Charles Schwab Challenge 2021: Your form stats for Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth marks the PGA Tour's final trip to Texas this season
Colonial Country Club: This famous parkland course has been part of the PGA Tour schedule for over 70 years

Check out the form stats for Colonial Country Club, an old-fashioned venue with small greens and narrow fairways, rewarding accuracy over power. Andy Swales has the lowdown...

"The accurate Abraham Ancer is at a career-high No 19 in the World Ranking thanks to a remarkably consistent run of results on the PGA Tour, albeit without a victory. He hits fairways and greens with relative ease and shouldn't be at a disadvantage because of his lack of length off the tee."

For the fifth and final time this season, the PGA Tour tees-up in Texas for this week's Charles Schwab Challenge.

The tournament returns to Colonial Country Club which has staged more than 70 Tour events during its glorious history, a feat only eclipsed by Augusta National.

However, it had been in danger of missing out 12 months ago because of Covid, which would have brought to an end a consecutive annual run that began in 1950.

But when the 2020 schedule was re-structured following three months of inactivity, the Charles Schwab Challenge became the first post-lockdown event in mid-June - a few weeks later than originally planned.

Colonial info

Colonial is a parkland course which rewards straight driving, rather than power.

Opened in 1936, Colonial Country Club is a layout which typifies the era in which it was built, with trademark small greens and narrow fairways.

It is situated around two and a half miles south-west of Fort Worth city centre, close to the Trinity River.

Colonial Country Club hosted the US Open of 1941, and joined the schedule full-time five years later.

There was no tournament in 1949 - because the Trinity River flooded and damaged the course - but from 1950 Colonial has staged a PGA Tour event every year, including the Players Championship during the mid-1970.

Many of the fairways at this low-lying parkland layout have subtle changes in direction while water comes into play on just six holes - much of it on the back nine.

Colonial is a strange mix of Bermuda grass fairways and Bentgrass greens. It's normal for courses this far south to have putting surfaces sown with Bermuda, which is better suited for coping with the heat of a typical Texas summer.

It is also the venue where local resident and all-time great, Ben Hogan, regularly played golf.

In the summer of 2008, Colonial's bunkers, greens and tees were given a significant makeover, since when the average winning 72-hole total has been 265.42.

Teeing-up

Three of the world's top-10 are in attendance, as well as 11 of the leading 25, with No 2-ranked Justin Thomas topping the bill.

Thomas, however, missed the cut at Kiawah Island on Sunday and hasn't posted a T10 since winning at Sawgrass in mid-March.

Among the course specialists is Texan Jordan Spieth who has only finished outside the top-15 once in eight visits. Spieth is a former champion and two-time runner-up at Colonial.

The accurate Abraham Ancer is at a career-high No 19 in the World Ranking thanks to a remarkably consistent run of results on the PGA Tour, albeit without a victory.

He hits fairways and greens with relative ease and shouldn't be at a disadvantage because of his lack of length off the tee.

Colonial winners

Former Colonial champ Justin Rose secured his second major top-10 of 2021 on Sunday despite floating below the radar most of the year.

Another ex-champion is Chris Kirk who, despite missing a brace of recent cuts, could easily challenge again this week.

The 36-year-old from Georgia tied-seventh last month at Harbour Town, another course where accuracy is a stronger currency than power.

Corey Connors and Brian Harman are other golfers who have the games to prosper at Colonial and are in decent form right now.

Although Charley Hoffman is certainly no slouch off the tee, and may not seem to fit the bill this week, the 44-year-old is playing some of the most consistent golf of his career these past few months.

He is currently ranked ninth in the category Strokes Gained: Approach The Green and is teeing-up at Colonial for a 10th straight year.

Course Comparisons (1.1.16 - 31.12.20)


Driving Accuracy (%)
73.88: Sea Island (RSM Classic) (1/29)
56.52: Colonial (Charles Schwab) (25/29)
52.24: Torrey Pines (Farmers Insurance) (29/29)

Greens in Regulation (%)
75.98: Sedgefield (Wyndham) (1/29)
65.84: Colonial (Charles Schwab) (18/29)
58.99: Innisbrook (Valspar Ch`ship) (29/29)

Putting (GiR)
1.664: PGA West (host) (American Express) (1/29)
1.752: Colonial (Charles Schwab) (14/29)
2.668: Augusta National (Masters) (29/29)

Key: Above stats are for all 29 courses which staged four or more PGA Tour events between January 1st, 2016 and December 31st, 2020. To qualify for a ranking (between 1 & 29), tournaments must have a minimum of 50 players competing over the final two rounds of the event. Averages do not include players who failed to complete at least 54 holes.

Twitter: Andy Swales@GolfStatsAlive

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / Colonial (2011-20)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W21 W20 W19 W18 W17 W16 W15 W14 W13 W12
Justin Thomas MC 26 13 21 42
Collin Morikawa 8 MC 7 18 56
Patrick Reed 17 6 MC 8 28
Tony Finau 8 MC 17 10 MC 28
Daniel Berger 75 3 13 MC 18
Billy Horschel 23 4 25 50 1
Abraham Ancer 8 2 5 18 26 23 18
Louis Oosthuizen 2 8 2 26 61
Lee Westwood 71 21 63 MC 18 MC
Scottie Scheffler 8 47 29 8 18 54 2
Sung Jae Im 17 MC 29 MC 13 MC 42 8
Jordan Spieth 30 9 3 1 9
Will Zalatoris 8 17 MC 42 2 28
Phil Mickelson 1 69 MC 21 MC 25
Joaquin Niemann 30 18 8 40 18 25
Ryan Palmer MC 47 63 7 34 17 17
Kevin Na MC 29 MC 12 42
Jason Kokrak 49 13 21 49 42
Corey Conners 17 43 21 4 8 14 61
Justin Rose 8 MC 11 7
Kevin Kisner MC MC MC MC MC 18
Sergio Garcia MC MC MC MC 5
Brian Harman MC 18 13 12 5
Matt Kuchar MC 17 18 MC 12 3
Si Woo Kim MC 55 33 12 23 56
Matt Wallace 55 6 23 18 34 3 28 MC
Gary Woodland 38 5 MC 40 6
Carlos Ortiz 55 21 65 MC MC 42
Matt Jones 30 37 MC 26 1
Kevin Streelman 8 26 MC MC 33 9 36
Mackenzie Hughes MC MC MC 52 40 9 36
Kyoung-Hoon Lee MC 1 58 29 23 56 23 MC
Brendon Todd MC 27 39 46 42
Chris Kirk MC MC 27 7 6 25
Cameron Tringale MC MC 3 MC 9 13
Ian Poulter 30 MC 21 48 26 9 MC
Joel Dahmen 55 18 MC 74 1
Sebastian Munoz MC 55 MC MC 40 9 61
Talor Gooch 44 39 26 MC 17 56 46
Charley Hoffman 17 18 11 18 2 34
Emiliano Grillo 38 14 MC 2 6
Erik van Rooyen MC MC MC MC 17 14 9 60
Dylan Frittelli MC MC 56 MC 9 MC
Harold Varner 49 MC MC 2 MC 19
Adam Long MC MC MC MC MC 28 MC
JT Poston MC 26 54 MC 28 MC
Branden Grace 38 54 MC 42 23
Harry Higgs 4 MC MC MC 59 MC 19
Cameron Champ MC 55 17 26 34
Maverick McNealy MC MC MC 4 MC
Adam Hadwin 64 MC MC MC 23 8
Michael Thompson MC MC 42 34 19
Tom Hoge 64 MC MC MC MC 25 12 MC
Richy Werenski 38 37 MC 3 MC MC
Chez Reavie MC MC MC MC MC MC
Byeong Hun An 49 MC 67 MC MC MC MC
Henrik Norlander MC 48 21 MC MC MC
Zach Johnson MC 51 29 MC MC MC 8
Brandt Snedeker 17 11 4 42 6
Lucas Glover MC 48 MC 33 4 19
Robert Streb 59 MC MC 52 MC 13
Cameron Davis 59 26 MC 25 69 33
Rafa Cabrera-Bello 21 MC MC 56 44 MC MC
Henrik Stenson 64 63 11 38 MC MC
Rory Sabbatini 26 MC MC 51 30 MC
Graeme McDowell MC 23 MC 54 4 MC
Nick Taylor 26 MC MC MC 59 MC
Matthew NeSmith 58 21 MC 48 34 36
Andrew Landry MC MC MC 33 MC MC
Andrew Putnam MC 43 MC MC MC MC
Patton Kizzire 3 58 60 MC 9 MC
Wyndham Clark 75 39 43 60 17 64 MC
Troy Merritt 7 MC 8 MC MC 34 34 MC
Keith Mitchell 26 3 69 4 17 53
Sepp Straka 26 54 29 59 67 9 33
Doc Redman 9 MC 39 17 MC 44
James Hahn MC MC MC MC Wd
Nate Lashley MC MC MC 28 36
Luke List 61 6 MC MC 58 17 Wd MC
Denny McCarthy 59 MC 39 13 34 3
CT Pan 18 MC MC MC 3
Jhonattan Vegas 9 43 48 MC MC 18 30
Peter Malnati MC 43 MC 31 MC MC MC
Brandon Hagy MC 26 60 28 MC 17 MC 2
Mark Hubbard 34 MC MC MC MC 46
Danny Lee MC Wd 21 MC MC Wd
Scott Stallings 3 43 29 11 MC 59 MC
Sung Kang 47 MC MC MC 65 59 MC
Hudson Swafford MC MC MC MC MC 6 MC
Scott Piercy MC 11 MC MC 62
Kyle Stanley 26 39 23 MC 14
Vaughn Taylor MC MC 6 MC MC 44 Wd MC
Sam Ryder MC MC MC 17 MC 2 8
Russell Knox 39 18 21 MC MC MC MC
Brian Stuard 39 37 MC MC 18 MC 69 MC
Chase Seiffert MC MC MC 42 44 18 3
Patrick Rodgers 47 37 MC MC MC 43 MC
Camilo Villegas 11 25 17 MC 8
Adam Schenk 34 MC 18 11 25 MC 56 36
Will Gordon MC MC MC MC 78 34 36
Pat Perez 39 26 29 21 MC 67 48 46
Brian Gay 81 MC MC MC MC 46
Joseph Bramlett 7 MC 63 MC 34 13 MC
Brice Garnett 47 MC 11 52 MC 9 25
Robby Shelton MC MC MC MC MC 43 MC
Peter Uihlein MC 7 57 3 1 MC 22 2
Doug Ghim MC MC 11 33 44 MC
Austin Cook 71 MC MC MC MC MC MC
Bo Hoag 66 MC MC MC MC MC MC
Rafael Campos MC MC MC MC MC 34 2 MC
Scott Brown 34 MC 39 MC MC MC 43 MC
Tyler McCumber MC 18 33
Bronson Burgoon 13 MC 13 MC MC 28 67
Hank Lebioda 17 51 13 MC MC MC MC
Cameron Percy 70 MC MC 33 Dq MC
John Huh MC MC MC 69 19
Xin Jun Zhang MC MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Roger Sloan 34 58 MC MC MC 22 25
Kramer Hickok MC 51 57 MC MC
Anirban Lahiri MC MC 5 MC
Vincent Whaley 26 26 29 29 34 28 36
Michael Gligic 47 58 29 29 MC MC 4 MC
Jason Dufner MC 43 57 MC MC MC 53
Jimmy Walker 64 MC 72 29 MC 59 58
Sahith Theegala 47 21 43 9 46 19
Erik Compton MC 45 Wd 28 69 MC 40 MC
John Augenstein MC MC MC
JJ Henry MC MC MC
Keith Clearwater
DA Points MC MC MC
Michael Visacki MC
Player `20 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14 `13 `12 `11
Justin Thomas 10
Collin Morikawa 2
Patrick Reed 7 15 33 46
Tony Finau 23 2 29 34 19
Daniel Berger 1 53 MC
Billy Horschel 38 19 34
Abraham Ancer 14 58 52
Louis Oosthuizen 55 5 MC Wd 38 19
Lee Westwood
Scottie Scheffler 55
Sung Jae Im 10 MC
Jordan Spieth 10 8 32 2 1 2 14 7
Will Zalatoris
Phil Mickelson MC 29
Joaquin Niemann 32 31 8
Ryan Palmer MC 6 MC 70 3 MC 5 14 5 31
Kevin Na MC 1 4 42 10 MC 13 40
Jason Kokrak 3 32 MC 55 MC 18
Corey Conners 19 31 8
Justin Rose 3 58 1
Kevin Kisner 29 MC 52 1 10 5 MC
Sergio Garcia MC 12 13 16
Brian Harman 23 31 14 7 25 10 30 MC
Matt Kuchar MC 32 12 6 MC 2 26 16
Si Woo Kim MC MC 66 MC MC
Matt Wallace MC
Gary Woodland 9 MC*
Carlos Ortiz MC MC 58
Matt Jones 38 MC 63 MC 45 MC MC
Kevin Streelman MC 31 76 18 MC 58 MC MC 10
Mackenzie Hughes MC 8 42 MC
Kyoung-Hoon Lee MC 64
Brendon Todd MC MC 43 5 MC*
Chris Kirk 60 11 67 15 1 14 35 5 16
Cameron Tringale 72 62 43 63 54 MC 65
Ian Poulter 29 70 MC 5
Joel Dahmen 19 MC 20
Sebastian Munoz MC
Talor Gooch 43 29 MC
Charley Hoffman MC 13 52 24 42 10 51 18 13
Emiliano Grillo MC 19 3 24 55
Erik van Rooyen MC
Dylan Frittelli MC
Harold Varner 19 MC
Adam Long MC 19
JT Poston 10 MC 20 41
Branden Grace 19 53
Harry Higgs 38
Cameron Champ 14 58
Maverick McNealy 32 42
Adam Hadwin 43 52 53 22 5
Michael Thompson MC 32 57 MC 10 46 47
Tom Hoge MC 40 42 17
Richy Werenski 58 MC 74
Chez Reavie MC MC MC 48 MC 11 MC 5
Byeong Hun An 60 68
Henrik Norlander MC 73
Zach Johnson 43 MC MC 63 17 19 73 3 1 4
Brandt Snedeker 19 42 48 17 2 45 16
Lucas Glover 23 MC MC 43 MC MC 40
Robert Streb 52 34 70 19 38 MC
Cameron Davis MC
Rafa Cabrera-Bello 23
Henrik Stenson 35 MC 44
Rory Sabbatini 14 6 20 MC 10 MC MC 47 16
Graeme McDowell MC 73 29
Nick Taylor MC MC 61 47 27 MC
Matthew NeSmith 49
Andrew Landry 49 MC MC
Andrew Putnam MC 3 20
Patton Kizzire MC MC 64 63 MC
Wyndham Clark MC MC
Troy Merritt MC 17
Keith Mitchell 64
Sepp Straka MC
Doc Redman 58
James Hahn MC MC MC MC
Nate Lashley MC 69
Luke List MC MC
Denny McCarthy 66 MC
CT Pan MC 3 20 MC
Jhonattan Vegas 60 31 73 MC MC 53
Peter Malnati 40 MC
Brandon Hagy MC
Mark Hubbard 43 62
Danny Lee MC 48 14 6 22 10 38
Scott Stallings MC MC 63 MC MC 4 MC MC
Sung Kang MC MC 57 MC 37
Hudson Swafford MC 47 MC
Scott Piercy 64 19 MC 7 67 43 26
Kyle Stanley MC MC 68 MC MC 52
Vaughn Taylor MC 58 20 18 55 70 MC MC
Sam Ryder MC
Russell Knox MC 8 20 24 21
Brian Stuard 43 64 32 24 62 MC 22
Chase Seiffert
Patrick Rodgers 14 MC MC MC*
Camilo Villegas Wd MC MC 26
Adam Schenk 43 MC MC
Will Gordon
Pat Perez 49 Wd 42 MC 5 MC Wd 63 62
Brian Gay MC 13 34 57 Wd MC 31
Joseph Bramlett
Brice Garnett MC 40 MC MC 30
Robby Shelton MC
Peter Uihlein 14 13 MC
Doug Ghim MC MC
Austin Cook 19 MC
Bo Hoag
Rafael Campos
Scott Brown MC 48 MC 12 MC 33 MC MC
Tyler McCumber MC
Bronson Burgoon 38 MC MC
Hank Lebioda
Cameron Percy MC
John Huh 42 MC MC 18 MC 11 5
Xin Jun Zhang MC MC
Roger Sloan 31
Kramer Hickok MC MC MC
Anirban Lahiri 53 58 MC 6
Vincent Whaley
Michael Gligic
Jason Dufner 67 40 MC MC 6 43 2 46 2 MC
Jimmy Walker MC 19 20 29 65 10 56
Sahith Theegala
Erik Compton 33 73 MC
John Augenstein
JJ Henry MC 27 MC MC MC MC 57 42 MC MC
Keith Clearwater MC MC MC MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
DA Points
Michael Visacki

Charles Schwab Challenge 2021: Charles Schwab Challenge 2021 (Winner)

Show Hide

Thursday 27 May, 12.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Jordan Spieth
Justin Thomas
Collin Morikawa
Daniel Berger
Sungjae Im
Joaquin Niemann
Scottie Scheffler
Tony Finau
Patrick Reed
Will Zalatoris
Abraham Ancer
Corey Conners
Kevin Na
Justin Rose
Cameron Tringale
Cam Davis
Kevin Kisner
Jason Kokrak
K.H. Lee
Phil Mickelson
Gary Woodland
Sergio Garcia
Emiliano Grillo
Harry Higgs
Si Woo Kim
Kevin Streelman
Brian Harman
Matt Kuchar
Carlos Ortiz
Branden Grace
Billy Horschel
Peter Uihlein
Matt Wallace
Ian Poulter
Patton Kizzire
Lee Westwood
Charley Hoffman
Denny Mccarthy
Brendon Todd
Joel Dahmen
Tom Hoge
Dylan Frittelli
Doug Ghim
Adam Hadwin
Adam Long
J.T. Poston
Cameron Champ
Chris Kirk
Sebastian Munoz
Brian Stuard
James Hahn
Kramer Hickok
C.T. Pan
Cameron Percy
Pat Perez
Andrew Putnam
Rory Sabbatini
Brandt Snedeker
Scott Stallings
Kyle Stanley
Henrik Stenson
Harold Varner III
Russell Knox
Keith Mitchell
Ryan Palmer
Patrick Rodgers
Sam Ryder
Hudson Swafford
Nick Taylor
Camilo Villegas
Wyndham Clark
Brandon Hagy
Doc Redman
Jhonattan Vegas
Mackenzie Hughes
Zach Johnson
Matt Jones
Joseph Bramlett
Luke List
Peter Malnati
Xinjun Zhang
Byeong Hun An
Jimmy Walker
Scott Brown
Austin Cook
Lucas Glover
Talor Gooch
Mark Hubbard
Sung Kang
Anirban Lahiri
Andrew Landry
Nate Lashley
Tyler McCumber
Henrik Norlander
Scott Piercy
Adam Schenk
Chase Seiffert
Sepp Straka
Robert Streb
Michael Thompson
Richy Werenski
Jason Dufner
Brice Garnett
Brian Gay
Michael Gligic
Will Gordon
Danny Lee
Graeme McDowell
Maverick McNealy
Troy Merritt
Matthew NeSmith
Robby Shelton
Rafa Cabrera Bello
John Augenstein
Keith Clearwater
Erik Compton
J.J. Henry
D.A. Points
Sahith Theegala
Michael Visacki
Vincent Whaley
