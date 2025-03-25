Golf Form Guide

Hero Indian Open: Course & current form stats

The spectacular Gary Player Course at DLF Golf & Country Club was opened 10 years ago this October
DLF Country Club: An undulating parkland venue in northern India

It's a second straight week in Asia for the DP World Tour. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

Tournament and Course Notes

This week's tournament will be co-sanctioned by the Professional Golf Tour of India and DP World Tour. From last week's venue in Singapore, the players have travelled more than 3,600 miles north-west to set up camp in northern India.

For the sixth time since 2017, the tournament will take place at DLF Country Club in New Delhi. Designed by Gary Player and opened in October 2015, this spectacular layout is a long, tree-lined, parkland course that has an abundance of dog-legs, as well as large, undulating putting surfaces.

Water comes into play on seven holes, while the fairways are tight and undulating. Accuracy from the tee will be paramount at a venue that has five reasonably sharp dog-legs and plenty of large sandy bunkers. The tricky greens demand a deft touch with the putter.

Half of the 18 holes were built on land acquired by real estate giant DLF in 2014, while Player re-shaped the other nine from the club's existing Arnold Palmer course which was opened 26 years ago.

The Palmer Course, which used to be 18 holes but is now nine, staged four European Tour events between 2008 and 2012. DLF Country Club is 700 feet above sea level and approximately 12 miles south-west of New Delhi city centre.

Good Current Form

Among the in-form players teeing-up this week in India are Brits Matthew Jordan 22/123.00, Sam Bairstow 33/134.00, Brandon Robinson-Thompson 33/134.00 and Joshua Berry 100/1101.00; as well as Frenchman Adrien Saddier 28/129.00.

Bairstow has posted three top-12 finishes from his most recent four starts, while Jordan has had a brace of top-10s in his last three. This includes a tie-for-sixth in Singapore on Sunday. Jordan and Bairstow both tied-13th at DLF Country Club 12 months ago.

Since graduating from the Challenge Tour, Robinson-Thompson has registered a series of consistently high finishes, highlighted by a podium position in Qatar.

Following in his footsteps is Berry who has spent the past two weeks in India competing on the Challenge Tour. He won the tournament in Kolkata, before losing a play-off in Delhi over the weekend.

As for Saddier, he stood on the Singapore podium on Sunday and will tee-up in Delhi for the third time.

Good Course Form

Regarding those with strong course histories at DLF, then Jorge Campillo 25/126.00, Joost Luiten 25/126.00, Gavin Green 40/141.00 and Jeong Weon Ko 50/151.00 could tick your box.

Of this quartet, Luiten and Weon Ko are showing the most promising current form.

The 26-year-old Weon Ko's last three starts have all yielded top-25 finishes on the DP World Tour, with the Frenchman a solid each-way option.

Green, meanwhile, was tied-20th at Laguna National on Sunday, which was his highest finish since last November.

Stroke Averages


Lowest Eight At DLF Country Club/Strong> (2017-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
69.13: Yannik Paul (8)
70.08: Joost Luiten (12)
70.13: Jeong Weon Ko (8)
70.63: Callum Shinkwin (8)
70.75: Matthias Schwab (12)
70.88: Adrian Otaegui (8)
71.13: Daan Huizing (8)
71.20: Jorge Campillo (10)
Min. No. of Rounds = 8
Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Read The Punter's Indian Open Preview

Last 10 Weeks / DLF Form (2017-24)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W12 W11 W10 W9 W8 W7 W6 W5 W4 W3
John Parry 36 MC 25 2 21 MC MC MC
Romain Langasque 28 19 58 38 MC 45
Jorge Campillo 65 46 28 50 13 MC MC
Julien Guerrier MC 50 21 50 21
Matthew Jordan 6 45 10 MC MC 27
Johannes Veerman MC MC MC MC 16 37
Daniel Hillier 36 12 25 24 MC 2
Joe Dean MC 28 Wd 13 5 68
Guido Migliozzi 49 MC MC MC MC 8
Keita Nakajima 2 42 MC MC 21
Ewen Ferguson 43 57 Wd MC MC 16
Calum Hill 49 1
Sam Bairstow 43 9 11 10 32 16 77
Frederic LaCroix 56 MC 22 MC
Angel Ayora 64 59 MC 20 14 MC 27
David Ravetto 67 MC 46 35 MC 13 45
Brandon Robinson-Thompson 20 7 41 3 8 MC
Angel Hidalgo Portillo MC 42 MC MC 68
Alex Fitzpatrick MC 25 MC MC MC
Nacho Elvira 20 11 25 MC MC 58
Jayden Trey Schaper MC 9 16 4 5 MC 61 21
Marcel Siem 14 9 46 MC 42 34 MC 58
Adrian Otaegui 25 MC MC MC 49 67 58
Ugo Coussaud 20 25 11 35 MC 16 74
Marcus Armitage 5 MC MC MC 2 31
Adrien Saddier 3 19 Wd 7 35 13 MC
Yannik Paul MC MC 63 MC MC
Nicolas Colsaerts MC MC MC MC 38 MC 72
Bernd Wiesberger MC 57 61 38 MC 45
Pablo Larrazabal MC MC 2 57 MC
Joost Luiten 36 42 11 MC 18 36 27
Francesco Laporta 28 19 MC 21 13 MC 31
Richard Mansell 1 37 11 MC MC 50 58
Jeff Winther 43 53 25 MC 67 MC
Joakim Lagergren 56 13 MC 8 MC
Mink Yu Kim 49 MC 8 55 MC
Marcus Kinhult MC 53 MC MC 44 MC
Shubhankar Sharma 36 37 58 MC MC 48 MC MC
Brandon Stone 20 30 16 MC MC 61 MC
Darius Van Driel MC 65 MC MC MC 13 MC
Andrea Pavan MC 7 MC 19 13 50 MC
Martin Couvra 14 MC 53 5 4 MC
Todd Clements 20 9 16 50 MC MC 37
Jason Scrivener MC MC 55 4 21
Zander Lombard MC 70 MC MC
Ryggs Johnston MC 42 MC MC 61 MC Wd MC
Wilco Nienaber MC MC MC MC 1 35 MC 5
Eugenio Chacarra 20 5
Casey Jarvis MC MC MC 20 32 66 21 73 37
RyanVanVelzen MC 42 MC 11 61 MC 61 MC
Conor Purcell MC MC 42 60 MC
Kiradech Aphibarnrat MC 50 MC 8 52
Oliver Lindell 28 MC MC 14 MC 44
Fabrizio Zanotti 9 55 49 70 77
Deon Germishuys MC MC MC 3 58 MC 38 44
Aaron Cockerill MC 37 MC 21 38 MC MC
Marcel Schneider MC 13 14 8 MC 52
Marco Penge 49 19 3 20
Joel Moscatel Nachshon 65 MC MC 31 MC 55 16
Gavin Green 20 57 25 MC MC 34 MC MC
Tom Vaillant 43 MC MC 50 MC 41 52
Jeong Weon Ko 20 25 16 31 MC 49 MC 68
Brandon Wu 49 MC MC 25 55 41
Ricardo Gouveia 14 MC MC 20 MC 21 36 14
Matthew Baldwin MC MC 58 MC MC MC MC
Maximilian Kieffer MC MC 58 MC 16 45
Jens Dantorp 36 70 MC 31 MC 8 MC 65
Troy Merritt MC MC 37 MC MC MC MC
Joshua Berry 2 1 MC 7 MC 52 30
Kristoffer Reitan MC MC MC 14 24 36
Gaganjeet Bhullar 63 22 24
Andrew Wilson MC Wd Wd 22 MC
Andreas Halvorsen 56 2 MC 19 57
Thomas Aiken MC 52 25 60 MC MC 22 MC
Benjamin Hebert 49 13 19 MC MC
Joel Girrbach MC MC 46 20 MC 68 57 37
Tapio Pulkkanen 36 MC 31 25 13 MC
Jordan Gumberg 14 42 37 53 MC 60 MC 17
Nathan Kimsey MC 37 16 MC
Jack Senior MC MC MC 25 66 27
Jannik De Bruyn MC MC MC MC MC 74
Lucas Bjerregaard MC MC MC MC MC 67
Manuel Elvira 9 MC 46 60 25 66 27 MC
Alexander Levy MC 52 60 MC MC MC
Callum Shinkwin 28 Wd MC MC MC
Veer Ahlawat MC 42 67 MC 49 27 MC
Ben Schmidt 57 28 5 MC
Dale Whitnell 62 MC 7 57 55 34 61 MC
Ross Fisher MC 76 MC MC 18 MC MC
BjornAkesson MC 30 MC MC MC
Mikael Lindberg 43 MC MC MC MC 64 MC
Pierre Pineau MC 25 MC 25 MC MC
Daan Huizing 53 7 31 42 53 MC MC
Frank Kennedy MC MC MC MC MC MC
Matthias Schwab MC MC MC MC MC MC 36 MC
Yuvraj Sandhu 26 MC 45 MC
Benjamin Follett-Smith MC 78 MC MC MC 36 56 12
Edoardo Molinari 43
Louis Albertse 28 37 MC 31 MC MC MC MC 39
Rafael Cabrera-Bello MC MC 54 MC 24 50
Rayhan Thomas MC MC 26 MC 7 27
Rhys Enoch 33 MC 30 MC MC 14 64 50
Ajeetesh Sandhu MC 14 66 40
Daniel Gale 56 26 MC MC MC
Cameron John 20 15 50 26 23 13 7
Om Prakash Chouhan MC 2
SSP Chawrasia MC 6 52 31
Aman Raj
Sachin Baisoya MC MC
Angad Cheema 48 MC
Manu Gandas MC MC MC
Justin Harding 54 MC MC
Alexander Knappe 62 MC 37
Matthew Griffin MC MC 18 MC 16
N Thangaraja 42 67
Jamal Hossain MC 70
Saptak Talwar 57 67
Dhruv Sheoran MC 40
Shaurya Bhattacharya 33 MC
Austin Bautista 20 15 29 15 3 39 MC
Richard Sterne MC MC 54 MC MC MC
Abhinav Lohan 65 46 MC
Shaurya Binu MC 46
Udayan Mane 22 71
Lachlan Barker 12 MC MC 33 12 26 44
Kshitij Naveed Kaul 15 57
M Dharma MC MC
Dan Erickson 6 41 MC MC 44 MC
Karan Pratap Singh MC MC
Varun Parikh 42 22
Das Shankar MC MC
Jairaj Singh Sandhu MC MC
Shiv Kapur 76 61
Harshjeet Singh Sethie 15 Wd
Kartik Singh 53
Anshul Mishra
Anant Singh Ahlawat
Rakshit Dahiya
Jacob Skov Olesen 7 13 MC MC
Niklas Lemke 37 13 10
Gregorio De Leo 19 MC 5 12 MC
Corey Shaun MC 65 60 MC 38 MC
Tadeas Tetak 71 MC 13 MC MC
Davis Bryant 6 41 MC MC MC
Alexander George Frances MC MC 42
Albert Boneta 22 14 48 MC MC 13 26
Bastien Amat MC 65 MC 58 MC MC
Clement Sordet 61 48 MC 7 16
Player 2024 2023 2019 2018 2017
John Parry 58 54 MC
Romain Langasque 5 34
Jorge Campillo 4 3 MC
Julien Guerrier MC
Matthew Jordan 13
Johannes Veerman 2 MC MC MC
Daniel Hillier Ret MC
Joe Dean 58
Guido Migliozzi MC MC
Keita Nakajima 1
Ewen Ferguson 47
Calum Hill 51
Sam Bairstow 13
Frederic LaCroix 21 57
Angel Ayora
David Ravetto MC MC
Brandon Robinson-Thompson
Angel Hidalgo Portillo 71 10
Alex Fitzpatrick MC 25
Nacho Elvira 6 40 MC
Jayden Trey Schaper Ret 13
Marcel Siem 1 MC 29
Adrian Otaegui 26 10
Ugo Coussaud 37
Marcus Armitage MC Wd
Adrien Saddier 30 62
Yannik Paul 10 2
Nicolas Colsaerts MC 60
Bernd Wiesberger MC 23
Pablo Larrazabal 10 39 4
Joost Luiten 11 3 9
Francesco Laporta 26 32
Richard Mansell Wd
Jeff Winther 9 MC
Joakim Lagergren
Mink Yu Kim
Marcus Kinhult 21 MC
Shubhankar Sharma 31 13 27 7 40
Brandon Stone 37 MC
Darius Van Driel 31
Andrea Pavan MC 27
Martin Couvra
Todd Clements Ret
Jason Scrivener 40 Dq
Zander Lombard Ret
Ryggs Johnston
Wilco Nienaber
Eugenio Chacarra
Casey Jarvis 55
RyanVanVelzen
Conor Purcell
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 37 22
Oliver Lindell
Fabrizio Zanotti 19
Deon Germishuys
Aaron Cockerill 55
Marcel Schneider 21
Marco Penge 37
Joel Moscatel Nachshon
Gavin Green 5 8 58 16 2
Tom Vaillant
Jeong Weon Ko 5 18
Brandon Wu
Ricardo Gouveia MC MC MC 16 Wd
Matthew Baldwin MC 30
Maximilian Kieffer 65 MC MC
Jens Dantorp 37 62 16
Troy Merritt
Joshua Berry MC
Kristoffer Reitan
Gaganjeet Bhullar 58 44 39 MC 43
Andrew Wilson 26 25
Andreas Halvorsen
Thomas Aiken 37
Benjamin Hebert
Joel Girrbach 13
Tapio Pulkkanen MC
Jordan Gumberg
Nathan Kimsey 13
Jack Senior
Jannik De Bruyn 13
Lucas Bjerregaard MC
Manuel Elvira
Alexander Levy
Callum Shinkwin 21 6
Veer Ahlawat 2 13 MC MC
Ben Schmidt
Dale Whitnell MC
Ross Fisher
BjornAkesson
Mikael Lindberg
Pierre Pineau
Daan Huizing 19 25
Frank Kennedy
Matthias Schwab 26 18 4
Yuvraj Sandhu MC 25 MC
Benjamin Follett-Smith MC
Edoardo Molinari 58 44 MC 57 11
Louis Albertse
Rafael Cabrera-Bello MC 5
Rayhan Thomas MC
Rhys Enoch 70
Ajeetesh Sandhu MC Wd 54 40 55
Daniel Gale MC
Cameron John
Om Prakash Chouhan MC MC MC Wd MC
SSP Chawrasia 48 45 MC 1
Aman Raj 51 MC MC MC
Sachin Baisoya MC 37
Angad Cheema MC 20
Manu Gandas 11 32 MC
Justin Harding
Alexander Knappe 6 17
Matthew Griffin
N Thangaraja MC MC 45 MC
Jamal Hossain MC MC MC
Saptak Talwar
Dhruv Sheoran MC MC
Shaurya Bhattacharya
Austin Bautista
Richard Sterne
Abhinav Lohan MC MC
Shaurya Binu MC
Udayan Mane MC MC MC 52 MC
Lachlan Barker
Kshitij Naveed Kaul MC MC 32
M Dharma 65 MC Ret MC
Dan Erickson
Karan Pratap Singh
Varun Parikh MC MC MC
Das Shankar MC Ret MC
Jairaj Singh Sandhu 58
Shiv Kapur MC 48 MC MC MC
Harshjeet Singh Sethie MC MC
Kartik Singh
Anshul Mishra
Anant Singh Ahlawat MC MC MC
Rakshit Dahiya
Jacob Skov Olesen
Niklas Lemke MC
Gregorio De Leo
Corey Shaun
Tadeas Tetak
Davis Bryant
Alexander George Frances
Albert Boneta
Bastien Amat
Clement Sordet 12
**********
No tournaments in
2020-21-22 due to Covid

Andy Swales

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

