Hero Indian Open: Course & current form stats

Tournament and Course Notes
This week's tournament will be co-sanctioned by the Professional Golf Tour of India and DP World Tour. From last week's venue in Singapore, the players have travelled more than 3,600 miles north-west to set up camp in northern India.
For the sixth time since 2017, the tournament will take place at DLF Country Club in New Delhi. Designed by Gary Player and opened in October 2015, this spectacular layout is a long, tree-lined, parkland course that has an abundance of dog-legs, as well as large, undulating putting surfaces.
Water comes into play on seven holes, while the fairways are tight and undulating. Accuracy from the tee will be paramount at a venue that has five reasonably sharp dog-legs and plenty of large sandy bunkers. The tricky greens demand a deft touch with the putter.
Half of the 18 holes were built on land acquired by real estate giant DLF in 2014, while Player re-shaped the other nine from the club's existing Arnold Palmer course which was opened 26 years ago.
The Palmer Course, which used to be 18 holes but is now nine, staged four European Tour events between 2008 and 2012. DLF Country Club is 700 feet above sea level and approximately 12 miles south-west of New Delhi city centre.
Good Current Form
Among the in-form players teeing-up this week in India are Brits Matthew Jordan 22/123.00, Sam Bairstow 33/134.00, Brandon Robinson-Thompson 33/134.00 and Joshua Berry 100/1101.00; as well as Frenchman Adrien Saddier 28/129.00.
Bairstow has posted three top-12 finishes from his most recent four starts, while Jordan has had a brace of top-10s in his last three. This includes a tie-for-sixth in Singapore on Sunday. Jordan and Bairstow both tied-13th at DLF Country Club 12 months ago.
Since graduating from the Challenge Tour, Robinson-Thompson has registered a series of consistently high finishes, highlighted by a podium position in Qatar.
Following in his footsteps is Berry who has spent the past two weeks in India competing on the Challenge Tour. He won the tournament in Kolkata, before losing a play-off in Delhi over the weekend.
As for Saddier, he stood on the Singapore podium on Sunday and will tee-up in Delhi for the third time.
Good Course Form
Regarding those with strong course histories at DLF, then Jorge Campillo 25/126.00, Joost Luiten 25/126.00, Gavin Green 40/141.00 and Jeong Weon Ko 50/151.00 could tick your box.
Of this quartet, Luiten and Weon Ko are showing the most promising current form.
The 26-year-old Weon Ko's last three starts have all yielded top-25 finishes on the DP World Tour, with the Frenchman a solid each-way option.
Green, meanwhile, was tied-20th at Laguna National on Sunday, which was his highest finish since last November.
Stroke Averages
Lowest Eight At DLF Country Club/Strong> (2017-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
69.13: Yannik Paul (8)
70.08: Joost Luiten (12)
70.13: Jeong Weon Ko (8)
70.63: Callum Shinkwin (8)
70.75: Matthias Schwab (12)
70.88: Adrian Otaegui (8)
71.13: Daan Huizing (8)
71.20: Jorge Campillo (10)
Min. No. of Rounds = 8
Only those entered this week are included in table
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Last 10 Weeks / DLF Form (2017-24)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W12
|W11
|W10
|W9
|W8
|W7
|W6
|W5
|W4
|W3
|John Parry
|36
|MC
|25
|2
|21
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Romain Langasque
|28
|19
|58
|38
|MC
|45
|Jorge Campillo
|65
|46
|28
|50
|13
|MC
|MC
|Julien Guerrier
|MC
|50
|21
|50
|21
|Matthew Jordan
|6
|45
|10
|MC
|MC
|27
|Johannes Veerman
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|16
|37
|Daniel Hillier
|36
|12
|25
|24
|MC
|2
|Joe Dean
|MC
|28
|Wd
|13
|5
|68
|Guido Migliozzi
|49
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|8
|Keita Nakajima
|2
|42
|MC
|MC
|21
|Ewen Ferguson
|43
|57
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|16
|Calum Hill
|49
|1
|Sam Bairstow
|43
|9
|11
|10
|32
|16
|77
|Frederic LaCroix
|56
|MC
|22
|MC
|Angel Ayora
|64
|59
|MC
|20
|14
|MC
|27
|David Ravetto
|67
|MC
|46
|35
|MC
|13
|45
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|20
|7
|41
|3
|8
|MC
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|MC
|42
|MC
|MC
|68
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|MC
|25
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Nacho Elvira
|20
|11
|25
|MC
|MC
|58
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|MC
|9
|16
|4
|5
|MC
|61
|21
|Marcel Siem
|14
|9
|46
|MC
|42
|34
|MC
|58
|Adrian Otaegui
|25
|MC
|MC
|MC
|49
|67
|58
|Ugo Coussaud
|20
|25
|11
|35
|MC
|16
|74
|Marcus Armitage
|5
|MC
|MC
|MC
|2
|31
|Adrien Saddier
|3
|19
|Wd
|7
|35
|13
|MC
|Yannik Paul
|MC
|MC
|63
|MC
|MC
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|38
|MC
|72
|Bernd Wiesberger
|MC
|57
|61
|38
|MC
|45
|Pablo Larrazabal
|MC
|MC
|2
|57
|MC
|Joost Luiten
|36
|42
|11
|MC
|18
|36
|27
|Francesco Laporta
|28
|19
|MC
|21
|13
|MC
|31
|Richard Mansell
|1
|37
|11
|MC
|MC
|50
|58
|Jeff Winther
|43
|53
|25
|MC
|67
|MC
|Joakim Lagergren
|56
|13
|MC
|8
|MC
|Mink Yu Kim
|49
|MC
|8
|55
|MC
|Marcus Kinhult
|MC
|53
|MC
|MC
|44
|MC
|Shubhankar Sharma
|36
|37
|58
|MC
|MC
|48
|MC
|MC
|Brandon Stone
|20
|30
|16
|MC
|MC
|61
|MC
|Darius Van Driel
|MC
|65
|MC
|MC
|MC
|13
|MC
|Andrea Pavan
|MC
|7
|MC
|19
|13
|50
|MC
|Martin Couvra
|14
|MC
|53
|5
|4
|MC
|Todd Clements
|20
|9
|16
|50
|MC
|MC
|37
|Jason Scrivener
|MC
|MC
|55
|4
|21
|Zander Lombard
|MC
|70
|MC
|MC
|Ryggs Johnston
|MC
|42
|MC
|MC
|61
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Wilco Nienaber
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|1
|35
|MC
|5
|Eugenio Chacarra
|20
|5
|Casey Jarvis
|MC
|MC
|MC
|20
|32
|66
|21
|73
|37
|RyanVanVelzen
|MC
|42
|MC
|11
|61
|MC
|61
|MC
|Conor Purcell
|MC
|MC
|42
|60
|MC
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|MC
|50
|MC
|8
|52
|Oliver Lindell
|28
|MC
|MC
|14
|MC
|44
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|9
|55
|49
|70
|77
|Deon Germishuys
|MC
|MC
|MC
|3
|58
|MC
|38
|44
|Aaron Cockerill
|MC
|37
|MC
|21
|38
|MC
|MC
|Marcel Schneider
|MC
|13
|14
|8
|MC
|52
|Marco Penge
|49
|19
|3
|20
|Joel Moscatel Nachshon
|65
|MC
|MC
|31
|MC
|55
|16
|Gavin Green
|20
|57
|25
|MC
|MC
|34
|MC
|MC
|Tom Vaillant
|43
|MC
|MC
|50
|MC
|41
|52
|Jeong Weon Ko
|20
|25
|16
|31
|MC
|49
|MC
|68
|Brandon Wu
|49
|MC
|MC
|25
|55
|41
|Ricardo Gouveia
|14
|MC
|MC
|20
|MC
|21
|36
|14
|Matthew Baldwin
|MC
|MC
|58
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Maximilian Kieffer
|MC
|MC
|58
|MC
|16
|45
|Jens Dantorp
|36
|70
|MC
|31
|MC
|8
|MC
|65
|Troy Merritt
|MC
|MC
|37
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Joshua Berry
|2
|1
|MC
|7
|MC
|52
|30
|Kristoffer Reitan
|MC
|MC
|MC
|14
|24
|36
|Gaganjeet Bhullar
|63
|22
|24
|Andrew Wilson
|MC
|Wd
|Wd
|22
|MC
|Andreas Halvorsen
|56
|2
|MC
|19
|57
|Thomas Aiken
|MC
|52
|25
|60
|MC
|MC
|22
|MC
|Benjamin Hebert
|49
|13
|19
|MC
|MC
|Joel Girrbach
|MC
|MC
|46
|20
|MC
|68
|57
|37
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|36
|MC
|31
|25
|13
|MC
|Jordan Gumberg
|14
|42
|37
|53
|MC
|60
|MC
|17
|Nathan Kimsey
|MC
|37
|16
|MC
|Jack Senior
|MC
|MC
|MC
|25
|66
|27
|Jannik De Bruyn
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|74
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|67
|Manuel Elvira
|9
|MC
|46
|60
|25
|66
|27
|MC
|Alexander Levy
|MC
|52
|60
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Callum Shinkwin
|28
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Veer Ahlawat
|MC
|42
|67
|MC
|49
|27
|MC
|Ben Schmidt
|57
|28
|5
|MC
|Dale Whitnell
|62
|MC
|7
|57
|55
|34
|61
|MC
|Ross Fisher
|MC
|76
|MC
|MC
|18
|MC
|MC
|BjornAkesson
|MC
|30
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Mikael Lindberg
|43
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|64
|MC
|Pierre Pineau
|MC
|25
|MC
|25
|MC
|MC
|Daan Huizing
|53
|7
|31
|42
|53
|MC
|MC
|Frank Kennedy
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Matthias Schwab
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|36
|MC
|Yuvraj Sandhu
|26
|MC
|45
|MC
|Benjamin Follett-Smith
|MC
|78
|MC
|MC
|MC
|36
|56
|12
|Edoardo Molinari
|43
|Louis Albertse
|28
|37
|MC
|31
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|39
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|MC
|MC
|54
|MC
|24
|50
|Rayhan Thomas
|MC
|MC
|26
|MC
|7
|27
|Rhys Enoch
|33
|MC
|30
|MC
|MC
|14
|64
|50
|Ajeetesh Sandhu
|MC
|14
|66
|40
|Daniel Gale
|56
|26
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Cameron John
|20
|15
|50
|26
|23
|13
|7
|Om Prakash Chouhan
|MC
|2
|SSP Chawrasia
|MC
|6
|52
|31
|Aman Raj
|Sachin Baisoya
|MC
|MC
|Angad Cheema
|48
|MC
|Manu Gandas
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Justin Harding
|54
|MC
|MC
|Alexander Knappe
|62
|MC
|37
|Matthew Griffin
|MC
|MC
|18
|MC
|16
|N Thangaraja
|42
|67
|Jamal Hossain
|MC
|70
|Saptak Talwar
|57
|67
|Dhruv Sheoran
|MC
|40
|Shaurya Bhattacharya
|33
|MC
|Austin Bautista
|20
|15
|29
|15
|3
|39
|MC
|Richard Sterne
|MC
|MC
|54
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Abhinav Lohan
|65
|46
|MC
|Shaurya Binu
|MC
|46
|Udayan Mane
|22
|71
|Lachlan Barker
|12
|MC
|MC
|33
|12
|26
|44
|Kshitij Naveed Kaul
|15
|57
|M Dharma
|MC
|MC
|Dan Erickson
|6
|41
|MC
|MC
|44
|MC
|Karan Pratap Singh
|MC
|MC
|Varun Parikh
|42
|22
|Das Shankar
|MC
|MC
|Jairaj Singh Sandhu
|MC
|MC
|Shiv Kapur
|76
|61
|Harshjeet Singh Sethie
|15
|Wd
|Kartik Singh
|53
|Anshul Mishra
|Anant Singh Ahlawat
|Rakshit Dahiya
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|7
|13
|MC
|MC
|Niklas Lemke
|37
|13
|10
|Gregorio De Leo
|19
|MC
|5
|12
|MC
|Corey Shaun
|MC
|65
|60
|MC
|38
|MC
|Tadeas Tetak
|71
|MC
|13
|MC
|MC
|Davis Bryant
|6
|41
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Alexander George Frances
|MC
|MC
|42
|Albert Boneta
|22
|14
|48
|MC
|MC
|13
|26
|Bastien Amat
|MC
|65
|MC
|58
|MC
|MC
|Clement Sordet
|61
|48
|MC
|7
|16
|Player
|2024
|2023
|2019
|2018
|2017
|John Parry
|58
|54
|MC
|Romain Langasque
|5
|34
|Jorge Campillo
|4
|3
|MC
|Julien Guerrier
|MC
|Matthew Jordan
|13
|Johannes Veerman
|2
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Daniel Hillier
|Ret
|MC
|Joe Dean
|58
|Guido Migliozzi
|MC
|MC
|Keita Nakajima
|1
|Ewen Ferguson
|47
|Calum Hill
|51
|Sam Bairstow
|13
|Frederic LaCroix
|21
|57
|Angel Ayora
|David Ravetto
|MC
|MC
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|71
|10
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|MC
|25
|Nacho Elvira
|6
|40
|MC
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|Ret
|13
|Marcel Siem
|1
|MC
|29
|Adrian Otaegui
|26
|10
|Ugo Coussaud
|37
|Marcus Armitage
|MC
|Wd
|Adrien Saddier
|30
|62
|Yannik Paul
|10
|2
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|MC
|60
|Bernd Wiesberger
|MC
|23
|Pablo Larrazabal
|10
|39
|4
|Joost Luiten
|11
|3
|9
|Francesco Laporta
|26
|32
|Richard Mansell
|Wd
|Jeff Winther
|9
|MC
|Joakim Lagergren
|Mink Yu Kim
|Marcus Kinhult
|21
|MC
|Shubhankar Sharma
|31
|13
|27
|7
|40
|Brandon Stone
|37
|MC
|Darius Van Driel
|31
|Andrea Pavan
|MC
|27
|Martin Couvra
|Todd Clements
|Ret
|Jason Scrivener
|40
|Dq
|Zander Lombard
|Ret
|Ryggs Johnston
|Wilco Nienaber
|Eugenio Chacarra
|Casey Jarvis
|55
|RyanVanVelzen
|Conor Purcell
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|37
|22
|Oliver Lindell
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|19
|Deon Germishuys
|Aaron Cockerill
|55
|Marcel Schneider
|21
|Marco Penge
|37
|Joel Moscatel Nachshon
|Gavin Green
|5
|8
|58
|16
|2
|Tom Vaillant
|Jeong Weon Ko
|5
|18
|Brandon Wu
|Ricardo Gouveia
|MC
|MC
|MC
|16
|Wd
|Matthew Baldwin
|MC
|30
|Maximilian Kieffer
|65
|MC
|MC
|Jens Dantorp
|37
|62
|16
|Troy Merritt
|Joshua Berry
|MC
|Kristoffer Reitan
|Gaganjeet Bhullar
|58
|44
|39
|MC
|43
|Andrew Wilson
|26
|25
|Andreas Halvorsen
|Thomas Aiken
|37
|Benjamin Hebert
|Joel Girrbach
|13
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|MC
|Jordan Gumberg
|Nathan Kimsey
|13
|Jack Senior
|Jannik De Bruyn
|13
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|MC
|Manuel Elvira
|Alexander Levy
|Callum Shinkwin
|21
|6
|Veer Ahlawat
|2
|13
|MC
|MC
|Ben Schmidt
|Dale Whitnell
|MC
|Ross Fisher
|BjornAkesson
|Mikael Lindberg
|Pierre Pineau
|Daan Huizing
|19
|25
|Frank Kennedy
|Matthias Schwab
|26
|18
|4
|Yuvraj Sandhu
|MC
|25
|MC
|Benjamin Follett-Smith
|MC
|Edoardo Molinari
|58
|44
|MC
|57
|11
|Louis Albertse
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|MC
|5
|Rayhan Thomas
|MC
|Rhys Enoch
|70
|Ajeetesh Sandhu
|MC
|Wd
|54
|40
|55
|Daniel Gale
|MC
|Cameron John
|Om Prakash Chouhan
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|SSP Chawrasia
|48
|45
|MC
|1
|Aman Raj
|51
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Sachin Baisoya
|MC
|37
|Angad Cheema
|MC
|20
|Manu Gandas
|11
|32
|MC
|Justin Harding
|Alexander Knappe
|6
|17
|Matthew Griffin
|N Thangaraja
|MC
|MC
|45
|MC
|Jamal Hossain
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Saptak Talwar
|Dhruv Sheoran
|MC
|MC
|Shaurya Bhattacharya
|Austin Bautista
|Richard Sterne
|Abhinav Lohan
|MC
|MC
|Shaurya Binu
|MC
|Udayan Mane
|MC
|MC
|MC
|52
|MC
|Lachlan Barker
|Kshitij Naveed Kaul
|MC
|MC
|32
|M Dharma
|65
|MC
|Ret
|MC
|Dan Erickson
|Karan Pratap Singh
|Varun Parikh
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Das Shankar
|MC
|Ret
|MC
|Jairaj Singh Sandhu
|58
|Shiv Kapur
|MC
|48
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Harshjeet Singh Sethie
|MC
|MC
|Kartik Singh
|Anshul Mishra
|Anant Singh Ahlawat
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Rakshit Dahiya
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|Niklas Lemke
|MC
|Gregorio De Leo
|Corey Shaun
|Tadeas Tetak
|Davis Bryant
|Alexander George Frances
|Albert Boneta
|Bastien Amat
|Clement Sordet
|12
|**********
|No tournaments in
|2020-21-22 due to Covid
