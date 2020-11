Golf Tips: Best bets for Houston Open and Cyprus Showdown

Houston Open - The Punter's preview

With next week's US Masters looming large, the world number one Dustin Johnson returns to action for this week's PGA Tour event. But Steve Rawlings has his eye on the outsiders.

He says: "James Hahn has finished ninth, sixth and fifth in his last three starts. I thought 90.089/1 was more than fair."

James Hahn 90.089/1

Houston Open - First-round leader tips

Dave Tindall picks three players who he thinks could make a strong start at Memorial Park Golf Course from Thursday.

He says: "The Venezuelan was the first-round leader at hard, bouncy PGA National in 2019 and second after 18 holes of last year's Texas Open. So far this year he's been third after day one of the Saudi International when greens were hard to hold and also third following the opening lap of another Texas event, the Charles Schwab Challenge."

Back Jhonattan Vegas each-way @ 100/1

Houston Open - Each-way tips

Next Dave picks a trio of players to back each-way in Texas on the Betfair Sportsbook.

He says: "The Canadian has some great memories playing in Texas the week before the US Masters. That's because, last year, he came through Monday qualifying to win the Texas Open and punch his ticket to Augusta."

Back Corey Conners each-way @ 45/1

Houston Open - Outsiders to back

Outsiders have won five of the first eight PGA Tour events this season so this week Steve is concentrating all his efforts on the Houston Open in the pursuit of a big priced winner.

He says: "Landry is looking for his second victory in his home state and his third PGA Tour win in 63 starts, so I thought he looked well worth chancing at 390.0389/1 given he's shown more of late than he did before either of his first two victories."

Back Andrew Landry 1u @ 390.0389/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 15.014/1

Houston Open - All the stats

Andy Swales provides the players' form stats and key course information for Memorial Park, helping to inform your bets at the Texas event.

He says: "Russell Henley 25.024/1 is on a good run right now, ending last season strongly and starting the new one in similar fashion... The most recent of his three PGA Tour titles came in Houston just over three and a half years ago."

"The course seems to suit him, he wasn't in the heat of battle last week, the peculiar format shouldn't hinder him and he has the incentive to show he's still Finland's top dog."

Cyprus Showdown - The Punter's preview

Steve Rawlings discusses this week's event in Cyprus, its unique format and the chances of players who performed well last week being in the mix again.

Mikko Korhonen @ 50/1 (Sportsbook)

Cyprus Showdown - Each-way tips

For the Cyprus Showdown Matt Cooper picks three each-way selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places.

He says: "It was conspicuous that he took to the par-5 18th hole at Aphrodite Hills last week, playing it in 5-under-par for the four rounds."

Back Garrick Higgo each-way @ 25/1

Cyprus Showdown - All the stats

Andy digs deep into the numbers to explain which players are in form going into the Cyprus Showdown and what challenges they can expect from the course.

He says: "Because of the format, which sees the resetting of scores to zero at the completion of days two and three, the tournament in theory will become more of a lottery, although perhaps more exciting too."