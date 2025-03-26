Golf Form Guide

Texas Children's Houston Open 2025: Course and current form stats

Memorial Park golf course in Dallas, Texas
Memorial Park has a parkland layout with minimal sand and water

The PGA Tour has journeyed to Texas for the first time this year. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

Tournament Notes

First held in 1946, the Houston Open is one of the longest-running events on the PGA Tour calendar. And this week's venue, Memorial Park, has staged the tournament 17 times.

This includes a gap of almost six decades between 1963 and 2020. Since then Memorial Park has hosted four PGA Tour events.

From 2020 thru 2022 it was played in November, before switching to March in 2024. To enable this change of date, there was no tournament in 2023.

Course Notes

Located in a large urban Texas park, this week's venue has long been heralded as one of the country's leading public courses.

Starting out as a nine-hole venue 113 years ago, the course was completely re-designed in 1936. It was renovated again in 1995 at a cost of $7m.

Further renovations were carried out six years ago under the watchful eyes of architect Tom Doak and five-time major winner Brooks Koepka, ahead of its return to PGA Tour status in 2020.

This included the widening of some fairways, although the rough was toughened up to compensate. The comprehensive redesign brought ravines and water into play, while reducing the number of bunkers by almost two-thirds.

Located three miles west of downtown Houston, and approximately 35 miles from the Gulf of Mexico, Memorial Park is a parkland layout which covers an area of 250 acres.

For the three Houston Opens staged during Fall, both fairways and putting surfaces were laid with Bermuda grass. However, following the change of date to spring time, both were over-seeded. The fairways, which have average widths of over 30 yards, were sown with Perennial ryegrass, while the greens were laid with Poa trivialis.

Since last year, a new tee was built at 16, while the 17th hole has been extended by 30 yards, increasing the overall length of the course by more than 40. Although two new bunkers were positioned on 17, Memorial Park has less sand than any other PGA Tour venue.

Memorial Park's undulating putting surfaces are larger and faster than the PGA Tour average. Water, meanwhile, comes into play on just four holes. This week's layout will be the third longest (7,475 yards) of the 18 courses used, so far, on this season's PGA Tour.

Good Current Form

World No 2 Rory McIlroy 6/17.00 travels to Texas chasing a third PGA Tour title of the season. His two successes, so far, have come at Pebble Beach and TPC Sawgrass.

The 35-year-old, who makes his debut at Memorial Park, has earned more World Ranking points during 2025 than any other golfer.

Fellow Brit Aaron Rai 25/126.00 is also in good shape following a trio of top-15 finishes. Two of these were the prestigious events staged at Bay Hill and TPC Sawgrass.

Rai, who is a one-time winner on the PGA Tour, tied-seventh in both of his last two visits to Memorial Park.

Meanwhile, Jacob Bridgeman 50/151.00 is moving ever-closer to a first victory at this level.

The 25-year-old from South Carolina was outside the world's top 200 at the start of this month, but is now a career-high No 70 thanks to a brace of podium finishes.

Good Course Form

The world's leading golfer, Scottie Scheffler 7/24.50, makes his customary visit to Memorial Park.

The resident of Dallas has twice finished second here and, once again, heads the betting markets despite being without an official PGA Tour title since last June.

Tony Finau 28/129.00, meanwhile, is another course specialist who won here in 2022. Finau's highest finish this year, so far, came at Torrey Pines last month when he tied-fifth.

Finally, Mackenzie Hughes 80/181.00 and defending champion Stephan Jaeger 33/134.00 might be worth a look. The latter has had a busy year to date, already teeing-up in nine events, which have yielded a brace of top-six finishes.

Stroke Averages


Lowest Eight At Memorial Park (2020-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
68.00: Tony Finau (14)
68.38: Scottie Scheffler (16)
68.42: Aaron Rai (12)
68.58: Stephan Jaeger (12)
68.75: Mackenzie Hughes (16)
69.00: Ben Griffin (8)
69.00: Trey Mullinax (6)
69.17: Davis Riley (12)
Min. No. of Rounds = 6
Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / Memorial Park Form (2020-24)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W12 W11 W10 W9 W8 W7 W6 W5 W4 W3
Scottie Scheffler 20 11 3 25 9
Rory McIlroy 1 15 17 1 4
Wyndham Clark Wd 22 31 16 73 MC
Maverick McNealy MC MC 2 9 40 52
Sahith Theegala 36 52 MC 17 57 53 52
Sung Jae Im 61 19 MC MC 57 33 4 MC
Aaron Rai 14 11 4 37 40 MC
JJ Spaun 2 31 2 34 Wd 33 15 29
Thomas Detry 22 MC MC 53 1 48 15
Nick Taylor MC 31 9 25 33 12
Tony Finau MC 36 5 13 MC MC
Jason Day 8 50 13 32 3
Nick Dunlap MC MC 17 57 58 34
Harris English 30 MC 24 73 1 43
Max Greyserman MC 22 11 24 49 Wd 48 7
Taylor Pendrith 38 MC MC 50 9 7
Stephan Jaeger 36 20 MC 6 44 40 MC
Davis Thompson 10 MC MC 13 36 58 51
Austin Eckroat 61 34 MC MC MC 13 MC
Nico Echavarria 16 MC MC 34 MC 77 MC
Ben Griffin MC MC 45 4 4 44 36 69 MC 7
Rasmus Hojgaard MC MC 34 MC 12 22 14
Michael Kim 28 MC 4 6 13 13 2 MC 43
Min Woo Lee 20 MC 11 48 12 17 17
Matt McCarty 16 20 48 63 MC MC MC
Joe Highsmith 22 20 MC 1 17 MC MC 66
Eric Cole 12 MC 50 MC MC MC 22 68 68
Jhonattan Vegas MC 60 61 40 42 MC
Si Woo Kim 38 19 24 21 12 MC 51
Thriston Lawrence MC 54 MC 59 MC MC MC
Jacob Bridgeman 3 50 15 2 34 MC MC 21
Mackenzie Hughes 36 MC 22 MC 52 36 40 58
Patrick Rodgers MC 22 18 25 3 MC 22 56 70
Nicolai Hojgaard MC MC 18 8 36 65
Max McGreevy 54 20 40 4 25 MC Wd MC
Adam Hadwin MC MC 45 MC 9 65 MC
Taylor Moore MC 33 42 34 9 22 56 7
Kevin Yu 12 MC 45 17 16 64 MC MC
Andrew Novak 42 MC 34 MC 13 MC 13 3 MC
Sam Stevens 64 MC 40 MC 31 44 17 2 51
Matt Wallace MC 26 MC MC 44 MC 45
Jake Knapp MC 12 6 25 17 44 33 32 MC
Beau Hossler 70 50 32 MC 32 69 15 12
Thorbjorn Olesen 36 MC 49 MC 27 31
Erik van Rooyen MC 9 59 MC 40 MC MC
Justin Lower MC 38 MC MC 62 MC 3
Niklas Norgaard MC 34 25 34 MC 4
Lee Hodges 57 33 9 34
Ryo Hisatsune 4 MC MC 10 MC MC 43
Kurt Kitayama MC 33 MC MC 49 MC 58
Harry Hall 54 MC MC 34 MC 58 21
Victor Perez 22 18 72 MC MC 34
Charley Hoffman Wd 54 25 MC MC 25 5
Davis Riley 7 38 6 48 MC MC MC MC
Doug Ghim 57 MC 11 49 68 MC 21
Rickie Fowler 71 18 39 Wd 53 21
Ryan Fox 47 20 MC MC 63 27 10
Jesper Svensson 64 42 32 49 63 MC MC
Keith Mitchell 54 MC 42 25 33 21
Karl Vilips MC MC 1 39 72
Matti Schmid 28 MC 6 18 MC MC 25 MC
Matteo Manassero MC 45 MC 68 25 43
Alex Smalley MC 14 18 10 21 MC 11
Patrick Fishburn 28 MC 54 48 MC MC MC MC
Aldrich Potgieter MC MC MC 2 15 MC
Adam Schenk MC MC 45 MC 25 25 Wd
Paul Waring MC MC MC Wd MC
Mark Hubbard 47 MC MC MC MC 73 68 12
Rico Hoey MC 33 26 25 MC MC MC 58
Seamus Power 8 MC MC 24 36 17
Patton Kizzire Wd MC MC MC MC MC
CT Pan 57 69 MC 68 57
Vince Whaley MC MC 16 32 MC MC 32 64
Antoine Rozner 76 59 62 55 4 48 MC
Emiliano Grillo 22 67 MC 65 76 Wd MC
Carson Young 54 10 MC MC 57 MC 29
Hayden Springer 42 34 45 MC 6
Ben Kohles MC MC 34 MC 25 MC 21
Luke List 64 MC MC MC 36 56 MC
Adam Svensson MC MC MC MC 59 36 MC MC
Frankie Capan MC MC MC 55 MC 56 12
Peter Malnati MC MC MC 68 49 MC MC
McClure Meissner 28 42 MC MC MC 52 68
Chan Kim MC MC 16 32 17 MC 42 MC
Steven Fisk 28 4 MC 17 MC 63 MC
Takumi Kanaya MC 34 32 MC MC MC
Sam Ryder 16 14 48 59 36 25 43
Greyson Sigg MC MC 64 17 32 9 MC
Chandler Phillips 42 61 MC 34 49 70 MC
Danny Walker MC 6 64 13 42 MC
Sami Valimaki 36 69 48 34 MC 15 MC
Kyoung-Hoon Lee MC MC MC MC MC 67 9 MC
David Lipsky 57 MC 78 MC 76 MC Wd MC
Joel Dahmen MC 54 32 6 MC 9 MC
Ryan Gerard 57 42 MC 25 17 15 51
Rikuya Hoshino MC 64 48 MC MC 43
Ben Silverman MC MC MC MC 16 MC MC
William Mouw MC 6 MC MC 66 MC
Harry Higgs MC 26 MC 74 63 34
Isaiah Salinda 68 45 39 3 42 MC
Gary Woodland 47 MC MC MC 21 22
Michael Thorbjornsen MC MC 39 MC 74 MC MC
Rafael Campos 70 MC MC MC 34 MC MC MC
Kevin Roy MC MC 6 MC 17 Wd 18
Tim Widing MC 45 MC MC MC MC
Kris Ventura 77 MC 56 25 49 4 58
Henrik Norlander 16 MC 40 MC 13 MC MC MC
Alejandro Tosti MC MC MC 68 10 MC 58
Taylor Dickson MC MC MC MC MC MC
Jackson Suber MC MC 42 MC 56 MC
Paul Peterson MC 12 MC MC Wd MC
Chris Gotterup MC MC 16 MC MC MC 25 MC
Thomas Rosenmueller MC 59 MC 68 MC MC
Nate Lashley 64 MC MC MC MC Wd MC
Taylor Montgomery MC 25 45 69 MC 58
Camilo Villegas 70 54 MC MC 44 MC 7
Quade Cummins MC 16 32 32 MC 34
John Pak 64 MC 17 56 MC
Vincent Norrman MC MC 75 71 40 29
Cristobal Del Solar MC 54 MC MC 66 MC
Kyle Westmoreland MC MC 1 MC MC 76
Ricky Castillo 12 MC 64 56 55 15 43
Lanto Griffin MC MC 72 25 MC 9 34
David Skinns MC MC MC MC 49 MC MC
Braden Thornberry 70 MC MC MC Wd MC
Will Chandler 69 61 MC MC MC 6 MC MC
Chad Ramey MC MC 26 MC 34 MC 48 MC
Zach Johnson MC 42 48 MC
Nick Hardy MC 64 MC MC MC MC MC
Jeremy Paul 22 16 MC 25 MC 64
Will Gordon MC MC MC MC 69 7 66
Ben Martin MC MC 45 MC 40 MC
Hayden Buckley MC 59 MC Wd MC
Kevin Velo 57 40 MC MC MC MC
Noah Goodwin 42 12 49 63 MC
Aaron Baddeley 78 MC 34 32 MC
Brandt Snedeker 57 10 MC 66 32 51
Mason Andersen 70 26 MC 65 MC MC
Kaito Onishi 42 MC MC MC MC
Trey Mullinax 61 16 MC MC 32 MC 18
Trevor Cone MC 54 MC MC MC
Padraig Harrington MC 38 50 MC
Danny Willett 47 45 MC 9 MC
Ryan Palmer 45 MC MC 77 MC 34
Matthew Riedel MC 26 65 MC MC 51
Francesco Molinari 65 49 MC MC
Jimmy Walker MC MC MC MC MC
Bronson Burgoon MC MC MC MC
Vince Covello 54 MC MC 65
Anders Albertson MC MC MC MC
Norman Xiong 12 53 65 MC 40 MC
Philip Knowles MC 16 MC MC Wd MC
Zac Blair MC 32 MC
Wesley Bryan MC 25 MC
Seong Hyeon Kim 34 2 39 27 MC 2
Pierceson Coody 40 MC 2 9 MC 7
Dylan Wu 45 MC MC 2 MC 15
Kevin Tway MC 68 52 53
Carlos Sainz
Noah Kent
Player 2024 2022 2021 2020
Scottie Scheffler 2 9 2 32
Rory McIlroy
Wyndham Clark 31 16 41 MC
Maverick McNealy 27 19 20
Sahith Theegala 28 22 61
Sung Jae Im 19 50
Aaron Rai 7 7 19
JJ Spaun 36 46
Thomas Detry 2
Nick Taylor MC 41
Tony Finau 2 1 MC 24
Jason Day MC 16 54 7
Nick Dunlap 11
Harris English 39
Max Greyserman 7
Taylor Pendrith 36 66 MC
Stephan Jaeger 1 9 35
Davis Thompson 21 43
Austin Eckroat MC
Nico Echavarria MC
Ben Griffin 36 16
Rasmus Hojgaard
Michael Kim 64 47 MC
Min Woo Lee
Matt McCarty
Joe Highsmith 21
Eric Cole 35
Jhonattan Vegas 36 26 44
Si Woo Kim 17 35 MC
Thriston Lawrence
Jacob Bridgeman 21
Mackenzie Hughes 14 16 29 7
Patrick Rodgers 74 16 MC
Nicolai Hojgaard
Max McGreevy 67 19
Adam Hadwin 7
Taylor Moore 2 MC MC
Kevin Yu
Andrew Novak 53
Sam Stevens 57 57
Matt Wallace MC MC
Jake Knapp MC
Beau Hossler 57 MC MC
Thorbjorn Olesen MC
Erik van Rooyen Wd 54 20
Justin Lower 28 MC
Niklas Norgaard
Lee Hodges MC 46
Ryo Hisatsune
Kurt Kitayama 36
Harry Hall 28 39
Victor Perez 17
Charley Hoffman MC 29
Davis Riley 14 27 29
Doug Ghim MC
Rickie Fowler
Ryan Fox 78
Jesper Svensson
Keith Mitchell MC 9 41 MC
Karl Vilips
Matti Schmid 21
Matteo Manassero
Alex Smalley MC 4 15
Patrick Fishburn MC
Aldrich Potgieter
Adam Schenk MC 29 MC
Paul Waring
Mark Hubbard 31 Dq 50
Rico Hoey MC
Seamus Power MC
Patton Kizzire MC 11
CT Pan MC 58
Vince Whaley MC 15
Antoine Rozner
Emiliano Grillo MC
Carson Young MC MC
Hayden Springer MC
Ben Kohles
Luke List MC 57 11 MC
Adam Svensson 57 39 MC
Frankie Capan
Peter Malnati 36 MC MC
McClure Meissner MC
Chan Kim 53
Steven Fisk
Takumi Kanaya
Sam Ryder 64 MC MC
Greyson Sigg 45 MC
Chandler Phillips 45
Danny Walker
Sami Valimaki
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 31 MC
David Lipsky MC 22 MC
Joel Dahmen MC 9 5
Ryan Gerard
Rikuya Hoshino
Ben Silverman 36 MC
William Mouw
Harry Higgs 50
Isaiah Salinda 50
Gary Woodland 21 9 MC
Michael Thorbjornsen
Rafael Campos MC
Kevin Roy MC
Tim Widing
Kris Ventura MC 64
Henrik Norlander MC MC 67 MC
Alejandro Tosti 2
Taylor Dickson
Jackson Suber
Paul Peterson
Chris Gotterup 57
Thomas Rosenmueller
Nate Lashley 21 MC 38
Taylor Montgomery MC 57
Camilo Villegas MC
Quade Cummins
John Pak
Vincent Norrman 83
Cristobal Del Solar
Kyle Westmoreland 27
Ricky Castillo
Lanto Griffin 57 64 58
David Skinns 7
Braden Thornberry
Will Chandler
Chad Ramey 17 MC MC
Zach Johnson 57 54 50
Nick Hardy 57
Jeremy Paul
Will Gordon 43 38
Ben Martin MC
Hayden Buckley MC
Kevin Velo
Noah Goodwin
Aaron Baddeley 82
Brandt Snedeker MC MC 44
Mason Andersen
Kaito Onishi
Trey Mullinax 4 MC
Trevor Cone
Padraig Harrington MC 32
Danny Willett Wd MC Wd
Ryan Palmer 74 MC 26
Matthew Riedel
Francesco Molinari 47 Wd 15
Jimmy Walker MC MC MC MC
Bronson Burgoon MC 35 MC
Vince Covello
Anders Albertson Wd
Norman Xiong MC
Philip Knowles MC
Zac Blair MC MC
Wesley Bryan
Seong Hyeon Kim 45 47
Pierceson Coody 57
Dylan Wu 78
Kevin Tway 43 2 MC
Carlos Sainz
Noah Kent
**********
No tournament in 2023
after change of date
from Fall to Spring

Andy Swales

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

