-way for FRL SBK 80/1

Andy Swales: "Since last year, a new tee was built at 16, while the 17th hole has been extended by 30 yards, increasing the overall length of the course by more than 40. Although two new bunkers were positioned on 17, Memorial Park has less sand than any other PGA Tour venue.

"Memorial Park's undulating putting surfaces are larger and faster than the PGA Tour average. Water, meanwhile, comes into play on just four holes. This week's layout will be the third longest (7,475 yards) of the 18 courses used, so far, on this season's PGA Tour...

"Mackenzie Hughes 80/181.00 and defending champion Stephan Jaeger 33/1 might be worth a look. The latter has had a busy year to date, already teeing-up in nine events, which have yielded a brace of top-six finishes."

Recommended Bet Back Stephan Jaeger SBK 33/1

Hero Indian Open tips and predictions

Steve Rawlings: "Europeans have won three of the last four editions, but the home contingent had a fine record before the venue switch and an Indian has won 12 of the last 30 renewals. The first three course winners were matched at a triple-figure price before the off and the last two winners have been 50/1 shots, so it's been a great event for outsiders since the switch in venues...

"It's been a rocky couple of months for the 26-year-old Penge, who won twice on the HotelPlanner Tour in 2023 to gain promotion to the DP World Tour.

"After holing a five-foot birdie putt to make the weekend at the Genesis Championship in Korea at the end of October, he shot 69-67 over the weekend to finish tied for 22nd and 110th in the Race to Dubai Standings which meant he claimed the last place on this season's tour.

"He ranked first for Putting Average when 20th in the Kenya Open, one week before he finished third in the South African Open, which earned him a place in the Open Championship in July, and he finished tied for 19th at the Joburg Open the following week."

Recommended Bet Back Marco Penge EXC 70.0

Matt Cooper: "Pablo Larrazabal brings a solid bank of form and the Player Course form fits with a decent record on the Black Knight's designs. He's a four-time contender at Leopard Creek and claimed the win there in 2019. He also spent much of last December's Nedbank Challenge at Gary Player CC on the first page of the leaderboard.

"The nine-time winner on the DP World Tour hit a purple patch in 2022 and 2023, winning four times but his form has dipped since he and his partner started a family.

"However, he was superb throughout most of the week when a play-off loser in the Bahrain Championship last month. He missed the cut last week after a break, but a second round 69 suggested that he had needed to remove some rust.

"He recorded excellent approach stats on his last visit to DLF and was also excellent with his irons in Bahrain. He's got the wherewithal to contend again."

Recommended Bet Back Pablo Larrazabal each-way SBK 66/1

Andy Swales: "Water comes into play on seven holes, while the fairways are tight and undulating. Accuracy from the tee will be paramount at a venue that has five reasonably sharp dog-legs and plenty of large sandy bunkers. The tricky greens demand a deft touch with the putter.

"Half of the 18 holes were built on land acquired by real estate giant DLF in 2014, while Player re-shaped the other nine from the club's existing Arnold Palmer course which was opened 26 years ago...

"Regarding those with strong course histories at DLF, then Jorge Campillo 25/1, Joost Luiten 25/1, Gavin Green 40/1 and Jeong Weon Ko 50/1 could tick your box. Of this quartet, Luiten and Weon Ko are showing the most promising current form. The 26-year-old Weon Ko's last three starts have all yielded top-25 finishes on the DP World Tour, with the Frenchman a solid each-way option."