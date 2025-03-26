Texas Children's Houston Open 2025: Course and current form stats
The PGA Tour has journeyed to Texas for the first time this year. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...
-
Long parkland course, wide fairways, quick greens
-
Rai [25/1] ready to land PGA Tour title No 2
-
Hughes [80/1] offers each-way hope
-
Tournament Notes
First held in 1946, the Houston Open is one of the longest-running events on the PGA Tour calendar. And this week's venue, Memorial Park, has staged the tournament 17 times.
This includes a gap of almost six decades between 1963 and 2020. Since then Memorial Park has hosted four PGA Tour events.
From 2020 thru 2022 it was played in November, before switching to March in 2024. To enable this change of date, there was no tournament in 2023.
Course Notes
Located in a large urban Texas park, this week's venue has long been heralded as one of the country's leading public courses.
Starting out as a nine-hole venue 113 years ago, the course was completely re-designed in 1936. It was renovated again in 1995 at a cost of $7m.
Further renovations were carried out six years ago under the watchful eyes of architect Tom Doak and five-time major winner Brooks Koepka, ahead of its return to PGA Tour status in 2020.
This included the widening of some fairways, although the rough was toughened up to compensate. The comprehensive redesign brought ravines and water into play, while reducing the number of bunkers by almost two-thirds.
Located three miles west of downtown Houston, and approximately 35 miles from the Gulf of Mexico, Memorial Park is a parkland layout which covers an area of 250 acres.
For the three Houston Opens staged during Fall, both fairways and putting surfaces were laid with Bermuda grass. However, following the change of date to spring time, both were over-seeded. The fairways, which have average widths of over 30 yards, were sown with Perennial ryegrass, while the greens were laid with Poa trivialis.
Since last year, a new tee was built at 16, while the 17th hole has been extended by 30 yards, increasing the overall length of the course by more than 40. Although two new bunkers were positioned on 17, Memorial Park has less sand than any other PGA Tour venue.
Memorial Park's undulating putting surfaces are larger and faster than the PGA Tour average. Water, meanwhile, comes into play on just four holes. This week's layout will be the third longest (7,475 yards) of the 18 courses used, so far, on this season's PGA Tour.
Good Current Form
World No 2 Rory McIlroy 6/17.00 travels to Texas chasing a third PGA Tour title of the season. His two successes, so far, have come at Pebble Beach and TPC Sawgrass.
The 35-year-old, who makes his debut at Memorial Park, has earned more World Ranking points during 2025 than any other golfer.
Fellow Brit Aaron Rai 25/126.00 is also in good shape following a trio of top-15 finishes. Two of these were the prestigious events staged at Bay Hill and TPC Sawgrass.
Rai, who is a one-time winner on the PGA Tour, tied-seventh in both of his last two visits to Memorial Park.
Meanwhile, Jacob Bridgeman 50/151.00 is moving ever-closer to a first victory at this level.
The 25-year-old from South Carolina was outside the world's top 200 at the start of this month, but is now a career-high No 70 thanks to a brace of podium finishes.
Good Course Form
The world's leading golfer, Scottie Scheffler 7/24.50, makes his customary visit to Memorial Park.
The resident of Dallas has twice finished second here and, once again, heads the betting markets despite being without an official PGA Tour title since last June.
Tony Finau 28/129.00, meanwhile, is another course specialist who won here in 2022. Finau's highest finish this year, so far, came at Torrey Pines last month when he tied-fifth.
Finally, Mackenzie Hughes 80/181.00 and defending champion Stephan Jaeger 33/134.00 might be worth a look. The latter has had a busy year to date, already teeing-up in nine events, which have yielded a brace of top-six finishes.
Stroke Averages
Lowest Eight At Memorial Park (2020-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
68.00: Tony Finau (14)
68.38: Scottie Scheffler (16)
68.42: Aaron Rai (12)
68.58: Stephan Jaeger (12)
68.75: Mackenzie Hughes (16)
69.00: Ben Griffin (8)
69.00: Trey Mullinax (6)
69.17: Davis Riley (12)
Min. No. of Rounds = 6
Only those entered this week are included in table
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Last 10 Weeks / Memorial Park Form (2020-24)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W12
|W11
|W10
|W9
|W8
|W7
|W6
|W5
|W4
|W3
|Scottie Scheffler
|20
|11
|3
|25
|9
|Rory McIlroy
|1
|15
|17
|1
|4
|Wyndham Clark
|Wd
|22
|31
|16
|73
|MC
|Maverick McNealy
|MC
|MC
|2
|9
|40
|52
|Sahith Theegala
|36
|52
|MC
|17
|57
|53
|52
|Sung Jae Im
|61
|19
|MC
|MC
|57
|33
|4
|MC
|Aaron Rai
|14
|11
|4
|37
|40
|MC
|JJ Spaun
|2
|31
|2
|34
|Wd
|33
|15
|29
|Thomas Detry
|22
|MC
|MC
|53
|1
|48
|15
|Nick Taylor
|MC
|31
|9
|25
|33
|12
|Tony Finau
|MC
|36
|5
|13
|MC
|MC
|Jason Day
|8
|50
|13
|32
|3
|Nick Dunlap
|MC
|MC
|17
|57
|58
|34
|Harris English
|30
|MC
|24
|73
|1
|43
|Max Greyserman
|MC
|22
|11
|24
|49
|Wd
|48
|7
|Taylor Pendrith
|38
|MC
|MC
|50
|9
|7
|Stephan Jaeger
|36
|20
|MC
|6
|44
|40
|MC
|Davis Thompson
|10
|MC
|MC
|13
|36
|58
|51
|Austin Eckroat
|61
|34
|MC
|MC
|MC
|13
|MC
|Nico Echavarria
|16
|MC
|MC
|34
|MC
|77
|MC
|Ben Griffin
|MC
|MC
|45
|4
|4
|44
|36
|69
|MC
|7
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|MC
|MC
|34
|MC
|12
|22
|14
|Michael Kim
|28
|MC
|4
|6
|13
|13
|2
|MC
|43
|Min Woo Lee
|20
|MC
|11
|48
|12
|17
|17
|Matt McCarty
|16
|20
|48
|63
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Joe Highsmith
|22
|20
|MC
|1
|17
|MC
|MC
|66
|Eric Cole
|12
|MC
|50
|MC
|MC
|MC
|22
|68
|68
|Jhonattan Vegas
|MC
|60
|61
|40
|42
|MC
|Si Woo Kim
|38
|19
|24
|21
|12
|MC
|51
|Thriston Lawrence
|MC
|54
|MC
|59
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jacob Bridgeman
|3
|50
|15
|2
|34
|MC
|MC
|21
|Mackenzie Hughes
|36
|MC
|22
|MC
|52
|36
|40
|58
|Patrick Rodgers
|MC
|22
|18
|25
|3
|MC
|22
|56
|70
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|MC
|MC
|18
|8
|36
|65
|Max McGreevy
|54
|20
|40
|4
|25
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Adam Hadwin
|MC
|MC
|45
|MC
|9
|65
|MC
|Taylor Moore
|MC
|33
|42
|34
|9
|22
|56
|7
|Kevin Yu
|12
|MC
|45
|17
|16
|64
|MC
|MC
|Andrew Novak
|42
|MC
|34
|MC
|13
|MC
|13
|3
|MC
|Sam Stevens
|64
|MC
|40
|MC
|31
|44
|17
|2
|51
|Matt Wallace
|MC
|26
|MC
|MC
|44
|MC
|45
|Jake Knapp
|MC
|12
|6
|25
|17
|44
|33
|32
|MC
|Beau Hossler
|70
|50
|32
|MC
|32
|69
|15
|12
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|36
|MC
|49
|MC
|27
|31
|Erik van Rooyen
|MC
|9
|59
|MC
|40
|MC
|MC
|Justin Lower
|MC
|38
|MC
|MC
|62
|MC
|3
|Niklas Norgaard
|MC
|34
|25
|34
|MC
|4
|Lee Hodges
|57
|33
|9
|34
|Ryo Hisatsune
|4
|MC
|MC
|10
|MC
|MC
|43
|Kurt Kitayama
|MC
|33
|MC
|MC
|49
|MC
|58
|Harry Hall
|54
|MC
|MC
|34
|MC
|58
|21
|Victor Perez
|22
|18
|72
|MC
|MC
|34
|Charley Hoffman
|Wd
|54
|25
|MC
|MC
|25
|5
|Davis Riley
|7
|38
|6
|48
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Doug Ghim
|57
|MC
|11
|49
|68
|MC
|21
|Rickie Fowler
|71
|18
|39
|Wd
|53
|21
|Ryan Fox
|47
|20
|MC
|MC
|63
|27
|10
|Jesper Svensson
|64
|42
|32
|49
|63
|MC
|MC
|Keith Mitchell
|54
|MC
|42
|25
|33
|21
|Karl Vilips
|MC
|MC
|1
|39
|72
|Matti Schmid
|28
|MC
|6
|18
|MC
|MC
|25
|MC
|Matteo Manassero
|MC
|45
|MC
|68
|25
|43
|Alex Smalley
|MC
|14
|18
|10
|21
|MC
|11
|Patrick Fishburn
|28
|MC
|54
|48
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Aldrich Potgieter
|MC
|MC
|MC
|2
|15
|MC
|Adam Schenk
|MC
|MC
|45
|MC
|25
|25
|Wd
|Paul Waring
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Mark Hubbard
|47
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|73
|68
|12
|Rico Hoey
|MC
|33
|26
|25
|MC
|MC
|MC
|58
|Seamus Power
|8
|MC
|MC
|24
|36
|17
|Patton Kizzire
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|CT Pan
|57
|69
|MC
|68
|57
|Vince Whaley
|MC
|MC
|16
|32
|MC
|MC
|32
|64
|Antoine Rozner
|76
|59
|62
|55
|4
|48
|MC
|Emiliano Grillo
|22
|67
|MC
|65
|76
|Wd
|MC
|Carson Young
|54
|10
|MC
|MC
|57
|MC
|29
|Hayden Springer
|42
|34
|45
|MC
|6
|Ben Kohles
|MC
|MC
|34
|MC
|25
|MC
|21
|Luke List
|64
|MC
|MC
|MC
|36
|56
|MC
|Adam Svensson
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|59
|36
|MC
|MC
|Frankie Capan
|MC
|MC
|MC
|55
|MC
|56
|12
|Peter Malnati
|MC
|MC
|MC
|68
|49
|MC
|MC
|McClure Meissner
|28
|42
|MC
|MC
|MC
|52
|68
|Chan Kim
|MC
|MC
|16
|32
|17
|MC
|42
|MC
|Steven Fisk
|28
|4
|MC
|17
|MC
|63
|MC
|Takumi Kanaya
|MC
|34
|32
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Sam Ryder
|16
|14
|48
|59
|36
|25
|43
|Greyson Sigg
|MC
|MC
|64
|17
|32
|9
|MC
|Chandler Phillips
|42
|61
|MC
|34
|49
|70
|MC
|Danny Walker
|MC
|6
|64
|13
|42
|MC
|Sami Valimaki
|36
|69
|48
|34
|MC
|15
|MC
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|67
|9
|MC
|David Lipsky
|57
|MC
|78
|MC
|76
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Joel Dahmen
|MC
|54
|32
|6
|MC
|9
|MC
|Ryan Gerard
|57
|42
|MC
|25
|17
|15
|51
|Rikuya Hoshino
|MC
|64
|48
|MC
|MC
|43
|Ben Silverman
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|16
|MC
|MC
|William Mouw
|MC
|6
|MC
|MC
|66
|MC
|Harry Higgs
|MC
|26
|MC
|74
|63
|34
|Isaiah Salinda
|68
|45
|39
|3
|42
|MC
|Gary Woodland
|47
|MC
|MC
|MC
|21
|22
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|MC
|MC
|39
|MC
|74
|MC
|MC
|Rafael Campos
|70
|MC
|MC
|MC
|34
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Roy
|MC
|MC
|6
|MC
|17
|Wd
|18
|Tim Widing
|MC
|45
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Kris Ventura
|77
|MC
|56
|25
|49
|4
|58
|Henrik Norlander
|16
|MC
|40
|MC
|13
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Alejandro Tosti
|MC
|MC
|MC
|68
|10
|MC
|58
|Taylor Dickson
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jackson Suber
|MC
|MC
|42
|MC
|56
|MC
|Paul Peterson
|MC
|12
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Chris Gotterup
|MC
|MC
|16
|MC
|MC
|MC
|25
|MC
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|MC
|59
|MC
|68
|MC
|MC
|Nate Lashley
|64
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Taylor Montgomery
|MC
|25
|45
|69
|MC
|58
|Camilo Villegas
|70
|54
|MC
|MC
|44
|MC
|7
|Quade Cummins
|MC
|16
|32
|32
|MC
|34
|John Pak
|64
|MC
|17
|56
|MC
|Vincent Norrman
|MC
|MC
|75
|71
|40
|29
|Cristobal Del Solar
|MC
|54
|MC
|MC
|66
|MC
|Kyle Westmoreland
|MC
|MC
|1
|MC
|MC
|76
|Ricky Castillo
|12
|MC
|64
|56
|55
|15
|43
|Lanto Griffin
|MC
|MC
|72
|25
|MC
|9
|34
|David Skinns
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|49
|MC
|MC
|Braden Thornberry
|70
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Will Chandler
|69
|61
|MC
|MC
|MC
|6
|MC
|MC
|Chad Ramey
|MC
|MC
|26
|MC
|34
|MC
|48
|MC
|Zach Johnson
|MC
|42
|48
|MC
|Nick Hardy
|MC
|64
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jeremy Paul
|22
|16
|MC
|25
|MC
|64
|Will Gordon
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|69
|7
|66
|Ben Martin
|MC
|MC
|45
|MC
|40
|MC
|Hayden Buckley
|MC
|59
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Kevin Velo
|57
|40
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Noah Goodwin
|42
|12
|49
|63
|MC
|Aaron Baddeley
|78
|MC
|34
|32
|MC
|Brandt Snedeker
|57
|10
|MC
|66
|32
|51
|Mason Andersen
|70
|26
|MC
|65
|MC
|MC
|Kaito Onishi
|42
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Trey Mullinax
|61
|16
|MC
|MC
|32
|MC
|18
|Trevor Cone
|MC
|54
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Padraig Harrington
|MC
|38
|50
|MC
|Danny Willett
|47
|45
|MC
|9
|MC
|Ryan Palmer
|45
|MC
|MC
|77
|MC
|34
|Matthew Riedel
|MC
|26
|65
|MC
|MC
|51
|Francesco Molinari
|65
|49
|MC
|MC
|Jimmy Walker
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Bronson Burgoon
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Vince Covello
|54
|MC
|MC
|65
|Anders Albertson
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Norman Xiong
|12
|53
|65
|MC
|40
|MC
|Philip Knowles
|MC
|16
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Zac Blair
|MC
|32
|MC
|Wesley Bryan
|MC
|25
|MC
|Seong Hyeon Kim
|34
|2
|39
|27
|MC
|2
|Pierceson Coody
|40
|MC
|2
|9
|MC
|7
|Dylan Wu
|45
|MC
|MC
|2
|MC
|15
|Kevin Tway
|MC
|68
|52
|53
|Carlos Sainz
|Noah Kent
|Player
|2024
|2022
|2021
|2020
|Scottie Scheffler
|2
|9
|2
|32
|Rory McIlroy
|Wyndham Clark
|31
|16
|41
|MC
|Maverick McNealy
|27
|19
|20
|Sahith Theegala
|28
|22
|61
|Sung Jae Im
|19
|50
|Aaron Rai
|7
|7
|19
|JJ Spaun
|36
|46
|Thomas Detry
|2
|Nick Taylor
|MC
|41
|Tony Finau
|2
|1
|MC
|24
|Jason Day
|MC
|16
|54
|7
|Nick Dunlap
|11
|Harris English
|39
|Max Greyserman
|7
|Taylor Pendrith
|36
|66
|MC
|Stephan Jaeger
|1
|9
|35
|Davis Thompson
|21
|43
|Austin Eckroat
|MC
|Nico Echavarria
|MC
|Ben Griffin
|36
|16
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|Michael Kim
|64
|47
|MC
|Min Woo Lee
|Matt McCarty
|Joe Highsmith
|21
|Eric Cole
|35
|Jhonattan Vegas
|36
|26
|44
|Si Woo Kim
|17
|35
|MC
|Thriston Lawrence
|Jacob Bridgeman
|21
|Mackenzie Hughes
|14
|16
|29
|7
|Patrick Rodgers
|74
|16
|MC
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Max McGreevy
|67
|19
|Adam Hadwin
|7
|Taylor Moore
|2
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Yu
|Andrew Novak
|53
|Sam Stevens
|57
|57
|Matt Wallace
|MC
|MC
|Jake Knapp
|MC
|Beau Hossler
|57
|MC
|MC
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|MC
|Erik van Rooyen
|Wd
|54
|20
|Justin Lower
|28
|MC
|Niklas Norgaard
|Lee Hodges
|MC
|46
|Ryo Hisatsune
|Kurt Kitayama
|36
|Harry Hall
|28
|39
|Victor Perez
|17
|Charley Hoffman
|MC
|29
|Davis Riley
|14
|27
|29
|Doug Ghim
|MC
|Rickie Fowler
|Ryan Fox
|78
|Jesper Svensson
|Keith Mitchell
|MC
|9
|41
|MC
|Karl Vilips
|Matti Schmid
|21
|Matteo Manassero
|Alex Smalley
|MC
|4
|15
|Patrick Fishburn
|MC
|Aldrich Potgieter
|Adam Schenk
|MC
|29
|MC
|Paul Waring
|Mark Hubbard
|31
|Dq
|50
|Rico Hoey
|MC
|Seamus Power
|MC
|Patton Kizzire
|MC
|11
|CT Pan
|MC
|58
|Vince Whaley
|MC
|15
|Antoine Rozner
|Emiliano Grillo
|MC
|Carson Young
|MC
|MC
|Hayden Springer
|MC
|Ben Kohles
|Luke List
|MC
|57
|11
|MC
|Adam Svensson
|57
|39
|MC
|Frankie Capan
|Peter Malnati
|36
|MC
|MC
|McClure Meissner
|MC
|Chan Kim
|53
|Steven Fisk
|Takumi Kanaya
|Sam Ryder
|64
|MC
|MC
|Greyson Sigg
|45
|MC
|Chandler Phillips
|45
|Danny Walker
|Sami Valimaki
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|31
|MC
|David Lipsky
|MC
|22
|MC
|Joel Dahmen
|MC
|9
|5
|Ryan Gerard
|Rikuya Hoshino
|Ben Silverman
|36
|MC
|William Mouw
|Harry Higgs
|50
|Isaiah Salinda
|50
|Gary Woodland
|21
|9
|MC
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|Rafael Campos
|MC
|Kevin Roy
|MC
|Tim Widing
|Kris Ventura
|MC
|64
|Henrik Norlander
|MC
|MC
|67
|MC
|Alejandro Tosti
|2
|Taylor Dickson
|Jackson Suber
|Paul Peterson
|Chris Gotterup
|57
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|Nate Lashley
|21
|MC
|38
|Taylor Montgomery
|MC
|57
|Camilo Villegas
|MC
|Quade Cummins
|John Pak
|Vincent Norrman
|83
|Cristobal Del Solar
|Kyle Westmoreland
|27
|Ricky Castillo
|Lanto Griffin
|57
|64
|58
|David Skinns
|7
|Braden Thornberry
|Will Chandler
|Chad Ramey
|17
|MC
|MC
|Zach Johnson
|57
|54
|50
|Nick Hardy
|57
|Jeremy Paul
|Will Gordon
|43
|38
|Ben Martin
|MC
|Hayden Buckley
|MC
|Kevin Velo
|Noah Goodwin
|Aaron Baddeley
|82
|Brandt Snedeker
|MC
|MC
|44
|Mason Andersen
|Kaito Onishi
|Trey Mullinax
|4
|MC
|Trevor Cone
|Padraig Harrington
|MC
|32
|Danny Willett
|Wd
|MC
|Wd
|Ryan Palmer
|74
|MC
|26
|Matthew Riedel
|Francesco Molinari
|47
|Wd
|15
|Jimmy Walker
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Bronson Burgoon
|MC
|35
|MC
|Vince Covello
|Anders Albertson
|Wd
|Norman Xiong
|MC
|Philip Knowles
|MC
|Zac Blair
|MC
|MC
|Wesley Bryan
|Seong Hyeon Kim
|45
|47
|Pierceson Coody
|57
|Dylan Wu
|78
|Kevin Tway
|43
|2
|MC
|Carlos Sainz
|Noah Kent
|**********
|No tournament in 2023
|after change of date
|from Fall to Spring
