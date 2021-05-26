Golf Tips: Best bets for Charles Schwab Challenge and Himmerland

Charles Schwab Challenge: Rose can bloom again in Texas

Following Phil Mickelson's incredible success at Kiawah Island on Sunday, the PGA Tour returns to Texas for the fifth time this season and Steve Rawlings is back with his in-depth preview.

Steve says: "The 2016 winner, Jordan Spieth, has returned to form spectacularly of late and he has a brilliant bank of form around here with figures reading 7-14-2-1-2-32-8-10.

"He will have been disappointed by his 74 on Sunday at Kiawah Island, which saw him fall from 13th to 30th, but he's a worthy favourite given he won in his home state just four starts ago at the Texas Open.

"Last year's beaten playoff protagonist, Collin Morikawa, may feel some relief to have gotten his USPGA Championship defence out of the way last week and he looks highly likely to contend again this time around.

"This venue looks absolutely perfect for this elite ball-striker and his 68 on Sunday, which saw him climb into a tie for eighth, is an encouraging effort. Morikawa has won three of his 25 starts since finishing second here (including a major!) and it's very hard to argue a case for him being too short at around the 15.014/1 mark.

"Not playing at the weekend last week can be construed as a bit of a positive as he'll be better rested than most, but Justin Thomas' form has been patchy for some time. He won the Players Championship in March when he got red-hot over the weekend but that's starting to look like a bit of a fluke given his general form since he finished third at the Tournament of Champions in January has been mediocre by his standards.

"Thomas was 10th here on debut last year but that was a disappointing effort considering he opened up with a 64 and he was just one off the lead with a round to go.

"I never seem to get Justin Rose right but I thought he was a great price here at 40.039/1 given he's finished seventh in the US Masters and eighth in the USPGA Championship in two of his last three starts. There was a weekend off in-between at the Valspar Championship but he plays this track so well I thought he was worth chancing after he shot the second-best round of the day at Kiawah on Sunday."

Charles Schwab Challenge First-Round Leader Tips: Spieth can start fast again

Who's got the game to make a fast start in Texas on Thursday? Dave Tindall has three each-way picks to be First Round Leader at Colonial Country Club.

Dave says: "In eight appearances at his local event, he's been in the top nine after day one six times. That includes having a piece of the first-round lead in 2015.

"That compares with his overall results of one win and five other top 10s. And yet to lift the trophy he's 12/1 but to lead after 18 he's nearly twice the price at 22s. Okay, ties blunt the contrast a little but he still looks a bet here.

"Spieth is sleeping in his own bed this week and revealed on Tuesday that being at home allowed him to hit the course on Monday, something he wouldn't normally be able to do after a major.

"Dallas has been hit by heavy downpours in the build-up so the course is soft. The last time we had such pre-event conditions was 2015 and, you guessed it, Spieth cashed in on day one with a 64 to share the first-round lead.

"With the weather forecast suggesting early may have an advantage, Spieth's tee-time of 08:16 also looks favourable. Add in him being paired with Kiawah hero Phil Mickelson and defending champ Daniel Berger and Spieth will relish the extra buzz and his reputation as a serial fast starter will hopefully help him burst out of the traps."

Find Me a 100 Winner: Terrific Texas form a pointer for Patton

Outsiders won the last renewals of both this week's events so Steve Rawlings has spread his bets across both Tours as he seeks out a monster-priced winner.

Steve says: "At 35, and with five previous tournament appearances, Patton Kizzire fits the bill a bit better than Mitchell, although his course form figures aren't brilliant.

"He's only made the weekend twice and he's only once broken 70 around Colonial (68 in round three in 2018) but that doesn't unduly bother me. He's very much an in-and-out performer and there's no reason why the venue shouldn't suit him given his short game skills and often brilliant putting.

"Kizzire has finished 11th, ninth and third in his last three starts in Texas and if he picks up from where he left off at the Byron Nelson last time out a fortnight ago, where he ranked fourth for Strokes Gained on Approach and Putting, he should be in-the-mix. Odds at in excess of 200.0199/1 look generous."

Charles Schwab Challenge Each-Way Tips: Rose can be Colonial king

Dave Tindall has three each-way tips for the annual trip to Colonial Country Club and makes the case for backing a certain English player.

Dave says: "This is a good place for repeat high finishes and my first pick, Justin Rose, has shown that in recent years. The Englishman won this event thanks to a closing 64 in 2018 and last year opened with 63 on the way to another top three.

"That third place stands out as an even better example of course suitability due to the fact that Rose missed five of seven cuts either side of it. He was really struggling for quite a while but the 2013 US Open champion seems to have really turned a corner in recent times.

"That's highlighted by two big performances in majors: seventh in the US Masters when he was a factor all week and tied eighth in the US PGA when he backdoored a tied eighth after a closing 67.

"Abraham Ancer did something similar at Kiawah Island and his price has been punished: the Mexican is just 20/1. But despite that superb Colonial course form, Rose seems to have slightly escaped and 30/1 are odds we can work with."

Charles Schwab Challenge 2021: Your form stats for Colonial Country Club

Check out the form stats for Colonial Country Club, an old-fashioned venue with small greens and narrow fairways, rewarding accuracy over power. Andy Swales has the lowdown.

Andy says: "Three of the world's top-10 are in attendance, as well as 11 of the leading 25, with No 2-ranked Justin Thomas topping the bill. Thomas, however, missed the cut at Kiawah Island on Sunday and hasn't posted a T10 since winning at Sawgrass in mid-March.

"Among the course specialists is Texan Jordan Spieth who has only finished outside the top-15 once in eight visits. Spieth is a former champion and two-time runner-up at Colonial.

"The accurate Abraham Ancer is at a career-high No 19 in the World Ranking thanks to a remarkably consistent run of results on the PGA Tour, albeit without a victory.

"He hits fairways and greens with relative ease and shouldn't be at a disadvantage because of his lack of length off the tee."

Made in Himmerland: Guido value to contend again

The European Tour stops off in Denmark this week for the seventh renewal of the Made in Himmerland and our man's here with the lowdown ahead of Thursday's start.

Steve says: "I expect playing in last week's USPGA Championship to have left a mark on many so that's a possible negative to the first two in the betting, Robert McIntyre, and the defending champ, Wiesberger.

"McIntyre's price seems ludicrously low given he's still yet to win an ordinary stroke-play event and Wiesberger's hard to fancy given he hasn't finished inside the top-30 in his last nine starts. Mathias Schwab is in great form and he was ninth here on debut two years ago but he's yet to win and he appears to be getting worse in-contention instead of improving.

"He was only 33rd on debut here in 2018 but he signed off with an impressive enough final round 67 and he could very easily have been in search of his third win in eight starts having been an unlucky loser in Qatar in March and at the Belfry two weeks ago. He needs a good week with the putter but he's a decent scrambler and he appears to have been assigned a tee-time on the best side of the draw."

Made in HimmerLand Each-Way Tips: Korhonen can conquer the Hill

The European Tour returns to Denmark this week for the Made in HimmerLand and Matt Cooper has three each-way selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places.

Matt says: "Mikko Korhonen has landed five top 25 finishes at Diamond in six starts, but since he got to grips with the European Tour has been sensational there, logging tied ninth, second, and a win in 2018.

"It was slightly surprising that he gave the return to Austria a swerve last month given his success in the past and form during the Desert Swing that showed him repeatedly getting into the top 10 without ever quite turning that into anything better than T15th.

"When he did restart, in the Canaries, he looked a little rusty trying to keep up with the birdie blitz, but everything came together last time out. He was tied third at The Belfry, improving his position with every lap and ranking first for Strokes Gained Approach and third for Tee to Green.

"That's a neat combination and compares well with Bernd Wiesberger leading both categories when winning the event in 2019."

Made in Himmerland 2021: Your form stats ahead of this week's European Tour event in Denmark

Undulating fairways and greens are a feature of this week's course at Himmerland in north Jutland. Check out our form stats compiled by Andy Swales.

Andy says: "Two pros who have enjoyed victories at this level previously are Eddie Pepperell and Justin Harding.

"Pepperell has lost his way since reaching number 32 in the world during the summer of 2019. However, his two most recent outings have yielded top-12 finishes, which is maybe a sign that the Englishman is ready to challenge for titles once again.

This week's opposition is certainly not a problem for the 30-year-old from Oxfordshire if he can hit the ground running in Denmark.

"Harding is another who is travelling back up the World Rankings and is more than capable of winning in this week's mediocre field. Harding's fellow South African, 21-year-old Wilco Nienaber, recently secured a maiden victory on home turf and should be full of confidence at Himmerland.

"And finally, another golfer showing promise at a lower level is Scotland's Craig Howie whose last five starts have all yielded top-15 finishes, including a Challenge Tour victory in Malmo, Sweden. The 26-year-old could well be a decent e/w punt this week."