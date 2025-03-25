Hero Indian Open: Course & current form stats

Tournament and Course Notes

This week's tournament will be co-sanctioned by the Professional Golf Tour of India and DP World Tour. From last week's venue in Singapore, the players have travelled more than 3,600 miles north-west to set up camp in northern India.

For the sixth time since 2017, the tournament will take place at DLF Country Club in New Delhi. Designed by Gary Player and opened in October 2015, this spectacular layout is a long, tree-lined, parkland course that has an abundance of dog-legs, as well as large, undulating putting surfaces.

Water comes into play on seven holes, while the fairways are tight and undulating. Accuracy from the tee will be paramount at a venue that has five reasonably sharp dog-legs and plenty of large sandy bunkers. The tricky greens demand a deft touch with the putter.

Half of the 18 holes were built on land acquired by real estate giant DLF in 2014, while Player re-shaped the other nine from the club's existing Arnold Palmer course which was opened 26 years ago.

The Palmer Course, which used to be 18 holes but is now nine, staged four European Tour events between 2008 and 2012. DLF Country Club is 700 feet above sea level and approximately 12 miles south-west of New Delhi city centre.

Good Current Form

Among the in-form players teeing-up this week in India are Brits Matthew Jordan 22/123.00, Sam Bairstow 33/134.00, Brandon Robinson-Thompson 33/134.00 and Joshua Berry 100/1101.00; as well as Frenchman Adrien Saddier 28/129.00.

Bairstow has posted three top-12 finishes from his most recent four starts, while Jordan has had a brace of top-10s in his last three. This includes a tie-for-sixth in Singapore on Sunday. Jordan and Bairstow both tied-13th at DLF Country Club 12 months ago.

Since graduating from the Challenge Tour, Robinson-Thompson has registered a series of consistently high finishes, highlighted by a podium position in Qatar.

Following in his footsteps is Berry who has spent the past two weeks in India competing on the Challenge Tour. He won the tournament in Kolkata, before losing a play-off in Delhi over the weekend.

As for Saddier, he stood on the Singapore podium on Sunday and will tee-up in Delhi for the third time.

Good Course Form

Regarding those with strong course histories at DLF, then Jorge Campillo 25/126.00, Joost Luiten 25/126.00, Gavin Green 40/141.00 and Jeong Weon Ko 50/151.00 could tick your box.

Of this quartet, Luiten and Weon Ko are showing the most promising current form.

The 26-year-old Weon Ko's last three starts have all yielded top-25 finishes on the DP World Tour, with the Frenchman a solid each-way option.

Green, meanwhile, was tied-20th at Laguna National on Sunday, which was his highest finish since last November.



Stroke Averages



Lowest Eight At DLF Country Club/Strong> (2017-24)

Average .... (Rounds)

69.13: Yannik Paul (8)

70.08: Joost Luiten (12)

70.13: Jeong Weon Ko (8)

70.63: Callum Shinkwin (8)

70.75: Matthias Schwab (12)

70.88: Adrian Otaegui (8)

71.13: Daan Huizing (8)

71.20: Jorge Campillo (10)

Min. No. of Rounds = 8

Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves