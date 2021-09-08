To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Golf Tips: All the best bets for the BMW PGA Championship in one place

  • Max Liu
  • 4:00 min read
English golfer Tyrrell Hatton
Tyrrell Hatton is among that market leaders to win at Wentworth this week

It's the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth this week and our golf betting experts got the key angles covered with their best bets...

Steve Rawlings: "Rasmus Højgaard missed the cut on debut last year but he wasn't in the best of form at the time and that's pretty much the only negative."

BMW PGA Championship: Rasmus ready to go in again

With no PGA Tour event, the European Tour's flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship, takes centre stage and Steve Rawlings has the lowdown ahead of Thursday's start...

Steve says: "There's been plenty of cash for Ireland's Shane Lowry and I can see why. He has a very solid bank of Wentworth form (eight top-15s from 11 starts) and up until the birth of his second daughter, Ivy, last week, he'd been in fair form on the PGA Tour.

Shane Lowry wins The Open.jpg

"Lowry currently occupies the occupies the ninth and final automatic spot for the European Ryder Cup team so he'll be keen to have a good week to secure his place but he looks short enough at around 20.019/1...

"Rasmus Højgaard missed the cut on debut last year but he wasn't in the best of form at the time and that's pretty much the only negative.

"Having won at Crans two weeks ago, Rasmus will be motivated to keep going by his twin brother Nicolai's success in Italy on Sunday and he has a quite brilliant record in England.

"Prior to his missed cut here last year he had form figures last summer reading 2-6-3-1, and he should have won the Cazoo Classic in Kent last month when he finished third after leading by three with a round to go.

"I'm happy to overlook last year's effort given his Crans win suggests he should take to the track... At just 20, he's already won three times on the European Tour and at 65.064/1, he's a great price to make it four."

Steve's bet: Back Rasmus Hojgaard @ 65.064/1

BMW PGA Championship Each-Way Tips: Memories can fuel Rai

Matt Cooper has three each-way selections - beginning with a player who has an emotional attachment to Wentworth - with the Betfair Sportsbook paying eight places...

Matt says: "I've had Rai on the radar for this event ever since he told me, shortly after graduating from the Challenge Tour, that he'd visited Wentworth as a kid.

"He'd been transfixed by Ernie Els on the putting green. The South African noticed and wandered over. "Are you a real jolly giant?" Rai asked him. "Some of the time," Els chuckled.

"Rai missed the cut on his championship debut in 2018, was a solid T26th a year later (ranking ninth for Strokes gained Tee to Green) and then got off to a fast start last year when a 68 had him tied eighth.

aaron rai kft.jpg

"The 77 that followed saw him miss the cut, but there were mitigating circumstances: a fortnight before he very nearly won the Irish Open and the week before he did win the Scottish Open - he'd had a lot on his plate.

"I like that little hint and I like that he has good form at other tree-lined venues - at Muthaiga, Valderrama, Hong Kong, Galgorm Castle."

Matt says: Aaron Rai 1pt each-way @ 67.066/1

BMW PGA Championship Top 5/10 Finish Tips: Rose can relish Wentworth return

Dave Tindall assesses the mood of the players and arms you with the stats that matter for a punt on the Top 5 and Top 10 Finish markets.

Dave says: ""The BMW PGA Championship is what I've always called a bucket list tournament," is a common line from Rose in his press conferences here down the years. But while he's ticked off the US Open and even the Olympics, this one has rather taunted him.

"He's been runner-up twice, posted three other top 10s (latest in 2019) and a further couple of top 12s. As well as trying to get the win for bucket list reasons, he also knows that a victory/big performance could squeeze him into Europe's Ryder Cup team so that's a big incentive too. Rose's confidence is also returning after a T10 at the Wyndham Championship last time."

Justin's Rose's last four events: 10-54-46-36
Wentworth form: 37-8-12-38-25-50-2-MC-10-MC-9-2-11-32-9-MC-32
Last 50 starts - Win: 0%, Top 5: 10%, Top 10: 24%

Dave's bet: Back Justin Rose for Top 5 @ 4.57/2

BMW PGA Championship 2021: Course and current form stats

Andy Swales brings us up to date on the players' form ahead of the action at Wentworth and fills us in on the course.

Andy says: "Young Norwegian Viktor Hovland and experienced American Billy Horschel - both of whom competed in Atlanta - will be teeing-up on Thursday.

"World No 14 Hovland, whose only previous trip to Wentworth earned him a tie-for-11th two years ago, arrives in England after posting the joint-fourth lowest 72-hole total in Georgia on Sunday.

"Horschel, meanwhile, also played in the Tour Championship, completing 72 holes in 10-under-par. The 34-year-old from Florida tied-fourth on his Wentworth debut in 2019...

"Elsewhere, Tommy Fleetwood made a welcome return to form over the weekend, finishing just one stroke behind the winner (Nicolai Hojgaard) of the Italian Open. It was his first podium finish for almost 14 months and first strokeplay top-10 since March.

"Finally, another golfer showing better form again is Alex Noren, a former champion over the West Course. The world No 62 posted T-10s in the opening two FedEx Cup Play-Off events last month, but just failed to qualify for the Tour Championship."

Andy's bet: Back Alex Noren @ 24.023/1

Find Me a 100 Winner: Hopes high again for Hill

With no PGA Tour action this week, Steve Rawlings' attention is solely focused on the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth where outsiders have fared quite well.

Steve says: "Scotland's Calum Hill is playing in the BMW PGA Championship for the first time this week and that can't possibly be described as anything but a negative, but he looks just the type to take to Surrey's finest.

"As highlighted in the preview, Scrambling has been a crucial stat since the course was reworked and Hill is very adept at getting up-and-down to save par. He ranks inside the top-20 for Scrambling most weeks and he ranked number one last month when winning the Cazoo Classic at the London Club.

"Hill appears to enjoy a trip south of the border too as that was his third top-ten in-a-row in England and he's ticked over nicely enough since his victory in Kent, finishing seventh at the Omega European Masters (an event that appears to correlate very nicely) and 34th at the Italian Open last week.

"His performance in Rome was very in-and-out, with rounds of 75-65-75-66. He made too many mistakes last week so he needs to concentrate better here but he birdied half the holes he played on Sunday and he's ranked fourth for Putting Average in each of the last two weeks so I was a little surprised to see him trading at a triple figure price."

Steve's bet: Back 2 u Calum Hill @ 110.0109/1 - Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

BMW PGA Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Cabrera Bello can bounce back

A fast start can often be beneficial at Wentworth so Dave Tindall has studied the First Round Leader market in the hope he can spot the players who will burst out of the blocks on day one.

Dave says: "Rafa Cabrera Bello failed to secure his PGA Tour playing privileges after only managing 20th place in the Korn Ferry Tour Championship last week. But when he returns to the immaculate West Course at Wentworth, it might just remind him that having to play more golf on the European Tour is no bad thing after all."

RAFA CABRERA BELLO NOVEMBER 2018.jpg

"This is certainly one of his favourite tracks and the Spaniard has finished sixth and eighth on his last two visits while racking up four other top 25s going further back. He was third after day one in 2014 and started with a 69 last year for tied 14th."

"This year he was third following the opening lap at both the Byron Nelson and US Open and fifth after Thursday's action at Memorial. Last week he ended day one in seventh at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship. There's plenty there to get involved for a FRL punt at 90/1."

Dave's bet: Back Rafa Cabrera Bello E/W @ 91.090/1

