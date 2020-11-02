To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Cyprus Showdown 2020: Form stats for the second of the European Tour's two week visit to Paphos

Aphrodite Hills, host of this week's Cyprus Showdown
Aphrodite Hills, which opened 18 years ago, is a resort course in the south-west of the island

The European Tour unveils another new format for this week's second straight tournament on the island of Cyprus. Words and stats by Andy Swales...

"Because of the format, which sees the resetting of scores to zero at the completion of days two and three, the tournament in theory will become more of a lottery, although perhaps more exciting too."

For the second week in a row, the European Tour tees-up at Aphrodite Hills in Cyprus, unveiling a brand new format never tried before at this level.

Although the Cyprus Showdown is essentially a stroke play event, it culminates with an 18-hole shoot-out to determine the champion.

Promoted by International Sports Management (ISM), the tournament will witness two cuts, along with a 'sprint finish.'

A 36-hole cut will take place on Friday evening when the top 32 players and ties progress to the next round.

At this point, everyone's score will be reset to zero, ahead of Saturday's third round.

At the end of day three, the leading 16 players and ties will advance to Sunday's 18-hole shoot-out when the scores will once again be reset to zero.

In effect, the tournament becomes a single-round competition on Sunday.

The Showdown format follows in the footsteps of the European Tour's Super Six and Belgian Knock-Out events, both of which combined stroke play with medal match play.

As with last week's Cyprus Open at Aphrodite Hills, field size for the Showdown will be 105, although the winner's share of the €1m total prize fund will be increased by almost €40k to €200k.

Something new on offer

And it's because these events are being staged at the same venue, it was decided that there should be a new format this week.

Andrew Chandler, chief executive officer of ISM, explained: "With two tournaments back to back in the same place, it should offer something a bit different and I'm sure the players will look forward to it.

"We need to try new things for golf, to try to attract new fans and players, and the Cyprus Showdown should be an exciting way to finish our two weeks in Cyprus."

Because of the format, which sees the resetting of scores to zero at the completion of days two and three, the tournament in theory will become more of a lottery, although perhaps more exciting too.

The psychology of the players will certainly vary from day to day. With only the leading 32 players (and ties) surviving the first cut, golfers will need to hit the ground running on Thursday or be out of contention earlier than normal.

A quieter Saturday?

Saturday will probably be the most sedate day of the tournament, when golfers will 'only' need to be in the top 50% (depending on the exact number of qualifiers) to book their spot on 'Finals Day.'

On Sunday the event becomes a sprint finish although, by then, the qualifiers will be guaranteed a reasonable-sized cheque for making it through to the last 16 (and ties).

In theory, those who tee-up towards the end of days two, three and four should have an advantage, although there may be a preference to being among the early starters and not having to worry too much about the opposition. In short, 'ignorance can sometimes be bliss.'

Birdies on offer

As for last week at Aphrodite Hills, scoring was low on this shorter than normal course which measures under 7,000 yards in length.

The top-10 all broke 270 for 72 holes on a course where the fairways are reasonably generous, and the greens are larger than normal.

With players facing shorter than normal approach shots, there should be plenty of attacking golf taking place this week and someone who can putt well in the 10-20 feet range should prosper.

Thomas Detry, Sami Valimaki and Robert MacIntyre all posted top-10s on Sunday with former Ryder Cup star Jamie Donaldson enjoying a run of consistent form in recent weeks.

But when the final 18-hole shoot-out takes place next Sunday, anything is possible.

Twitter: Andy Swales@GolfStatsAlive

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / Aphrodite Hills Form

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W44 W43 W42 W41 W40 W39 W38 W37 W36 W35
Rasmus Hojgaard 37 MC 48 MC 31 1
Thomas Detry 10 48 30 33 49 31
Sam Horsfield MC 43 MC MC
Sami Valimaki 6 13 63 MC 10
Robert MacIntyre 3 Wd 58 14 56 24
Matthias Schwab 21 30 37 MC 56 MC 46
Marcus Kinhult MC 10 6 MC MC MC 13
Romain Langasque 28 58 MC 34 17 MC
Jorge Campillo 53 48 MC 48 8 17 7
Garrick Higgo 3 27 26 MC 1 7 47
Benjamin Hebert 41 MC 19 MC MC 3
Paul Waring 21 25 MC Wd MC 32 52 19
Hao Tong Li MC MC 14 MC Wd 31
Joost Luiten 53 10 MC 19 11 MC 52
Gavin Green MC 48 42 MC
Jordan Smith 21 MC 13 36 7 36 Wd MC
Sebastian Heisele 28 4 MC MC
Sebastian Soderberg 63 9 MC Wd 27 MC
Francesco Laporta 30 42 MC 50 68
JC Ritchie 5 MC MC MC
Matthew Jordan 12 30 25 14 52 19
Joakim Lagergren 41 32 63 5 3 24 MC
Nicolas Colsaerts 66 2 MC 30 MC 47
Antoine Rozner 21 10 28 36 3 MC
Calum Hill 41 25 63 28 MC MC 9
Jason Scrivener 6 MC MC MC 25 8 MC
Matthew Southgate 17 16 44 9 33 64 24 MC
Kalle Samooja 2 48 9 MC MC MC
Scott Vincent 49 MC MC 8 MC 31
Ross Fisher MC 20 MC MC 39
Pablo Larrazabal MC 27 59 58 24 MC
Mikko Korhonen 17 MC 48 MC
Jack Senior MC 63 MC 28 14 28
Connor Syme MC 37 48 MC MC 8
Masahiro Kawamura 34 MC 20 56 14 5 8 47
Chris Paisley MC 39 4 MC MC MC MC
Callum Shinkwin 1 Wd MC 30 MC MC
Adrian Meronk MC 22 51 10 36 MC
Maverick Antcliff 41 55 36 3 9 MC MC MC
Alexander Bjork 34 MC 19 24 57
Ross McGowan 1 MC 67 42 52 55
Marcus Armitage 12 10 7 23 50 MC 7
Steven Brown MC MC 24 MC 39 64 10 MC
Oliver Farr MC 9 39 MC
Richie Ramsay MC 33 20 MC 33 31
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia 66 MC MC 6 66 MC
Richard Bland MC 16 MC 14 27 62 19
Jeff Winther 14 MC 36 MC 31 47
Joel Stalter 41 22 43 62 MC 68 MC MC
Wilco Nienaber 53 MC 48 14 6 51
Zander Lombard Wd Wd
Louis De Jager 34 22 17 4 MC
Johannes Veerman 34 46 Wd 8 10
Dave Horsey 58 48 13 14 MC 10 51
Robin Roussel MC 53 MC MC 62
Oscar Lengden 30 MC 5 MC MC MC
Robin Sciot-Siegrist 28 MC 39 32 MC 17
Matthieu Pavon 49 30 27 55 MC MC 64
Yikeun Chang 63 39 Wd MC
Thorbjorn Olesen 28 MC 27 MC 58 48 17
Adrien Saddier 9 MC 6 32 71 MC
Dale Whitnell 6 22 MC 39 24 MC
Lorenzo Gagli 41 55 MC MC MC 10
Joel Sjoholm 58 22 69 MC MC 58
Jamie Donaldson 3 39 9 42 44 10
Grant Forrest 49 MC 32 19 14 66
Ashun Wu 65 MC 16 MC 48 MC MC MC 31
Jonathan Caldwell MC 5 7 54 50 62 39
Ewen Ferguson MC 16 30 14 MC 24 MC
Niklas Lemke MC 30 MC 54 6 MC
Cormac Sharvin 28 60 MC MC MC MC
Shubhankar Sharma 14 37 48 26 64 44 MC MC
Ben Stow MC 16 14 27 57 MC
David Drysdale 10 MC 51 MC MC MC 70 Re
Ricardo Santos 34 MC 63 24 50 68
Julian Suri 21 MC 36 MC 32 50 39
Rikard Karlberg MC MC 14 14 74
Nacho Elvira MC MC 54 MC 39 MC 68
Alexander Levy MC 16 48 MC Wd 41 MC
Alvaro Quiros 53 MC MC MC 44 17
Maximilian Kieffer 17 MC MC MC 17
Nicolai Hojgaard 16 MC 65 MC
James Morrison 28 30 MC 62 60 39
Oliver Fisher 67 MC MC MC Wd
Tapio Pulkkanen 58 39 54 MC 36 MC MC
Lars Van Meijel MC 53 43 35 58 MC
Emilio Cuartero Blanco 14 35 MC 69 MC
Bernd Ritthammer MC MC 61
Daan Huizing MC MC 14 MC MC MC
Garrick Porteous MC 4 39 44 MC MC
Clement Sordet 41 MC MC 28
Oliver Wilson MC 43 MC MC MC
Dave Coupland 21 55 56 39 67 24 28
Haydn Porteous 68 MC MC MC MC MC
Gregory Havret 21 60 MC 41 MC
Aaron Cockerill 14 22 MC 58 24 19
Lorenzo Scalise 63 56 30 MC MC MC
Toby Tree MC 46 MC 14 36 48 MC
Alejandro Canizares 34 MC Wd 35 32 41 MC
Gonzalo F`dez-Castano 58 39 33 53 14 52
Steven Tiley 65 49 MC MC 39
Romain Wattel MC MC 60 MC 48 MC
Ben Evans MC 60 14 71 15
SSP Chawrasia MC MC 51
Carlos Pigem 68 MC MC 5 67 41
Eduardo De La Riva 60 MC MC
Mitch Waite 34 23
Chris Wood MC 66
Richard McEvoy 49 MC MC 69 MC MC
Jack Floydd 48
Pedro Figueiredo 53 MC 43 18 MC MC
Michael Campbell MC MC MC MC MC
David Howell MC MC 65 56 MC MC MC MC
Jacob Oakley
Iain Pyman
Player 2020
Rasmus Hojgaard
Thomas Detry 10
Sam Horsfield MC
Sami Valimaki 6
Robert MacIntyre 3
Matthias Schwab 21
Marcus Kinhult MC
Romain Langasque 28
Jorge Campillo 53
Garrick Higgo 3
Benjamin Hebert 41
Paul Waring 21
Hao Tong Li MC
Joost Luiten 53
Gavin Green MC
Jordan Smith 21
Sebastian Heisele 28
Sebastian Soderberg 63
Francesco Laporta
JC Ritchie
Matthew Jordan 12
Joakim Lagergren 41
Nicolas Colsaerts 66
Antoine Rozner 21
Calum Hill 41
Jason Scrivener 6
Matthew Southgate 17
Kalle Samooja 2
Scott Vincent 49
Ross Fisher MC
Pablo Larrazabal MC
Mikko Korhonen 17
Jack Senior MC
Connor Syme MC
Masahiro Kawamura 34
Chris Paisley MC
Callum Shinkwin 1
Adrian Meronk MC
Maverick Antcliff 41
Alexander Bjork 34
Ross McGowan
Marcus Armitage 12
Steven Brown MC
Oliver Farr MC
Richie Ramsay MC
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia 66
Richard Bland MC
Jeff Winther 14
Joel Stalter 41
Wilco Nienaber 53
Zander Lombard
Louis De Jager 34
Johannes Veerman 34
Dave Horsey 58
Robin Roussel MC
Oscar Lengden
Robin Sciot-Siegrist 28
Matthieu Pavon 49
Yikeun Chang 63
Thorbjorn Olesen 28
Adrien Saddier 9
Dale Whitnell 6
Lorenzo Gagli 41
Joel Sjoholm 58
Jamie Donaldson 3
Grant Forrest 49
Ashun Wu 65
Jonathan Caldwell MC
Ewen Ferguson MC
Niklas Lemke MC
Cormac Sharvin 28
Shubhankar Sharma 14
Ben Stow MC
David Drysdale 10
Ricardo Santos 34
Julian Suri 21
Rikard Karlberg MC
Nacho Elvira MC
Alexander Levy MC
Alvaro Quiros 53
Maximilian Kieffer 17
Nicolai Hojgaard
James Morrison 28
Oliver Fisher
Tapio Pulkkanen 58
Lars Van Meijel MC
Emilio Cuartero Blanco
Bernd Ritthammer MC
Daan Huizing
Garrick Porteous MC
Clement Sordet 41
Oliver Wilson MC
Dave Coupland 21
Haydn Porteous 68
Gregory Havret 21
Aaron Cockerill 14
Lorenzo Scalise
Toby Tree MC
Alejandro Canizares 34
Gonzalo F`dez-Castano 58
Steven Tiley
Romain Wattel
Ben Evans
SSP Chawrasia MC
Carlos Pigem 68
Eduardo De La Riva
Mitch Waite 34
Chris Wood
Richard McEvoy 49
Jack Floydd
Pedro Figueiredo 53
Michael Campbell MC
David Howell MC
Jacob Oakley
Iain Pyman

